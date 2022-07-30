Blockchain
Binance’s CZ: High Inflation And Recession Fears Will Drive Bitcoin Adoption
It’s safe to say CZ is bullish on bitcoin and crypto’s future. Changpeng Zhao visited CNBC’s Squawk on the Street and flipped the prevalent bearish narrative on its head. In less than 2 minutes. Most of the things CZ said are based on common sense and a basic understanding of market forces, but still, it’s calming to hear a leader of the industry saying them. Especially in this fear-ridden stage of the cycle we’re in.
[email protected] CEO @cz_binance: The macroeconomics situation will be high inflation, the talk about recession…all of those things drive adoption into #[email protected] pic.twitter.com/EP8OHwPeAa
— Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) July 28, 2022
Notice that even though Binance’s business is dependent on altcoins’ performance, especially BNB, CZ makes a clear distinction between bitcoin and crypto in general. On the other hand, even though the interview is about bitcoin, CZ sneaks crypto here and there.
In any case, let’s analyze what Binance’s CEO thinks about the current market conditions and the future of bitcoin and crypto.
What Did CZ Squawked On US National TV?
The first thing the interviewer was interested in was the way that bitcoin bulls have defended the “20Kish” line. According to CZ, that was “the last peak” so there’s a “psychological barrier” there. So far, bitcoin’s price had never go lower than the previous cycle’s all-time high. This time it was different, probably because of Tesla’s paper hands and the Terra collapse. However, the market ended up defending the 20K line.
The interviewer then asked about other factors, like the increase in money supply or bitcoin’s correlation to Nasdaq. According to CZ, those are two relevant factors, but in the end “it’s a mass psychology market” and the last ATH is the barrier. It’s only fair that we quote Binance Academy for an explanation of the psychology of market cycles:
“In short, market sentiment is the overall feeling that investors and traders have regarding the price action of an asset. When the market’s sentiment is positive, and prices are rising continuously, there is said to be a bullish trend (often referred to as a bull market). The opposite is called a bear market, when there is an ongoing decline in prices.”
Recently, as we regularly do here at NewsBTC, we checked on the famed fear and greed index for insights into the current market sentiment. This is what we found:
“Last week, the indicator’s value had risen up to even 34 as the coin’s price saw a recovery rally. However, as the run ended and the crypto once again slumped down, so did the sentiment among the investors.
The report notes that this trend indicates participants in the BTC (and wider crypto) market believe that this recent rally was just a fakeout.”
BNB price chart on BinanceUS | Source: BNB/USD on TradingView.com
What’s the next catalyst?
Back to the interview, the next question was about what factor could catapult bitcoin and crypto into their next chapter. Cautiously, CZ said that no one can forecast that accurately. “Nobody really forecasted NFTs, DeFi, etc. Which probably drove the last bullrun.” And in 2017, ICOs seemed to be the catalyst. “Six months before those things happened, very few people can forecast it.”
In bull markets, exercise risk management.
If everything went to 0, will your life still be ok? If no, you invested too much. Reduce it by half and ask again.
Don’t over invest. (Not financial advice)
— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 29, 2022
Then and only then, CZ speculated. He thinks that the market is so much bigger this time around, with so many new applications being developed. The whole space is moving in a positive direction, with most countries adopting regulatory frameworks instead of banning bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. It’s hard not to be bullish in an environment like this, even if the market is still fearful about the prices.
The last phrase is the funniest, and it goes into the current state of the world. “The macroeconomic situation, there’s going to be high inflation, the talk about recession, etc. All of those things drive adoption into bitcoin… into crypto.”
Featured Image: CZ, screenshot from the video | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
- BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000.
- BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
- BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe abo the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few days has been impeccably high, with the price rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $21,500, forming a more bullish bias with eyes set for more rallies ahead of its monthly close. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lead the charge for more price recoveries. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of BTC has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $20,500 as the price of BTC formed support above this region for more rallies.
Past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for BTC and the whole of the crypto industry as the price of BTC continued its range between $18,800 to $19,200 before showing strength to rally past this region, acting as a block for price rallies.
After its weekly close of above $20,500, BTC’s price looked stronger as the price of BTC geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $21,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,200.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,500-$19,800.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $20,800 as BTC price formed a good support around $20,500. Still, the price of BTC faces a little rejection; flipping $21,200 into support would lead to more upside to a region of $22,000 for BTC.
The price of BTC is struggling to break and close above $21,200, which corresponds to the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $22,500 at 61.8% Fib value.
Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.
Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.
