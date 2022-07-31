Blockchain
Dogelon Jumps 6.15% Over The Last 24 Hours – Can ELON Rally Further?
Dogelon Mars (ELON) isn’t just another meme coin. In fact, its crypto team shows off this ERC-20token as a universal currency.
The ELON token has been growing aggressively and has seen a phenomenal growth spurt of 6.15% overnight.
The ELON meme coin currently trades at $0.0000003618. To date, investors are trying to zero in on the Dogelon Mars (ELON) value at the lower price levels as it forms a symmetrical triangle pattern on the current price charts.
As of press time, it looks to form a continuation pattern that could likely invite a breach on the upside.
Dogelon Mars (ELON) follows suit with that of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies in the green as the new meme coin on the block has soared by 62%.
What’s The Dogelon Mars (ELON) Project?
The ELON project is said to have this dream or mission of reversing the damage inflicted by crypto fraud and scams. Evidently, the Dogelon Mars (ELON) community also donates ELON tokens to crypto scam victims.
Dogelon Mars (ELON) is inspired by a comic series NFT character. The dog-themed meme coin that is built on the Ethereum blockchain was introduced in the crypto scene on April 23, 2021, but it exploded in popularity when it had its bull run in November 2021. The crypto team also elaborated on their plans for expanding the ELON project.
Judging by the technical analysis, the ELON meme coin has been gliding with a symmetrical triangle pattern for over 62 days. This is definitely exciting to watch especially as the tension gyrates in between the support and resistance trendlines. In effect, the bulls and bears are in a constant struggle to see where the price leaps next.
Will ELON Make It Or Break It?
So, if the bulls remain consistent with the positive price momentum then we will most likely see a breach that may result in an ELON price surge of 78.6%. The target for this bullish perspective is $0.0000006448.
In contrast, traders should anticipate that they’re bound to face enormous resistance to the ELON meme coin at the $0.000000502 zone which is mainly due to the swing-low depicted from January 22 of this year which has switched into resistance.
Apart from the symmetrical triangle pattern, there is also an appearance of a hammer candle coined as bullish which was seen on a weekly chart.
For most parts, the hammer candle can be spotted at the end of a downward trend. However, the strong buying momentum has caused the ELON meme coin price to soar.
In the event that Dogelon Mars (ELON) coin beaches the resistance level, the price surge will most likely continue. However, given the influx of macro-economic factors hindering a bull run, it could be a make-it or break-it outcome at this point.
Crypto total market cap at $1.08 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Watcher Guru, chart from TradingView.com
CasperLabs CTO Medha Parlikar to Mark Company’s Fourth Anniversary at LA Blockchain Summit
Keynote to focus on the enterprise blockchain adoption tipping point, and how to onboard the next 1M blockchain users
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar will be a featured speaker at LA Blockchain Summit, North America’s leading Web3 conference and expo happening November 1-3, 2022. The keynote will come one day after CasperLabs’ fourth anniversary, amid a time of unprecedented growth for the company.
Parlikar will lead a keynote panel entitled “How to Onboard the Next 1M Blockchain Users.” The discussion will focus on the emergence of the multi-billion dollar enterprise blockchain market, adoption challenges and opportunities and the role these organizations will play in making blockchain an increasingly mainstream technology. The session will occur on November 1, 2022 from 3-3:15 p.m. Additionally Olga Litvinenko, from the Casper Association will be speaking on the topic of “Getting Seen through the Noise” on November 3 at 3-3:40 pm.
“As we’ve witnessed firsthand over the past four years, blockchain technology is evolving from niche curiosity to a transformative technology that will increasingly impact the way we do business on a day-to-day basis,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and chief technology officer at CasperLabs. “We’re at a unique moment in time as the industry realizes increasingly mainstream adoption, and the LA Blockchain Summit marks a tremendous opportunity to gather some of the brightest minds in this space for thought-provoking discussions and explorations of the vast potential that still lies ahead.”
