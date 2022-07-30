News
New Train Timings In Kashmir From 01 August 2022
New Train Timing For Kashmir: Train Timing For BANIHAL-BUDGAM-BARAMLLA Section in Kashmir to be operated from 7:27 AM to 7:03 PM
New Train Timing For Kashmir 2022
Train timing of Kashmir|2022 is updated here time to time for all the viewers because some users regularly asking about today train timing for Kashmir
For a whole year, we update all the Kashmir train timings e.g Banihal to Baramulla train timetable 2022. It eases our users to get details about today’s Kashmir train timetable 2022.
By knowing train timing Kashmir our users never miss their journey. because the train timing in Kashmir changes every year and sometimes Baramulla to Banihal train timetable is revised @indianrailways.gov.in.
Kashmir Train New Time Table With Effect From 01 August 2022.
Check Below The Revised Train Time Table For Kashmir
Download Time Table Here
Railway Phone Numbers
Railway helpline: 139
Srinagar: 0194-2103259
Budgam: 01951-255164
Quazigund: 01951-296153
Anantnag: 01932-228243
Bijbehara: 01932-292181
Panjgam: 01933-294133
Avantipura: 01933-294131
Kakapore: 01933-294134
Pampore: 01933-294132
Sadura: 01932-210302
Mazhom: 01951-296208
Pattan: 01954-293507
Hamre: 0194-2231421
Baramullah: 0194-102029
The post New Train Timings In Kashmir From 01 August 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Jets’ Elijah Moore addresses Zach Wilson’s lack of chemistry
Elijah Moore regrets becoming a distraction during a winning streak, but suggested his issues with the Jets were bigger than he could keep inside.
Speaking to reporters Sunday for the first time since being fired from the team’s facilities after an argument with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and a subsequent trade request on Oct. 20, Moore was still seeking answers on the reasons why his role had dwindled significantly since quarterback Zach. Wilson returned from a three-game injury absence. What’s the chemistry between the first- and second-round picks in the Jets’ 2021 draft class?
“I don’t even know,” Moore said after missing a target and playing only a handful of snaps in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I do not know.”
The 22-year-old receiver, who is signed through 2024, did not double down or cancel his trade request by Tuesday’s deadline. He said he was in “a better position than us right now when it comes to relationships” earlier in the season.
“What happened with me, I can’t change that,” Moore said. “I just wish it didn’t cause so much of a distraction for my teammates. It’s like that. There are some things behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t know about. Not all necessarily bad, but just a lot of conversations that need to stay internal.
Moore averaged 3.9 catches and 48.4 yards on seven targets per game (with five touchdowns) in his first 14 career games. Since Wilson replaced Joe Flacco, Moore has caught four passes for 64 yards on nine targets in four games. Rookie Garrett Wilson replaced Moore as the Jets’ No. 1 option and even rarely used Denzel Mims — another receiver with a trade request the Jets didn’t grant — played a bigger role on Sunday. than Moore, even with starter Corey Davis sidelined by injury.
“I haven’t really had an impact on anything,” Moore said. “It’s not about that. I prepared for the week as best I could. Every time my name is called, I try to do my best. That’s all that matters. “
The first hint of Moore’s frustration began Oct. 16 with a Tweet hours after a win. This led to his benching last week. Just as LaFleur downplayed the argument as a “difficult conversation,” Moore said he and the caller were “in a good place” after they were seen hugging during Wednesday’s practice. For him, the “moral of the story” is to spend less time on social networks.
Moore looked like she was struggling with what’s best for her career – “It’s like a legacy. I love football a lot,” he said – and what’s best for the team. The Jets had won four straight before losing to the Patriots.
“That’s the part that I wish I had kept internalized,” Moore said. “I’m still standing on the fact that it’s not about me. That’s just the way this business is. [Media] you can say what you want, write what you want. Ultimately, everyone is going to move in the best possible way for each individual. I also have a family to feed.
Admitting his downplayed role is “frustrating” by “an ongoing number of things,” Moore said he had an idea based on practice that his shots would be down.
“If I had caught a ball and started everything, it probably would have been different,” he said. “While I’m here, I want to do my best. I want to help my teammates. I love all my brothers. We didn’t get the win, but we’re trying to focus on the next game.
