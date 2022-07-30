Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0: Wood penalty seal win but lackluster toon proves why Howe is keen to attack transfers

CHRIS WOOD scored his first goal of pre-season – but Newcastle’s second attack showed once again why Eddie Howe is so desperate for reinforcements.

The Kiwi striker’s first-half penalty defeated Italian club Atalanta 1-0 at St James’ Park.

1 Chris Wood’s penalty brought Atalanta down but Newcastle showed a worrying lack of attacking talent at St James’ Park Photo credit: Rex

But while Toon’s front three of Wood, Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser have big hearts and dedication, the lack of quality and guile was striking.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are safe starters at the top and far left.

But although Magpies boss Howe is heavily linked with Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, he could go into the new Prem campaign without a single offensive addition.

While Newcastle’s backline looks rock solid, Howe has lamented his side’s creativity at various points over the summer – and there has been little change.

The right wing is the position most in need of improvement and neither Fraser nor Murphy prove they deserve a place against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

Miguel Almiron has been a showstopper this summer and despite playing in midfield here he is the favorite if Howe gets the nod on the wing for the season opener.

Almost first picks, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Matt Targett, were rarely disturbed during an unremarkable game in front of over 40,000 Geordies.

But Newcastle struggled to get through at the other end – until prodigy midfielder Elliot Anderson was clipped in the penalty area in the 38th minute.

PLAY DREAM TEAM NOW FOR FREE WITH A PRIZE OF £100,000

Wood, who last scored in open play in March, slammed the penalty deep into the bottom left corner and the lively Anderson forced a great save from the top of the box just after the break.

With Jonjo Shelvey injured earlier in the season, there is one last midfield spot up for grabs alongside Brazilian pairing Bruno and Joelinton.

And 19-year-old Anderson, dubbed “Geordie Maradona” by the Toon Army, hasn’t dashed his chances of making a top start after another action show.

The Mags host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with star players Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Bruni, Joelinton and Sven Botman all set to start.

After the game, a “frustrated” Howe admitted Newcastle are unlikely to sign another striker ahead of next weekend’s Prem opener.

The Toon boss declined to comment on being linked to Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet after last night’s 1-0 friendly win over Atalanta but insisted he was “desperately” looking for additions.

Howe wants a new striker and winger and reveals he is disappointed not to have a single attacking signing through the door this summer.

He said: “I wasn’t hoping to be in this situation.

“There’s a slight frustration because you want to build your team and maintain that cohesion.”

On whether they will land anyone ahead of next Saturday’s clash with Nottingham Forest, Howe added: ‘Never say never but as the days go by it looks increasingly unlikely.

“But we’re trying – we’re trying desperately to improve the group and I hope there’s something we can do.”