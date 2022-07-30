Blockchain
New Milestone May Be The Kick Dogecoin Needs To Break $0.1
Dogecoin has been enjoying the love being shown to it by prominent figures in the space, such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. However, the digital asset has not been faring well since hitting its all-time high of $0.7 in the middle of 2021. The decline in price that followed has seen Dogecoin lose more than 90% of its value since then. But a new development has begun to paint a bullish picture for the digital asset.
New Dogecoin Addresses Soar
One of the reasons that Dogecoin’s price has continued to suffer has been the lack of interest from the crypto community. Despite its community still pushing the meme coin, it was not seeing enough adoption to push the value of the asset back up. That is, until now, when Dogecoin is beginning to experience a significant uptick in interest.
New data shows that the adoption of Dogecoin is up, given the number of addresses that are transacting on the network. Data from IntoTheBlock shows that the number of new daily DOGE addresses had grown by a whopping 256% in the last day.
Dogecoin has now hit its highest point in terms of new daily addresses, rising from its 14.4k point to the new 38.43k number. This increase in the number of people using DOGE on the network points to healthy growth for the meme coin. So despite the fact that the price of the digital asset is down by a large margin, it is enticing investors who likely see the current price of the digital asset as a prime entry point.
Better Days Ahead
Dogecoin has been seeing some good events happen in the last week. Besides seeing a significant jump in its daily addresses, it has also undergone an upgrade that has brought more good publicity to the meme coin.
The team announced recently that the Dogecoin website had received an overhaul. Since the meme coin has been getting a lot of bad publicity lately, leading to FUD in its community, it has pulled out all the stops in an effort to combat this. Dogecoin Core also received an upgrade with the software version 1.14.6 going live this week. This was done in a bid to strengthen the network and make transactions more efficient.
On the investor side, Dogecoin holders are not faring too badly compared to others in the space. Data shows that the majority of DOGE holders are still seeing profit at 52%. This put 45% in the red and 4% of holders currently sitting in neutral territory. Long-term holder composition also continues to dominate, with 65% holding their coins for more than a year.
Blockchain
First-Ever Rootstock Summit Marks The New Brand Presence For Bitcoin’s Second-Layer Virtual Machine
The rebranding of the Rootstock brand will take place during the next Rootstock Summit. Important announcements about Rootstock and its expanding ecosystem will be made during the event, which will bring together key influencers and ecosystem members.
This year’s Rootstock Summit will be held in Sans Souci, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 10th, 2022. It’s a big deal since it affects the direction Rootstock and the Rootstock Infrastructure Framework (RIF) are headed in the future.
There will be representatives from CoinTelegraph, BeinCrypto, Crypto Mode, and Cripto247 at the next Rootstock Summit. There is a massive potential audience of millions of people who will be made aware of the event and everything that goes on there thanks to the coverage from both outlets.
With this, Rootstock will be reborn with a new identity and look. In the next round of Rootstock’s development, the community will have even more freedom to shape the brand, since all marketing materials and brand assets will be released as open source. With its new branding strategy “Built on Bitcoin,” Bitcoin’s second layer is brought full circle to its origins in the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem.
Rootstock was designed to be a second-layer virtual machine that might overcome Bitcoin’s inherent constraints. Since its inception in 2014, this project has allowed for faster Bitcoin transactions and offers smart contracts.
Sovryn, Money on Chain, and Tropykus are just a few of the many DeFi that have made Rootstock their home. The Rootstock Summit will shine a fresh light on the Bitcoin ecosystem and its potential, both of which will continue to be important moving forward.
At the Summit, Rootstock co-founder Diego Gutiérrez Zaldvar made the following statement:
“Rootstock is one of the most secure smart contract platforms in the world, bringing long term value and sustainability to Bitcoin. I’m thrilled for Rootstock’s ecosystem members to come together at the Summit and celebrate the many milestones achieved in the past five years, including surpassing 50% of Bitcoin hashing power through merged mining, and seeing the launch of the first DeFi on Bitcoin protocols. The event is an incredible opportunity to build the vision of Rootstock’s future together with the community.”
Participants at the Rootstock Summit will hear from many influential and authoritative voices, such as:
- Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Sergio Lerner (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Eden Yago (Sovryn Core Contributor)
- Dan Held (Bitcoin Educator)
- Francisco Calderón (Lightning Network)
- Diego Fernández (Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation, City of Buenos Aires)
- And more to come!
You may submit a request for tickets.
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21K, Green November Likely
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 6% profit in the previous days. This week might bring more volatility to the market with the U.S. publishing new economic data.