32.8% Fib Value – $21,200
61.8% Fib Value – $22,500
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Why The Dogecoin And Meme Coin Rally May Not Be Over Just Yet
Dogecoin is still riding the wave of the hype that came with the completion of the deal between Elon Musk and the social media platform Twitter. The meme coin had been able to rally towards six-month highs and broke several major resistance levels along the way. Even now, the rally in the price of the digital asset is expected to continue and in doing so, it will take the entire meme coin sector with it.
Meme Coins Follow Dogecoin
Over the last week, meme coins have stuck closely to Dogecoin’s rally. While the largest meme coin by market cap had been on the rise, its smaller counterparts had quickly followed. Cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) had seen good movement as well during this time.
The largest meme coins had recorded double-digit gains in what has arguably been the most profitable time for meme coins in 2022. Dogecoin’s market cap had more than doubled during this time and other meme coins had moved up the ladder in terms of their positions in the crypto market.
While Dogecoin had reclaimed the 8th position, beating out heavy hitters such as Cardano and Solana, Shiba Inu had also moved to take the 13th position. Dogelon Mars also moved in this time and now sits at 135th according to data from Coinmarketcap. As for Baby Doge Coin, it is currently ranked 223rd by the data aggregation website.
DOGE price at $0.122 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Meme Coin Season Not Over
Now, going into the new week, there has been some lull in the crypto market. This is obvious given most cryptocurrencies are in the red in the last 24 hours since the weekend had come with low momentum and low volatility. However, even though the general crypto rally might be looking at an end, it may not be so early for meme coins.
Obviously, the reason for the Dogecoin rally that led to meme coin season was Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, and this is despite the fact that the billionaire is yet to lay out his plans for the meme coin and how it fits into his grand plan for Twitter.
Musk had previously proposed the idea of adding DOGE to the Twitter “Tip Jar” feature to make it possible for users to tip creators with the meme coin. If this remains part of Musk’s plan now that he is Twitter’s boss, then there is expected to be an even bigger (positive) response from DOGE to this news.
Naturally, as Dogecoin rises, so will the rest of the meme coins given what has been witnessed in the market already. So despite the slowdown, there may still be more upward movement in the future of these meme coins.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
First-Ever Rootstock Summit Marks The New Brand Presence For Bitcoin’s Second-Layer Virtual Machine
The rebranding of the Rootstock brand will take place during the next Rootstock Summit. Important announcements about Rootstock and its expanding ecosystem will be made during the event, which will bring together key influencers and ecosystem members.
This year’s Rootstock Summit will be held in Sans Souci, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 10th, 2022. It’s a big deal since it affects the direction Rootstock and the Rootstock Infrastructure Framework (RIF) are headed in the future.
There will be representatives from CoinTelegraph, BeinCrypto, Crypto Mode, and Cripto247 at the next Rootstock Summit. There is a massive potential audience of millions of people who will be made aware of the event and everything that goes on there thanks to the coverage from both outlets.
With this, Rootstock will be reborn with a new identity and look. In the next round of Rootstock’s development, the community will have even more freedom to shape the brand, since all marketing materials and brand assets will be released as open source. With its new branding strategy “Built on Bitcoin,” Bitcoin’s second layer is brought full circle to its origins in the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem.
Rootstock was designed to be a second-layer virtual machine that might overcome Bitcoin’s inherent constraints. Since its inception in 2014, this project has allowed for faster Bitcoin transactions and offers smart contracts.
Sovryn, Money on Chain, and Tropykus are just a few of the many DeFi that have made Rootstock their home. The Rootstock Summit will shine a fresh light on the Bitcoin ecosystem and its potential, both of which will continue to be important moving forward.
At the Summit, Rootstock co-founder Diego Gutiérrez Zaldvar made the following statement:
“Rootstock is one of the most secure smart contract platforms in the world, bringing long term value and sustainability to Bitcoin. I’m thrilled for Rootstock’s ecosystem members to come together at the Summit and celebrate the many milestones achieved in the past five years, including surpassing 50% of Bitcoin hashing power through merged mining, and seeing the launch of the first DeFi on Bitcoin protocols. The event is an incredible opportunity to build the vision of Rootstock’s future together with the community.”
Participants at the Rootstock Summit will hear from many influential and authoritative voices, such as:
- Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Sergio Lerner (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Eden Yago (Sovryn Core Contributor)
- Dan Held (Bitcoin Educator)
- Francisco Calderón (Lightning Network)
- Diego Fernández (Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation, City of Buenos Aires)
- And more to come!
You may submit a request for tickets.
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21K, Green November Likely
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 6% profit in the previous days. This week might bring more volatility to the market with the U.S. publishing new economic data.
Fed Pivot Takes Shape, Bitcoin Likely To Benefit
Per a recent market update from trading firm QCP Capital, the crypto market enjoyed “much-needed positivity.” There has been a lot of speculation regarding the reasons for the upside short time trend, but the macroeconomic conditions are the most likely cause.
