Watch the Velez Sarsfield boss receive a RED CARD for a cynical foul after his keeper made an outrageous mistake that resulted in the goal

FOOTBALL is really back and has already brought about some hilarious confrontations.

Two of these are from the same game; Velez Sarsfield versus Godoy Cruz in Argentina’s Primera Division.

Vélez Sarsfield manager Alexander Medina was sent off against Godoy Cruz last night after fouling an opposing player… 😅pic.twitter.com/CfMvOMkjiA — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 30, 2022

The game got off to a stunning start as the Velez Sarsfield keeper let out a massive howl to give the opposition team an early goal.

After a defensive header from a deep free-kick that seemed to take the danger out of the set piece, the keeper miscontrolled the ball.

The resulting spinning of the ball gave Pier Barios the invitation needed to knock the ball off the goalkeeper and throw the ball into an empty goal.

Later in the game, the Velez manager was sent off for a crazy foul on a Godoy player.

With two players fighting for the ball, Vélez coach Alexander Medina decided to stretch his leg on the edge of his technical range.

This action caused the player to fall and the referee had no choice but to send the manager to the stands.

The crazy game ended in a 1-1 draw when former Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin equalized in the 15th minute.

By the result, Velez has now drawn four games and ranks 23rd in the league.

Godoy is now without a win in three league games but remains in the top four in the Primera Division for now.

The season opener, the Community Shield, is currently underway in England.

With it, Premier League fans can get their first look at Man City and Liverpool ahead of the new season.