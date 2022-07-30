News
PICS: Malia Obama Spotted with Man Who Could Pass for Her Father
Malia Obama was spotted out & about with a male friend who bares a striking resemblance to her father
The post PICS: Malia Obama Spotted with Man Who Could Pass for Her Father first appeared on Sandra Rose.
News
Library renderings, open houses for Hayden-Heights, Riverview, Hamline-Midway remodels in St. Paul
The St. Paul Public Library system has unveiled new renderings for major remodels of the Hayden Heights and Riverview libraries, as well as the upcoming complete rebuild of the Hamline-Midway Library on Minnehaha Avenue. Floor plans and exterior designs, which are roughly 75 percent complete, will be showcased this week at open houses scheduled at each location.
Each library is “well loved and well used but also the most well worn in St. Paul,” said Barb Sporlein, interim St. Paul Public Library director. “They have not been renovated in more than 30 years, and in the case of Hayden, more than 40 years.”
The remodels aim for new interior classroom, community or public outreach spaces; upgraded technology and heating/air conditioning; and added natural lighting, improved sight lines and entrances accessible to the disabled, as well as youth gathering or play areas.
“In St. Paul, our libraries are really functioning as these neighborhood resilience center resource hubs,” Sporlein said. “We know that not all of our libraries do this well.”
Community feedback, outreach
The library system has worked with LSE Architects to incorporate community feedback from surveys and outreach events.
With remodel designs for Hayden Heights and Riverview largely complete, the library system will seek $8.1 million in funding from city, state and federal sources, as well as philanthropic community partners such as the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library.
The Hamline-Midway Library rebuild, which will cost $8.1 million on its own, is fully funded and scheduled to begin next spring. Construction would span roughly 14 months, though efforts continue by residents opposed to the demolition to nominate the building to the National Register of Historic Places. That move could trigger additional historic reviews.
Hamline-Midway Library
Constructed in 1930, the Hamline-Midway Library has gained a fan base enchanted by its distinctive arched entryway and red brick and limestone facade. The outdated interior, however, offers little room for remote learning or group activities, among other demands of the modern era.
Plans call for a complete rebuild that reuses some of the existing brick and celebrates other historic elements. Chief among them, the design reconstructs the entry arches but sets them back closer to the interior of the building, behind a glassy new facade. In addition, diamond-shaped brick features that were contemplated in the original 1930s design but never incorporated into the building will be featured prominently in a brick layout in the facade center.
The intent is to showcase the architectural features while making room for new classroom, technology and play areas, all on one level that, unlike the current structure, will be readily accessible for the disabled.
“It’s environmentally sustainable,” Sporlein said. “It honors history. It really tries to bridge history with future needs, with more community spaces, a better children’s area, a defined teen space and study rooms. In order to do that, we need more square footage.”
The overall structure steps back twice to become flush with the recently rebuilt Lloyd’s Pharmacy on Snelling Avenue to the west and with a historic church to the east. A mural facing Lloyd’s Pharmacy and the commercial corridor also aims to transition from the business corridor to the residential neighborhood.
An outside reading garden will be fenced in, connecting to a door that opens directly onto an interior children’s play and learning area.
The interior will feature study areas, a large and mid-sized community room and a wellness room. Decorated with a pollinator theme, the new library will also feature more natural light than the existing library, allowing book stacks to be visible from the outdoors through large windows, as well as opportunities for commissioned public art.
On Nov. 15, the State Historic Preservation Office’s review board will hear an appeal brought by a city resident opposed to demolition of the existing structure. The board previously declined to hear the National Register nomination because it was not supported by the mayor and the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which voted 5-4 in August against backing the proposal.
The Hamline-Midway Library, located at 1558 W. Minnehaha Ave., will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hayden Heights Library
Dating to 1979, the one-story library hasn’t changed much, even as the needs of the diverse communities living and working along White Bear Avenue have grown. Sporlein said adding large glass windows will open the building to natural light, and interior renovations will create better meeting space, as well as technology and movie areas, including places where job seekers, public health outreach workers and other community supports can gather.
“This is a complete renovation in the existing footprint,” Sporlein said.
