SAO PAULO — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to labor leadership to the presidency of Brazil, the man universally known as Lula had landed in jail.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘throwing it better than I’ve ever seen,’ OC Greg Roman says | NOTES
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been impressed with quarterback Lamar Jackson so far at training camp — even just shaking his hand.
Jackson is more muscular, and Roman says the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player looks like a different person. That has extended to his passing, too.
“He’s throwing it better than I’ve ever seen him throw it,” Roman said after Friday’s practice. “He’s really worked hard in the offseason, and its showing.”
Jackson, who’s representing himself in contract negotiations as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, has not thrown an interception in the first three days of practice. He completed his first seven passes in 11-on-11 drills Friday and 12 of 16 in total, though he did not show the same emphasis on downfield throws as he did Thursday.
Jackson also threw a perfect pass to tight end Mark Andrews in tight coverage during a one-on-one matchup against rookie safety Kyle Hamilton. Through the first three days, he’s completed just under 70% of his passes.
Powers takes the lead in left guard battle
Roman said guard Ben Powers has taken the lead in the training camp battle to start at left guard, but he emphasized that it’s early.
“We won’t be too hasty to cast judgement,” Roman said.
Powers, a fourth-year guard, has the most experience, starting 12 games last season and 19 of 30 regular-season games in Baltimore. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick started both of the Ravens’ playoff games in 2020.
Tyre Phillips has been the other main competitor for the starting spot. Phillips, now in his third year after being drafted in the third round in 2020, started five games last season, three fewer than his rookie year.
Ben Cleveland, a third-round pick in 2021, had figured to be part of that competition as well, but he has yet to pass his conditioning test and remains on the nonfootball injury list.
Injury report
Tight end Nick Boyle missed Friday’s practice after sitting out roughly 30 minutes of Thursday’s session. He spent time talking to trainers and stretching, but eventually came back at the end of practice to run a few plays with the offense. There was no reason given for his absence.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Marcus Williams also did not practice Friday, although it’s likely both received veteran days off.
Running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot) have yet to return from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
()
Russell Westbrook and Lakers break through for win over Nuggets – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — For much of the past year, home hasn’t been a haven for Russell Westbrook.
His grand entry into the franchise he had cheered on since childhood quickly crumbled under the pressure of defeat, and Westbrook – struggling with turnovers and meltdowns – often found himself the unwitting posterboy of the Lakers’ weaknesses. He told reporters that at some point he stopped wanting his family to come to home games, watching their father get booed and feeling the sting of unruly fans themselves.
The clouds were unleashed on Sunday night – just a week away from the low point of his Lakers tenure – when Westbrook waved the home crowd to their feet and cheered on an Anthony Davis free throw. Fans stood and cheered, entirely behind the beleaguered 33-year-old guard, as if seeing the light for the first time.
The biggest development for the Lakers is that they won: with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at home, they are no longer the last NBA team without a win (1-5). But arguably the game’s most defining moments were infused by Westbrook, who came off the bench for the second game in a row and sent the fans into a cheering frenzy.
Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, showing the aggression and energy of his prime in Oklahoma City. The Lakers outscored the Nuggets by 18 points when he was on the floor.
While his three Big Three teammates poured heavily in the Lakers’ first win of the year — LeBron James had 26 points while Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds — the reception Westbrook received was perhaps the loudest and warmest he’s had in any of his lake-like games.
It was all the more surprising considering that a week ago: Playing critical minutes against Portland, the Lakers struggled to attack the Trail Blazers’ plan to hide in the paint against Westbrook. Westbrook made the situation worse by making a late error – stopping for a jumper with 27 seconds left – which led to the Lakers losing a 7-point lead with two minutes remaining.
In the meantime, he missed a road game against Denver and then returned against Minnesota in a bench role that head coach Darvin Ham says should be the status quo going forward. Somehow, that move unlocked the dynamic version of Westbrook the team envisioned in 2021 when they traded him.
His team also reacted: After one of his fourth-quarter shifts after forcing a turnover and making a 3-pointer, Ham stood with his head leaning against Westbrook, as if to encourage him to keep the heat on.
“The way he played in Minnesota, the way he played tonight is amazing,” Davis said of Westbrook. “He thrived in that role.”
