10 Best Biographical Movies of All Time, According to IMDb
It’s in our nature to show interest in prominent figures who have shaped the world we live in today. Whether those people are world leaders, musical prodigies, boxers, or activists, they have influenced and shaped our world in some way, shape, or form. RELATED: 10 Best Biopic Movies of the 21st Century (So Far) Over […]
15 Best Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi To Change Your Life
The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most famous texts in Hinduism, next to the Vedas and Upanishads, and the Mahabharata which it is part of. Ever since it was written, the Bhagavad Gita has been one of the most widely read and respected scriptures in Hinduism. Its poetic verses are loved by many, and they inspire all kinds of people to follow its spiritual guidance and advice. Here are some of the best Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi that will change your life if you let them.
Best Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“जिन्होंने आपके साथ बुरा किया, उनको माफ़ करके और जिनका आपने बुरा किया उनसे माफ़ी मांग के मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“हमें अपने लक्ष्य से बाधाओं ने नहीं, बल्कि एक ऐसे आसान रास्ते ने रोका है जिसपर कोई लक्ष्य ही नहीं।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जिन्होंने आपके साथ बुरा किया, उनको माफ़ करके और जिनका आपने बुरा किया उनसे माफ़ी मांग के मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है।”
Quotes of Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जब तक आत्मा इन चारो दरवाज़ों धर्म, काम, अर्थ और मोक्ष को समझ नहीं लेती तब तक आत्मा को बार बार इस मनुष्य रूप में आना ही पड़ेगा।”
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“निस्वार्थ सेवा के माध्यम से, आप हमेशा फलदायी रहेंगे और अपनी इच्छाओं की पूर्ति पाएंगे।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“जो पैदा हुआ है उसकी मृत्यु भी निश्चित है, जैसे जो मृत है उनके लिए जन्म। इसलिए जिसे बदल नहीं सकते उसके लिए शोक मत करो।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“एक महान व्यक्ति द्वारा जो भी कार्य किया जाता है, आम आदमी उसके नक्शेकदम पर चलता है, और जो भी मानक वह अपने कार्य द्वारा निर्धारित करता है, उन्हें सारी दुनिया अपनाती है।”
Quotes of Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“ये मन ही है जो किसी का मित्र और किसी का शत्रु होता है।”
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“अपना अनिवार्य कर्तव्य निभाएं, क्योंकि कर्म करना वास्तव में कर्म न करने से बेहतर है।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“प्रेम, सहिष्णुता और निस्वार्थता को अपने जीवन में लाना चाहिए।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“वासना, क्रोध और लोभ नरक के तीन द्वार हैं।”
Quotes of Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जो लोग दिमाग को नियंत्रित नहीं करते वह उनके लिए एक दुश्मन की तरह काम करता है।”
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“सदैव संदेह करने वाले व्यक्ति को प्रसन्नता ना इस लोक में मिलती है ना ही कहीं और।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“मनुष्य अपने विश्वास से बनता है। जैसा वह मानता है, वैसे ही वह बन जाता है।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जो हुआ वह अच्छे के लिए हुआ है, जो हो रहा है वह भी अच्छे के लिए ही हो रहा है, और जो होगा वह भी अच्छे के लिए ही होगा।”
It is said that the Bhagavad-Gita teaches the timeless wisdom of Hinduism in a comprehensible and practical way to our times. It is a dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a battlefield before they start fighting. This ancient text has been translated into many languages. These were some of the best quotes from the Bhagavad Gita in Hindi. Even though you’ll find numerous translations and interpretations of it, no one can deny how powerful these Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi are and how much knowledge it contains.
“Roe v. Wade freed women to live their lives”
Actresses Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver talked about their new pro-abortion film, Call Janebeing timely in a post-Roe America, saying, “It’s a dangerous future we’re looking at.”
“I think the movie that’s coming out now feels like there’s a bigger responsibility,” Banks told Yahoo Entertainment as the movie began its limited release this weekend. “We made the film knowing that there were already what we call abortion healthcare deserts all over America.”
Call Janewhich was filmed last year – before the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and states empowered to pass their own abortion restriction laws – is the fictionalized story of real-life women who worked underground in the years before abortion was legalized to help others kill their children at be born.
“In places like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, millions of women already have to travel so far for abortion care that it truly feels like post-reverse deer world already existed for millions of women in this country,” Banks said.
“It is a dangerous future that we are looking at,” said the hunger games star added.
Sigourney Weaver, one of Banks’ co-stars in the film, recalled what life was like before 1973, when women could not legally end their unwanted pregnancies.
“Having been alive during this time, I felt that Roe vs. Wade women liberated to live their lives, to make choices, to have careers, to choose when to have a family or start a family,” Weaver said. “And it was very important to be a part of it, because I remember those bad old days and we don’t want to go back.”
Banks added that the film “invites people to be much more empathetic” to those who “need” to kill their unborn children.
Can you solve it? Brilliant Puzzles by the Wizard of Witty Word Games | Math
He is the sultan of contrepèteries and the Aga Khan of anagrams. Today’s word puzzles are defined by Frank Paul, a legend in the world of quizzes and puzzles.
Paul is known to UK viewers as a champion of Only Connect and was co-host of Channel Four’s Answer Trap. He is also a fine artist, the son of artists Celia Paul and Lucian Freud.
Paul is a genius in the field of word games. I hope you find the following puzzles as joyful as I do.
1. Counterpetries of money
A contrepèterie occurs when two consecutive words (or elements of the same word) exchange their initial letters or sounds. Rephrase the following sentences using a pair of double lines.
Example: delicate followers greet men from France. Answer: Frail henchmen salute the French
a) Hummus ingredients select a dairy product.
b) Orangutans and gorillas ate fruit that grew on the vines.
c) The meal brought to school had no impact.
d) Rodents suppress feline fury.
e) Infants make noise to fight illness.