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is hiking interest rates to slow down inflation, and this monetary policy is wreaking havoc across global markets. As a result, the U.S. dollar has seen its highest levels in 20 years while investors take shelter amid economic uncertainty.
In this environment, nothing but the U.S. dollar thrived; other assets, including Bitcoin and Gold, and currencies, particularly the Euro, the Japanese Yen, and the British Pound, have seen losses. In that sense, the Fed is between a sword and a hard place.
The financial institution can continue hiking and tightening monetary conditions, but the pressure from the U.S. allies and elected officials is proving challenging. The market has begun pricing in a dovish Fed, according to QCP Capital, providing support for the Fed pivot narrative.
This thesis is bullish for Bitcoin and risk assets and contemplates a shift in the Fed’s monetary policy to bring some relief to the market. The trading firm records a decline in the possibility of another 75 basis points hike for December.
A New Narrative To Save BTC?
The possibility of the Fed’s hiking at 75 bps dropped from 55% to 45% and could continue to decline due to internal and external pressure. Recent reports show that the Fed itself is facing the consequences of the current economic landscape.
The Fed is running an operating loss as it pays more to banks and money funds on interest than it earns on its securities portfolio.
The central bank, which sends all surpluses to the Treasury, can create an IOU so the loss doesn’t affect its operations https://t.co/1UepiR5HgZ
— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) October 31, 2022
QCP Capital wrote:
Other central banks globally have already begun to show dovishness with the BoC being the first to hike +50bps (vs +75bps expected) and the ECB easing their forward guidance, suggesting that they are nearing the end of their hiking cycle earlier than expected.
However, traders should be cautious of overly bullish sentiment. Bitcoin is still susceptible to macro forces in the short term, and the crypto market might negatively react to a “persistent hawkishness from the Fed,” QCP Capital concluded.
Blockchain
The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter￼
The scariest festival or theme celebrated across the world is Halloween Day. In fact even the crypto market celebrates this day, with the emergence of new halloween themed digital currencies in the space. Likewise, the effect of Halloween this year created a huge impact on the entire crypto ecosystem on Twitter.
Moreover, the new faced Halloween- themed crypto assets are introduced in the market offering zero use case for the investors. Therefore, these event based Shitcoins are often pointed as “off-the-shelf products”. Thus, after a certain hype it will be automatically deployed in the market for trading. At that point, the investors will be at loss for investing on the short-term tokens.
Halloween-Themed Tokens in Crypto Twitter
Twitter is one of the biggest networking platforms which connects people all over the world. It is especially the home for the cryptocurrency space. In addition, even a short twitter post can create a huge impact on the market today.
So, whenever it is a festival time, the crypto users can always expect some new entrants in the market. Similarly, Halloween Token, Halloween Spook,Halloween Elon (SINK), and Halloween Wars are some of the Halloween-themed projects introduced recently.
Furthermore, the above mentioned Halloween tokens just recently entered the market. Each token has their own purpose for what they have emerged. Halloween Token claims it just came up for sole purpose with a target of $50 million market cap. Following, Halloween Spook, launched in Sept 2022 is the scariest meme token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Then, Halloween Elon (SINK) is none other than the token raised after the meme, “let that sink in” posted by Elon Musk. Additionally, the Halloween Wars token launched exactly during Halloween time. Thereby reflecting with 17 followers who will be at loss once market fluctuates. So, all these theme based cryptocurrencies can survive for a very short-run only. And that is the reason, every user is advised to do more research before they buy any digital currencies.
Blockchain
Decentralized Storage Alliance Launches to Bridge Chasm Between Web2 and Web3
AMD, Seagate, and EY form alliance to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage by enterprises
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protocol Labs and Filecoin Foundation together with other founding members, today announced the launching of the Decentralized Storage Alliance (the “Alliance”). The Alliance is a first-of-its-kind, member-led industry organization to drive awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies, such as Filecoin, IPFS, and libp2p, and help enterprises in Web2 make the transition to Web3 through education, advocacy, and best practices.
By 2025, the global data market is expected to exceed 200 zettabytes. Enterprise organizations account for 80% of total market demand, and over 90% of them rely on public clouds and other forms of centralized storage to store data, which is costly and not always efficient. Centralized players continue to consolidate the market, limiting pricing and data efficiency. According to a recent IDC survey titled “Why Decentralized Storage Based on Web3 Technology Will Ultimately Replace Many Public Cloud-Based Storage Services,” almost 86% of organizations had a positive view of decentralized storage.*
Decentralized storage networks enable more efficient, robust, secure storage – at a significantly lower cost than traditional data storage – while also giving more businesses the opportunity to participate in the data economy.