The Lakers gained momentum as the game progressed, outplaying their visitors in each of the last three quarters. After starting the season shooting an NBA-worst 23% from behind the arc, they were 13-for-30 on 3-pointers against Denver.
Davis played with obvious back pain to face defending MVP Nikola Jokic. The last of his 10 field goals was a key setback as the Lakers held on to their lead, but Davis grimaced as he landed and finished the game limping.
James started off as slow as anyone, blowing his first four shots from close range. But he and Davis combined for 15 of the Lakers’ 28 points in the fourth quarter, including a dagger-like three. Lonnie Walker IV had 18 points, while Austin Reaves added 10.
But Westbrook had the biggest blow, reaching the free-throw line with 47 seconds left to a roar of approval. As he left, the arena was screaming, “I Love LA”
Maybe LA is finally starting to love him back.
California Daily Newspapers
‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
“They tried to bury me alive, and here I am,” da Silva said in a speech Sunday night after results confirmed his third presidential victory. “I am here to govern in a very difficult situation. But I have faith in God that with the help of our people, we will find a way out for this country.
Da Silva’s life has unfolded in such a unique and extraordinary way that if it were fiction it would test credulity.
His family moved from the impoverished northeastern region of Brazil to the state of Sao Paulo in search of a better life, following his father who had traveled south years before. Upon arriving, however, they discovered that he had moved in with another woman. Da Silva’s mother was left alone to raise eight children, of which little Lula was the youngest.
Pressed for money, he became a metalworker at the age of 14 in the sandy suburbs of the metropolis. It was physical work that cost him his left little finger. He became a labor leader at a time when Brazil’s manufacturing workforce was still vast and translated into political power. He made his first presidential run in 1989, which he lost – along with two subsequent runs.
Finally, in 2002, he claimed victory and became the first worker to assume the country’s highest office. And he was re-elected four years later, beating his rival Geraldo Alckmin who, this year, became his running mate.
Commodity exports to China were soaring, filling government coffers, and a massive social welfare program propelled tens of millions of Brazilians into the middle class. Da Silva left office with an approval rating of over 80%, and then-US President Barack Obama called him “the most popular politician on Earth”. His hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was elected in 2014.
During Rousseff’s second term, however, an extensive corruption probe ensnared prominent politicians and businessmen. This plunged his administration – along with da Silva and the rest of the Workers’ Party he founded – into disgrace.
Revelations of systemic bribes in exchange for government contracts were followed by a deep two-year recession that many blamed on Rousseff’s economic policies and which stoked resentment in the Workers’ Party. She was impeached in 2016 for violating fiscal responsibility laws regarding the management of the federal budget.
Then the former president was convicted of corruption and money laundering, and confined to a 160 square foot room on the fourth floor of a federal police building in the southern city of Curitiba. That knocked him out of the 2018 presidential race and paved the way for Jair Bolsonaro, then a fringe MP, to claim victory. Da Silva’s political legacy was in tatters.
His personal life was also shattered. His wife died, which he attributed at the time to the tension caused by the investigation.
Slowly, hope crept in. He began to exchange love letters with a woman named Rosangela da Silva, nicknamed Janja. Their relationship flourished thanks to da Silva’s lawyer, Luis Carlos Rocha, who visited him every day of the week.
Rocha acted as a dedicated courier, hiding Janja’s letters in his jacket pocket where the guards did not check. He told The Associated Press that he saw da Silva’s face light up with every colorful envelope he delivered.
“God willing, one day we will publish (the letters),” da Silva said at a rally in September. “But only for people over the age of 18.”
The Supreme Court also began to assess the legality of his convictions, which it eventually overturned on the grounds that the presiding federal judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors.
After 580 days in prison, da Silva was a free man – free to marry his girlfriend and free to run for president. That hasn’t stopped incumbent Bolsonaro, seeking a second term, from constantly reminding voters of da Silva’s beliefs, warning that electing him would be tantamount to letting a thief return to the scene of the crime.
It has revitalized a semi-dormant sentiment against the Workers’ Party, and the fact that much of Brazil still despises da Silva is one of the main reasons why this year’s contest between the two political titans has gone downhill. closer and closer.
