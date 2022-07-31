Blockchain
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Optimistic of Crypto Sector
- CZ relied on a shared knowledge of the market and its dynamics.
- It was Changpeng Zhao’s initiative to advocate for the mining industry.
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), was recently interviewed by Squawk on the Street, where he discussed the future of bitcoin and the crypto industry. CZ shed light on the market’s overall bearishness and demonstrated his faith in the crypto market’s bright future. In order to make his statements, CZ relied on a shared knowledge of the market and its dynamics.
CZ stated:
“Crypto market should only attract the believers. It should only attract the people who are in it for the technology, who understand how to use it. I think a correction is actually healthier.”
Excessive Inflation and Recession Will Drive Market Value
When asked about the most important aspects that might lead bitcoin and the crypto sector into a new chapter, CZ had some interesting things to say. DeFi, NFTs, etc., were one of the possible explanations for the Bull Run in 2017, according to CZ’s response. Many nations will embrace bitcoin due to excessive inflation and a recession, which would significantly enhance the market’s value.
While bitcoin was at its pinnacle in November of last year, the market is now much more stable. CZ further noted that Bitcoin has found some respite in the middle of all of this, after its recent increase.
The CEO further added:
“Any trillion dollar asset requires much more energy than Bitcoin’s mining power just to sustain it. I strongly believe that Bitcoin mining is far more efficient than any of the other modes used to manage any other asset type.”
It was Changpeng Zhao’s initiative to advocate for the mining industry and highlight the flaws of centralized systems. A trillion-dollar asset such as Bitcoin is said to be the only one in the whole crypto industry to be as effective according to CZ. In addition, he wondered about how BTC’s energy use was becoming more transparent. There’s no need to keep track of how much power is consumed to mine a single Bitcoin, claims the CEO.
Blockchain
1 Month To Go For Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE.
The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagshipGlobal Blockchain Congressby Agora Group is 1 month away!
The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 60 speakers, 150 investors, 30 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, NFTs and DeFi projects looking to raise funds), 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates.
Some of our distinguished speakers are: Amit Mehra, Asim Ahmad, Christian Borel, Dr. Simon Hassannia, Feras Al Sadek, Gaurang Desai, H.E. Gabriel Abed, Omar Rahim, Ralf Glabischnig, Saqr Ereiqat, Tim Grant and Valerie Hawley.
- Strategic Partners:Bluemoon
- Gold Sponsors: Animal Concerts, Bitsliced, CryptoPerformance, Ghost Ivy,GoArtMetaverse, Securrency Capital, &Wild vEarth
- Silver Sponsors: Boba Network, Caesium Lab &EverdreamSoft
- Bronze Sponsors:Funganomics, Kinetix& MOI
- Partners: Crypto Oasis, DEX Ventures, Galaxy, Kommunitas, Listing.Help, NewTribe Capital, SwissBorg Ventures & V2B Labs
The past nine editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in the UAE and the first in Southeast Asia (Vietnam) were a tremendous success as we were able to host more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and raise millions in funds for our participating projects.
Stay tuned for further exciting announcements !
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Blockchain
Barakatech’s QAF Platform Offers Fast and Seamless NFT Integration for Gaming Companies
The video game ecosystem struggled to build sustainable revenue streams that include all stakeholders until Web3 revolutionized the internet. Barakatech has developed its QAF platform as a solution to support video game companies that want to add NFTs to their revenue mix.
ANKARA, Türkiye–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkey-based Barakatech has developed the QAF tokenization platform that enables video game studios to integrate NFTs rapidly and seamlessly into their game ecosystems, eliminating costs and software associated with this development process. Barakatech’s platform, ranked as one of Turkiye’s top 20 innovative companies by the Fast Company magazine, enables video game studios to integrate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into existing game infrastructures. Featuring a white-label solution for speedy NFT integration, the QAF platform removes the need to in-source extra resources for smart contract expertise or IT support.
The influential a16z 2022 State of Crypto research published by Andreessen Horowitz reports on how NFTs offer a brand new direction to monetize gaming communities. A key venture capital investor in Turkiye’s leading VC Bogazici Ventures and CEO Co-Founder of Barakatech Cagatay Karabulut said, “Even tech companies are struggling to find an NFT-based revenue model and an end-to-end solution that is fit-for-purpose,” adding that they had initially positioned QAF as a platform for gaming companies offering intuitive and easy tokenization, but that currently, usage is moving beyond gaming companies to reach all corners of the Web3 ecosystem.
Already in use by four gaming companies pre-launch
Designed to be a constantly updated platform, QAF offers easy and rapid integration using REST API and the ability to mint NFTs via its ERC-20 Game Token integration thanks to its Ethereum blockchain-compatible structure, resulting in an end-to-end solution that enables effortless NFT trading.
With the QAF Platform, NFT production can be customized using ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards. QAF has already been successfully used by four game studios before launch, standing out from the competition due to its ability to access player profiles and NFT analytics. Barakatech Co-Founder Tuna Orbay commented, “QAF has no development costs at all; it is a genuine full-service offering. Companies that have the vision of creating their own new market spaces can design new revenue models using QAF. Our QAF infrastructure allows features like auction selling and bidding using ETH, BST, Binance, and Polygon MATIC.”
Contacts
Tuna Orbay
[email protected]
+31 30 799 60 22
Blockchain
Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Masterclass: Understanding New Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course – March 2, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted – but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
- Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
- Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
- Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
- Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
- Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
- Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies – and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
- Board members
- Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
An introduction to Blockchain – a transformative technology
Where did Blockchain come from?