Fed Pivot Takes Shape, Bitcoin Likely To Benefit
Per a recent market update from trading firm QCP Capital, the crypto market enjoyed “much-needed positivity.” There has been a lot of speculation regarding the reasons for the upside short time trend, but the macroeconomic conditions are the most likely cause.
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is hiking interest rates to slow down inflation, and this monetary policy is wreaking havoc across global markets. As a result, the U.S. dollar has seen its highest levels in 20 years while investors take shelter amid economic uncertainty.
In this environment, nothing but the U.S. dollar thrived; other assets, including Bitcoin and Gold, and currencies, particularly the Euro, the Japanese Yen, and the British Pound, have seen losses. In that sense, the Fed is between a sword and a hard place.
The financial institution can continue hiking and tightening monetary conditions, but the pressure from the U.S. allies and elected officials is proving challenging. The market has begun pricing in a dovish Fed, according to QCP Capital, providing support for the Fed pivot narrative.
This thesis is bullish for Bitcoin and risk assets and contemplates a shift in the Fed’s monetary policy to bring some relief to the market. The trading firm records a decline in the possibility of another 75 basis points hike for December.
A New Narrative To Save BTC?
The possibility of the Fed’s hiking at 75 bps dropped from 55% to 45% and could continue to decline due to internal and external pressure. Recent reports show that the Fed itself is facing the consequences of the current economic landscape.
The Fed is running an operating loss as it pays more to banks and money funds on interest than it earns on its securities portfolio.
The central bank, which sends all surpluses to the Treasury, can create an IOU so the loss doesn’t affect its operations https://t.co/1UepiR5HgZ
— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) October 31, 2022
QCP Capital wrote:
Other central banks globally have already begun to show dovishness with the BoC being the first to hike +50bps (vs +75bps expected) and the ECB easing their forward guidance, suggesting that they are nearing the end of their hiking cycle earlier than expected.
However, traders should be cautious of overly bullish sentiment. Bitcoin is still susceptible to macro forces in the short term, and the crypto market might negatively react to a “persistent hawkishness from the Fed,” QCP Capital concluded.
Blockchain
The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter￼
The scariest festival or theme celebrated across the world is Halloween Day. In fact even the crypto market celebrates this day, with the emergence of new halloween themed digital currencies in the space. Likewise, the effect of Halloween this year created a huge impact on the entire crypto ecosystem on Twitter.
Moreover, the new faced Halloween- themed crypto assets are introduced in the market offering zero use case for the investors. Therefore, these event based Shitcoins are often pointed as “off-the-shelf products”. Thus, after a certain hype it will be automatically deployed in the market for trading. At that point, the investors will be at loss for investing on the short-term tokens.
Halloween-Themed Tokens in Crypto Twitter
Twitter is one of the biggest networking platforms which connects people all over the world. It is especially the home for the cryptocurrency space. In addition, even a short twitter post can create a huge impact on the market today.
So, whenever it is a festival time, the crypto users can always expect some new entrants in the market. Similarly, Halloween Token, Halloween Spook,Halloween Elon (SINK), and Halloween Wars are some of the Halloween-themed projects introduced recently.
Furthermore, the above mentioned Halloween tokens just recently entered the market. Each token has their own purpose for what they have emerged. Halloween Token claims it just came up for sole purpose with a target of $50 million market cap. Following, Halloween Spook, launched in Sept 2022 is the scariest meme token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Then, Halloween Elon (SINK) is none other than the token raised after the meme, “let that sink in” posted by Elon Musk. Additionally, the Halloween Wars token launched exactly during Halloween time. Thereby reflecting with 17 followers who will be at loss once market fluctuates. So, all these theme based cryptocurrencies can survive for a very short-run only. And that is the reason, every user is advised to do more research before they buy any digital currencies.
Blockchain
Decentralized Storage Alliance Launches to Bridge Chasm Between Web2 and Web3
AMD, Seagate, and EY form alliance to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage by enterprises
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protocol Labs and Filecoin Foundation together with other founding members, today announced the launching of the Decentralized Storage Alliance (the “Alliance”). The Alliance is a first-of-its-kind, member-led industry organization to drive awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies, such as Filecoin, IPFS, and libp2p, and help enterprises in Web2 make the transition to Web3 through education, advocacy, and best practices.
By 2025, the global data market is expected to exceed 200 zettabytes. Enterprise organizations account for 80% of total market demand, and over 90% of them rely on public clouds and other forms of centralized storage to store data, which is costly and not always efficient. Centralized players continue to consolidate the market, limiting pricing and data efficiency. According to a recent IDC survey titled “Why Decentralized Storage Based on Web3 Technology Will Ultimately Replace Many Public Cloud-Based Storage Services,” almost 86% of organizations had a positive view of decentralized storage.*
Decentralized storage networks enable more efficient, robust, secure storage – at a significantly lower cost than traditional data storage – while also giving more businesses the opportunity to participate in the data economy.