In the end, it all came down to the wire: da Silva was elected, for the third time, with 50.9% of the vote. It was the tightest election since Brazil returned to democracy more than three decades ago.
During his victory speech, Janja was at his side, as she has been throughout his campaign. She shed tears, overwhelmed with emotion. And she was not alone.
“I cried when he was imprisoned. Now I cry because he will bring Brazil back to normal. He can do it, he has the charisma to do it,” said Claudia Marcos, a 56-year-old historian who joined thousands of others to celebrate the victory of the left on Sao Paulo’s main boulevard: “He is our phoenix. The most important president in the history of Brazil.
At the Workers’ Party headquarters on Sunday, da Silva read a long, carefully written speech promising to unite Brazil. He will take office on January 1 and has said he will not run again. This means that this presidential term could be his last act.
“It is not the number of years that ages. What ages you is the lack of a cause,” said da Silva, who turned 77 three days before the vote. “Brazil is my cause. The Brazilian people are my cause.
Associated Press writers Daniel Politi contributed from Curitiba and Diane Jeantet from Rio de Janeiro.
washingtonpost
Workers jump fences to escape Covid lockdown at Chinese factory: report
Beijing:
Masses of migrant workers are fleeing Covid-stricken Zhengzhou amid an outbreak-triggered lockdown at China’s biggest iPhone factory.
“Workers have escaped from #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they are marching to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat Covid app measures designed to control people and stop it #China,” BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell tweeted.
The workers escaped #Applethe largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lock at foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they march to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #Chinapic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU
—Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022
Videos shared on Chinese social media showed people jumping a fence outside the factory, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in the central city of Zhengzhou.
It was previously reported that a number of workers had been placed in quarantine due to an outbreak of the disease.
Zhengzhou Foxconn employs about 300,000 workers and manufactures half of the world’s iPhones, according to McDonell. Amid the chaos of the Covid lockdown and food shortages, videos on Douyin, a Chinese video hosting service, show many migrant workers from Henan province walking home…because no public transport is available. is available due to lockdown.
Since Saturday, photographs and videos circulating on Chinese social media appeared to show Foxconn workers returning home, crossing fields during the day and along roads at night.
Footage also shows local residents near the highway setting up free fuel stations to help Foxconn workers. Without help from the government or Foxconn, they can only rely on the kindness of strangers.
Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted Covid cases in the seven days to October 29, compared to 97 infections in the previous seven days.
The city of around 10 million people has been partially locked down as a result, as China continues to use strict lockdown measures to deal with Covid – the zero-Covid policy.
Foxconn, which acts as a supplier to US-based Apple, has hundreds of thousands of workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not provided an official tally of the number of people infected.
Under China’s strict zero-Covid policy, cities have the power to act quickly to quell any virus outbreak. This includes everything from large-scale lockdowns to regular testing and travel restrictions.
Many had hoped that President Xi would drop the legislation before the end of the year, but at the recent 20th Communist Party Congress he made it clear that was unlikely to happen anytime soon.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Knicks have ‘room for improvement’ after losing to two of the East’s best
CLEVELAND — The Knicks left home Thursday on a three-game winning streak and returned Sunday night licking their wounds after two doses of reality.
Facing two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks and the Cavaliers, revealed how far they had to go at the start of the season.
A one-sided 11-point loss Friday night at Milwaukee was followed by a fourth-quarter meltdown Sunday at Cleveland, leading to a winless trip in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell struggled with the Knicks.
“We have a lot of room for improvement,” Jalen Brunson said bluntly after the Cavaliers’ 121-108 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. “I don’t think it would be otherwise. We have a lot of guys who work really hard and don’t give up. If it was easy, anyone would do it. We have to keep improving. We have a lot of guys who work hard and don’t give up.
The Bucks, it should be noted, are undefeated and the Cavaliers have won five straight games. Both play very well. The Knicks had a much better chance of beating the Cavaliers, taking a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter. In those final 12 minutes, however, they were outscored 37-15. The only common denominator was that the opposition star set them on fire. Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while Mitchell had 38 points and 13 assists.
“I feel like both games we at least gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Julius Randle. “As the season progresses [and] our defense is getting better, we’re tightening that up, we’ll learn how to win these games.