Construction would entail a new community room adjoining new teen space and a children’s play, as well as a community partner engagement area. A wellness room and restrooms will be located behind the service desk. Given their current placement in an outer hall, right now “there’s no eyes on those,” she said.
Other exterior improvements will include concrete work on sidewalks and parking lots, a refurbished sign pylon and two new green spaces.
The Hayden Heights Library, located at 1456 White Bear Ave., will host a design celebration and open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Riverview Library
Constructed in 1916 in the Beaux-Arts architectural style by Charles Hausler, the city’s first architect, the Riverview Library sits on the National Register of Historic Places. The building, which spans 8,400 square feet, was last renovated in 1989.
Plans call for a historically-sensitive renovation, with an added 2,735 square feet of new space in a glassy new addition that will serve as the building’s main entrance. Roughly 2,200 square feet will be new useable space, with the rest housing improved mechanical infrastructure.
Sporlein said the renovation was motivated by a desire for increased public safety and accessibility, as well as a desire to showcase some of the cultural offerings of the city’s West Side. Public uses, including bathrooms once in the basement, will all be moved up to one level.
Fronted by glass, the front side addition ends in brick in back, meshing with without mimicking the Hausler’s designs. The existing stairs and front doors facing George Street will become a reading patio overlooking the bus stop.
On the main level, two doors will be added inside three large bay windows, one leading to the glassy new entryway and the other to a community room. Existing lower level spaces will be reserved for staff work and a break room, as well as a reservable community room.
Other improvements will include upgraded energy efficiency lighting, plaster work and mechanical systems in line with the city’s sustainability goals, with guidance from the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
The Riverview Library, located at 1 George St. E., will host a design celebration and open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
News
After Halloween tragedy in Seoul, South Koreans seek answers : NPR
Chris Jung/NurPhoto/Getty Images
SEOUL — Forty-eight hours after Saturday’s deadly Halloween stampede, the country is mourning the victims and seeking answers.
A wave of crowds in a narrow alley in the Itaewon district of the capital killed more than 150 people and injured more than 140 on Saturday evening. The victims were mostly young adults, and among the dead were 26 foreigners from 14 countries.
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday declared a week-long period of national mourning, the second in the country’s history. National flags fly at half mast and many public events are canceled or delayed. Police launched a 475-person investigation team and searched the scene with medical examiners on Monday.
On Monday, local governments set up public places of mourning. Jeong Hye-yoon, 35, visited an altar near the stage. As a young woman living in a nearby neighborhood, she finds it “incredible and surreal” that a disaster of such magnitude has occurred in the heart of the city.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Witnesses lament lack of crowd control measures
“Big crowds gather in this area every year. But they were left on their own without any preparation to prevent a huge accident from happening,” Jeong said.
The multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon attracts hundreds of thousands of revelers every year in search of Halloween festivities. Police had estimated that more than 100,000 people would visit the district this year, as people celebrate the first Halloween without pandemic restrictions. More than 130,000 passengers used Itaewon Subway Station on Saturday, according to Seoul Metro Corporation.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
In videos filmed earlier in the evening and posted to social media, the 10-foot-wide sloping driveway is seen packed with people trying to navigate back and forth. The alley starts a few steps from a subway exit on Main Street and connects to a narrower street lined with popular restaurants and clubs.
Many eyewitnesses lamented the lack of crowd control measures. The National Police Agency said on Monday that a total of 137 police officers were dispatched to the district on Saturday. And they were in charge of fighting crime, not crowd control.
Hong Ki-hyun, head of the agency’s Public Order Management Office, acknowledged the police’s inability to predict mass casualties and expressed “regret” about their judgment. He said the police have no manual for large gatherings that take place without a clear organizer.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Public safety experts stress that the spontaneous nature of the gathering cannot be an excuse for inaction. Moon Hyeon-cheol, from the Department of Police Science at Soongsil University, said police and local authorities “could have blocked car traffic on the street near the site over the past weekend or run the subway at Itaewon station without stopping”.
Families of victims of 2014 ferry disaster say tragedy sounds all too familiar
For a group of mourners who visited the Itaewon site on Monday, the massive loss of young lives and the failure to prevent it seem tragically familiar. These are the parents who lost their children in the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014.
