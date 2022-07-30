KWK 7: Ananya Panday On Nasty Comments Like “Her Dad Wasn’t Even A Star”

Elijah Moore regrets becoming a distraction during a winning streak, but suggested his issues with the Jets were bigger than he could keep inside.

Speaking to reporters Sunday for the first time since being fired from the team’s facilities after an argument with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and a subsequent trade request on Oct. 20, Moore was still seeking answers on the reasons why his role had dwindled significantly since quarterback Zach. Wilson returned from a three-game injury absence. What’s the chemistry between the first- and second-round picks in the Jets’ 2021 draft class?

“I don’t even know,” Moore said after missing a target and playing only a handful of snaps in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I do not know.”

The 22-year-old receiver, who is signed through 2024, did not double down or cancel his trade request by Tuesday’s deadline. He said he was in “a better position than us right now when it comes to relationships” earlier in the season.

Elijah Moore did not double down or cancel his trade request before Tuesday’s deadline. bill kostrun

“What happened with me, I can’t change that,” Moore said. “I just wish it didn’t cause so much of a distraction for my teammates. It’s like that. There are some things behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t know about. Not all necessarily bad, but just a lot of conversations that need to stay internal.

Moore averaged 3.9 catches and 48.4 yards on seven targets per game (with five touchdowns) in his first 14 career games. Since Wilson replaced Joe Flacco, Moore has caught four passes for 64 yards on nine targets in four games. Rookie Garrett Wilson replaced Moore as the Jets’ No. 1 option and even rarely used Denzel Mims — another receiver with a trade request the Jets didn’t grant — played a bigger role on Sunday. than Moore, even with starter Corey Davis sidelined by injury.

Get the insider’s perspective on Gang Green Sign up for Brian Costello’s Inside the Jets, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

“I haven’t really had an impact on anything,” Moore said. “It’s not about that. I prepared for the week as best I could. Every time my name is called, I try to do my best. That’s all that matters. “

The first hint of Moore’s frustration began Oct. 16 with a Tweet hours after a win. This led to his benching last week. Just as LaFleur downplayed the argument as a “difficult conversation,” Moore said he and the caller were “in a good place” after they were seen hugging during Wednesday’s practice. For him, the “moral of the story” is to spend less time on social networks.

Moore looked like she was struggling with what’s best for her career – “It’s like a legacy. I love football a lot,” he said – and what’s best for the team. The Jets had won four straight before losing to the Patriots.

“That’s the part that I wish I had kept internalized,” Moore said. “I’m still standing on the fact that it’s not about me. That’s just the way this business is. [Media] you can say what you want, write what you want. Ultimately, everyone is going to move in the best possible way for each individual. I also have a family to feed.

Admitting his downplayed role is “frustrating” by “an ongoing number of things,” Moore said he had an idea based on practice that his shots would be down.

“If I had caught a ball and started everything, it probably would have been different,” he said. “While I’m here, I want to do my best. I want to help my teammates. I love all my brothers. We didn’t get the win, but we’re trying to focus on the next game.