Those two losses were the start of a brutal seven-game streak against projected playoff teams that continues Wednesday at home against Garden villain Trae Young and the Hawks. That’s followed by a Friday trip to Philadelphia to face the 76ers before the Celtics come to MSG on Saturday. Bottom line: It won’t get any easier.
But coach Tom Thibodeau opted for the glass half full after those two games. He liked how the Knicks played in the first half against the Bucks and felt the first three quarters were solid against the Cavaliers.
“It reveals exactly where we are and what we need to do,” Thibodeau said. “It shows us what we are capable of. We just need to do it more consistently and for longer. If we do this, everything will be fine.
New York Post
Half of voters say the economy and inflation are the biggest midterm issue
According to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll, half of American voters say the economy or inflation is their number one issue ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The poll shows 28% of registered voters say the economy is their most important issue in determining their vote, while 22% say inflation is.
Additionally, 73% of Republican voters cite the economy and inflation as their top issue ahead of the midterm elections – 45% saying the economy and 28% saying inflation.
The poll also found that half of independent voters (50%) say the economy or inflation is their number one issue in November.
Among Democrats, only 28% say portfolio issues are important to them, with 15% saying inflation and 13% the economy. More Democratic voters cited abortion as their top issue heading into the election at 29%, followed by gun violence at 16%.
The poll results are a good sign for Republican candidates, as registered voters have given Republicans a double-digit advantage over those they believe would do a better job of managing the economy, the inflation crisis and soaring gasoline prices, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll from last week.
Inflation has become a major headache for Americans, with prices climbing 8.2% since last year, food prices jumping 13% and gasoline prices jumping 18.2%. %.
The survey also found that while voters slightly prefer the same political party controlling both the executive and the legislature (30%) to shared control (21%), most have no preference (47%) .
A recent Rasmussen poll found Republicans had a seven-point advantage over Democrats in the generic Congressional ballot (49% to 42%) and a whopping 18-point advantage among independents.
The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos from October 28 to October 29, 2022, surveying a total of 621 registered voters in the United States. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 4.2%.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
Men acquitted of Malcolm X murder will receive $36 million: NPR
PA
NEW YORK – New York City is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for wrongful convictions that led to two men to spend decades behind bars.
New York State will pay an additional $10 million. David Shanies, a lawyer representing the men, upheld the settlements on Sunday.
“Muhammad Aziz, Khalil Islam and their families have suffered because of these unjust sentences for over 50 years,” Shanies said in an email. “The city has recognized the serious injustices committed here, and I salute the sincerity and speed with which the comptroller’s office and the company’s attorney acted to resolve the lawsuits.”
Shanies said the settlements send a message that “misconduct by police and prosecutors is causing enormous damage, and we must remain vigilant to identify and correct injustices.”
Last year, a Manhattan judge threw out the convictions of Aziz, now 84, and Islam, who died in 2009, after prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and of exculpatory evidence had undermined the case against the men. Then-district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. apologized for the “serious and unacceptable violations of the law and the public trust” by law enforcement.
The New York City Legal Department, through a spokesperson, said Sunday it “stands” for Vance’s view that the men were wrongfully convicted and that the financial settlement “brings some measure of justice to people who have spent decades in prison and carried the stigma of being falsely convicted.” charged with the murder of an iconic figure.”
Shanies said that over the next few weeks the settlement papers will be signed and the New York court dealing with probate matters will have to approve the settlement of Islam’s estate. The $36 million total will be split equally between Aziz and Islam’s estate.
Aziz and Islam, who have maintained their innocence since the start of the 1965 murder at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, urging black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary”. His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Towards the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split from the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, began to speak of the potential for racial unity. This earned him the wrath of some members of the Nation of Islam, who considered him a traitor.
He was shot while beginning a speech on February 21, 1965. He was 39 years old.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim – also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan – admitted shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case relied on eyewitnesses, although there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Lawyers for Aziz and Islam said in complaints that Aziz and Islam were at their home in the Bronx when Malcolm X was killed. They said Aziz had spent 20 years in prison and more than 55 years living with the hardships and indignity of being unjustly labeled the convicted murderer of one of the city’s most prominent civil rights leaders. the story.
Islam spent 22 years in prison and died hoping to clear his name.
NPR News