New York Post
Chris Perkins: Tyreek Hill already close to sharing this honor with Don Shula, and other Dolphins Hall of Famers
The Dolphins have made some great trades in their storied history. Acquiring Hall of Fame coach Don Shula ranks No. 1, and acquiring Hall of Fame guard Larry Little and Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti are a couple of others high on that prestigious list.
Will trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill eventually find a spot somewhere on that elite list?
After just eight games, things are quickly trending in that direction.
Hill has been absolutely amazing.
There’s no other way to say it.
The game is important to him, and it shows.
“Everybody knows me as a workaholic — all I do is just think about ball,” Hill said after Sunday’s 31-27 victory at Detroit. “I live, sleep and I die on this hill of playing football, man.”
Hill, a 5-foot-10, 191-pound ball of muscle acquired from Kansas City during the offseason (give general manager Chris Grier credit), was electrifying against the Lions.
Cheetah, as he’s called because of his blazing speed, had 12 receptions for 188 yards, and one carry for seven yards.
He finished with 195 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches.
The Dolphins (5-3) had 489 yards from scrimmage.
Hill was 40% of the Dolphins offense.
Without Hill, a seldom-seen combination of speed, hands, and route-running who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his previous six NFL seasons, the Dolphins are an easy-to-defend, pedestrian group.
You could argue there’s nothing to fear about the Dolphins offense without Hill, who is undoubtedly the team’s MVP.
It’s not just his on-field performance, it’s also his off-field leadership, the way he tutors the younger wide receivers and sets examples in practice and the film room.
Wide receivers coach Wes Welker said everything is a competition with Hill, and he meant that in a good way.
“He’s exceeded our expectations and what he brings to our team, the energy and the playmaking ability and all those different things,” Welker said last week. “I can’t say enough good things.”
Hill sets a positive, hard-working example for the entire team.
“Every chance I get to step on the field, even if it’s practice, walk-through [practice], whatever the case,” Hill said after the Lions game, “I’m going 110 miles per hour.”
Here’s a sample of what Hill did Sunday:
* 42-yard reception to the Detroit 33-yard line in the second quarter on first-and-10;
* 36-yard reception to the Detroit 23-yard line in the first quarter on third-and-13;
* 24-yard reception to the Dolphins’ 44-yard line in the first quarter on first-and-10;
* 19-yard reception to the Detroit 34-yard line in the fourth quarter on first-and-10;
* 18-yard reception to the Detroit 29-yard line in the second quarter on first-and-10;
* 17-yard reception to the Detroit 23-yard line in the third quarter on second-and-5.
That’s a big play in every quarter, on all three downs, in a variety of field positions and situations.
He went up high to snatch that 42-yard reception out of the air and absorbed a big hit after the catch. No big deal. He bounced up and was ready to play another down.
He had more than 10 receptions and 150 yards receiving in three of his first six games with the Dolphins, the first time in NFL history anyone had accomplished that feat in their first six games with a team.
He had 11 receptions for 190 yards at Baltimore, 10 receptions for 160 yards at Cincinnati, and 12 receptions for 177 yards against Minnesota.
But after just eight games in a Dolphins uniform we’re so used to seeing Hill do special things, he’s not even the main postgame topic of conversation following that dazzling performance at Detroit.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might get more conversation. He was fantastic while going 29 for 36 for 381 yards, three touchdowns and a 138.7 passer rating.
The defense, which shut out Detroit in the second half, and specifically the injury-riddled secondary, which was dealing with the loss of safety Brandon Jones (knee), might get more conversation.
Heck, things such as penalties (seven for 55 yards), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s two touchdowns and his two ensuing Waddles (his touchdown celebration), and tight end Mike Gesicki recording a touchdown and retiring the “Griddy” (his, ahem, highly-publicized touchdown celebration) might get more conversation than Hill.
He entered the game as the NFL’s leading receiver with a league-best 773 yards on a league-best 57 receptions (13.6 yards per reception).
He had a league-best 110.4 yards per game receiving yards average.
His 270 yards after the catch) were 10th-best in the NFL.
His 34 receiving first downs were second in the league.
Since Hill entered the league in 2016, no one has more 50-plus-yard receptions than his 16. He’s added two more already this season.
The guy is a force.
And if he stays with the Dolphins long enough, he might force his way onto one of the franchise’s most elite lists. He’s already well on the way.
