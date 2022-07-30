Blockchain
Polkadot Increases 4% And Eyes $9, What’s In Store Next?
Polkadot has surged on its chart by 4% over the last 24 hours. In the past week, DOT remained quite optimistic as it registered a 7% increase in its value. The price momentum has held on to bulls at the moment. After moving past the rigid resistance of $8, the bulls have regained strength.
Technical outlook also pointed towards a positive price action for DOT. Buying strength of the altcoin has also noted an increase, which has contributed to rise in price. If demand remains consistent in the market, it would be easy for Polkadot to cross its next resistance mark.
As Bitcoin continued to inch northwards and was trading above the $23,000 mark, altcoins have been positively affected by this price movement. Currently, the bulls are trying to maintain the recovery mode that DOT had displayed on its chart. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.14 Trillion, with a 0.6% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
Polkadot was priced at $8.20 on the four hour chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView
DOT was trading at $8.20 at the time of writing. The altcoin has managed to break past its tough resistance mark of $8. This has made the bullish force stronger in the market. The demand for the coin has also helped with the recovery.
Overhead resistance for the altcoin was at $9 and incase DOT manages to trade above that level, it could soon enter the double-digit price zone. A fall from the current price level will however make DOT land up at $7.20 first and then at $6.87. Amount of Polkadot traded in the previous session fell slightly indicating that selling pressure might be trying to make an entrance on the chart.
Technical Analysis
Polkadot registered a downtick in buying pressure on the four hour chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView
The altcoin was quite bullish on the short time frame. It recently traded in the overbought zone as the coin staged a rally over the last 7 days. The buying strength has remained in the positive and has taken over selling strength too.
The Relative Strength Index displayed a tiny downtick in buying pressure, although, the buying pressure remains a lot more than selling pressure at press time. Polkadot was above the 20-SMA line, a sign that the buyers were driving the price momentum of the altcoin. DOT was also above the 50-SMA and 200-SMA, a depiction of increased demand and bullish force in the market.
Polkadot depicted buy signal on the four hour chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView
DOT’s technical outlook reflected a surge in demand on the four hour chart. Moving Average Convergence Divergence reads the price momentum and possible shift in the price action. MACD underwent bullish crossover and gave rise to green histograms above the half-line indicating bullishness and buy signal.
Directional Movement Index reads the price direction and movement on the chart. DMI was positive as the +DI line was above the -DI line. Average Directional Index (Red) was above the 40-mark, this meant that the current price action was strong.
Featured image from Invezz, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Fear Keeps Price From Lighting Up Halloween Night
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022
Bulls Run Into Resistance, But Bears Have Yet To Scare
Last night was a weekly close in Bitcoin, but the top cryptocurrency narrowly missed closing above the mid-Bollinger Band –– a sign that a bullish trend might be brewing that is now at risk of rejection.
During the 2018 bear market, closing directly below the mid-BB led to further consolidation before a larger breakout and it could happen again. Rejection would lead to nightmarish results.
Bitcoin bulls could be in danger | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Readies Final Nail In Crypto Winter Coffin
Bitcoin did manage to escape beyond the Tenkan-sen using the Ichimoku, which during the last bear market was enough to put the final nail in bear’s coffins.
If crypto bulls are indeed out for blood, pushing prices to the Kijun-sen near $30,000 would inflict serious pain on the short side of the market –– which is currently a crowded trade.
Will BTC Survive All Hallows’ Eve?
Only hours remain for the October month candle to close with a potential tweezer bottom –– similar to the candle structure from back in December 2018.
Bitcoin will also close the month with weakening bearish monthly momentum for the first time in nearly one full year. While the LMACD histogram has been bearish for its 14th month, momentum shows it will stay that way for at least a couple more months.
We are also looking ahead toward next month for the Fisher Transform to cross. The tool is used for finding precise turning points in markets, and in the past has accurately predicted tops and bottoms on the highest timeframes. Cyclical tools show that the turning point could arrive before the end of the year, but it isn’t quite here yet.
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?
Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a total of 138 days under the realized price so far since the June of this year.
Before we look at the data for the Bitcoin realized price, it’s best if a basic understanding of the “realized cap” is attained first.
The realized cap is calculated by multiplying each coin in the circulating supply with the price at which the particular coin was last moved or sold at, and then taking the sum for the entire supply.
This is different from the usual market cap, which doesn’t weigh each coin separately like this, and simply multiplies the entire supply with the current BTC price.
