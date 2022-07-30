News
Kyle Hendricks’ changeup. Justin Steele’s 4-seam fastball. Chicago Cubs pitchers evaluate teammates’ nastiest stuff — and reveal which pitches they’d add to their repertoire.
Pitchers tend to have a lot of downtime during games.
Whether it’s sitting in the bullpen and trying to stay loose while waiting for a phone call to warm up or chilling in the dugout between starts, they spend plenty of time watching teammates work their craft.
To gauge how Chicago Cubs pitchers view their teammates’ best stuff, 12 pitchers were posed a question: If you could take any pitch from someone on the pitching staff and add it to your repertoire, whose would you pick? It yielded a wide range of answers and reasoning. Some opted for a pitch that would work well off their other stuff or their delivery. Others just wanted what they thought was a sick pitch. Ultimately, seven pitches were selected.
Kyle Hendricks’ changeup
Chosen by RHP David Robertson, LHP Justin Steele, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Adrian Sampson and LHP Brandon Hughes
Unsurprisingly, Hendricks’ changeup was the runaway favorite among Cubs pitchers, regardless of their handedness, pitching style or role. And for good reason. Hendricks’ changeup was one of the best pitches in baseball during his best years, and it’s still a weapon for the right-hander.
“The late movement and then his ability to make it look like his fastball for 99% of the time and the swings they take,” Sampson said. “Everybody in the building knows it’s coming and they still can’t hit it, so something’s right. He’s a lucky guy for having it.”
Robertson didn’t hesitate when making his choice, calling Hendricks’ changeup a no-doubt pick: “I’d give anything to be able to throw a changeup. It’s like a game-changer. It goes this way and you don’t throw it hard. Yeah, 100% I want it. If I can throw it even a halfway decent changeup … definitely want something that goes the other way of all the crap that I throw.”
Miley likes the movement on Hendricks’ changeup instead of wanting to add a high-velocity fastball, adding, “That’s overrated.”
Justin Steele’s four-seam fastball
Chosen by LHP Drew Smyly
Steele has been throwing his fastball at a high rate, increasing its usage from earlier in the season.
He largely has done a good job limiting much damage off the pitch. It took until his 17th start to allow a homer off it.
“It’s an anomaly, nobody throws it like he does,” Smyly said. “He has this insane cut action to his fastball. Hitters can’t touch it. Like, you can just throw it down the middle and they’re going to do much.”
Marcus Stroman’s slider
Chosen by RHP Mark Leiter Jr.
Stroman can go to a variety of options in any given start.
He has relied on five pitches this season, but his slider caught the eye of a teammate. Mark Leiter Jr. likes the movement Stroman gets on his slider. Entering Stroman’s start Friday against the San Francisco Giants, it’s his second-most used pitch. He’s generating a 27.8 Whiff% while hitters are managing a meager .220 average against and .260 Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA).
“He’s able to change the shape of it and have control on both sides of the plate with it,” Leiter said. “Being able to change the shapes for more of a called strike and then more of a swinging strike. The feel he has, the ability to manipulate it into making it more than just one pitch, I’ve always really enjoyed the way he’s able to use his slider.”
Keegan Thompson’s cutter
Chosen by RHP Scott Effross
Effross initially considered a high-velocity fastball — “I’d like to be able to throw 96 mph, that’d be cool to have in my bag” — as well as Thompson’s curveball, but, given Effross’ sidearm delivery, a 12-6 curve “doesn’t make much sense for me.” So, Effross narrowed his options to Thompson, Chris Martin or David Robertson’s cutter. He ultimately settled on Thompson’s, which has a 23.7 Whiff% as hitters struggle to barrel the pitch consistently.
“Cutters are cool and I think I could use it with my arm angle,” Effross said. “The way he’s been throwing it lately — he’s been throwing it for strikes and getting ahead with it. And if he can dot that thing down and away to a righty, I feel that’s just an impossible pitch to even attempt to swing at it.”
Mark Leiter Jr.’s splitter
Chosen by RHP Keegan Thompson, RHP Michael Rucker
When Leiter, currently at Triple-A Iowa, needs a strikeout, his splitter accomplishes that at an elite level. Leiter recorded 28 of his 40 strikeouts with the pitch, producing a 50.8 Whiff% and 36.4 PutAway%.
