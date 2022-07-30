Blockchain
Crypto Miners Get Leverage From Iran Regulation: Access To Renewable Power
Each country focuses on crypto regulations, some have strengthened the rules but revising and making minor changes is constant. Similarly, the authorities of Iran have amended regulations for the crypto miners which now gives easy-access to renewable sources. This allows licensed miners to purchase electricity generated from renewable energy at lower rates across the country.
The firms which are authorized to mint cryptocurrencies in the Islamic Republic can only get easy access to renewable power, as per Iran’s Ministry of Energy. Moreover, the recent change in regulations sets miners free from using on-site power-generation capacities. Also allows miners to purchase electricity from renewable sources both domestically and through the national grid.
Transmission Fee is Cut For Legal Miners
According to the reports from Financial Tribune, normal transmission fees for using the country’s electrical network will not be imposed on Iranian firms engaged in legitimate, clean energy mining. So far miners have only been able to sign contracts with renewable energy facilities that are situated in the same province, says Mohammad Khodadadi, a representative of the Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company.
Initially, the Iranian authorities gave an announcement that licensed miners would get access to green energy from December. After witnessing much interest in the crypto mining industry following this announcement, the authorities made changes in regulators. Interestingly, the country has a shortage of electricity during both hot summers and cold winters which resulted in blaming mining companies in 2021.
Furthermore, it ended up suspending mining activities in Iran until the end of summer as the country expected an electricity shortage. This created contradictions in the crypto community during that period. Additionally, the government promised to take action against the unregistered miners by imposing fines of 400%. But most Iranians have generated more gains from mining with the usage of household electricity. Now, as per the statement from Iran authorities, licensed crypto farms are set to have easy-access to renewable sources.
BNB Coin Surpasses $300 Mark Amidst Market Recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $300 mark after its price surge over the week. The token was trading at around $274 per coin last Thursday and even threatened to fall lower as the week progressed. However, Tuesday saw the coin recover, adding around 5% profit to trade at $289.
It has been smooth sailing from then onward for BNB as it continues to climb higher in value. As of writing this article, BNB is currently trading at $313. BNB’s $300-mark breakthrough comes at the same time popular meme coin Dogecoin adds over 90% value in a week. BNB is currently ranked the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
BNB Soars As the Overall Crypto Market Recovers
The cryptocurrency market has seen a significant recovery this October. After several bearish weeks, the entire crypto market broke through its $1 trillion market-cap barrier earlier this week. This move acted as a catalyst for many cryptocurrencies to see massive gains. One such example is Binance Coin which surged more than 5% on Tuesday alone. It continued to rise throughout the week, adding a total of 15% to its value.
Binance coin had it rough on October 6th when the entire crypto market started a correction phase. Before the start of the correction, BNB was at $296 and on the verge of testing the $300 mark. However, it never got to that point as the bears took over, pushing the coin to a one-month low of $257. BNB’s path to recovery was slow, with fluctuations in value between $266-$276.
On Tuesday, we saw BNB break out of its consolidation range. It finally broke through the $300 mark yesterday and set a new monthly high of $318 today. Now, BNB is up nearly 5% against Bitcoin, and it seems like it will continue to grow as long as the overall market recovers.
BNB Establishes A New Benchmark Against BTC
TradingView’s data reveals that the BNB/BTC exchange rate temporarily exceeded 0.15 BTC, reaching a record 0.15267 BTC. Binance’s native coin, BNB, has increased in value by almost 10% over the previous three days. The token’s strong performance followed news that it would help Twitter eliminate bots under Elon Musk’s new administration.
Binance committed $500 million to Musk’s acquisition of the social networking site. In a cryptic tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao alluded to an interview he gave to crypto media company Decrypt. He said, “Our intern says we wired the $500 million 2 days ago, probably just as I was being asked about Elon/Twitter.”
CZ then tweeted “Let’s unleash the bird” and “Crypto Twitter,” the former presumably a reply to Musk’s “the bird is freed” tweet. BNB reached a monthly high of $318.80 today, its highest level since mid-August. One more prominent cryptocurrency’s recent outperformance may also be traced back to Musk. The DOGE/USD pair touched its highest levels since April, following a price movement pattern that began with Musk’s Twitter activity. DOGE, a Musk favorite, is still awaiting a wider usage application, potentially with his help.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Manipulated By Whales? A Look Off / On-Chain
The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has had an incredible weekend. Following Elon Musk’s confirmed Twitter acquisition, the DOGE price jumped 95% over the last seven days. The memecoin exploded to over $0.14 at times and is currently sitting at about $0.11.
Musk’s gigantic influence on the DOGE price is an old acquaintance for the crypto market. Over the past few years, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO kept moving the price with his statements. But since the Twitter acquisition, he has gone quiet. Musk has not mentioned Dogecoin since the deal was closed.
However DOGE fans remember April when Musk floated the idea of letting Twitter users pay with Dogecoin for his premium subscription service, Twitter Blue. Currently, rumors are circulating that Musk plans to have all users pay $20 for a blue check mark.