()
Montana Republican Party explores retaliation against Montana Democrats’ misinformation, ‘corruption and collusion’ in First District race
The Republican Party of Montana told Breitbart News that the party is exploring different avenues to hold Montana Democrats accountable for their “corruption and collusion” in an effort to “rob GOP voters.”
Montanans Against Corruption PAC, a Democratic super PAC that backs Democrat Monica Tranel in the state’s first district race, released a flyer with a Montana Republican Party logo that makes the state’s GOP look like supports an “outright ban on elective abortion with exceptions. ”
The flyer also appeared to spur Libertarian congressional candidate John Lamb.
The flyer continues:
BUT RINO Ryan Zinke…
Had a 65% pro-abortion rating as a senator from Montana.
He cannot be trusted with life.
Zinke is only a half-timer with a multi-million dollar California mansion.
Libertarian John Lamb:
“I believe that all abortions are immoral. Abortion is something I have been totally against all my life. 100% pro-life rating.
Paid by Montanans Against Corruction PAC. Not authorized by a candidate or a committee of candidates.
The Montanans Against Corruption PAC’s use of the Republican Party of Montana logo led the Montana GOP to explore its options to prevent Democrats from stealing GOP votes. A Montana GOP spokesperson called the flyer “borderline criminal.”
“The corruption and collusion behind the effort to steal GOP votes border on criminal – and there are Monica Tranel’s fingerprints all over the place,” the Montana spokesperson said in a statement to Breitbart News. . She knows Jon Tester was only elected due to similar shady tactics in previous elections, so now she and her husband are desperate to repeat that. The Montana Republican Party is actively exploring different avenues to hold everyone involved accountable.
The link between the Montanans Against Corruption PAC and Tranel’s campaign appears to be tied through her husband, Greg Lind.
The Montanans Against Corruption PAC website brings one to the website referencing the group’s name, Montanans for a Better Congress.
The Independent recording of Helena reported in June that there was “shady” financial activity ahead of the state primaries.
During the Democratic primary for Montana’s first congressional district, Democrat Cora Neumann attacked Tranel as being too closely tied to the Montanans for a better congress.
Tranel’s husband, Gregor Lind, a physician, paid Montanans $5,000 for a better convention. The group spent $109,000 in May attacking Neumann and supporting Tranel, as well as attacking Montana Republican candidate Ryan Zinke.
Neumann even referred to the super PAC as “Monica Tranel’s super PAC”.
This latest revelation about the Montanans Against Corruption PAC follows as Breitbart News reported that Lamb and Tranel coordinated their efforts to spoil Zinke’s comeback campaign in the First District.
In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, Zinke said Tranel and Lamb had a “lovefest” on their shared leftist values:
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
Breitbart News
Three sacks and another game ball for Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith
Jared Allen was officially inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime of Minnesota’s 34-26 victory over Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. It wasn’t the former defensive end’s first honor of the day.
On the last play of the first quarter, Za’Darius Smith dropped Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for an eight-yard sack. Rather than break into one of his myriad sack dances, the Vikings outside linebacker made as if he were lassoing a calf — Allen’s signature move when he played for the Vikings from 2008 to 2013.
“I think it was Tuesday when we came back (from the bye) and he was there, and I was telling him if I get a sack, I’m going to hit it one time,” Smith said. “So he demonstrated and showed me how to do it.”
It was the first of three sacks, and seven total solo tackles, for Smith, who has been a major piece of the Vikings defense after signing a free-agent deal after three seasons in Green Bay. He has 22 tackles and 8½ sacks in seven games, not exactly on pace to break Allen’s single-season record of 22 — in one fewer game — but not far from it, either.
Teammate Danielle Hunter finished with 14½ sacks in 2018 and 2019.
The Vikings’ defense made a lot of big-splash plays on Sunday, forcing three second-half turnovers on interceptions by Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, and a fumble recovery by Troy Dye on a muffed punt return. The Vikings turned those turnovers into 13 points to rally from a 17-14 third-quarter deficit.
The Cardinals were driving for a potential tying score, with a two-point conversion, and were at the Vikings’ 37-yard line when Smith caught Murray for a seven-yard loss with about 20 seconds remaining.
“Right before that last play he made, I asked him, ‘Hey, I need one more,’ ” head coach Kevin O’Donnell said. “He goes out and gets it.”