“He can land in the strike zone and he knows when to bury it for a swing and miss,” Thompson said. “He has a very good feel for it and can throw it wherever he wants to.”
Sampson praised Leiter’s splitter too. Leiter surrendered only three hits off the pitch for a .064 average and a .114 wOBA.
“The one pitch that jumps out for me the most because it’s a true nasty pitch,” Rucker said. “I don’t have a splitter in the mix. I don’t know how much my fingers would hold it. He really gets into that thing. But the action on that pitch and watching him throw it, I mean, he carved up (Boston) with it.”
Keegan Thompson’s slider
Chosen by RHP Kyle Hendricks
Hendricks stated that had Thompson not started incorporating a slider in the last month, he would have chosen his curveball “all day.” Miley also gave Thompson’s curveball a shout-out, calling it a “disgusting” pitch.
Despite it being a new pitch, Thompson’s slider has been wildly effective. He has not allowed a hit off 51 sliders thrown, predominately against right-handed hitters, while producing an eye-popping 50% swing-and-miss rate.
Hendricks, expounding on his choice, said: “The elite level of spin and such bad swings he gets on it, he can use it in the zone, gets out in the zone with it pretty much whenever he wants. It’s just such an effective pitch. I would love to know what that feels like.”
David Robertson’s cutter
Chosen by RHP Chris Martin
Robertson is throwing fewer cutters than last season, when he returned after a long layoff from Tommy John surgery, and he’s has seen an uptick in velocity, sitting at 93.3 mph. The pitch has a .211 average against, and his ability to command it sets up his curveball and slider to put hitters away.
“The ball never comes down, it kind of gets on you real quick and it’s an elite pitch,” Martin said of Robertson’s cutter. “It’d be nice to have in the back pocket. I mean, shoot, everybody’s got such good stuff that I could change out all of my stuff.”
Americans seek inflation-proof investments as financial situation deteriorates ahead of midterm elections
The following content is sponsored by Goldco.
It seems like every day continues to bring more bad news about the future of the economy and the state of Americans’ financial health. As inflation remains elevated and the Fed continues to tighten monetary policy, Americans are caught between a rock and a hard place. The coming recession could end up making 2008 a breeze.
So it should come as no surprise that more and more Americans are taking steps to shore up their financial health. Many seek to buy gold in order to protect their hard-earned wealth. They know what’s coming, and they don’t like it.
The US economy is driven by consumer spending, and that spending is starting to falter. Retailers are sitting on massive inventory as consumers stay home and keep their wallets closed. Household spending expectations are falling as more Americans expect to have to pinch pennies to make ends meet.
This does not bode well for households or businesses, and the months ahead could prove challenging.
Real income declines
One of the reasons for the contraction in household spending is that real disposable income growth is actually negative.
Adjusted for inflation, most Americans actually lose purchasing power each year, making it increasingly difficult for them to maintain the standard of living they have grown accustomed to.
Like it or not, Americans are tightening their belts, and it will take more than a few stimulus checks to get them to start spending again.
While many people like to say that the housing market will not implode like it did in 2008, that is not a given. Right now, the market is contracting like it hasn’t in over a decade.
Mortgage rates rose to more than seven percent, the highest since before 2008, and mortgage applications fell accordingly. Housing prices begin to fall, reducing the wealth of many American households.
The supply of homes is expected to shrink and overall home affordability to be the worst it has been in decades. Many Americans who were hoping to buy a home in the near future find themselves having to postpone their plans yet again.
The rent is too high
As a result, more and more Americans are forced to rent. And that rent goes up too. In fact, by some estimates, rents have gone up 30% since the pandemic began. This kind of rent increase takes a lot of people’s disposable income.
It also makes it harder for young Americans to accumulate enough money for a down payment, save for retirement, and reach all the financial milestones that previous generations took for granted. Millennials were already facing a bleak financial future, but with the housing market suddenly turning around and rents skyrocketing, the outlook for the future has deteriorated even further.
The job market could explode
If that wasn’t enough, the Biden administration is taking steps to try to blow up the gig economy. Companies like Uber, DoorDash, Amazon and others have relied on hiring independent contractors to help them grow. But the Biden administration is proposing a proposed rule to treat more of these contractors as employees.
