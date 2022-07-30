News
Woman Sues NY Pastor Lamor Whitehead for Stealing Her Life Savings
A woman is suing Bishop Lamor Whitehead for allegedly stealing her life savings
Baltimore father slams prosecutors for failing to jail teenage carjacker son who continues to be released
A Baltimore father has pleaded with prosecutors to keep his 15-year-old son behind bars – and says he was threatened with jail for neglect after telling cops to keep the boy locked up after his latest carjacking offence.
Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his 15-year-old son Bryce has been arrested multiple times for carjacking and thefts in both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and he hoped the law would back him up when he gets away with it. would be teaching Bryce a lesson.
But so far he has had no joy, with just one of the 19 charges brought against Bryce. The teenager hasn’t been hit with any kind of custodial sentence, and his father is terrified that Bryce will end up dead if he isn’t scared of a time behind bars.
He says they not only did not help subdue his son, but made the situation worse through inaction.
“He started breaking into cars to steal cigarettes and chains and then you steal cars and run from the police,” the worried dad told Fox 45. “He won’t be alive, that’s which I’m afraid of. It’s getting progressively worse.
Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his 15-year-old son Bryce constantly smokes marijuana and steals cars
The concerned father spoke to local media in Baltimore to share his concerns about law enforcement’s inaction regarding his son’s out-of-control behavior.
The father says his son is out of control and local prosecutors are not helping him because his son has been released multiple times.
Santiago shared his son’s arrest record earlier this year with Fox45 in Maryland.
Documents he handed over to the outlet showed Bryce, just 15, was arrested alongside a friend for stealing two cars and embarking on a high-speed chase.
Bryce and his friend stole a Lexus and a Honda CRV, then led cops through busy streets.
Santiago says her child nearly killed two police officers trying to arrest her during the incident.
“They were trying to barricade my son. Someone tried to stop and he got on the gas and tried to run through them, knocked them off his shoes,” he said.
Santiago claims that not only are law enforcement not helping him by teaching his son a lesson, but they have threatened to charge him with abandonment and neglect for not showing up to pick up his child.
After the high-speed chase with the police, Santiago claims the police told him he had three hours to get to the station or he would be arrested.
Father says son has had 18 charges dropped and only one misdemeanor conspiracy charge remains, resulting in probation whose terms he repeatedly violated
“I don’t know what to do anymore,” he said. “I looked at training camps and I just can’t afford it.”
Santiago says he was threatened when he tried to teach his son a lesson.
He is a father who believes his son must be punished to be saved.
“I want my son to get help. I mean, if it’s the prison that’s going to take; then jail. What my son needs, he needs mental help.
Santiago says he now faces restitution fines for his son’s crimes which weigh heavily on his family, he has also set up a GoFundMe page in response.
The Garcia-Diaz family lives in Baltimore, which has recorded more than 600 carjacking cases in 2022 alone
The father says he has had local judges sign petitions so that Bryce can be sent away for a psychological evaluation.
However, the petitions came to nothing, as hospitals would not accept him without a file, Santiago claims.
After one incident, Bryce was reportedly sentenced to six months probation.
His father says he violated every term of his probation “on day one”.
“Nothing ever happened,” he said.
Bryce, 15, has had several run-ins with the law in Baltimore, pictured above, and also in Washington, DC
According to a GoFundMe set up by Baltimore’s father, Bryce is one of three children and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperdisorder and oppositional defiant disorder.
“I have three beautiful children that I would lay down and die for, but I have a son and I’ve tried everything to get him to help himself,” the father said.
The incidents began to escalate about two and a half years ago, he says. Prior to this, Bryce had only minor issues with “stealing” and “sneaking”.
Now he’s been arrested more than five times, hijacked individuals, and constantly smokes marijuana and “pop pills.” Santiago says it has become a problem for their whole family.
The first month of 2022 saw 51 carjackings and 203 robberies. Those numbers have since climbed to 533 and 2,400, respectively.
Santiago says Bryce’s story perfectly sums up the problems with the criminal justice system in Baltimore right now.