Smith had three of the Vikings’ four sacks, totaling minus-22 yards, and added another tackle for loss. He also blocked a Murray pass on the second play of the Cardinals’ final drive.
“We have to continue to allow our athletes to kind of show up in some of those downs, especially (against) a quarterback like that,” O’Connell said. “I can’t speak enough (about) Za’Darius. Clearly, (he gets) a game ball again.”
The Vikings walked off the field Sunday with a 6-1 record and 3½ game lead, pending the Packers’ late game at Buffalo, in the NFC North. Smith has been a major boon for a team working under new coaches and a new 3-4 defensive scheme.
“It’s really hard (for am opposing team) to have a protection plan for a guy that can be in any one of five spots up front,” O’Connell said. “We can use (Smith) to manipulate the protection call if we want. We can use him to try to isolate somebody in protection if we want.”
Asked about his first seven games in Minnesota, Smith said, “It feels good” before quickly adding, “I just hate that people are still not talking about us, but it’s OK. We’ll continue to be the underdogs and keep going to work each and every day to get better.”
Smith was part of the 2020 Packers team that advanced to the NFC Championship game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. He was asked Sunday if the Vikings have the same potential.
“Yes,” he said. “We’re treated like family, and everybody’s really like family. We have a younger coach who wants to know what the players want, and that’s a good thing to have on a football team. So, as you can see, 6-1. It’s a great feeling.”
Josh Duhamel tops Halloween costume contest with wife Audra in Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall
Josh Duhamel and his new wife Audra Mari played on their nearly 20-year age gap while stepping out on their first Halloween as a married couple.
The 49-year-old actor effortlessly nailed his couples costume while playing late oil mogul J. Howard Marshall for the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday.
His new wife of 28 years channeled her inner pin-up status as she sported a platinum blonde wig to stand by his side as Anna Nicole Smith.
They weren’t the only stars to fully step into character during the star-studded affair. Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as former lovers Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Paris Hilton found a Sailor Moon costume and Kaia Gerber became Trinity from The Matrix.
MADONNA POSES TOPLESS IN GOLDEN CORSET IN WILD PHOTO SERIES
Duhamel wore a tan suit with a white shirt and tie, and entered the party using a walker. He was barely recognizable under a bald cap and had gray facial hair to look like the late Texas billionaire.
Audra rocked a sparkly black mini dress with sky-high silver pumps to match her sequined choker. The couple recently married in September after getting engaged in January.
MEGHAN MARKLE SHOPS IN MONTECITO AFTER MAKING CONTROVERSIAL CLAIMS SHE FELT ‘OBJECTIVED’ OVER ‘DEAL OR NO DEAL’
Anna Nicole was known as much for her work in Playboy and her acting credentials as for her second marriage to the billionaire. Smith was 26 when she walked down the aisle to marry the oil executive in 1994 during their high-profile nuptials.
Marshall died 14 months later, sparking a lengthy legal battle over his estimated $1.6 billion fortune, as it was not included in his last will.
Smith was awarded $474 million by a federal bankruptcy court, but the case was later dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which said the bankruptcy court had no rights legal to hear the case already decided in Texas state court. Smith died six months later.
Megan Fox donned a sleek mini dress for a night out with her rock star boyfriend, who played Tommy Lee while wearing a white tank top and black pants. The pair were inseparable as always as they dressed like the icons of the 90s.
Kaia Gerber posed for a snap with her family and the co-founders of the famous tequila brand, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Brother Presley dressed as Fred Flintstone.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Paris Hilton showed off her love of the animated world by rocking a sparkly Sailor Moon costume with matching boots and a gold crown.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stausse rocked a skeleton leotard while co-star Emma Hernon showed off a leg in Anderson’s most popular role, Baywatch’s daughter CJ Parker.
Rebel Wilson and his girlfriend Ramona Agruma stopped by the annual party with a group of friends as Barbies in their boxes.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old
Authorities are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen early Sunday morning.
Eagan police say Bryce Borca was last seen leaving about 2 a.m. in the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle roads, according to their Facebook post. They said he was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers.
Search efforts are focused on the area near Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle road. Police asked people in the area to check their properties and businesses for Borca. They also asked anyone with information about where he might be to call investigators at 651-675-5876.