If this rule goes into effect, it would disrupt the business models of many growing companies, increasing their cost of operation. These costs would of course be passed on to consumers, which could necessitate a reduction in spending that would further hurt the bottom line of these companies.
In the worst-case scenario, many of the jobs created in the gig economy could disappear altogether. And the rosy job market we seem to have enjoyed even in the face of the recession could end up collapsing as millions of Americans find themselves unable to find the part-time or short-term jobs they’ve grown accustomed to.
Biden against the IMF
Despite all this, President Biden thinks the risk of a recession is very low. You would expect him to say that, of course, with the election about a week away. But with everything going on in the economy right now, you have to wonder if he’s not doing further damage to his reputation by trying to deny the obvious to people who are already suffering from inflation and who may suffer even more so once the recession hit.
Contrast that with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which endorsed efforts by central banks to fight inflation, and warned that fiscal policy should not interfere by adding additional government borrowing and spending to budgets already out of control. .
Central banks are faced with the need to tighten their belts as governments want to spend. And if central banks blink and finally give in by monetizing the debt issued by governments, you can say goodbye to the fight against inflation.
Whichever way you slice it, the economy and the financial situation are deteriorating. Governments, businesses and households are overwhelmed with debt and feeling the effects of rising inflation. And with the highest inflation in 40 years, many people are struggling to find a way to cope.
Protect yourself against inflation
A traditional method to help hedge against inflation is to invest in precious metals like gold and silver. These precious metals have served as a hedge against inflation and loss of value for centuries.
The last time the United States experienced high and sustained inflation, during the stagflation of the 1970s, both gold and silver recorded annualized growth rates of over 30% during the decade. But Americans have become complacent since Paul Volcker killed that inflation in the early 1980s. Most Americans alive today can’t even remember how previous generations weathered stagflation, let alone the performance of gold and silver during this period.
But enough people remember how gold and silver performed during the 2008 financial crisis that demand for these metals skyrocketed. The supply of physical gold and silver coins is tight and bounties are rising. But there is still time to try to protect your wealth with gold and silver.
A gold IRA is a popular method of investing in gold because it allows you to rollover or transfer existing physical gold and silver retirement assets tax-free. Then, your gold and silver investments enjoy the same tax-free appreciation as any other IRA account, and you only pay taxes when you receive a distribution.
If you care about maintaining your wealth and are worried that inflation or recession will eat away at the money you’ve worked so hard to save, it might be time to start protecting yourself with gold. or money. Visit the experts at Goldco today to learn more about the precious metals options available to you.
Russia drops grain deal, says drones hit ships (October 31): NPR
Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / AP
As the week begins, here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week.
What to watch this week
Another week has begun with Russia launching a wave of attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other areas, causing damage including blackouts of electricity, mobile phones, water supplies and other destruction.
There will likely be fallout after Russia pulls out of a United Nations-brokered deal to export Ukrainian grain. The UN Security Council is meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.
what happened last week
Progressive Democrats sent, then withdrewa letter urging President Biden to seek diplomacy with Russia towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. Thirty members of Congress had signed the letter, prompting a backlash, including from fellow Democrats, but some signatories said they signed it shortly after it was written in early summer. and that a lot had changed since then.
Russia has trained to carry out a nuclear strike on October 26, in its first major nuclear exercise since invading Ukraine this year. The Kremlin Defense Minister said it was a rehearsal to respond to a nuclear attack. It came as NATO conducted its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises.
President Vladimir Putin has repeated the allegation, without proof, that Ukraine is preparing to set off a dirty bomb. The United States and its allies dismiss this as a false pretense for possible future Russian actions.
The German president acknowledged a “bitter failure“ its policy and that of other governments towards Russia. In his October 28 national address, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Russia’s war had “reduced the European security order to ashes”.
Russia has accused Ukraine of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships over the weekend off Crimea. Moscow also alleged that “British specialists” were involved in directing the drones as well as damaging the gas pipelines, which London refused.
Russia suspended his role in an agreement authorizing the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, citing alleged drone strikes. The move was condemned by Western leaders and the UN, which brokered the arrangement to ease a global food crisis.