The ferry sank and killed more than 300 passengers, including 250 high school students, in part due to government failures and improper safety measures.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Jeong Boo-ja, who lost his son in the ferry disaster eight years ago, said the parents “thought South Korea would have learned a lesson and not repeat the same thing” after their tragedy.
Following the accident, the government restructured its disaster management system, tightened safety rules and increased corresponding budgets. But according to Home Office data from 2020, the number of disasters such as fires, chemical spills and boat or train accidents continued to rise – after a brief dip in 2015.
Jeong Boo-ja struggles to come up with words of condolence for the families of the victims.
“There will be really painful times ahead. I myself don’t know how I have spent the last eight years. And even though I share the same experience, I don’t know how I can console the bereaved families.” , she says.
“I hope they stay strong and aren’t consumed by their own grief. I hope they can sincerely say goodbye to their son or daughter when they can. They will regret it if they do. they don’t.”
NPR News
News
Heat’s Spoelstra strikes more hopeful tone upon reflection, ‘We’re not that far away’
With an NBA that is somewhat upside down at the moment, including the defending champion Golden State Warriors arriving Tuesday to FTX Arena winless on the road, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra struck a more optimistic tone after Monday’s practice.
Two days after questioning his team’s cohesion following a road loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings, Spoelstra said there still have been enough encouraging moments during this 2-5 start to foster hope.
“We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” he said. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of.
“At least we know what it can look like. There’s teams in the league that don’t have that vision and haven’t been able to put together a lot of quality minutes. We have. We’re closer than we are further away from it. But when you add losses to it, sometimes it can feel like you’re far away. But we’re not that far away.”
Spoelstra said Monday was a forward-thinking session, with three games in four nights to follow, including Wednesday at home against the Kings and Friday on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
“Today was all about just solutions and continuing to get better as a basketball team,” he said. “There’s quite a few teams that are trying to figure it out. That’s it. It’s the beginning of the season. We have an urgency right now to get to our identity more consistently.”
With 13 players returning from last season’s roster, the expectation was of picking up where leaving off as Eastern Conference regular-season leaders.
“One way or another, whether you’re bringing back a similar crew in different kinds of roles and different starting lineup, a slightly different rotation, it’s going to be different,” Spoelstra said. “You have to develop trust. That’s what the regular season is for. It’d be the same if you brought in eight new faces. You’ve got to start over each year, and not assume anything, not skip steps. And that’s all we’re doing right now.”
Shot menu
Among the Heat’s adjustments has been to the elevation of Tyler Herro into the starting lineup. Herro twice this season, including with his season-high 22 in Sacramento, has attempted 20 or more shots in a game this season. By contrast, the single-game highs for the team’s other primary scorers are 17 for Jimmy Butler, 16 for Bam Adebayo, 15 for Mac Strus and 13 for Kyle Lowry.
“You give the ball,” Lowry said of Herro. “Most games, he’s going to shoot the most times. He’s going to be our most-field-goal attempts guy and we have no problem with that. That’s what he does.
“So it changes the way I play, the way Jimmy plays, Bam plays. It changes the way play, because he’s such an effective scorer. So let him keep going and we’ll figure it out after that.”
Additional seasoning
With undrafted rookie Jamal Cain leaving the Heat for their G League affiliate over the weekend, Spoelstra said the plan eventually will be the same for guard Dru Smith, the team’s other two-way player, and possibly for first-round pick Nikola Jovic, as well.
“It’s important. He had a good practice while we were in Sac,” Spoelstra said of Cain. “But other than that, now once you’re getting into the season, that’s the plan, to spend time there, at training camp and games. All that will be really important for his development.
“And then he’ll be spending time here. We’ll send Dru. We’ll work out that schedule. And then if we get fully healthy, there might be some good opportunities for Niko to get there, as well.”
Two-way players can be on the NBA active roster a maximum of 50 games during the regular season. Cain has been active for two, Smith for all seven.
Two still out
While center Dewayne Dedmon was back at practice after missing the two games due to a foot ailment and an illness, both guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and center Omer Yurtseven (ankle) did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Oladipo and Yurtseven have yet to play this season. Jovic and 42-year-year captain Udonis Haslem took Dedmon’s minutes for the two games he was out.