“With top-tier leaders across Web2 and Web3 coming together to explore the unrealized potential of decentralized technology, this Alliance has the power to transform the foundation of the internet,” said Stefaan Vervaet, Head of Network Growth, Protocol Labs. “Decentralized storage can provide assurances of data integrity, avoid data lock-in, meet data sovereignty requirements, and offers many significant advantages over traditional Web2 data solutions.”
The Alliance aims to bring together diverse viewpoints from leading Web2 and Web3 players.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of leadership high-performance and adaptive processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices.
- Ernst & Young (EY), the first Big 4 firm to commit to public blockchain, is focused on putting in place the tools, systems, and services that will be needed to help both public and private companies take advantage of blockchain technology to address the ecosystem’s most pressing problems – privacy, security, and regulatory compliance. As a trusted advisor to the world’s largest enterprises, EY’s ability to test and audit transactions in a blockchain environment gives businesses the confidence to transition from simply tracking on a blockchain to transacting across the complete business lifecycle.
- Seagate, a leading provider of data storage technology and solutions. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity.
The Alliance will create a trusted forum where enterprises and others can come together and collaborate around new technology to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage technology. This will include:
- Developing standard specifications and reference architectures that address the unique needs of enterprise companies.
- Providing access to education materials, technical resources, and best practices.
- Improving the process of onboarding data to decentralized storage networks and making it easier for new data centers to onboard to the network.
- Enabling the creation of impactful Working Groups that solve specific issues with the transition to decentralized storage technologies and Web3.
Filecoin is the world’s largest decentralized storage network. In 2021, Filecoin represented 1% of the total enterprise HDD capacity shipped, making it one of the fastest-growing storage networks in the world.—big enough to hold a copy of Wikipedia 65,000 times. The 240 PiB of data hosted on the Filecoin network includes 8M active data transactions and enterprise customers such as UC Berkeley, The USC Shoah Foundation, University of Utah, NYC Open Data and many more. More than 1,000 unique clients & users have already uploaded their data to the Filecoin network, with 15% uploading more than 100 TiB.
“The Filecoin network is a decentralized storage system designed to store humanity’s most important information, and a foundational technology for the next generation of the web,“ said Marta Belcher, President and Chair, Filecoin Foundation. “The Decentralized Storage Alliance will help more businesses realize the benefits of decentralized web technology.”
The Decentralized Storage Alliance (the “Alliance”) may receive certain annual financial contributions in the form of cash or resources from Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD, and EY. No statement made in this press release, on a website, or in any other public context related to the Alliance and/or Filecoin constitutes an offer, endorsement, recommendation, or other favorable report by the Alliance, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD, or EY, or any of their affiliates, or of any product or service provided by any of them, or of any other asset. Specifically, the Alliance, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD and EY, each expressly disclaims any liability related to any decision by any person or entity to buy, invest in, or otherwise support any asset.
Member quotes
“As the global data and storage markets are accelerating, there is a lag in the adoption of decentralized storage technologies,” said James Canterbury, Partner/Principal at EY Blockchain. “As a company with a global SaaS blockchain solutions business, we see decentralized storage as an opportunity to diversify and add resilience to our data infrastructure. And we see the Alliance as a crucial piece of this – enabling adoption of decentralized storage and cohesion across the broader industry.”
“Developing cutting-edge technologies for the ever-evolving and growing data storage markets is central to our mission at Seagate,” said Sai Varanasi, senior vice president of product and business marketing at Seagate. ‘We’re excited to be part of this alliance and working with like-minded organizations who are similarly passionate about the next generation of decentralized storage technologies.”
We are actively looking for more companies to join our ecosystem. If you are interested to join or learn more about the Decentralized Storage Alliance, visit dsalliance.io.
About Protocol Labs
Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory that builds protocols, tools, and services to radically improve the internet. Protocol Labs’ projects that are designed to fortify and democratize the web include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and more. A fully distributed organization of over 300 people globally, Protocol Labs is dedicated to driving breakthroughs in computing to push humanity forward.
About Filecoin Foundation
Filecoin Foundation (FF) is an organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web.
About Filecoin
Filecoin, the world’s largest decentralized storage network, enables users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin’s advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world’s most valuable datasets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, the Filecoin network offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities. Filecoin is completely open source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. For more information about Filecoin, please visit https://filecoin.io/
*IDC White Paper sponsored by Protocol Labs, “Why Decentralized Storage Based on Web3 Technology Will Ultimately Replace Many Public Cloud-Based Storage Services”, Doc #US49613522, October 2022.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc.