In depth
In the battle of Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say not to underestimate Russia.
Another victim of the Russian war: some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors.
Russia suspends a grain export deal with Ukraine that has helped keep food prices low.
Understand the Biden administration’s approach to diplomacy with Russia.
Can the United States Meet Ukraine’s Arms Demand?
Putin baselessly claims that Ukraine intends to use a dirty bomb.
Congress plans to support Ukraine’s war effort.
Progressive Democrats withdraw their letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia.
First person: Leaving Russia to avoid war in Ukraine.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: see its ripple effects around the globe.
Previous developments
You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.
The public has a right to know who leaked Dobbs’ draft
Alito says the violation put the judges’ lives at risk. All the more reason for a serious investigation.
News
University of Exeter failed to respond to student ‘call for help’, inquest finds | University of Exeter
A coroner has slammed the University of Exeter for a student’s suicide, saying it failed to respond effectively to his ‘call for help’ after a disastrous string of ensuing exam results months of isolation in nearly empty residence halls during the pandemic.
Guy Davies, Cornwall’s deputy coroner, concluded Harry Armstrong Evans’ death was due to a ‘mental health crisis’ preceded by a ‘catalogue of missed opportunities associated with systems failures’, leaving him without the “safety net” that the Russell Group University should have provided.
Less than a month before he was found dead, 21-year-old Armstrong Evans told his guardian in an email that isolation during Covid had affected his mental health and his performance in his physicals and exams. third year astrophysics.
The coroner said it was a plea for help, but it did not lead to any direct engagement between the university and Armstrong Evans or his parents. Davies said: “This tribunal has heard evidence of the dire consequences of academic pressures on students and the need for universities to provide a safety net…in Harry’s case, the safety net did not work. “
The coroner said he would send a report to the university as part of his duty to report findings that could prevent future deaths. This would include concerns about training on mental health issues, whether a computer system used by social services was “suitable” and how student information was shared.
Outside court, Armstrong’s family described him as a “beautiful, kind and intelligent soul”, adding: “His passing is all the more tragic because it was entirely preventable.”
They said a ‘silent student suicide pandemic’ had gripped Britain and that for too long universities had operated in a space where, by law, they were not obliged to provide a duty of care to students. “Even our prisons are obligated to provide a duty of care to murderers,” they said.
The student’s mother and father, Alice and Rupert Armstrong Evans, are campaigning for the government to pass what they call ‘Harry’s Law’, under which universities would have to publish the annual student suicide rate .
They say 11 Exeter students have taken their own lives in the past six years, including another young man from the physics and astronomy department. “For years universities like Exeter have preferred to turn a blind eye to the deaths of sons and our daughters, yes, their care,” they said. The university says not all 11 deaths were confirmed as suicides by a coroner.
During the two-day survey in Truro, Armstrong Evans was described as a diligent student, but in January 2021 he received a ‘disastrous’ set of results.
Her family were not informed of her results but were alarmed at her state of mind and in May 2021 – the month before her death – Alice Armstrong Evans twice called the wellbeing team at the university to express his concerns. On both occasions, staff accidentally pressed a button closing the case.
On May 28, Armstrong Evans emailed his academic and pastoral tutor, as well as the social care team, explaining that isolation during the pandemic, as well as family difficulties, had affected his health. mental.
He wrote: ‘I was isolated in my virtually empty residence. I spent so much time isolated in my apartment with almost no human contact. It really had a detrimental effect on my mental health.
His guardian told the inquest that he had not undergone in-person training on suicidal ideation and did not recall receiving formal advice on detecting ‘red flags’.
By the time Armstrong Evans was found dead at the family home near Launceston, Cornwall on June 24, 2021, neither academic staff nor members of the welfare team had actually spoken to him.
The coroner said the relationship between the universities and the students was not like that of a doctor and a patient, but that they had “guardian obligations”.
He concluded Armstrong Evans’ email was a ‘call for help’ clearly requiring a ‘proactive response’ beyond what actually happened – a ‘flow of emails’ inviting him to fill in online forms.
‘No one from the University of Exeter contacted Harry – there was a complete lack of personal commitment,’ the coroner said. “Emails are not a personal commitment.”