For the Warriors, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala (hip) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) are out.
()
News
Israeli elections are too close to be called as Netanyahu proposes his return | Benjamin Netanyahu
With polls too close to predict on the eve of Israel holding its fifth election in four years, even minute changes in voter turnout could make or break longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to bring back longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he allied himself with right-wing extremists.
Israeli politicians were busy making their final campaign speeches on Monday, after the latest pre-election polls on Friday suggested that neither Netanyahu’s right-wing religious bloc nor the opposing center-left bloc would win enough seats. to form a government.
Polls from Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, as well as Channels 12 and 13, put the Netanyahu bloc, which includes far-right extremists and two ultra-Orthodox parties, at 60 seats, one less than a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The anti-Netanyahu camp, led by outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, was expected to win 56 seats. Another four are expected to go to a pro-Arab rights alliance that may or may not lend support to the center-left bloc.
If the polls are accurate, Israel’s era of crippling political gridlock will continue, with a sixth election possible in the spring. But if the right-wing bloc continues to gain slowly, as it has in recent weeks, and turnout from the disillusioned 20% of the population of Palestinian descent is low, Netanyahu may be able to pull through. with a 61st seat.
If that happens, the most extremist government in Israel’s history will be sworn in. Netanyahu’s potential coalition partners, the Religious Zionists, led by Bezalel Smotrich and the popular Itamar Ben-Gvir, have called for the dismantling of the independent judiciary, which could help the former prime minister beat the charges in his corruption trial.
Ben-Gvir, who is likely to become a senior cabinet minister, also called for the expulsion of “disloyal” citizens and the creation of a ministry to encourage “enemy” Arabs with Israeli passports to emigrate.
“Netanyahu worked actively to bring the far-right and Itamar Ben-Gvir into the mainstream, although I’m not sure he counted on the apprentice overtaking the master,” said Dahlia Scheindlin, a strategist politician and pollster who worked as a consultant for the Israeli Labor Party earlier this year.
“The other parties were not happy with the threat [the Religious Zionists] ask, but I think there was a general understanding that voters are exhausted, and that they couldn’t waste resources or exhaust people’s attention too soon in campaigns.
“The overriding messages from the parties are whether or not they will work with Netanyahu, and there is now also a strong ‘for or against Ben-Gvir’ axis.
Last summer, Netanyahu was finally ousted from a scandal-ridden 12-year term as prime minister after an eight-party coalition, including, for the first time, an independent Arab list, banded together to dismiss him. The “change government”, however, had little else in common and collapsed a year later.
Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, along with smaller left-leaning parties, urged his supporters to help block the “extremist agenda” of Netanyahu’s new allies.
“The religious Zionist party…is about to destroy Israeli democracy, wreak havoc on the justice system, endanger our soldiers and fight gender equality and the LGBT community,” said Yesh Atid. .
Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Arab nationalist Ta’al party, even called on left-leaning Jewish Israelis on Sunday to vote for his slate, declaring in Hebrew: “Without us, the right will form a majority government… To stop them, we need you.” .”
The latest polls pegged turnout for the Arab community at 50 percent, which is not enough to guarantee the Joint List more than the minimum four seats needed to enter the Knesset. The right-wing camp is also worried about turnout: If ultra-Orthodox voters don’t leave the house on Tuesday, Netanyahu could lose a small, but crucial, slice of his support.
“Despite fears of deepening fascism, Netanyahu’s bloc has, after four elections, still failed to build a coalition. And it appears to be the case with this ongoing fifth election,” said Naama Lazimi, number two on the centre-left Labor party’s list of candidates.
“I’m optimistic and I think that gives us an advantage: we’re building for the long term.”
Tuesday’s election comes amid a particularly bloody chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the UN recently warning that 2022 is set to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the organization began tracking deaths in 2005. A total of 25 people were killed in attacks on Israel and Israeli settlements.
Most of the months-long violence has been confined to Nablus and Jenin, towns in the territory’s north that have been subjected to major Israeli military raids and citywide lockdowns reminiscent of the second Intifadaor Palestinian uprising.