Now, if the market cap is divided by the total number of coins in circulation, we obviously get back the BTC price. Much in the same way, a “realized price” can also be derived from the realized cap.
The significance of the realized price is that it’s the cost-basis of the average investor in the Bitcoin market. Here is a chart that shows how the normal price has compared with this one during the last six months:
Looks like the two metrics have been approaching each other in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin price has been below the realized price during the last few months, but has recently started approaching it as a result of the bullish momentum.
Historically, the realized price has posed a resistance to the crypto’s value during bear market periods, keeping it trapped in the region below.
During 2015, BTC spent 300 days under this level, while during 2019 it remained in the zone for only 133 days.
So far in the current year, Bitcoin has found itself below the realized price for a total of 138 days, with a couple of exceptions. One of the instances of the opposite was the relief rally back in July-August, which helped the price stay in the zone above for almost a month.
The coin has failed to break this resistance several times already in the last six months, so it remains to be seen whether bulls can keep up the momentum this time and find some ground above the level or not.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, up 7% in the last week.
The value of the crypto seems to have been stable above $20k recently | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
- BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000.
- BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
- BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe abo the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few days has been impeccably high, with the price rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $21,500, forming a more bullish bias with eyes set for more rallies ahead of its monthly close. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lead the charge for more price recoveries. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of BTC has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $20,500 as the price of BTC formed support above this region for more rallies.
Past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for BTC and the whole of the crypto industry as the price of BTC continued its range between $18,800 to $19,200 before showing strength to rally past this region, acting as a block for price rallies.
After its weekly close of above $20,500, BTC’s price looked stronger as the price of BTC geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $21,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,200.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,500-$19,800.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $20,800 as BTC price formed a good support around $20,500. Still, the price of BTC faces a little rejection; flipping $21,200 into support would lead to more upside to a region of $22,000 for BTC.
The price of BTC is struggling to break and close above $21,200, which corresponds to the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $22,500 at 61.8% Fib value.
Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.
Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.
32.8% Fib Value – $21,200
61.8% Fib Value – $22,500
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Why The Dogecoin And Meme Coin Rally May Not Be Over Just Yet
Dogecoin is still riding the wave of the hype that came with the completion of the deal between Elon Musk and the social media platform Twitter. The meme coin had been able to rally towards six-month highs and broke several major resistance levels along the way. Even now, the rally in the price of the digital asset is expected to continue and in doing so, it will take the entire meme coin sector with it.
Meme Coins Follow Dogecoin
Over the last week, meme coins have stuck closely to Dogecoin’s rally. While the largest meme coin by market cap had been on the rise, its smaller counterparts had quickly followed. Cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) had seen good movement as well during this time.
The largest meme coins had recorded double-digit gains in what has arguably been the most profitable time for meme coins in 2022. Dogecoin’s market cap had more than doubled during this time and other meme coins had moved up the ladder in terms of their positions in the crypto market.
While Dogecoin had reclaimed the 8th position, beating out heavy hitters such as Cardano and Solana, Shiba Inu had also moved to take the 13th position. Dogelon Mars also moved in this time and now sits at 135th according to data from Coinmarketcap. As for Baby Doge Coin, it is currently ranked 223rd by the data aggregation website.
DOGE price at $0.122 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Meme Coin Season Not Over
Now, going into the new week, there has been some lull in the crypto market. This is obvious given most cryptocurrencies are in the red in the last 24 hours since the weekend had come with low momentum and low volatility. However, even though the general crypto rally might be looking at an end, it may not be so early for meme coins.
Obviously, the reason for the Dogecoin rally that led to meme coin season was Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, and this is despite the fact that the billionaire is yet to lay out his plans for the meme coin and how it fits into his grand plan for Twitter.
Musk had previously proposed the idea of adding DOGE to the Twitter “Tip Jar” feature to make it possible for users to tip creators with the meme coin. If this remains part of Musk’s plan now that he is Twitter’s boss, then there is expected to be an even bigger (positive) response from DOGE to this news.
Naturally, as Dogecoin rises, so will the rest of the meme coins given what has been witnessed in the market already. So despite the slowdown, there may still be more upward movement in the future of these meme coins.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
First-Ever Rootstock Summit Marks The New Brand Presence For Bitcoin’s Second-Layer Virtual Machine
The rebranding of the Rootstock brand will take place during the next Rootstock Summit. Important announcements about Rootstock and its expanding ecosystem will be made during the event, which will bring together key influencers and ecosystem members.
