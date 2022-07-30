Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 5 Gainers From the Previous Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Coin Market Cap Lists Top 5 Gainers From The Previous Week
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • The crypto market is now entering a bullish market.
  • The top 5 gainers from the past 7 days are OP, ETC, BTG, RVN, and QTUM.

These are the top 5 gainers from the previous week, according to Coin Market cap with a total market cap of $1.10T, which rose 4.85 percent from the previous day. The cryptocurrency market is currently entering the bullish market and regaining into the green charts.

Optimism(OP)

On top of Ethereum, Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain. which has a market value of $390,556,872 and is trading at $1.69 with a 55.83 percent yield. At the time of writing, it had recorded its price in the previous seven days.

1659141843 731 Top 5 Gainers From The Previous Week
   OP price chart (Source :CMC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Under the currency code ETC, digital currency exchanges trade the native Ether token of Ethereum Classic. With a market value of $5,818,777,615 and a volume of $5.37 billion, it is currently trading at $43.05 with a rose of 27.06 percent.

1659141843 468 Top 5 Gainers From The Previous Week
 ETC price chart (Source:CMC)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG)

Without a central bank or middleman, Bitcoin Gold is an open source, decentralised digital money that can be sent from one user to another via the peer-to-peer Bitcoin Gold network.

Trading at a high of $35.54 and in a volume of $326.44M with a market cap of $614,583,504, it has gained value over the past seven days as of the time of writing.

1659141843 261 Top 5 Gainers From The Previous Week
 BTG price chart (Source:CMC)

RavenCoin (RVN)

Ravencoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain that was created expressly to make it easier to issue tokens. It serves as an alternative to existing chains that can issue tokens, such as Ethereum. trading at 42.50 percent at $0.04176 on $154.04M in volume over the previous 7 days, with a market cap of $435,682,984.

1659141844 159 Top 5 Gainers From The Previous Week
   RVN price chart (Source:CMC)

Qtum (QTUM)

With the flexibility of Ethereum’s smart contracts and the security of Bitcoin’s blockchain, Qtum is a cryptocurrency. According to Coin Market Cap data from the previous 7 days, trading increased by 13.60 percent to $4.9661 at a volume of $343.96M, with a market cap of $516,543,214.

1659141844 108 Top 5 Gainers From The Previous Week
   QTUM price chart (Source: CMC)
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
google news

Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa.

Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the past couple of weeks. This fact has kept the crypto market in the red zone for a while, and investors are still sceptical about what’s to come.

But the market saw a sharp surge in Bitcoin price. Its bullish move also reflects in the broader crypto market, with several tokens displaying a bullish move.

Recent BTC Surge

Bitcoin’s value increased by about 8.3% after the past seven days due to its recent surge. This price movement brought the total capitalization of the crypto market to $1 trillion as of yesterday. The coin stands at $20,463, per data from at the time of writing.

Bitcoin price falls below $20,500 l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

Analysts have connected the recent surge of the token to a few things, including the past and current purchases from significant investors like Bitcoin Whales. Dating from January 2017, Bitcoin Whales have purchased an average of $15,800 worth of Bitcoin, according to data

Meanwhile, another metric shows that BTC has been trading lower than its RP (Realized Price). Again, this information came from analysts. Based on the metric, Bitcoin can grow even further if the token trades beyond its RP.

The RP of BTC is currently at a price just above $21K. The pattern of Bitcoin’s movement might change if its price goes and stays beyond this figure. As a result, monitoring the coin closely to see its probable outcome is essential.

Information On Bitcoin Spent Output Profit Ratio

Bitcoin’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) analyses the participants’ behaviour. The recent movement of BTC seems to have affected this ratio, particularly in the past 24 hours. Chances are that the current level of the SOPR will act as a resistance, as it stays below one at the time of writing.

The spent output value at creation must be divided by the realized value to deduce this ratio. In a nutshell, this is the price sold/price paid. This means the asset owner will profit if the ratio is over 1.

Conversely, if the balance is less than 1, the solid asset is at a loss. The farther it goes away from 1, the more the loss incurred or profit gained. But if it’s equal to 1, a break-even event has occurred.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price
google news

Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value.

Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.

The technical outlook of the coin remains positive on the one-day chart. The demand for the coin slipped slightly. However, it remains positive at the time of writing.

