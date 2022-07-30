Blockchain
Polygon and Mercedes-Benz to Introduce a New Data Exchange Platform
- The new Acentrik platform will allow users to buy and trade various types of data.
- Each Acentrik dataset is represented by an NFT, which contains a metadata hash.
The parent company of Mercedes Benz, the Daimler Group, has recently revealed that the company’s South East Asia division will release its blockchain-based data sharing platform, called Acentrik, using the Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution, Polygon.
The Acentrik will enable its users to buy and trade data. The users will be able to trade a variety of data on this blockchain-based platform, including insurance details, results of scientific trials, and much more. Additionally, Acentrik’s data are not saved on the blockchain, in contrast to the majority of platforms with comparable efforts. Each dataset is represented by a non-fungible token (NFT), and a metadata hash is saved with it.
A New Platform for Data Exchange
As per reports, the data will be bought and sold on the Polygon and Ethereum Rinkeby test networks. Enterprises are anticipated to pay for the data using stablecoins as part of measures to safeguard its monetary value. Users have to use MATIC, the network’s native coin, to pay gas fees because transactions take place on Polygon. Also, the buyers can obtain the underlying data that is kept on AWS S3 or IPFS when the transaction is completed.
According to Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, the project demonstrates the rising confidence that major brands have in Polygon. Also, Polygon is quickly becoming one of the most popular blockchain platforms among businesses.
At the same time, Polygon (MATIC) is currently trading around $0.959712 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,939,486,504, as per CMC. Polygon is up 9.30% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the live market cap of Polygon is $7,708,217,448.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support.
- Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $20,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another upward move if it stays above the $20,000 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Starts Downside Correction
Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $21,000 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to gain momentum above the $21,000 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $21,074 and the price started a fresh downside correction. There was a move below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. The bears pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,029 swing low to $21,074 high.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $20,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price is now holding the $20,450 support zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,029 swing low to $21,074 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level and the channel trend line. The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a test of the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,450 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,200 zone. The main support sits at $20,000. A downside break and close below $20,000 might open the doors for a substantial decline in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.
Blockchain
Reports Show Bear Market Didn’t Affect Crypto Fundamentals
Notably, the first half of the year brought the most drastic phase of crypto winter ever witnessed in the history of cryptocurrency. Coupled with the collapse of Terra and some crypto-related companies, the market was thrown into a state of crisis.
However, a report from Fidelity Digital Assets implies that the crypto fundamentals remained unscathed through the bearish trend. This information sprung following the manager’s annual report tagged 22 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study. This occurred as the firm x-rayed the crypto industry from an institutional perspective.
According to the research, the crypto market has fully repositioned to wade off the impact of macroeconomics it’s been facing recently.
Survey Indicates Strength Of Crypto Fundamentals
Tom Jessop, the President of Fidelity Digital Assets, reacted to the research. According to him, digital fundamentals have stood firm through the storm. Also, he noted that the institutionalization of the crypto market for some years had fortified it to withstand recent impacts.
According to Jessop, institutional investors exhibited their experience scaling through different market cycles. He mentioned that the attractive factors in the market maintained their relevance as they moved across the bearish phase.
The research surveyed about 1,052 experts from different firms during the year’s first half. As a result, it revealed the varying levels of crypto adoption among different types of investors.
According to the survey, adoption among institutional investors increased in some regions compared to the year’s value. The US and Europe recorded an increase of 42% and 67%. Asian institutional investors have a slight drop. But the overall outcome showed that they had the highest adoption of crypto assets with an allocation of 69%.
In terms of investor type, crypto adoption and consideration topped among high-net-worth investors, venture capital investors, financial advisors, and crypto hedge funds. The lower-scale adoption investors are endowments and foundations, pension plans, family offices, and traditional hedge funds.
Fidelity Digital announced its provision of Ethereum trading options for its institutional market earlier this month.
Top Appealing Features For Institutional Investors
The research from Fidelity Digital also recorded some appealing features, as noted by institutional investors. The surveyed participants’ most appealing ones include innovation technology, decentralization, and high potential upsides.
According to the survey, the surveyed investors cited that crypto has no correlation to other assets as the fifth most appealing feature. But the crypto markets have shown a high correlation to tech stocks this year.
Additionally, the research covered investors’ plans for cryptocurrency investments or purchases. It noted that 74% of the participants still had such plans, slightly higher than the 71% recorded last year.
The value is commendable, considering that 2021 was bullish while the bears dominated the 2022 digital asset market.
Featured Image From Unsplash, Charts From TradingView
Blockchain
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa.
Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the past couple of weeks. This fact has kept the crypto market in the red zone for a while, and investors are still sceptical about what’s to come.
But the market saw a sharp surge in Bitcoin price. Its bullish move also reflects in the broader crypto market, with several tokens displaying a bullish move.