A shooting at a settlement near the southern West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday, however, raised concerns that unrest could spread.
Ben-Gvir claimed his home was the target of the attack near an entrance to Kiryat Arba, but his remarks were dismissed as false by the Israel Defense Forces shortly afterwards.
theguardian
News
Justices raise doubts on race-conscious college admissions
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult questions of race.
The court is weighing challenges to admissions programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that use race among many factors in seeking a diverse student body.
The court’s six conservative justices all expressed doubts about the practice, while the three liberals defended the programs, which are similar to those used by many other private and public universities.
Arguments in the North Carolina case topped 2 hours and 45 minutes, having been scheduled for 90 minutes.
Following the overturning of the half-century abortion precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer a big new test of whether the court now dominated 6-3 by conservatives will jolt the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.
Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s second Black justice who has a long record of opposition to affirmative action programs, noted he didn’t go to racially diverse schools. “I’ve heard the word ‘diversity’ quite a few times, and I don’t have a clue what it means,” the conservative justice said at one point. At another, he challenged defenders: “Tell me what the educational benefits are.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, another conservative, pointed to one of the court’s previous affirmative action cases and said it anticipated a halt to its use in declaring that it was “dangerous” and had to have an end point. When, she asked, is that end point?
Justice Samuel Alito likened affirmative action to a race in which a minority applicant gets to “start five yards closer to the finish line.” But liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Hispanic justice, rejected that comparison saying what universities are doing is looking at students as a whole.
Likewise, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s newest justice and its first Black woman, also said that race was being used at the University of North Carolina as part of a broad review of applicants along 40 different factors.
“They’re looking at the full person with all of these characteristics,” she said.
Justice Elena Kagan called universities the “pipelines to leadership in our society” and suggested that without affirmative action minority enrollment will drop.
“I thought part of what it meant to be an American and to believe in American pluralism is that actually our institutions, you know, are reflective of who we are as a people in all our variety,” she said.
The Supreme Court has twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years, including just six years ago.
But that was before the three appointees of former President Donald Trump joined. Jackson was chosen this year by President Joe Biden.
Lower courts have upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.
The cases are brought by conservative activist Edward Blum, who also was behind an earlier affirmative action challenge against the University of Texas as well as the case that led the court in 2013 to end the use of a key provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act.
Blum formed Students for Fair Admissions, which filed the lawsuits against both schools in 2014.
The group argues that the Constitution forbids the use of race in college admissions and calls for overturning earlier Supreme Court decisions that said otherwise.
Colleges and universities can use other, race-neutral ways to assemble a diverse student body, including by focusing on socioeconomic status and eliminating the preference for children of alumni, Students for Fair Admissions argues.
The schools contend that they use race in a limited way, but that eliminating it as a factor altogether would make it much harder to achieve a student body that looks like America.
The Biden administration is urging the court to preserve race-conscious admissions. The Trump administration had taken the opposite position in earlier stages of the cases.
UNC says its freshman class is about 65% white, 22% Asian American, 10% Black and 10% Hispanic. The numbers add to more than 100% because some students report belonging to more than one category, a school spokesman said.
White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also is just under 28% Asian American, 14% Black and 12% Latino.
Nine states already prohibit any consideration of race in admissions to their public colleges and universities: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington.
In 2020, California voters easily rejected a ballot measure to bring back affirmative action.
Public opinion on the topic varies depending on how the question is asked. A Gallup Poll from 2021 found 62% of Americans in favor of affirmative action programs for racial minorities. But in a Pew Research Center survey in March, 74% of Americans, including majorities of Black and Latino respondents, said race and ethnicity should not factor into college admissions.
Jackson and Chief Justice John Roberts received their undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard. Two other justices went to law school there.
Jackson is sitting out the Harvard case because she was until recently a member of an advisory governing board there.
A decision in the affirmative action cases is not expected before late spring.
News
Three Mistakes That Will Cost Democrats Midterms
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
It couldn’t be that bad.
History is not on President Joe Biden’s side as he approaches the 2022 midterms. The president’s party loses an average of 28 House seats and four Senate seats in the midterm elections.