Some Tesla products can already be purchased on the automaker’s website using Dogecoin. The Boring Company accepts the cryptocurrency as payment for using the Las Vegas Loop.
Not everyone believes that Musk has good intentions. In June, a $258 billion lawsuit was filed against Musk, SpaceX and Tesla for manipulating the DOGE price. In September, the lawsuit was expanded to include seven new investors and six new defendants, including his tunneling company, Boring Co.
According to the lawsuit, Musk and the other defendants intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin by more than 36,000% over two years and then caused it to crash. In doing so, the defendants “made tens of billions of dollars at the expense of other investors,” according to the complaint.
Are Dogecoin Whales Manipulating The Price?
But it’s not just Elon Musk, other whales seem to be setting the tone for the Dogecoin price as well. As new on-chain data shows, there were three whale alerts yesterday. The largest whale transferred 450 million DOGE, while the seventh largest whale received 10 million DOGE. In total, 402 million flowed out of Binance.
Three Whale Alerts for $DOGE!👇
The top 1 holder transferred 450M $DOGE($54M) out.
The top 7 holder received 10M $DOGE($12M) again.
A total of 402.16M $DOGE($49M) flowed in to #Binance.#dogecoin #DOGEUSDT #DogecoinRise #DogecoinWhaleAlert https://t.co/8uTanG78bG pic.twitter.com/7Sx7eeDlFg
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 30, 2022
The price of DOGE surpassed $0.10 for the first time since May 2022 on Saturday, with a 24-hour gain of nearly 30%. An anonymous on-chain analyst posted the table below, which shows the latest 30-day holdings change of the top 10 holders of DOGE.
According to the analysis, it can be seen that two addresses are highly correlated with the price of DOGE. One of them is the largest whale, the exchange Robinhood, which transferred a total of 1.05B DOGE ($107.4M) on October 05, October 28 and October 29. Not elaborating what this means, it can be assumed that Robinhood is gathering a lot of retail interest for DOGE.
Further, the analyst notes that coincidentally, the address “DPDLBA” transferred 1.35B DOGE in early August. After the transfer, the price of DOGE exceeded $0.85 and reached its highest level after May.
The top-7 holder of DOGE is the other address impacting the market. From October 6th, the address received 5M or 10M DOGE every day. He also received 10M DOGE on Saturday and “it doesn’t seem to stop”.
“The last time address ‘DMuFDC’ received DOGE started on July 26 and stopped on August 5, after which the price of $DOGE started to rise. Now that he is still receiving $DOGE, does it mean that the price of $DOGE will continue to rise?”, the analyst concluded.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level.
- DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar.
- The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone and the 100-day simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.070 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
- The pair is correcting gains, but the bulls might remain active near the $0.10 zone.
Dogecoin Rallies To New Multi-Week High
This past week, dogecoin saw a strong bullish wave from the $0.055 support zone. DOGE rallied significantly above the $0.070 resistance, outpacing bitcoin and ethereum.
There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.070 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair. The pair rallied over 100% and broke many hurdles near the $0.10 level. It even climbed above $0.12 and traded as high as $0.1513.
Recently, it started a downside correction below the $0.135 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent surge from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1513 high.
However, the price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone and the 100-day simple moving average. An initial support is near the $0.1100 level. The first key support is near the $0.1000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent surge from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1513 high.
If there is a downside break below the $0.1000 support, the price could correct further. The main support is forming near the $0.0920 and $0.0900 levels. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $0.0800 level.
More Gains in DOGE?
If DOGE price remains stable above the $0.1000 support, there are chances of more gains. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $0.1250 level.
The first major resistance is near the $0.1320 level. Any more gains above the $0.1320 zone could encourage the bulls to aim a test the important $0.15 level.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $0.1100, $0.1100 and $0.0920.
Major Resistance Levels – $0.1250, $0.1320 and $0.1500.
Inu & meme equivalent to Cleverminu token launched with 1 trillion IMO sale
London, UK, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire
Cleverminu, a hybrid meme and Inu token, has shared details of its much-anticipated token sale. The public event has seen 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens made available to establish a decentralized economy powered by its users. The token sale began on October 27 at 9:00 UTC, supporting price discovery and distributing CLEVERMINU to a global user base.
Part of a decentralized community network, Cleverminu’s native token combines the intricacy of Inu coins with the novelty of meme tokens. This results in a passionate and highly engaged community whose interests are centered around a thriving token-powered economy. Within the Cleverminu ecosystem, users have access to new features the moment they are shipped. These include forthcoming NFT functionality and new token releases.
The CLEVERMINU token sale began with an initial listing price of $0.0000001. The community bought nearly 13% of the total supply (130000000000 CLEVERMINU) in the first round, adding $13,000(130000000000 x $0.0000001) to the liquidity pool. The community then sent 13% of the tokens to a “burning wallet” to increase the scarcity of their tokens and bolster the value.