Buying strength was also optimistic for BTC on the 24-hour chart. If demand accumulates slightly, then BTC might attempt to revisit the $21,000 level.

A move above the $21,000 level will pave the way for a clear move to $22,000. The next levels that BTC might trade are between $28,000 and $22,000.

If BTC picks up the pace, then the coin can also revisit the $22,000 mark. Buyers need to remain confident that Bitcoin bulls will be able to move north over the next trading sessions.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $20,600 on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was trading at $20,600 at the time of writing. The coin has been trading laterally over the last few trading sessions.

It is important that Bitcoin price doesn’t lose its current support as that would pull the price of the asset down, causing the bears to gain strength.

If Bitcoin has to maintain its bullish momentum, the coin has to move past the $20,800 price level.

Moving above that level will help Bitcoin reach $21,000, crossing $21,600, which could prove to be another major resistance point, and can propel the coin to $22,000.

Losing bullish momentum will drag BTC down to $20,300 and then to $19,600.

In the last trading session, the amount of Bitcoin traded fell slightly, indicating that buying strength dropped slightly.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin displayed positive buying pressure on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

The altcoin has continued to display positive buying strength on the one-day chart. Buying strength for the coin has remained on the upside for most of this month.

The Relative Strength Index was still above the 60-mark despite a downtick. This meant that the coin was registering more buyers than sellers at the time of writing.

Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA line was also an indication that demand for the coin had been positive and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin registered buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was displaying bullish signals as demand for the coin has remained consistently positive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall direction of the coin.

MACD formed green signal bars, which were increasing in size, and they were the buy signal for the coin. Parabolic SAR measures the strength of the price trend.

The dotted lines were below the price candlestick, which meant that the price was on an uptrend.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Litecoin Price Revisits $56, What Is Next For The Bulls?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Litecoin Price
google news

Litecoin price witnessed an increase in value over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin surged more than 3%.

The past week for LTC has remained quite positive for the altcoin as it logged over a 9% gain in that timeframe.

The coin has continued to form higher highs on its chart, demonstrating that the bulls were in control of the price.

That caused the altcoin to break its consolidation and shatter above important resistance marks. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish at the time of writing.

The demand for Litecoin registered appreciation as demand for the coin also shot up. The coin has established strong support for itself at the $53 price mark.

Currently, LTC trades at a vital price mark as the coin has struggled to move past this price level for the past several weeks.

If the bulls fail to sustain the price at the current price, a fall through the $53 support line will bring the bears back on the chart.

At this price mark, LTC is trading at an 86% low compared to its all-time high that the coin secured in May 2021.

Litecoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Litecoin was priced at $56 on the one-day chart | Source: LTCUSD on TradingView

LTC was trading at $56 at the time of writing. After a solid consolidation, the coin has finally been able to revisit the $56 price mark.

If Litecoin has to remain bullish, it has to continue trading above its current price zone. The coin will encounter immediate resistance at $57.

A move above $57 will help LTC to touch the $60 price mark. On the other hand, a slight loss in bullish strength, can drive the altcoin’s price down to $53 and then to $50.

The amount of Litecoin traded in the past session was in the green. This means that the buyers were back on the chart.

Technical Analysis

Litecoin Price
Litecoin registered increased buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: LTCUSD on TradingView

The altcoin has implied that the bulls were back as the demand for the altcoin noted an uptick on the one-day chart.

The Relative Strength Index was at the 60-mark, a sign of bullishness as buyers were more in number than sellers.

Litecoin price was above the 20-SMA line, which meant increased demand for the coin and also showed that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Litecoin Price
Litecoin depicted buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: LTCUSD on TradingView

The other technical indicators have also inclined towards the idea that bullishness has caused buying strength to increase on the one-day chart.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence displays the price momentum and the direction of the asset.

The MACD was bullish with green histograms above the half-line, which was the buy signal for the asset. Bollinger Bands indicate the price fluctuations and volatility of the coin.

The bands were starting to expand, hinting that there could be a chance of an upcoming price fluctuation.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bermuda Tech Summit Showcases Island’s Innovation and Connects Global Tech Leaders

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bermuda Business Development Agency’s (BDA) first in-person Bermuda Tech Summit since 2019 was hailed a great success. The fourth annual Bermuda Tech Summit was presented by the BDA, in partnership with government’s Economic Development Department (EDD) and FinTech industry association, NEXT Bermuda.