He believes cases like Bryce’s are causing an increase in youth crime.
“It’s not even about my son, it’s about the kids of Baltimore City, it’s about all the juvenile delinquents,” he said.
Across all incidents, Santiago says 18 total charges against Bryce were dropped and the remaining one is the one that ended in probation.
Crime statistics in Baltimore remain high with more than 330 homicides in 2021
Santiago claims Bryce crashed a stolen vehicle into a house and hit a police officer with the car.
This arrest was accompanied by an assault and a battery of an officer who was also dropped. Bryce faced a conspiracy charge, which is a misdemeanor.
The father says he tried to write to the mayor and the governor and they helped him by putting a GPS tracking device on him, but he already cut it off once.
Santiago says he feels he’s out of ideas and just doesn’t know what to do at this point.
Baltimore has become a crime hotspot in recent years
Baltimore’s streets no longer seem safe for many residents as shootings, carjackings and robberies appear to be rampant
Despite a heavy police presence throughout the city, crime is still heavy in the Maryland city
“I’m so worried that my son won’t turn 18,” he said.
Santiago says he’s terrified that his child will die in a chase involving the police or that he might kill someone in a chase.
He also says he has now been summoned to court for damages caused by Bryce during one of his “outings”.
Santiago has been advised to consult a lawyer, as he believes the owner of the house Bryce crashed into in an incident and the owner of the stolen vehicle he was driving will want to sue.
The GoFundMe must help cover legal costs and any restitution it may have to pay.
“Please say a prayer for me and say a very special prayer for my son,” Santiago wrote. “Our whole family would be lost if something happened to take them off this planet.”
Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in 2021 that “the era of ‘crime crackdown’ is over”
In 2021, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that she was making permanent a policy put into effect during the pandemic to no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, and non-violent crimes.
“The era of ‘tough on crime’ is over,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post, promising instead to divert offenders to substance abuse and mental health programs.
According to the city of Baltimore, more than 25,000 crimes have been reported this year alone.
Two months into 2022, there have been more than 4,600 aggravated assaults, 533 carjackings, 2,400 robberies and 603 shootings.
As of October 30, there have also been 278 homicides in the city.
dailymail us
Week 8 updates: Rough start for Chicago Bears — but late rally cuts Dallas Cowboys’ lead to 28-17 at halftime
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Halftime: Bears trail Cowboys 28-17
The Bears defense had a lot of trouble stopping quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense in the first half.
Prescott completed 16 of 20 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 28-17 Cowboys halftime lead.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted Prescott in the final minute of the half, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 36-yard field goal to cut into the Cowboys’ lead. It was the only drive the Bears stopped.
Prescott returned last week from a five-game absence because of a thumb injury. He looked at full strength from the start Sunday. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 107 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, on the Cowboys’ first two drives of the game for a 14-0 lead.
The Cowboys easily marched 75 yards to score on their opening drive, capped by Prescott’s 7-yard touchdown run. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 26 yards and had a 16-yard catch on the drive.
After the Cowboys went up 14-0, the Bears responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Justin Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7. Fields had carries of 15 and 14 yards on the drive.
But the Cowboys hit back. On third-and-1 at the Bears 43-yard line, Prescott burst outside for a 25-yard run, and Pollard followed with an 18-yard TD run for a 21-7 Cowboys lead. Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson made it 28-7.
Fields briefly went into the medical tent in the second quarter but emerged to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the second quarter. His 17-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-14.
Fields threw an interception to Trevon Diggs on the drive, but it was negated by a roughing-the-passer call on Chauncey Golston.
Fields completed 8 of 11 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Inactives announced
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play against the Bears as he deals with a knee injury. Elliott is the Cowboys leading rusher with 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but the Cowboys can lean on Tony Pollard, who has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Noah Brown, defensive end Sam Williams, safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Tysten Hill, linebacker Jabril Cox and quarterback Will Grier are also inactive for the Cowboys.
Brown is second among Cowboys receivers with 25 catches for 339 yards.