Recent BTC Surge
Bitcoin’s value increased by about 8.3% after the past seven days due to its recent surge. This price movement brought the total capitalization of the crypto market to $1 trillion as of yesterday. The coin stands at $20,463, per data from at the time of writing.
Analysts have connected the recent surge of the token to a few things, including the past and current purchases from significant investors like Bitcoin Whales. Dating from January 2017, Bitcoin Whales have purchased an average of $15,800 worth of Bitcoin, according to data
Meanwhile, another metric shows that BTC has been trading lower than its RP (Realized Price). Again, this information came from analysts. Based on the metric, Bitcoin can grow even further if the token trades beyond its RP.
The RP of BTC is currently at a price just above $21K. The pattern of Bitcoin’s movement might change if its price goes and stays beyond this figure. As a result, monitoring the coin closely to see its probable outcome is essential.
Information On Bitcoin Spent Output Profit Ratio
Bitcoin’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) analyses the participants’ behaviour. The recent movement of BTC seems to have affected this ratio, particularly in the past 24 hours. Chances are that the current level of the SOPR will act as a resistance, as it stays below one at the time of writing.
The spent output value at creation must be divided by the realized value to deduce this ratio. In a nutshell, this is the price sold/price paid. This means the asset owner will profit if the ratio is over 1.
Conversely, if the balance is less than 1, the solid asset is at a loss. The farther it goes away from 1, the more the loss incurred or profit gained. But if it’s equal to 1, a break-even event has occurred.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value.
Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
The technical outlook of the coin remains positive on the one-day chart. The demand for the coin slipped slightly. However, it remains positive at the time of writing.
Buying strength was also optimistic for BTC on the 24-hour chart. If demand accumulates slightly, then BTC might attempt to revisit the $21,000 level.
A move above the $21,000 level will pave the way for a clear move to $22,000. The next levels that BTC might trade are between $28,000 and $22,000.
If BTC picks up the pace, then the coin can also revisit the $22,000 mark. Buyers need to remain confident that Bitcoin bulls will be able to move north over the next trading sessions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,600 at the time of writing. The coin has been trading laterally over the last few trading sessions.
It is important that Bitcoin price doesn’t lose its current support as that would pull the price of the asset down, causing the bears to gain strength.
If Bitcoin has to maintain its bullish momentum, the coin has to move past the $20,800 price level.
Moving above that level will help Bitcoin reach $21,000, crossing $21,600, which could prove to be another major resistance point, and can propel the coin to $22,000.
Losing bullish momentum will drag BTC down to $20,300 and then to $19,600.
In the last trading session, the amount of Bitcoin traded fell slightly, indicating that buying strength dropped slightly.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin has continued to display positive buying strength on the one-day chart. Buying strength for the coin has remained on the upside for most of this month.
The Relative Strength Index was still above the 60-mark despite a downtick. This meant that the coin was registering more buyers than sellers at the time of writing.
Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA line was also an indication that demand for the coin had been positive and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
BTC was displaying bullish signals as demand for the coin has remained consistently positive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall direction of the coin.
MACD formed green signal bars, which were increasing in size, and they were the buy signal for the coin. Parabolic SAR measures the strength of the price trend.
The dotted lines were below the price candlestick, which meant that the price was on an uptrend.
Blockchain
Litecoin Price Revisits $56, What Is Next For The Bulls?
Litecoin price witnessed an increase in value over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin surged more than 3%.
The past week for LTC has remained quite positive for the altcoin as it logged over a 9% gain in that timeframe.
The coin has continued to form higher highs on its chart, demonstrating that the bulls were in control of the price.
That caused the altcoin to break its consolidation and shatter above important resistance marks. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish at the time of writing.
The demand for Litecoin registered appreciation as demand for the coin also shot up. The coin has established strong support for itself at the $53 price mark.
Currently, LTC trades at a vital price mark as the coin has struggled to move past this price level for the past several weeks.
If the bulls fail to sustain the price at the current price, a fall through the $53 support line will bring the bears back on the chart.
At this price mark, LTC is trading at an 86% low compared to its all-time high that the coin secured in May 2021.
Litecoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
LTC was trading at $56 at the time of writing. After a solid consolidation, the coin has finally been able to revisit the $56 price mark.
If Litecoin has to remain bullish, it has to continue trading above its current price zone. The coin will encounter immediate resistance at $57.
A move above $57 will help LTC to touch the $60 price mark. On the other hand, a slight loss in bullish strength, can drive the altcoin’s price down to $53 and then to $50.
The amount of Litecoin traded in the past session was in the green. This means that the buyers were back on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin has implied that the bulls were back as the demand for the altcoin noted an uptick on the one-day chart.
The Relative Strength Index was at the 60-mark, a sign of bullishness as buyers were more in number than sellers.