“With top-tier leaders across Web2 and Web3 coming together to explore the unrealized potential of decentralized technology, this Alliance has the power to transform the foundation of the internet,” said Stefaan Vervaet, Head of Network Growth, Protocol Labs. “Decentralized storage can provide assurances of data integrity, avoid data lock-in, meet data sovereignty requirements, and offers many significant advantages over traditional Web2 data solutions.”
The Alliance aims to bring together diverse viewpoints from leading Web2 and Web3 players.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of leadership high-performance and adaptive processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices.
- Ernst & Young (EY), the first Big 4 firm to commit to public blockchain, is focused on putting in place the tools, systems, and services that will be needed to help both public and private companies take advantage of blockchain technology to address the ecosystem’s most pressing problems – privacy, security, and regulatory compliance. As a trusted advisor to the world’s largest enterprises, EY’s ability to test and audit transactions in a blockchain environment gives businesses the confidence to transition from simply tracking on a blockchain to transacting across the complete business lifecycle.
- Seagate, a leading provider of data storage technology and solutions. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity.
The Alliance will create a trusted forum where enterprises and others can come together and collaborate around new technology to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage technology. This will include:
- Developing standard specifications and reference architectures that address the unique needs of enterprise companies.
- Providing access to education materials, technical resources, and best practices.
- Improving the process of onboarding data to decentralized storage networks and making it easier for new data centers to onboard to the network.
- Enabling the creation of impactful Working Groups that solve specific issues with the transition to decentralized storage technologies and Web3.
Filecoin is the world’s largest decentralized storage network. In 2021, Filecoin represented 1% of the total enterprise HDD capacity shipped, making it one of the fastest-growing storage networks in the world.—big enough to hold a copy of Wikipedia 65,000 times. The 240 PiB of data hosted on the Filecoin network includes 8M active data transactions and enterprise customers such as UC Berkeley, The USC Shoah Foundation, University of Utah, NYC Open Data and many more. More than 1,000 unique clients & users have already uploaded their data to the Filecoin network, with 15% uploading more than 100 TiB.
“The Filecoin network is a decentralized storage system designed to store humanity’s most important information, and a foundational technology for the next generation of the web,“ said Marta Belcher, President and Chair, Filecoin Foundation. “The Decentralized Storage Alliance will help more businesses realize the benefits of decentralized web technology.”
Disclaimer
The Decentralized Storage Alliance (the “Alliance”) may receive certain annual financial contributions in the form of cash or resources from Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD, and EY. No statement made in this press release, on a website, or in any other public context related to the Alliance and/or Filecoin constitutes an offer, endorsement, recommendation, or other favorable report by the Alliance, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD, or EY, or any of their affiliates, or of any product or service provided by any of them, or of any other asset. Specifically, the Alliance, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD and EY, each expressly disclaims any liability related to any decision by any person or entity to buy, invest in, or otherwise support any asset.
Member quotes
“As the global data and storage markets are accelerating, there is a lag in the adoption of decentralized storage technologies,” said James Canterbury, Partner/Principal at EY Blockchain. “As a company with a global SaaS blockchain solutions business, we see decentralized storage as an opportunity to diversify and add resilience to our data infrastructure. And we see the Alliance as a crucial piece of this – enabling adoption of decentralized storage and cohesion across the broader industry.”
“Developing cutting-edge technologies for the ever-evolving and growing data storage markets is central to our mission at Seagate,” said Sai Varanasi, senior vice president of product and business marketing at Seagate. ‘We’re excited to be part of this alliance and working with like-minded organizations who are similarly passionate about the next generation of decentralized storage technologies.”
We are actively looking for more companies to join our ecosystem. If you are interested to join or learn more about the Decentralized Storage Alliance, visit dsalliance.io.
About Protocol Labs
Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory that builds protocols, tools, and services to radically improve the internet. Protocol Labs’ projects that are designed to fortify and democratize the web include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and more. A fully distributed organization of over 300 people globally, Protocol Labs is dedicated to driving breakthroughs in computing to push humanity forward.
About Filecoin Foundation
Filecoin Foundation (FF) is an organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web.
About Filecoin
Filecoin, the world’s largest decentralized storage network, enables users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin’s advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world’s most valuable datasets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, the Filecoin network offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities. Filecoin is completely open source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. For more information about Filecoin, please visit https://filecoin.io/
*IDC White Paper sponsored by Protocol Labs, “Why Decentralized Storage Based on Web3 Technology Will Ultimately Replace Many Public Cloud-Based Storage Services”, Doc #US49613522, October 2022.
Contacts
Anastasia Golovina
[email protected]
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
