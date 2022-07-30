AIIMS Bhubaneswar Result 2022 Law Officer cut off, Merit list PDF

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It couldn’t be that bad.

History is not on President Joe Biden’s side as he approaches the 2022 midterms. The president’s party loses an average of 28 House seats and four Senate seats in the midterm elections.

The series is also not kind to Joe Biden. Inflation is out of control. Gasoline prices are exorbitant from coast to coast. And Biden’s reputation for competence has not recovered from the debacle in Afghanistan, which showed the world that his staff really aren’t the “adults in the room” they claim to be.

Yet these headwinds only tell half the story. Joe Biden and the Democrats managed to make things worse. From trying to buy off their base with marijuana pardons to making plumbers pay for lawyers’ student loans, Biden and company have hit more than the New York Yankees against a good pitch.

Biden’s mistakes fall into three main categories. But a common thread runs through them all: misplaced priorities.

An incoherent economic message.

First and foremost, Democrats got absolutely no message on the number one issue on the minds of voters: the economy.

They bumped their chests when gas prices fell pennies in late summer 2022, but when they rebounded, the administration ricocheted between completely ignoring the problem and blaming it on a crowd. other random factors.

I’ll be the first to admit it: there are no right answers when you’re in their shoes. But they made their bed, and they had to lie in it.

They spent too much. Inflation and gasoline prices have increased. But they can’t admit where things are, so they make it up as they go. Why not throw some spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks?

But voters smell of desperation and inconsistency like sharks smell of blood. You may think you are cheating on them, but you are not.

The Democrats had no answers on the economy and that’s where it all started.

Everything about abortion.

As they were confused by the answers on the economy, they tried to change the question itself. This has led Democrats to go all-in on abortion.

Searching for a lifeboat in early summer with a rising red wave, they clung to the Dobbs’ decision like a life raft appearing from the sky. When the cards are stacked against you, you play the hand dealt to you. I understand. But time and time again, polls have shown that abortion simply isn’t the dominant issue in the minds of voters. An August NBC News poll ranked the issue 6th nationally, behind climate change and immigration. Voters in a CBS News poll in October ranked him seventh. A New York Times poll found that only 4% considered it their biggest problem.

But partisan wish-throwers posing as objective analysts have denied the reality. I admit that the importance of the issue might play a marginal role in some races here and there, but neglecting the number one issue in poll after poll – the economy – was a massive strategic mistake.

By the time Democrats woke up as summer turned to fall, it was too late.

Dismiss the crime.

Ultimately, on election night, ensure that crime is the issue that has played a significant role in a multitude of races – especially those in blue zones like Connecticut and, most notably, the race for Governor of New York.

Just days ago, GOP nominee Representative Lee Zeldin accused Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul of refusing to punish people who commit crimes. She casually dismissed it, replying, “I don’t know why it’s so important to you.”

When Democrats hear that voters don’t feel safe or that crime has increased, they do one of the following: reject it, blame people for making it up, or pull out the spreadsheets as a group. accountants to “in fact” make us believe certain crimes. in some areas are not as bad compared to some years.

Here’s the thing: you can analyze anything you want, but if people feel dangerous, no matter what the exact statistics say. You can’t just dismiss it.

It’s the same as presenting macroeconomic data to a mother who pays more for groceries and is insecure about her job. You cannot quantify the anxieties a person faces on an Excel sheet. Telling them it’s all in their head is a recipe for disaster.

Throughout the 2022 campaign, Democrats have missed the mark time and time again. They compounded their difficult environment with a series of strategic mistakes and misplaced priorities.

It couldn’t be that bad. But thanks to their own incompetence, it will happen.