This year’s Rootstock Summit will be held in Sans Souci, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 10th, 2022. It’s a big deal since it affects the direction Rootstock and the Rootstock Infrastructure Framework (RIF) are headed in the future.
There will be representatives from CoinTelegraph, BeinCrypto, Crypto Mode, and Cripto247 at the next Rootstock Summit. There is a massive potential audience of millions of people who will be made aware of the event and everything that goes on there thanks to the coverage from both outlets.
With this, Rootstock will be reborn with a new identity and look. In the next round of Rootstock’s development, the community will have even more freedom to shape the brand, since all marketing materials and brand assets will be released as open source. With its new branding strategy “Built on Bitcoin,” Bitcoin’s second layer is brought full circle to its origins in the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem.
Rootstock was designed to be a second-layer virtual machine that might overcome Bitcoin’s inherent constraints. Since its inception in 2014, this project has allowed for faster Bitcoin transactions and offers smart contracts.
Sovryn, Money on Chain, and Tropykus are just a few of the many DeFi that have made Rootstock their home. The Rootstock Summit will shine a fresh light on the Bitcoin ecosystem and its potential, both of which will continue to be important moving forward.
At the Summit, Rootstock co-founder Diego Gutiérrez Zaldvar made the following statement:
“Rootstock is one of the most secure smart contract platforms in the world, bringing long term value and sustainability to Bitcoin. I’m thrilled for Rootstock’s ecosystem members to come together at the Summit and celebrate the many milestones achieved in the past five years, including surpassing 50% of Bitcoin hashing power through merged mining, and seeing the launch of the first DeFi on Bitcoin protocols. The event is an incredible opportunity to build the vision of Rootstock’s future together with the community.”
Participants at the Rootstock Summit will hear from many influential and authoritative voices, such as:
- Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Sergio Lerner (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Eden Yago (Sovryn Core Contributor)
- Dan Held (Bitcoin Educator)
- Francisco Calderón (Lightning Network)
- Diego Fernández (Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation, City of Buenos Aires)
- And more to come!
You may submit a request for tickets.
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21K, Green November Likely
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 6% profit in the previous days. This week might bring more volatility to the market with the U.S. publishing new economic data.
Fed Pivot Takes Shape, Bitcoin Likely To Benefit
Per a recent market update from trading firm QCP Capital, the crypto market enjoyed “much-needed positivity.” There has been a lot of speculation regarding the reasons for the upside short time trend, but the macroeconomic conditions are the most likely cause.
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is hiking interest rates to slow down inflation, and this monetary policy is wreaking havoc across global markets. As a result, the U.S. dollar has seen its highest levels in 20 years while investors take shelter amid economic uncertainty.
In this environment, nothing but the U.S. dollar thrived; other assets, including Bitcoin and Gold, and currencies, particularly the Euro, the Japanese Yen, and the British Pound, have seen losses. In that sense, the Fed is between a sword and a hard place.
The financial institution can continue hiking and tightening monetary conditions, but the pressure from the U.S. allies and elected officials is proving challenging. The market has begun pricing in a dovish Fed, according to QCP Capital, providing support for the Fed pivot narrative.
This thesis is bullish for Bitcoin and risk assets and contemplates a shift in the Fed’s monetary policy to bring some relief to the market. The trading firm records a decline in the possibility of another 75 basis points hike for December.
A New Narrative To Save BTC?
The possibility of the Fed’s hiking at 75 bps dropped from 55% to 45% and could continue to decline due to internal and external pressure. Recent reports show that the Fed itself is facing the consequences of the current economic landscape.
The Fed is running an operating loss as it pays more to banks and money funds on interest than it earns on its securities portfolio.
The central bank, which sends all surpluses to the Treasury, can create an IOU so the loss doesn’t affect its operations https://t.co/1UepiR5HgZ
— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) October 31, 2022
QCP Capital wrote:
Other central banks globally have already begun to show dovishness with the BoC being the first to hike +50bps (vs +75bps expected) and the ECB easing their forward guidance, suggesting that they are nearing the end of their hiking cycle earlier than expected.
However, traders should be cautious of overly bullish sentiment. Bitcoin is still susceptible to macro forces in the short term, and the crypto market might negatively react to a “persistent hawkishness from the Fed,” QCP Capital concluded.