2. Tri-anagrams
Rephrase each of the following sentences using three words that are anagrams of each other. The number of letters in the anagram is in parentheses.
Example: The most agile members of the clergy do not give up (7). Answer: The spriest priests persist
a) The present reptile expresses remorse (6)
b) Keeps the most unpleasant parts of the eyeballs (7)
c) An opera heroine adds toppings to Mexican food (5)
d) Removal of waste on the strongest fiber strands. (seven)
e) Companies that sell goods at a reduced price initiate price reduction proceedings. (ten)
3. Double blanks
Fill in the blanks in the following sentences. Each blank space contains the same sequence of letters, in the same order, although they may be punctuated differently or include spaces. The sentences are all coherent, so sometimes surreal!
Example: Children’s books should feature easy-to-read _______________ little animals and a charming atmosphere, and I believe we should _______________ any children’s author who explores more sinister themes, forcing them to explain themselves to a jury of outraged parents. Answer: the first blank is “prose, cute”, the second is “pursue”
a) Her fiancé left her shortly after her marriage proposal when he discovered that she had sold _______ to buy pickled _______
b) I was explaining, “The purpose of ________ is to store information,” when a student shouted, “I refuse to learn anything about biology that isn’t mentioned in the Book of ________!”
vs). My superstitious roommates, who keep wishing for what they presume to be a shooting star only to find out it’s actually a _______________ their bad luck loudly as I try to sleep, lamenting that if it had been a shooting star, their dreams would have _______________ .
d) I strongly suspect that some members of the film crew whom I invited to my home stole Japanese food: it is surely no coincidence that as soon as the _______________ _______________, sushi and katsu curry have started to disappear.
e) “How should the light that disbelieved in refraction be _______________?” It should be thrown away prism!” As soon as I heard that _______________ tears of laughter.
If you liked today’s puzzles, you’ll love Paul’s latest book, The Twelve Christmas Quiz, which comes out on Thursday. Alan Connor of this parish calls him a “21st Century Lewis Carroll”. You can pre-order at the Guardian Bookstore or other outlets.
Husband and wife died after a car hit them on the street in Ronkonkoma
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) — A husband and wife were killed as they crossed a street in Ronkonkoma on Saturday evening.
Police said Narciso Saravia, 60, and Maria Saravia, 59, were crossing Ocean Avenue just before 7 p.m. when they were hit by a car.
The husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife later died in hospital.
The driver of the incident was not injured. Investigators seized his car for a security check.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal accident to contact them.
Every Man United player hugged full-time man of the match David de Gea, while Marcus Rashford couldn’t believe the saves against West Ham in the Premier League win
Manchester United players all celebrated with David de Gea for his performance in the win over West Ham.
Lisandro Martinez jumped on the back of his goalkeeper followed by Diogo Dalot, along with Casemiro and captain Harry Maguire.
It was their way of saying thank you for helping the club seal three points through a number of late saves.
As well as rocking Michail Antonio’s sparkling effort over the bar, he also denied Kurt Zouma’s header from close range to keep the Red Devils in front.
With De Gea missing out on a place in Spain’s preliminary 55-man World Cup squad, he could be forgiven for licking his wounds, but his performance was full of combat.
Marcus Rashford was the game-winner by scoring his 100th goal for United, but the striker was full of praise for De Gea after the game, saying: “David was excellent today.
“I think it was Zouma’s head, I don’t know how he saved it, then Declan’s [Rice] at the end there.
“David is a top goalkeeper and he creates quality moments like that. It’s obviously a nervous moment when they put balls in the box with corners, set pieces, throw-ins game. It’s hard but it feels good when you get there.”
David De Gea. Amazing 👏🏼
— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2022
Speaking after his performance, De Gea said: “To be honest, I feel a bit tired. I think sometimes people think goalkeepers never get tired but we suffer at the end, I don’t think we have. made stoppage before the last 15-20 minutes to finish.
“I think we controlled the game but in the end it was very tough. They are a good team and they put the players up front.
“It’s a huge win for us if we want to reach and be in the best places we need to win games like today.”
Responding to praise for his display, De Gea said: “I think the whole team [deserves credit]not just defenders.
“We press well and get the ball high in the opposition half, so it’s huge for us to defend well.
“Of course we conceded a few chances at the end but we played against West Ham who are a great team with good players and I’m very happy to be honest.”
De Gea’s performance drew plenty of praise, including from pundit Scott Minto who hailed the Spaniard along with the rest of United’s defensive line.
He told talkSPORT: “It was amazing, what a game of football.
“I think we saw a different team from Manchester United, certainly in the second half where they had to hang on to win the three points.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that in this great run they’ve had, especially in the Premier League.
“These two saves by David de Gea. He’s had his critics and deservedly so over the past two seasons with a lot of players, but he’s stood out.
“Harry Maguire had a great game but Martinez what a player what a signing and Diego Dalot had an amazing performance and Casemiro in that midfield then they are standout players for me and what a huge three pointer that is for Manchester United.”
FULL TIME! Manchester United squad all celebrate with David De Gea after this 𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝘼𝙇 last minute stoppage 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JjUjyzskBf
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2022
Drama Queen, Chrisean Rock, Claims Her Boyfriend, Blueface, Struck Her In The Face Multiple Times For Texting Another Man
Chrisean Rock is officially a drama queen—and I think Kanye West should collaborate with her since they all got a lot of things in common. Rock is in a toxic relationship with Blueface and from all indications, she loves being in that relationship. I think she’s still in there because that sh-tty relationship always gets… Read More »Drama Queen, Chrisean Rock, Claims Her Boyfriend, Blueface, Struck Her In The Face Multiple Times For Texting Another Man