Litecoin price was above the 20-SMA line, which meant increased demand for the coin and also showed that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators have also inclined towards the idea that bullishness has caused buying strength to increase on the one-day chart.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence displays the price momentum and the direction of the asset.
The MACD was bullish with green histograms above the half-line, which was the buy signal for the asset. Bollinger Bands indicate the price fluctuations and volatility of the coin.
The bands were starting to expand, hinting that there could be a chance of an upcoming price fluctuation.
Blockchain
Bermuda Tech Summit Showcases Island’s Innovation and Connects Global Tech Leaders
HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bermuda Business Development Agency’s (BDA) first in-person Bermuda Tech Summit since 2019 was hailed a great success. The fourth annual Bermuda Tech Summit was presented by the BDA, in partnership with government’s Economic Development Department (EDD) and FinTech industry association, NEXT Bermuda.
The immediate economic impact of this event at the Hamilton Princess Hotel from October 26-28, which had over 300 delegates (nearly 80 from overseas) including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at $527,000 and supported 115 local jobs.
Fiona Beck, independent director and BDA board member, who led a conversation with SailGP at the Bermuda Tech Summit said, “The BDA continues to inspire, and the energy from SailGP for Bermuda was exciting to see. They are true world leaders in innovation and sustainability for sailing and they describe Bermuda as a pinnacle location, both on and off water. We are fortunate to have such committed partners.”
John Narraway, NEXT Bermuda, Founding Committee Member said, “This year’s summit is a realisation of several years of focused and collaborative effort to build momentum in the technology and digital assets space. We are witnessing the growth of new jobs as our member companies scale-up their local operations, hiring experienced Bermudians transitioning from the traditional finance world to take on roles in areas such as compliance, risk management and human resources.”
Denis PItcher, Chief FinTech Advisor, Government of Bermuda said, “The BDA has done an outstanding job of pulling together an excellent, engaging and well attended Tech Summit despite the global downturn in traditional and digital asset markets. The attendance and feedback of the event confirms that FinTech continues to have strong momentum and growth ahead which matches the strong pipeline of digital asset business, insurers and funds that are looking to get licensed in Bermuda.”
Dan Thomson, CMO, InsurAce said, “We did not know what to expect from the Bermuda Tech Summit, but we have been blown away by the incredible hospitality and innovation shown by local government, businesses, and individuals. InsurAce has been looking for a regulatory framework that fits with our future vision and we are delighted to be exploring the opportunity to build our business in Bermuda. We cannot wait to come back.”
David Hart, BDA CEO said, “On behalf of the BDA, I want to thank our partners, sponsors, speakers and engaged guests for making this such an incredible Tech Summit that showcased Bermuda’s dynamic and growing tech sector and innovation leadership.”
Without the generous support of our sponsors: Hub Culture, RELM, Appleby, SailGP, Carey Olsen, Jewel Bank, Walkers, and Bittrex Global; as well as Apex, Blockchain Triangle, Bloktime, Clarien, Chainproof, Coinzoom, Global Policy House, Hive, and 24 Exchange, we could not put on this in-person event. Our spirits partner was Goslings.
Day one’s keynote fireside chat with Bermuda’s Premier and Minister of Finance, The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP and Michael Casey, Chief Content Officer, CoinDesk, was followed by a regulatory panel, a crypto lending and yield products panel, a NEXT Bermuda case study, a digital banking panel and a funds panel. Day one was rounded off with a SailGP welcome reception on the Regency Terrace.
Day two began with a conversation with SailGP, and was followed by a digital identity panel, a capital formation in a bear market panel, conversation about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), a (re)Insurance reimagined panel, and concluded with a panel entitled: ‘Is the Price Right for Trust and Liquidity?’
The final day began with an ‘ESG and DABs’ panel followed by a panel dealing with ‘Out of this world infrastructure’, a panel ‘Building and Nurturing a Sustainable Tech Ecosystem,’ and a panel about cyber security and concluded with a discussion about the future of technology. The wrap party sponsored by RELM Insurance featured live music and signature cocktails at the picturesque Fort Hamilton.
“The EDD’s Tech Education Day and TechAwards will be held 31 October, following which Bermuda Tech Week 2022 will officially come to a close,” Mr. Hart said. “The BDA looks forward to building on our success and bringing back an even better event in November 2023.”
NOTE TO EDITORS
Launched on June 10, 2022, ‘NEXT’ is Bermuda’s first digital asset business industry association. At launch, NEXT Bermuda was comprised of 14 companies fully licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, including: Apex Group, Bittrex Global, Blockfi, Blockchain Triangle, Blockwrk, Circle, CrossTower, Ensuro Re, Jewel Bank, NAYMS, Relm Insurance, Stablehouse, XBTO and 24 Exchange.
CONNECTING BUSINESS
The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions.
Contacts
Stuart Roberts, Director of Communications & PR
[email protected] | +1 441 292 7774