Four main characteristics of Blockchain
How does Blockchain work?
- Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
- How does it work in Bitcoin?
The benefits of Blockchain
Trustless transactions
Blockchain: use cases and applications
Blockchain: legal issues
Smart contracts
- Blockchain and smart contracts
- Operation
- Smart contracts and legal contracts
- Enforceability
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
- What they are and why they are
- Use cases
- Regulatory concerns
FTs and crypto
Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
Finance: DeFi and CeFi
Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
Final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhbhi4
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Blockchain
Liminal Achieves the Highest Level of Security and Operational Performance Certification with SOC 2 Type II
SOC 2 Type II is the most popular and highest standard certification validating the security practices
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AICPA–Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform, Liminal announced that it has successfully attained the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type II certification. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit validates Liminal’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security controls & compliance processes. Additionally, this certification demonstrates a significant milestone for the company and a step further to attracting and expanding institutional investments.
Compliant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a universal reporting framework. Having acquired the SOC 2 Type 2 report, Liminal is now one of the most secure and compliant custodians in the APAC & MENA region.
Elated with the accomplishment, Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, said, “At a time where security threats surround the Blockchain & Crypto landscape, SOC 2 Type II certification displays the gold standard for security and privacy. After achieving this internationally acclaimed certification, we are even more proud to present our robust wallet infrastructure that safeguards digital assets and personal data.”
Ankit Devnalkar, Director of Information Security at Liminal, said, “SOC 2 Type II certification reflects the importance Liminal pays to provide the most trusted and secure platform. We’re proud to be one of the few to provide such an assurance to our users.”
The certification demonstrates Liminal’s capacity to exceed the most rigorous security and confidentiality measures that align with global industry standards and first-rate practices, as set by the AICPA.
About Liminal:
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
Contacts
Akansha Sharma
Manager- PR & Events, Liminal
[email protected]
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Could Resume Uptrend If It Clears This Barrier
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it clears the $1,625 resistance zone.
- Ethereum is stable and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,620 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $1,620 and $1,625 levels.
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Ethereum started a downside correction after it formed a short-term top near the $1,665 level. ETH declined below the $1,620 and $1,600 levels.
There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key wave from the $1,485 swing low to $1,665 high. Ether price even spiked below the $1,580 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $1,550 support zone.
It found bids near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key wave from the $1,485 swing low to $1,665 high. The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,620 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,620 level and the triangle trend line zone. The first major resistance is near the $1,640 and $1,650 levels, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even test the $1,700 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,800 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,625 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,575 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major support is near the $1,550 level and the triangle lower trend line. A downside break below the $1,550 zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,550
Major Resistance Level – $1,625
Blockchain
Visa and Crypto.com Fuse Football, Art and NFTs for Fan Experience Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
- Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United
- Fans can create their own personalized digital art on a digital pitch at FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, today unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a first-of its-kind hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from five legendary footballers that have been minted into unique NFTs, available now on Crypto.com. Later this month, the experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar and allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements. Eligible fans will have the option to mint this digital art into their own NFT in partnership with Crypto.com, the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
“As FIFA World Cup 2022™ approaches, we want to celebrate football, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup™ so special – wildly impassioned fans, legendary athletes and for a few short weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a uniquely connected way,” said Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president and head of sponsorships, Visa.
Bid Now on Crypto.com
Starting today (12:00pm GMT) through November 8 (9:00pm GMT), football fans can bid on the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs on Crypto.com. The auction brings together five unique works of art inspired by iconic FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ goals from legendary footballers: Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez minted into NFTs. The digital artwork was designed using an algorithm by award-winning XK Studios which transformed the iconic movements into dynamic works of art.
A unique collector’s item, fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. Visa will grant all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a charitable organization incorporated and operating in the United Kingdom, whose mission is to tackle the widespread stigma that street-connected children face globally.
“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, and we are incredibly excited to give fans a new way to engage with this epic event,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa in bringing Visa Masters of Movement to life and offering fans the opportunity to create and collect the most unique collectibles at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that will live forever on the blockchain.”
Fans Become Artists at FIFA Fan Festival™
At the center of the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha (November 19-December 18), Visa invites thousands of fans to create their own legendary moves in the free-standing Visa Masters of Movement space. Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their iconic movements into digital art. Beyond taking a shot at a goal or showing off their skills while playing with others to create the personalized dynamic artwork, fans will choose the color scheme based on favorite national colors. Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.
Throughout the immersive Visa Masters of Movement experience, fans can learn about new ways Visa is enabling the movement of money across the world, including emerging technologies like crypto, and other digital solutions that provide more people with access to the global economy.
Visa has been FIFA’s Official Payment Service Partner since 2007. As a global supporter of both men’s and women’s football around the world, Visa aims to offer experiences that bring people closer to the action, whether they are among the 1 million people anticipated in Qatar or the 5 billion viewers expected worldwide1 for this year’s tournament. Always anticipating the next move in payments, Visa provides the latest in payments innovations at official FIFA venues and seeks ways to further its commitment to uplift lives through the power of sport through programs such as Financial Football, a video game that combines entertainment and education in an action-packed virtual football tournament.
For more information, please visit Visa Masters of Movement and watch for additional FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ news and activities on Visa.com.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
About Crypto.com
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves more than 50 million customers and is the world’s fastest growing global cryptocurrency platform. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Built on a foundation of security, privacy, and compliance, Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at Crypto.com.
____________________
1 FIFA, May 2022
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Visa
Katie Harris-Maines
[email protected]
Crypto.com
Victoria Davis
[email protected]