In addition to its keynote, CasperLabs will also host the LA Blockchain Summit 2022 Kickoff Party to celebrate the company’s four-year anniversary. The party, held at the legendary Conga Room at L.A. Live, will include a live musical performance from DJ Lushbunny and a mix and mingle after the show.
LA Blockchain Summit is the marquee conference & expo focused on blockchain investing, building, and mainstream adoption in North America.
Medha Parlikar Session Details
WHAT: “How to Onboard the Next 1M Blockchain Users”
WHO: Medha Parlikar, co-founder & CTO, CasperLabs
WHEN: Tuesday November 1, 2022 – 3-3:15 p.m.
WHERE: Main Stage, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA, 90015
About Medha Parlikar
Medha Parlikar is co-founder and chief technology officer of CasperLabs. Medha has more than 30 years of tech experience and is considered one of the top women in blockchain. As CasperLabs CTO, Medha is on a mission to make blockchain the platform for doing business in the future. “It’s not a scary technology,” says Medha. “We are de-risking the blockchain for the enterprise. The time is now for businesses to adopt and not be left behind.” Medha began working with blockchain in 2017 as a program manager with Pyrofex, where she managed the development of an open-source blockchain platform. When she realized the blockchain technology platform she needed didn’t actually exist, she decided to build it herself and CasperLabs was born. Beyond blockchain, Medha’s specialties includes Ethereum, SaaS, Product Engineering, and Cloud technologies. Medha started working with technology in the early 1980’s, building computers in the basement. For the past two decades, she has been delivering production SaaS software for large companies including Adobe, Omniture and Avalara. Medha excels in building and guiding high-functioning technical teams, inspiring them to deliver solutions that solve customer problems. She is a prolific speaker, having spoken at several global conferences including Davos, LA Blockchain Summit, and NFT.NYC, among others. Medha is a mentor and has worked with organizations including Strongurl to elevate and encourage women in blockchain/tech. In her personal life, Medha is a wife and mother to three children, and holds a black belt in karate. Medha graduated summa cum laude from Coleman College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems and Programming.
About Olga Litvinenko
Olga Litvinenko is part of the Casper Association which is responsible for overseeing the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Network. She was born in Kiev, Ukraine and raised in Greenwich, CT. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from Syracuse University, Ms. Litvinenko currently consults through Olga and Company, specifically marketing in blockchain and cryptocurrency with over 10 years of experience in digital, creative, branding, communications, growth and social in a range of industries.
About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.
Cosmos Recaptures $14 As Price Grows; Will Bulls Push To A High Of $17?
- ATOM’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $14 with eyes set on $17.
- ATOM could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
- ATOM’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Cosmos (ATOM) has been tremendous as the price resisted the bears rallying from a region of $12.7 to a high of $14, reclaiming a vital support area it has built in the past few weeks. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Cosmos (ATOM) continues to lead the charge for more price recoveries. (Data from Binance)
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Cosmos (ATOM) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of ATOM has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying from a low of $12.7 to a high of $14 and recapturing this region as it forms key support for more potential to rise higher.
The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price.
After its weekly close of above $13.5, ATOM’s price looked stronger as the price of ATOM geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $17.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $17.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $13.5.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ATOM continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $14 and forming good support around $13.5 below its current value of $14.1. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.
The price of ATOM faces a resistance to break and hold above 200 EMA, which corresponds to $14.5. A break and close above this region could send the price of ATOM to a region of $17 and possibly a retest of $20 region acting as a supply zone.
Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $14.5.
Daily support for the ATOM price – $13.5.
Featured Image From Blockchain News, Charts From Tradingview
Metaplex Studios Reveals Alpha Crew Council, Announces Early Access to Metaplex Creator Studio
Diverse artist slate among the first to mint NFT projects with no-code Creator Studio and welcome the next wave of new creators to Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metaplex Studios, Inc., a developer studio that aims to grow the ecosystem of developers, creators and collectors that are using the Metaplex Protocol, today named 8 diverse creators chosen to form the Alpha Crew, among the first creators to launch projects with the new, no-code Metaplex Creator Studio. A platform built to simplify the launch and management of NFT projects and communities, Creator Studio lowers barriers to entry and makes it easy for independent artists and creators to mint, sell and manage Solana NFTs without writing a single line of code or hiring a developer – powered by the Metaplex Protocol, the fastest growing web3 creator platform in the world. Metaplex Studios announced it will also begin phased acceptance to Creator Studio this week from a wait list of over 50,000 creatives seeking an easy to learn, more approachable solution.