The coroner also said the university should have considered contacting Armstrong Evans’ family, thus “fully mobilizing” its support network, but said some staff members did not fully understand that they were allowed to do so. do in certain circumstances.
He also said the investigation found a lack of in-person training for academic staff on mental health and concluded that the accidental closure of Armstrong Evans’ case twice was a “system failure” which meant that the alarm bells had not been rung.
The university said it was providing student support services seven days a week on campus and in the community, including throughout the pandemic.
Mike Shore-Nye, Registrar at the University of Exeter, said: ‘We are continually reviewing and improving the wellbeing support we provide based on evidence and learnings, including from tragic cases such as this. from Harry. We will review the coroner’s detailed findings in this case and ensure that we learn from them. »
In the UK and Ireland, the Samaritans can be contacted on the freephone number 116 123 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected] In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 or by chat for help. You can also text HOME to 741741 to get in touch with a crisis text line counsellor. In Australia, the Lifeline crisis helpline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org
Democrats see Biden heavy districts ‘essential’ to repel red tide, as GOP invests in blue regions: report
Just over a week before Election Day, the battlegrounds where Republicans are seeking House seats have grown ever wider in territories that heavily favored President Biden in 2020, both parties paying money in races in these areas.
Among those are California’s 26th district, New York’s 25th and Pennsylvania’s 12th, where GOP spending has increased, according to an Axios report, and Democrats have taken notice.
“The DCCC has already invested in those seats that are critical to maintaining the majority,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Tommy Garcia told Axios.
The California district is currently held by Democratic Representative Julia Brownley, who won her 2020 race by 21 points. The majority of his district is located in Ventura County, which President Biden won by the same margin.
HOUSE DIVIDED: DEMOCRATS LIGHT UP PARTY LEADERSHIP AS MEDIUM-TERM HOPES COLLAPSE DESPITE SUPPORT FROM VOTING RECORDS
National Republican Campaign Committee Chairman Tom Emmer told Fox News over the weekend that ‘no one expected ‘Brownley to struggle, but now she’s ‘really conflicted. with Republican Matt Jacobs.
In New York’s 25th District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle won by 20 points in 2020. Biden also won by 20 points in Monroe County, which makes up much of the district. Emmer said Morelle “is in trouble” against GOP candidate La’Ron Singletary.
That race has reportedly drawn attention — and money — from party leaders, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., each contributing $2,000 to Morelle, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., giving $5,000 to Singletary.
Like those districts, Pennsylvania’s 12th was also deep blue in 2020. At the time, under the previous map, the district’s main city, Pittsburgh, was part of the 18th District. Pittsburgh County, Allegheny, also went to Biden by a 20-point margin over former President Donald Trump, but Republicans are pushing hard there as well. Democrat Summer Lee and Republican Mike Doyle are battling to take the place occupied by a retired Democrat also named Mike Doyle.
SEN. RICK SCOTT EXPECTS GOP TO END WITH AT LEAST 52 SENATE SEATS AFTER HALF TERMS: ‘THIS IS OUR YEAR’
According to Axios, the NRCC is investing six figures in these three districts.
Garcia said he was not concerned.
“The NRCC and Tom Emmer can chase the windmills all day while their endangered incumbents struggle – but the DCCC, along with outside spenders, will ensure that Matt Jacobs, La’Ron Singletary and Mike Doyle never sees the halls of Congress,” he told Axios.
Along with the NRCC’s financial push comes the Congressional Leadership Fund’s publicity blitz targeting key races. On Wednesday, they announced they were pumping $11 million in new ad buys into more than a dozen congressional districts across the country.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The super PAC, which is tied to McCarthy, tackles 16 districts in all with the new announcements. Seven of those districts are those that President Biden won by double digits in the 2020 election and are now shaping up to be close races.
“The CLF continues to raise record amounts, which has allowed us to deepen our edge on the map and has forced Democrats to make some tough decisions,” CLF Chairman Dan Conston said in a statement. “Republicans are in a great position to win a majority and we will continue to make the investments we need down the stretch.”
How to Retire Amid Inflation, According to Financial Advisors
Fizz | Istock | Getty Images
Reaching retirement with a nest egg you trust to last is a stressful undertaking, even at the best of times.