For the Bears, right tackle Larry Borom is inactive as he deals with a concussion. The Bears declared Borom out Friday after he missed the entire week of practice.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter are also inactive for the Bears.
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the Patriots QB should be fined
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
()
Publishing staffers call for end of Amy Coney Barrett’s book deal
More than 600 publishing industry staff have signed an open letter opposing Penguin Random House’s decision to publish Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s book over her adherence to the majority opinion of the Supreme Court which struck down Roe v. Wade.
Staff at publishers including Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, MacMillan and Penguin Random House said Judge Barrett’s Catholic faith influenced her support for overturning the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. country.
The open letter was first reported by Publisher’s Weekly.
The employees say in the letter that “we do not call for censorship”, noting that many of them “work daily with books that we find objectionable to our personal politics”.
“Rather, this is a case of a corporation privately funding the destruction of human rights with obscene profits,” the letter read. “Coney Barrett is free to say what she wants, but Penguin Random House must decide whether to fund her position at the expense of human rights in order to inflate her bottom line, or truly uphold the values she is proud to uphold. .”
The employees claim that the publication of the book violates the code of conduct of the German media company Bertelsmann, the parent company of Penguin Random House.
SEE ALSO: Higher Ground: Religious freedom comes to the fore around the world
They also say Human Rights Watch founder Robert L. Bernstein, former publisher of Random House, pointed to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which declares access to abortion a human right. .
However, the word “abortion” does not appear in the UN Declaration of Human Rights.
Judge Barrett signed the book deal in April 2021. Politico reported Ms. Coney Barrett received a $2 million advance for the upcoming book.
• This article was based in part on wire service reports.
washingtontimes
Families have final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Florida school gunman Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered have had a chance to tell him what they think.
A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday and will end with Cruz being formally convicted by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer of her Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence the former Stoneman Douglas student to life without release. conditional – a result that most families criticized.
Every family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered can speak, as can the 17 people he injured in the seven-minute attack. The families gave very moving statements during the trial, but were limited on what they could tell jurors: they could only describe their loved ones and the toll the killings had on their lives. The injured could only say what had happened to them.
They were prohibited from addressing Cruz directly or saying anything about him – a violation would have risked a mistrial. And jurors were told they couldn’t consider statements from the family as aggravating factors as they weighed whether Cruz should die.
From now on, the bereaved and the scarred can speak directly to Cruz, if they wish.
“We can’t wait to speak without the safeguards that have been imposed on us,” said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was murdered.
Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes, whose attorneys represent Cruz, said he has no problem with families venting their anger directly at Cruz.
“Rightly so,” Weekes said. The sentencing hearing “is not just an accountability process, but there are cathartic elements to it as well.”
“Hopefully after expressing (their anger), not only can the community hear the pain they carry, but the court can hear it and we will move on.”
Cruz shouldn’t talk, Weekes said. He apologized in court last year after pleading guilty to the murders and attempted murders – but the families told reporters they found the apology self-serving and aimed to drum up sympathy.
That plea paved the way for a three-month trial that ended Oct. 13 with the jury voting 9-3 for a death sentence — jurors said those voting for life believed Cruz was mentally ill and should be spared. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires unanimity.
Prosecutors had argued that Cruz planned the shooting for seven months before slipping into a three-story classroom, firing 140 rounds with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in hallways and classrooms. . He shot and killed wounded people after they fell. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day so it could never be celebrated at Stoneman Douglas again.
Cruz’s attorneys never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy caused brain damage and condemned to a life of erratic and sometimes violent behavior that culminated in the massacre – the deadliest mass shooting to date. to a trial in the history of the United States.
After his sentencing, Cruz will be transferred from the Broward County jail to the state correctional system treatment center near Miami and then later to a maximum security prison, his attorneys said. The Florida Department of Corrections declined to comment.
Ron McAndrew, a former prison warden in Florida, believes that because of Cruz’s notoriety, officials at that prison will place him in “protective management”, separate from other inmates, to prevent him from being harmed.