The immediate economic impact of this event at the Hamilton Princess Hotel from October 26-28, which had over 300 delegates (nearly 80 from overseas) including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at $527,000 and supported 115 local jobs.

Fiona Beck, independent director and BDA board member, who led a conversation with SailGP at the Bermuda Tech Summit said, “The BDA continues to inspire, and the energy from SailGP for Bermuda was exciting to see. They are true world leaders in innovation and sustainability for sailing and they describe Bermuda as a pinnacle location, both on and off water. We are fortunate to have such committed partners.”

John Narraway, NEXT Bermuda, Founding Committee Member said, “This year’s summit is a realisation of several years of focused and collaborative effort to build momentum in the technology and digital assets space. We are witnessing the growth of new jobs as our member companies scale-up their local operations, hiring experienced Bermudians transitioning from the traditional finance world to take on roles in areas such as compliance, risk management and human resources.”

Denis PItcher, Chief FinTech Advisor, Government of Bermuda said, “The BDA has done an outstanding job of pulling together an excellent, engaging and well attended Tech Summit despite the global downturn in traditional and digital asset markets. The attendance and feedback of the event confirms that FinTech continues to have strong momentum and growth ahead which matches the strong pipeline of digital asset business, insurers and funds that are looking to get licensed in Bermuda.”

Dan Thomson, CMO, InsurAce said, “We did not know what to expect from the Bermuda Tech Summit, but we have been blown away by the incredible hospitality and innovation shown by local government, businesses, and individuals. InsurAce has been looking for a regulatory framework that fits with our future vision and we are delighted to be exploring the opportunity to build our business in Bermuda. We cannot wait to come back.”

David Hart, BDA CEO said, “On behalf of the BDA, I want to thank our partners, sponsors, speakers and engaged guests for making this such an incredible Tech Summit that showcased Bermuda’s dynamic and growing tech sector and innovation leadership.”

Without the generous support of our sponsors: Hub Culture, RELM, Appleby, SailGP, Carey Olsen, Jewel Bank, Walkers, and Bittrex Global; as well as Apex, Blockchain Triangle, Bloktime, Clarien, Chainproof, Coinzoom, Global Policy House, Hive, and 24 Exchange, we could not put on this in-person event. Our spirits partner was Goslings.

Day one’s keynote fireside chat with Bermuda’s Premier and Minister of Finance, The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP and Michael Casey, Chief Content Officer, CoinDesk, was followed by a regulatory panel, a crypto lending and yield products panel, a NEXT Bermuda case study, a digital banking panel and a funds panel. Day one was rounded off with a SailGP welcome reception on the Regency Terrace.

Day two began with a conversation with SailGP, and was followed by a digital identity panel, a capital formation in a bear market panel, conversation about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), a (re)Insurance reimagined panel, and concluded with a panel entitled: ‘Is the Price Right for Trust and Liquidity?’

The final day began with an ‘ESG and DABs’ panel followed by a panel dealing with ‘Out of this world infrastructure’, a panel ‘Building and Nurturing a Sustainable Tech Ecosystem,’ and a panel about cyber security and concluded with a discussion about the future of technology. The wrap party sponsored by RELM Insurance featured live music and signature cocktails at the picturesque Fort Hamilton.

“The EDD’s Tech Education Day and TechAwards will be held 31 October, following which Bermuda Tech Week 2022 will officially come to a close,” Mr. Hart said. “The BDA looks forward to building on our success and bringing back an even better event in November 2023.”

NOTE TO EDITORS

Launched on June 10, 2022, ‘NEXT’ is Bermuda’s first digital asset business industry association. At launch, NEXT Bermuda was comprised of 14 companies fully licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, including: Apex Group, Bittrex Global, Blockfi, Blockchain Triangle, Blockwrk, Circle, CrossTower, Ensuro Re, Jewel Bank, NAYMS, Relm Insurance, Stablehouse, XBTO and 24 Exchange.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions.