Another 10% (10000000000 CLEVERMINU) of the total supply was acquired by the community for $0.000001, adding $100,000 (100000000000 x $0.000001) to the liquidity pool, and 10% of the tokens were delivered to the burning wallet . To date, 46% of the total supply has been transferred to a burning wallet, stabilizing the token price and liquidity. Now the sale is going on at 0.00009USD and moving upwards.
“what you see today is just the beginning of what will unfold in the coming months.”
More than one million has been raised in three days and there are over 7,000 CLEVERMINU holders already. The smart contracts powering the Cleverminu ecosystem have been professionally audited by top contract verifiers in the form of HashEx, Quill Audits, Solid Proof, Haze Crypto, Audit Whale, Ethos and George Stamp.
About Cleverminu
CleverMinu is a unique token comprising the best bits of meme coins and inu tokens. It gives holders the power to own and maintain the value of their token. A community-based token, CLEVERMINU is designed to increase every time a purchase is made.
Learn more: www.cleverminu.com
Telegram : https://t.me/Cleverminu
Contact
CEO
Robins jac
cleverminu
[email protected]
B2C2 Launches First Electronic OTC Options Trading Product for Crypto Markets
Proprietary new Options Chain also brings enhanced data and price visualisation to OTC crypto derivatives
LONDON & TOKYO & JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2C2, the world’s largest crypto liquidity provider and institutional digital asset pioneer, announces that it is now live with electronic options trading for the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market. B2C2 has offered ‘voice via chat’ OTC options trading since October 2021.
B2C2 is now offering electronic OTC options via its Single Dealer Platform. Options Chain provides a powerful visual interface enabling ‘point & click’ electronic trading in OTC crypto options for the first time. This functionality transforms OTC options trading by giving traders a choice of how to execute off-exchange trades.
Additionally, B2C2’s Options Chain brings streaming prices to options traders, providing them with a comprehensive view of live OTC prices for all strikes in one place for the first time. Traders will no longer need to request prices individually – they can now see the whole surface at a glance – transforming execution.
The new options OTC functionality is fully integrated into B2C2’s crypto-native spot, CFD and loans trading platform. Options post-trade reporting is already live with a trade blotter and aggregated positions, along with automation around B2C2’s institutional-grade ISDA margin functionality. New features will be added incrementally over the next few months, including an options calculator with Request for Quotes (RFQ) functionality on complex derivatives structures. As with B2C2’s other OTC products, all functionalities will be available on the B2C2 portal as well as via API.
Following the market downturn, the crypto derivatives market has grown on-exchange to $3.12 trillion in July 2022, a 13% monthly increase, according to CryptoCompare, and makes up more than 60% of total crypto volumes. As in other asset classes, like FX, it’s expected that OTC trading volumes will grow to a multiple of ‘on-exchange’ trading.
The OTC market has a number of features, however, not available on-exchange. These include:
- Flexible contracts tailorable to a client’s specific needs and strategy;
- A bilateral counterparty relationship built on trust and with the ability to extend credit;
- Technology, operations and risk management best practices designed for institutional needs and standards.
“Providing our clients with the ability to trade OTC options electronically reflects significant growth in institutional demand for derivatives over the past 12 months,” said Johannes Woolard, Head of Options, B2C2. “Clients are looking for a more comprehensive set of tools to access, hedge and trade crypto simply and easily. Institutions turn to us as a well-established and innovative crypto-native liquidity provider with the reliable and resilient trading infrastructure they require.”
Dominic Lohberger, Head of Trading, Sygnum Bank, said, “B2C2 is taking institutional crypto derivatives trading to the next level. As a regulated digital asset bank with institutional clients, Sygnum is proud to be executing the first OTC trade with the B2C2 Options Chain. Together we are setting the path for the future of electronic crypto trading.”
B2C2 is a leading institutional crypto liquidity provider and has been at the forefront of global market developments since it was founded in 2015. The firm executed a pioneering bilateral crypto non-deliverable forward (NDF), opening up access for banks last year. In 2022 it joined ISDA and was the first crypto trading firm to join FIA.
ENDS
About B2C2
More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future.
The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2’s success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally.
Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.
B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member.
B2C2 is a registered trademark.
Contacts
[email protected]
Serra Balls and Jenny Berlin
+ 44 (0)7375 288 641
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support.
- Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,600 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum remained in a positive zone above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH gained pace and traded above the $1,550 resistance zone, with a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price cleared the $1,600 resistance and traded to a new multi-week high at $1,664. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,620 and $1,600 levels. Ether price even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,485 swing low to $1,664 high.
It is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,600 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,600 level and the channel trend line zone. The first major resistance is near the $1,650 and $1,665 levels, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could even test the $1,700 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $1,700 resistance zone could set the pace for a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $1,720 level.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,600 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,565 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,485 swing low to $1,664 high is also near $1,565. A downside break below the $1,550 zone might send the price towards the $1,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,550
Major Resistance Level – $1,600