Cruz’s cell will be 9 feet by 12 feet (3 meters by 4 meters) with a metal bed, sink and metal toilet, McAndrew said. For one hour a day, he will be allowed alone in an outdoor cage that is usually 20 feet by 20 feet (6 meters by 6 meters) where he can exercise and bounce a basketball. Florida prisons don’t have air conditioning. McAndrew noted that because Cruz is serving a life sentence, he will be last in line for education and rehabilitation programs.
Cruz will be kept in preventive management until prison officials believe it is safe to place him in general population, a process that could take years, McAndrew said. It’s also possible that Florida will send Cruz to another state in exchange for one of its notorious prisoners, so the two can have more anonymity, the former warden said.
But eventually, Cruz will be placed in the general population, McAndrew said. He will have to sleep, work and mingle with the other prisoners. At 5 feet 7 inches (1.4 meters) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms), Cruz might struggle to defend himself – despite attacking and briefly pinning a Broward prison guard. It’s possible for a more physically imposing prisoner to become her protector – “but it comes at a horrific price,” McAndrew said.
Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son, teacher Scott Beigel, was murdered by Cruz, said she hopes Cruz “has fear in him every second of his life, just as he gave everyone that fear. of our loved ones he murdered, or the students and people he harmed.
Craig Trocino, a law professor at the University of Miami, said that one of the benefits of Cruz’s life sentence is that he will disappear from public view; a death sentence would have resulted in a decade of appeals, with the possibility of a new trial and possible execution. Every step would have been amply covered.
“No one will hear from him again until he dies,” Trocino said.
ABC News
‘MAGA extremists’ vilified Nancy for years
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the attack on Paul Pelosi was partly because “MAGA extremists” vilified Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for years.
Klobuchar said, “It was a vicious attack aimed at the President, which ended up hammering the President’s husband, and our prayers are with her and her husband, their children, their grandchildren. A vicious attack she’s been vicious in for years, and big surprise, it’s gone viral, and it’s gone violent. And I think it’s very important to note, as you mentioned, that Homeland Security warns that this has been going on for years. The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists who, by the way, are fielding presidential candidates that Donald Trump supports, did not end when Donald Trump left office. They extended to our politics.
She added: “A lot of people have been silent during this time, not Liz Cheney, not Adam Kinzinger, within their own party. I think it’s really important for people to realize that it’s not just this moment of this horrific attack, but that we’ve seen the violence perpetrated throughout our political system. People show up at polling stations, intimidating election officials. 1 in 6 local election officials have received threats of violence, doubling the number of threats against judges in the past four-year period alone. And then you have, as you noted, elected officials in Congress, ten times more threats over a five-year period. This needs to stop, and there are several things we can do from a safety perspective, which I’m happy to share with you, but it’s also about making sure we don’t add more deniers elections in our political system.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggests he’s underpaid because he’s black
ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports personalities in the industry and has had the ability to talk about anything and everything in this field while making a comfortable living.
Smith earns around $8 million a year under his current contract with ESPN, The New York Post reported in 2021. The report noted that he also had a “production $4 million a year” contract. The Athletic reported that Smith’s total compensation is $12 million.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Smith and the “First Take” panel discussed the lack of American-born black players on either or the other team for the first time since 1950. The note was highlighted in an Associated Press article.
“We are still black in this country. We don’t always trust this country in terms of meritocracy. We know the bottom line is that just as women are underpaid compared to their male counterparts, black people are underpaid compared to their white counterparts,” Smith said. .
JESSE WATTERS PRESSES STEPHEN A. SMITH ON DEFENDING KAMALA HARRIS: ‘SO YOU SAYING IT’S BIDEN’S FAULT?’
“And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course people look at me, I’m not talking about myself though, I have news for you, I’m underpaid compared to some people at the television what they get paid but that’s a topic for another day I won’t apologize to a fucking soul I’m underpaid After saying all this it’s not not about me.
Smith has been in the industry for years and apparently has several ESPN assignments other than just “First Take.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
According to Audacy, he is one of the highest paid sports broadcasters.
Fox