The series is also not kind to Joe Biden. Inflation is out of control. Gasoline prices are exorbitant from coast to coast. And Biden’s reputation for competence has not recovered from the debacle in Afghanistan, which showed the world that his staff really aren’t the “adults in the room” they claim to be.
Yet these headwinds only tell half the story. Joe Biden and the Democrats managed to make things worse. From trying to buy off their base with marijuana pardons to making plumbers pay for lawyers’ student loans, Biden and company have hit more than the New York Yankees against a good pitch.
Biden’s mistakes fall into three main categories. But a common thread runs through them all: misplaced priorities.
THESE PREVIOUSLY SAFE GOVERNOR RACES COULD RETURN AFTER THE WILD 2022 MIDTERM CAMPAIGN SEASON
An incoherent economic message.
First and foremost, Democrats got absolutely no message on the number one issue on the minds of voters: the economy.
They bumped their chests when gas prices fell pennies in late summer 2022, but when they rebounded, the administration ricocheted between completely ignoring the problem and blaming it on a crowd. other random factors.
I’ll be the first to admit it: there are no right answers when you’re in their shoes. But they made their bed, and they had to lie in it.
They spent too much. Inflation and gasoline prices have increased. But they can’t admit where things are, so they make it up as they go. Why not throw some spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks?
But voters smell of desperation and inconsistency like sharks smell of blood. You may think you are cheating on them, but you are not.
The Democrats had no answers on the economy and that’s where it all started.
Everything about abortion.
As they were confused by the answers on the economy, they tried to change the question itself. This has led Democrats to go all-in on abortion.
Searching for a lifeboat in early summer with a rising red wave, they clung to the Dobbs’ decision like a life raft appearing from the sky. When the cards are stacked against you, you play the hand dealt to you. I understand. But time and time again, polls have shown that abortion simply isn’t the dominant issue in the minds of voters. An August NBC News poll ranked the issue 6th nationally, behind climate change and immigration. Voters in a CBS News poll in October ranked him seventh. A New York Times poll found that only 4% considered it their biggest problem.
But partisan wish-throwers posing as objective analysts have denied the reality. I admit that the importance of the issue might play a marginal role in some races here and there, but neglecting the number one issue in poll after poll – the economy – was a massive strategic mistake.
By the time Democrats woke up as summer turned to fall, it was too late.
Dismiss the crime.
Ultimately, on election night, ensure that crime is the issue that has played a significant role in a multitude of races – especially those in blue zones like Connecticut and, most notably, the race for Governor of New York.
Just days ago, GOP nominee Representative Lee Zeldin accused Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul of refusing to punish people who commit crimes. She casually dismissed it, replying, “I don’t know why it’s so important to you.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
When Democrats hear that voters don’t feel safe or that crime has increased, they do one of the following: reject it, blame people for making it up, or pull out the spreadsheets as a group. accountants to “in fact” make us believe certain crimes. in some areas are not as bad compared to some years.
Here’s the thing: you can analyze anything you want, but if people feel dangerous, no matter what the exact statistics say. You can’t just dismiss it.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It’s the same as presenting macroeconomic data to a mother who pays more for groceries and is insecure about her job. You cannot quantify the anxieties a person faces on an Excel sheet. Telling them it’s all in their head is a recipe for disaster.
Throughout the 2022 campaign, Democrats have missed the mark time and time again. They compounded their difficult environment with a series of strategic mistakes and misplaced priorities.
It couldn’t be that bad. But thanks to their own incompetence, it will happen.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT MATT GORMAN
Fox
Library renderings, open houses for Hayden-Heights, Riverview, Hamline-Midway remodels in St. Paul
After Halloween tragedy in Seoul, South Koreans seek answers : NPR
Heat’s Spoelstra strikes more hopeful tone upon reflection, ‘We’re not that far away’
Israeli elections are too close to be called as Netanyahu proposes his return | Benjamin Netanyahu
Justices raise doubts on race-conscious college admissions
Three Mistakes That Will Cost Democrats Midterms
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and more
Elon Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
Disappearance, manhunt and suspect’s arrest – NBC Chicago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News5 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches