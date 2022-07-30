Children were referred for puberty blockers after just ONE consultation at controversial gender clinic

CHILDREN aged 14 were referred for puberty blockers after just one consultation at a controversial transgender clinic, it turns out.

Whistleblowers at the Tavistock Centre, which is set to close, revealed the speed at which young people were proposed to life-changing drugs at the start of the transitional programme.

1 Thousands of children have been “terribly abandoned” by the centre, with one child being recommended for puberty blockers after just one consultation Photo credit: Getty

dr David Bell, who whistled the center in 2018, said children were “terribly disappointed” at the north London clinic.

He claims he knew of at least one child who was sent on puberty blockers after a consultation.

He told The Telegraph: “You [patients] They took the drugs and went on the opposite sex hormones and they had parts of their bodies removed, their breasts, their vaginas.”

dr Bell added how a victim at the clinic told him she didn’t have the body of a man, but that of a “mutilated woman and I have to live with that.”

The “regime” children went through to get the drugs prescribed were four- to six-hour appointments — a regimen he called “ridiculous.”

But despite repeated complaints and welfare concerns from a variety of sources, Tavistock has continued with its “unsafe” drug program and practices.

It comes amid desperate calls from parents and activists to immediately stop using puberty blockers amid fears they are altering children’s brains.

dr Hilary Cass, who is leading a review of Tavistock that began in March, warned the drugs could trigger “rewiring of neural circuits” in adolescents wanting to transition.

And she worries that the puberty blockers could affect parts of the brain responsible for decision-making and judgement.

There are now calls for a public inquiry into the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust Centre, which has remained open for nearly 20 years despite serious concerns about its practices.

At the Belsize Park center, which opened in 1983, some former employees also expressed concerns about the dangers of early medical interventions in children who were given drugs to suppress puberty.

One is former patient Keira Bell, who started a program of puberty blockers at age 16 before being “de-transitioned.”

She took Tavistock to court in 2020, arguing she was too young to agree to life-changing medical treatment to become a man

She won her first case. However, it was overturned on appeal after judges said it was “physicians, not judges, to decide on the ability of a person under the age of 16 to consent to medical treatment”.

Demand for the Gender Identity Development Service for Children and Adolescents (GIDS) in Tavistock increased from 138 in 2010-11 to 2,383 in 2020-21.

It is feared that thousands of children have been harmed by the practices at the center since then.

Other concerns raised included the “overdiagnosis” of gender dysphoria and the increasing number of girls being referred who question their gender identity.

When Tavistock closes in September, people aged 14 to 25 who believe they are trans will be transferred to regional centers that take a more “holistic” approach to treatment.

The one from Dr. Cass’ recommended establishment of regional hubs provides care and support.