These days, those nearing the end of their careers also have to contend with historic inflation, lingering market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic.
We asked four of the financial advisors who made CNBC’s FA 100 list in 2022 what they hear from their older clients and how they react.
Rising interest rates raise concerns about pensions
“Most near-retiree concerns today are similar to those of the past,” said Kyle W. Harlemert, chartered financial analyst at Indianapolis-based Woodley Farra, which ranked No. 1 on CNBC’s FA 100 list. . “‘Will I outlive my retirement accounts? Can I maintain my current lifestyle? If I die, will my spouse be okay?’”
A new concern, Harlemert said, is the impact of rising interest rates on people’s pensions.
The value of a pension is based, in part, on current interest rates, he explained. Specifically, as rates rise, some people may see the value of their pension drop because the formula assumes their money might attract more interest in low- or no-risk investments.
“Clients say, ‘Last year I opened my account and my lump sum was $1 million; today it is worth $977,000. Why is it dropping? ‘” Harlemert said. “People worry, ‘Do I have to retire now before it goes down even more?’”
Over the past 10 years, he said, they have seen most of their repos increase in value while interest rates have remained at historic lows. Harlemert said the company explained to customers why their value went down a bit and informed them of all their options to compensate for it.
He said clients who choose to take the lump-sum pension option can be invested in high-quality government and corporate bonds, and even stocks.
“We strive to educate clients that even if they receive a lower lump sum, we can invest in assets that may earn higher rates of return to offset that lower balance,” Harlemert said.
“Inflation is the main concern”
“Inflation is a priority for clients considering retirement or transitioning into the transition phase,” said JC Abusaid, president and CEO of Halbert Hargrove in Long Beach, Calif., who is ranked No. 8 on the FA 100 list.
Other questions the company has received from this group relate to how far the market will go down and when it will recover.
The current combination of rising prices and market volatility can be difficult to manage at the same time, as it tends to require opposing solutions: people want to have enough cash to ride out a stock downturn, but that’s is increased exposure to equities that can generally do the most to ease the pain of inflation.
Abusaid said his company tried to strike a balance with those goals.
“We entered 2022 with a 10% cash position for most customers, and that’s been the wind in our sails,” Abusaid said. “This allows us to reassure customers that their essential needs are more than covered at this time.”
At the same time, he said, the company is making sure its customers, including near-retirees, still have a lot of their money in stocks. “This exposure has the benefit of keeping pace with long-term inflation,” he said.
The pandemic has caused some to ‘rethink their longevity’
Among near-retirees, “I think the most common concern is still, ‘Do I have enough money?’” said Mark R. Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The company is ranked number two on this year’s FA 100 list.
“What is new is [that] The risks and restrictions of Covid have caused some retirees to rethink their longevity and their desire to accelerate their spending and enjoyment of life.”
The pandemic has “reinforced the reality of our mortality”, he added, and led to older customers taking more expensive trips and not postponing certain experiences or expenses into the distant future.
Despite rising interest rates and attractive opportunities in the bond market, Mirsberger said, the company expects equities to offer higher returns than bonds over the next decade, “and we believe so a 50% to 70% equity allocation is ideal for most retirees with 10-year time horizons.”
“The current context is difficult”
“One of the benefits of the Federal Reserve’s war on inflation has been a dramatic rise in interest rates,” said Kip Keener, chief compliance and operations officer at Salem Investment Counselors in Winston-Salem, in North Carolina, which ranked No. 6 on the FA. 100. “For the first time in several years, investors can earn returns in the range of 4% to 5% on fixed income investments.”
This change allows older clients to generate larger returns in retirement without more risk, Keener said.
Many retirees and near-retirees are also spooked by new projections about how long their nest egg will last, he said. This is because these formulas take into account the current high inflation and expect a prolonged need for increased spending. For example, the popular 4% rule increases each year with the cost of living.
Yet much of that fear is overblown, Keener said.
“Investment returns and inflation rates are typically compounded at a fixed rate, but the reality of the world is that there is a lot of year-to-year variability in both,” Kenner said. “Although the current environment is challenging for both investment returns and inflation rates, we should not use outliers as a new baseline for assumptions.”
