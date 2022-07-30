Best Anime To Watch – Top 10 Best Anime Series Of All Time

Pin 0 Shares

If you’re looking to get into anime but aren’t sure where to start, you’ve come to the right place! Which anime series are the best of all time? If you’re an anime fan, this question can be hard to answer. Anime has produced so many amazing series, but it can be difficult to sort through them all to find your best anime to watch. To make things easier, we’ve made a list of the top 10 best anime to watch and the best anime series ever made!

10. My Hero Academia

If you're looking for the best anime series to watch right now or best anime to watch on Netflix India, then you need to check out My Hero Academia. This show is about a world where people have superpowers and use them to fight crime. The main character, Izuku Midoriya, is a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero one day. The story follows his journey as he attends a hero academy and learns what it takes to be a hero.

9. One Piece



One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since July 1997, with the chapters collected into 86 tankōbon volumes as of April 2020. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit.

8. Death Note



Death Note is one of the best anime to watch on Netflix India. The story is about a high school student who finds a notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he knows. This series is full of suspense and keeps you guessing until the very end.

7. Naruto



Naruto is one of the best anime series of all time. It tells the story of a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. This series is full of action, adventure, and comedy, and is definitely worth watching.

6. The Seven Deadly Sins



The Seven Deadly Sins is full of action, adventure, and comedy. Plus, the dub is excellent. If you are looking for an anime in English that is full of excitement, then this is the one for you!

5. Hunter x Hunter



Hunter x Hunter is one of the best anime to watch after Naruto. The story follows Gon, a young boy who sets out on a journey to find his father, who is a world-renowned hunter. The anime is full of action, adventure, and suspense, and will keep you hooked until the very end. Plus, the English dub is fantastic.

4. Gintama



Gintama is one of the best anime to watch when bored. If you want an anime that is funny and action-packed, Gintama is the one for you. It's also a great choice if you're looking for anime to watch dubbed, as the English dub is excellent.

3. Attack On Titan



If you are looking for a great anime series to watch, then you need to check out Attack on Titan. This series is set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant man-eating Titans. The story follows the journey of Eren Yeager, who dreams of one day killing all the Titans. This anime is action-packed and will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

2. Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood



Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is often considered one of the best anime series of all time, and for good reason. The story is engaging, the characters are lovable, and the action is top-notch.

1. Steins;Gate



Steins;Gate is set in the year 2010 and follows a group of friends who have invented the time machine. As they begin to use it more and more, they realize that the consequences of their actions are far-reaching and dangerous. The protagonist, Okabe Rintaro, can't seem to figure out how he can save his friend Kurisu Makise from death. This series will make you laugh one minute and then want to cry the next.