The blockchain and artificial intelligence company, Core Scientific, is among the affected companies. While for some other firms, there were needs to reduce staff count and suspend withdrawals, Core Scientific is presently considering bankruptcy.
Details On The Case
The chances of Core Scientific filing for bankruptcy are high, as the company cited that it could be out of funds before the end of 2022. However, it stated that the main reason for the struggle is the present crypto market crash.
Perhaps, the case of the crypto crash would have been managed, but there are other factors to face. An example is the increased costs of electricity. The integration of all current negative events has brought the company into a state of dilemma.
The company revealed this information in its filing with the Security and Exchange Commission of the United States.
Generally, all Bitcoin miners do not have the best of their experience. Sources reported that another significant factor contributing to the issue is the hike in the Bitcoin hash rate. As a result, there is a tendency for Bitcoin to witness more lows as holders of the token might start to consider the selling option.
The Stock Plunge
Running out of cash is an aspect of the company’s ongoing crisis. As a result, the company’s stock (NASDAQ: CORZ) dropped rapidly from the recent market watch.
According to data, the stock price has dropped by 71% in 24 hours. The current price of the CORZ stock is $0.20, as per data from Bloomberg. The company can only hope for a quick restoration now.
Core Scientific Bitcoin Holdings
The total Bitcoin holding of the company has significantly dropped. As of September last year, when the firm filed with the United States SEC, there were about 1,501 Bitcoin in its possession. As of Thursday, the total BTC holding of the company is 24 and $26.6 million as its total funds.
Presently, the firm has pending debts, and by the situation, it will not be able to clear those debts. Moreover, paying its equipment providers will not be possible even after the due dates in late October and November.
In the meantime, the company seeks ways to correct the ongoing crisis. Core Scientific is considering restructuring its finances, hiring a strategic advisor, and raising extra capital.
Blockchain
BNB Coin Surpasses $300 Mark Amidst Market Recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $300 mark after its price surge over the week. The token was trading at around $274 per coin last Thursday and even threatened to fall lower as the week progressed. However, Tuesday saw the coin recover, adding around 5% profit to trade at $289.
It has been smooth sailing from then onward for BNB as it continues to climb higher in value. As of writing this article, BNB is currently trading at $313. BNB’s $300-mark breakthrough comes at the same time popular meme coin Dogecoin adds over 90% value in a week. BNB is currently ranked the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
BNB Soars As the Overall Crypto Market Recovers
The cryptocurrency market has seen a significant recovery this October. After several bearish weeks, the entire crypto market broke through its $1 trillion market-cap barrier earlier this week. This move acted as a catalyst for many cryptocurrencies to see massive gains. One such example is Binance Coin which surged more than 5% on Tuesday alone. It continued to rise throughout the week, adding a total of 15% to its value.
Binance coin had it rough on October 6th when the entire crypto market started a correction phase. Before the start of the correction, BNB was at $296 and on the verge of testing the $300 mark. However, it never got to that point as the bears took over, pushing the coin to a one-month low of $257. BNB’s path to recovery was slow, with fluctuations in value between $266-$276.
On Tuesday, we saw BNB break out of its consolidation range. It finally broke through the $300 mark yesterday and set a new monthly high of $318 today. Now, BNB is up nearly 5% against Bitcoin, and it seems like it will continue to grow as long as the overall market recovers.
BNB Establishes A New Benchmark Against BTC
TradingView’s data reveals that the BNB/BTC exchange rate temporarily exceeded 0.15 BTC, reaching a record 0.15267 BTC. Binance’s native coin, BNB, has increased in value by almost 10% over the previous three days. The token’s strong performance followed news that it would help Twitter eliminate bots under Elon Musk’s new administration.
Binance committed $500 million to Musk’s acquisition of the social networking site. In a cryptic tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao alluded to an interview he gave to crypto media company Decrypt. He said, “Our intern says we wired the $500 million 2 days ago, probably just as I was being asked about Elon/Twitter.”
CZ then tweeted “Let’s unleash the bird” and “Crypto Twitter,” the former presumably a reply to Musk’s “the bird is freed” tweet. BNB reached a monthly high of $318.80 today, its highest level since mid-August. One more prominent cryptocurrency’s recent outperformance may also be traced back to Musk. The DOGE/USD pair touched its highest levels since April, following a price movement pattern that began with Musk’s Twitter activity. DOGE, a Musk favorite, is still awaiting a wider usage application, potentially with his help.
