Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: July 29
- On July 29, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $25523.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for July 29, 2022, is $20768.5.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows an upward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on July 29, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on July 29 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, the price of BTC is $24045.19. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $25523 and the buy level of BTC is $23839.5. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $20768.5, and the sell level of BTC is $22340.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bullish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), and also lies above 200 MA. So currently BTC completely in a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
B2C2 Launches First Electronic OTC Options Trading Product for Crypto Markets
Proprietary new Options Chain also brings enhanced data and price visualisation to OTC crypto derivatives
LONDON & TOKYO & JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2C2, the world’s largest crypto liquidity provider and institutional digital asset pioneer, announces that it is now live with electronic options trading for the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market. B2C2 has offered ‘voice via chat’ OTC options trading since October 2021.
B2C2 is now offering electronic OTC options via its Single Dealer Platform. Options Chain provides a powerful visual interface enabling ‘point & click’ electronic trading in OTC crypto options for the first time. This functionality transforms OTC options trading by giving traders a choice of how to execute off-exchange trades.
Additionally, B2C2’s Options Chain brings streaming prices to options traders, providing them with a comprehensive view of live OTC prices for all strikes in one place for the first time. Traders will no longer need to request prices individually – they can now see the whole surface at a glance – transforming execution.
The new options OTC functionality is fully integrated into B2C2’s crypto-native spot, CFD and loans trading platform. Options post-trade reporting is already live with a trade blotter and aggregated positions, along with automation around B2C2’s institutional-grade ISDA margin functionality. New features will be added incrementally over the next few months, including an options calculator with Request for Quotes (RFQ) functionality on complex derivatives structures. As with B2C2’s other OTC products, all functionalities will be available on the B2C2 portal as well as via API.
Following the market downturn, the crypto derivatives market has grown on-exchange to $3.12 trillion in July 2022, a 13% monthly increase, according to CryptoCompare, and makes up more than 60% of total crypto volumes. As in other asset classes, like FX, it’s expected that OTC trading volumes will grow to a multiple of ‘on-exchange’ trading.
The OTC market has a number of features, however, not available on-exchange. These include:
- Flexible contracts tailorable to a client’s specific needs and strategy;
- A bilateral counterparty relationship built on trust and with the ability to extend credit;
- Technology, operations and risk management best practices designed for institutional needs and standards.
“Providing our clients with the ability to trade OTC options electronically reflects significant growth in institutional demand for derivatives over the past 12 months,” said Johannes Woolard, Head of Options, B2C2. “Clients are looking for a more comprehensive set of tools to access, hedge and trade crypto simply and easily. Institutions turn to us as a well-established and innovative crypto-native liquidity provider with the reliable and resilient trading infrastructure they require.”
Dominic Lohberger, Head of Trading, Sygnum Bank, said, “B2C2 is taking institutional crypto derivatives trading to the next level. As a regulated digital asset bank with institutional clients, Sygnum is proud to be executing the first OTC trade with the B2C2 Options Chain. Together we are setting the path for the future of electronic crypto trading.”
B2C2 is a leading institutional crypto liquidity provider and has been at the forefront of global market developments since it was founded in 2015. The firm executed a pioneering bilateral crypto non-deliverable forward (NDF), opening up access for banks last year. In 2022 it joined ISDA and was the first crypto trading firm to join FIA.
About B2C2
More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future.
The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2’s success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally.
Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.
B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member.
B2C2 is a registered trademark.
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support.
- Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,600 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum remained in a positive zone above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH gained pace and traded above the $1,550 resistance zone, with a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price cleared the $1,600 resistance and traded to a new multi-week high at $1,664. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,620 and $1,600 levels. Ether price even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,485 swing low to $1,664 high.
It is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,600 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,600 level and the channel trend line zone. The first major resistance is near the $1,650 and $1,665 levels, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could even test the $1,700 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $1,700 resistance zone could set the pace for a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $1,720 level.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,600 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,565 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,485 swing low to $1,664 high is also near $1,565. A downside break below the $1,550 zone might send the price towards the $1,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,550
Major Resistance Level – $1,600
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support.
- Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $20,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another upward move if it stays above the $20,000 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Starts Downside Correction
Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $21,000 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to gain momentum above the $21,000 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $21,074 and the price started a fresh downside correction. There was a move below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. The bears pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,029 swing low to $21,074 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $20,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price is now holding the $20,450 support zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,029 swing low to $21,074 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level and the channel trend line. The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a test of the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,450 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,200 zone. The main support sits at $20,000. A downside break and close below $20,000 might open the doors for a substantial decline in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.
Reports Show Bear Market Didn’t Affect Crypto Fundamentals
Notably, the first half of the year brought the most drastic phase of crypto winter ever witnessed in the history of cryptocurrency. Coupled with the collapse of Terra and some crypto-related companies, the market was thrown into a state of crisis.
However, a report from Fidelity Digital Assets implies that the crypto fundamentals remained unscathed through the bearish trend. This information sprung following the manager’s annual report tagged 22 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study. This occurred as the firm x-rayed the crypto industry from an institutional perspective.
According to the research, the crypto market has fully repositioned to wade off the impact of macroeconomics it’s been facing recently.