Contacts

Stuart Roberts, Director of Communications & PR
[email protected] | +1 441 292 7774

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Dogecoin Continues To Thrive With Over 93% Gains

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Dogecoin
google news

October has been a bullish month for Dogecoin as the “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, takes over Twitter. Despite trading in the red at press time, the meme coin still holds over 90% gains. There has also been a rise in demand for the asset. This surge comes as many anticipate that DOGE would gain value due to Musk’s purchase of the social media giant.

Dogecoin’s price increased from $0.05 on October 23 to $0.11 today, October 30, a gain of 93.%. In addition, the weekly DOGE chart reveals that the price hit a five-month high of $0.14 on October 23.

Simultaneously, the asset has seen a rise in capital invested. Market valuation for the token rose from $9.02 billion a week ago to $15 billion as of press time. It’s worth mentioning that the popular meme coin is still trading at a massive 82.66% loss from its all-time high.

Dogecoin Snatches The 8th Spot From Cardano

Dogecoin is now the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. Cardano previously held this position. Dogecoin overtook Cardano on Saturday night with a current market value of $15,366,657,028. This puts it ahead of Cardano (9) and Solana (10), with respective market caps of $13 and $11 billion.

Monday’s rumours that Elon Musk would acquire Twitter’s social media platform boosted the value of the meme token. Doge’s optimism was maintained all week long, thanks to two mainstays. First was the overall crypto market growth this week, which saw the entire market breach the $1 trillion barrier.

Beyond that, Elon Musk’s progress toward finalizing the Twitter takeover agreement was a major factor in Doge’s ascent. The billionaire visited Twitter’s headquarters on Wednesday and officially completed the deal on Friday, October 28. This brought an end to the six-month negotiation process. The potential for Dogecoin’s integration with Twitter has boosted its value. Musk previously proposed utilizing DOGE to control Twitter spam and bots and charge users for tweets.

Dogecoin’s price is currently trading at $0.1159. | Source: DOGEUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Cardano Plans To Integrate Dogecoin On Twitter As A Sidechain

Charles Hoskinson intends to incorporate ADA and the famous meme token Dogecoin into Elon Musk’s Twitter. The Cardano creator believes that the social media platform will soon integrate DOGE, as Musk has mentioned on several occasions. This confidence stems from Musk’s recent completion of his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.

As Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s new “Chief Twit,” the microblogging platform is about to undergo significant changes. These changes all appear to be beneficial to cryptocurrencies, notably Dogecoin.

IOG (previously IOHK) CEO Charles Hoskinson believes there is “a serious potential” that DOGE would “somehow integrate” with Twitter. Hoskinson was asked if he thought Dogecoin would adopt a PoS or PoUW consensus system before its Twitter integration. Instead, he proposed making the dog-themed cryptocurrency a Cardano sidechain. The Cardano developer has shown his willingness to migrate the network at no cost and implement smart contracts.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Automobile Giant General Motors (GM) Halts Twitter Ads

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Automobile Giant General Motors (Gm) Halts Twitter Ads
google news
Bitcoin News
  • Several advertisers have threatened to pull their money if Trump’s ban is revoked.
  • GM is a direct rival of Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle startup.

Twitter has come under assault from companies and current advertisers in the days after Elon Musk seized control of the company’s headquarters. If Elon Musk chooses to reinstate former US President Donald Trump to Twitter, several advertisers have threatened to pull their money.

In the past, Musk has criticized Twitter’s move to ban Trump as a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” May also saw him call the ban “a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Twitter said on January 8 that it has permanently banned Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” after the rioting in the Capitol that broke out after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

General Motors Pulls the Plug

Just this past Saturday, General Motors, the Detroit automaker behemoth, said it will cease all Twitter advertising efforts. In light of Twitter’s recent policy shift, GM, a direct rival of Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle startup, has informed major media outlets that it would be postponing advertising campaigns until it can evaluate the implications of the change. General Motors said it will stop buying advertising space on the platform but would continue using it to interact with consumers.

To better compete with Tesla in the battery electric car sector, the Detroit-based company was one of the first to declare billions of dollars in investment under CEO Mary Barra.

The Ford Motor Company, another Tesla rival, has confirmed that it does not participate in Twitter advertising and has never done so, even before Elon Musk’s take-private arrangement. They said, “We will continue to evaluate the direction of the platform under the new ownership.”

Recommended For You:

Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover

google news
Continue Reading

Trending