Survey Indicates Strength Of Crypto Fundamentals
Tom Jessop, the President of Fidelity Digital Assets, reacted to the research. According to him, digital fundamentals have stood firm through the storm. Also, he noted that the institutionalization of the crypto market for some years had fortified it to withstand recent impacts.
According to Jessop, institutional investors exhibited their experience scaling through different market cycles. He mentioned that the attractive factors in the market maintained their relevance as they moved across the bearish phase.
The research surveyed about 1,052 experts from different firms during the year’s first half. As a result, it revealed the varying levels of crypto adoption among different types of investors.
According to the survey, adoption among institutional investors increased in some regions compared to the year’s value. The US and Europe recorded an increase of 42% and 67%. Asian institutional investors have a slight drop. But the overall outcome showed that they had the highest adoption of crypto assets with an allocation of 69%.
In terms of investor type, crypto adoption and consideration topped among high-net-worth investors, venture capital investors, financial advisors, and crypto hedge funds. The lower-scale adoption investors are endowments and foundations, pension plans, family offices, and traditional hedge funds.
Fidelity Digital announced its provision of Ethereum trading options for its institutional market earlier this month.
Top Appealing Features For Institutional Investors
The research from Fidelity Digital also recorded some appealing features, as noted by institutional investors. The surveyed participants’ most appealing ones include innovation technology, decentralization, and high potential upsides.
According to the survey, the surveyed investors cited that crypto has no correlation to other assets as the fifth most appealing feature. But the crypto markets have shown a high correlation to tech stocks this year.
Additionally, the research covered investors’ plans for cryptocurrency investments or purchases. It noted that 74% of the participants still had such plans, slightly higher than the 71% recorded last year.
The value is commendable, considering that 2021 was bullish while the bears dominated the 2022 digital asset market.
Featured Image From Unsplash, Charts From TradingView
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa.
Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the past couple of weeks. This fact has kept the crypto market in the red zone for a while, and investors are still sceptical about what’s to come.
But the market saw a sharp surge in Bitcoin price. Its bullish move also reflects in the broader crypto market, with several tokens displaying a bullish move.
Recent BTC Surge
Bitcoin’s value increased by about 8.3% after the past seven days due to its recent surge. This price movement brought the total capitalization of the crypto market to $1 trillion as of yesterday. The coin stands at $20,463, per data from at the time of writing.
Analysts have connected the recent surge of the token to a few things, including the past and current purchases from significant investors like Bitcoin Whales. Dating from January 2017, Bitcoin Whales have purchased an average of $15,800 worth of Bitcoin, according to data
Meanwhile, another metric shows that BTC has been trading lower than its RP (Realized Price). Again, this information came from analysts. Based on the metric, Bitcoin can grow even further if the token trades beyond its RP.
The RP of BTC is currently at a price just above $21K. The pattern of Bitcoin’s movement might change if its price goes and stays beyond this figure. As a result, monitoring the coin closely to see its probable outcome is essential.
Information On Bitcoin Spent Output Profit Ratio
Bitcoin’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) analyses the participants’ behaviour. The recent movement of BTC seems to have affected this ratio, particularly in the past 24 hours. Chances are that the current level of the SOPR will act as a resistance, as it stays below one at the time of writing.
The spent output value at creation must be divided by the realized value to deduce this ratio. In a nutshell, this is the price sold/price paid. This means the asset owner will profit if the ratio is over 1.
Conversely, if the balance is less than 1, the solid asset is at a loss. The farther it goes away from 1, the more the loss incurred or profit gained. But if it’s equal to 1, a break-even event has occurred.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value.
Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
The technical outlook of the coin remains positive on the one-day chart. The demand for the coin slipped slightly. However, it remains positive at the time of writing.
Buying strength was also optimistic for BTC on the 24-hour chart. If demand accumulates slightly, then BTC might attempt to revisit the $21,000 level.
A move above the $21,000 level will pave the way for a clear move to $22,000. The next levels that BTC might trade are between $28,000 and $22,000.
If BTC picks up the pace, then the coin can also revisit the $22,000 mark. Buyers need to remain confident that Bitcoin bulls will be able to move north over the next trading sessions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,600 at the time of writing. The coin has been trading laterally over the last few trading sessions.
It is important that Bitcoin price doesn’t lose its current support as that would pull the price of the asset down, causing the bears to gain strength.
If Bitcoin has to maintain its bullish momentum, the coin has to move past the $20,800 price level.
Moving above that level will help Bitcoin reach $21,000, crossing $21,600, which could prove to be another major resistance point, and can propel the coin to $22,000.
Losing bullish momentum will drag BTC down to $20,300 and then to $19,600.
In the last trading session, the amount of Bitcoin traded fell slightly, indicating that buying strength dropped slightly.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin has continued to display positive buying strength on the one-day chart. Buying strength for the coin has remained on the upside for most of this month.
The Relative Strength Index was still above the 60-mark despite a downtick. This meant that the coin was registering more buyers than sellers at the time of writing.
Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA line was also an indication that demand for the coin had been positive and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
BTC was displaying bullish signals as demand for the coin has remained consistently positive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall direction of the coin.
MACD formed green signal bars, which were increasing in size, and they were the buy signal for the coin. Parabolic SAR measures the strength of the price trend.
The dotted lines were below the price candlestick, which meant that the price was on an uptrend.