The Alpha Crew meets weekly to discuss best practices with Metaplex Studios staff and advise on future product direction. Guest speakers for the series include renowned 1/1 artist John Le and other experienced NFT artists and creators. The networking group supports burgeoning creators to land their Creator Studio projects successfully as they begin their entrepreneurial journey, and also provides valuable user experience feedback to the Metaplex Studios’ product teams. Alpha Crew creators and their NFT projects will be highlighted in marketing campaigns and serve as ambassadors to the next wave of talent sharing their creativity through NFTs. The creators are:
Metaplex Creator Studio: Anyone Can Be a Creator
In the Metaplex ecosystem, more than 150,000 creators have used the Metaplex protocol to engage more than 7 million collectors who in total have minted more than 21 million NFTs in just one year. But until now, most creators could not participate in Solana NFTs without hiring a developer or teaching themselves to code. Anyone can be a creator when using Creator Studio – it’s never been easier to upload, mint and manage NFT drops, and experiment with generative collections, 1/1 or open and limited editions. Creators can easily design a mint page that looks like an extension of their project with complementary colors and manage sales directly from the site. Simply upload art files and basic metadata information via Creator Studio’s easy-to-use interface, eliminating the need for deep technical developer expertise. Creators also enjoy the freedom of launching projects anytime they like, as many times as they want, without waiting to be slotted into a launchpad calendar.
“Metaplex is the ecosystem of the NFT creator,” said Julie Mossler, CMO of Metaplex Studios. “The Alpha Crew represents the independent culture and spirit that have made Solana NFTs so unique and the most exciting and colorful cross-section of art, entertainment and engagement built for a decentralized world. We can’t wait to introduce these artists’ unique points of view and inspire future creators to try our new Creator Studio. Whether it’s your first collection or you know your way around a mint, Creator Studio will help make your NFT ambitions a reality.”
Creators have found an essential revenue stream on the Solana blockchain via Metaplex, with over 90,000 collections earning over $1 billion to date. Community favorites, from DeGods to Aurory, have entrusted their mint, roadmap and business to Metaplex technology. Metaplex intends to launch Creator Studio widely to the public in early 2023.
To get more information or request early access to Creator Studio, click here. Get the latest Metaplex updates on the ecosystem Twitter account @Metaplex.
About Metaplex Studios
Metaplex Studios, Inc. is a developer studio that aims to grow the ecosystem of developers, creators and collectors that are using the Metaplex Protocol by providing the first party applications, tools and resources needed to create the internet of Web3. Metaplex Studios also provides engineering and consulting services to The Metaplex Foundation, the non-profit responsible for ensuring the long-term sustainable development of the Metaplex Protocol and application framework.
Website: www.metaplex.com
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/metaplex
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaplex
About Metaplex
Founded in 2021, the Metaplex Protocol is the ubiquitous digital asset infrastructure for the Solana blockchain, powering the world’s largest, fastest and most affordable NFT ecosystem for marketplaces, games, arts and digital collectibles. 99.9%+ of all NFTs on Solana were created with Metaplex and use Metaplex’s Digital Asset Standard and Program Library. Supported by robust developer tools for web and mobile, Metaplex has propelled one of the fastest growing creator economies in history: a vibrant movement of more than 150,000 diverse creators and 21M NFTs held by more than 7 million total unique holders. Creators, collectors and developers break free of traditional gatekeepers with Metaplex solutions to share and grow value from creative work, emboldened by an inexpensive, customizable and completely decentralized environment. To begin creating on Metaplex, please visit https://www.metaplex.com.
Bitcoin Fear Keeps Price From Lighting Up Halloween Night
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022
Bulls Run Into Resistance, But Bears Have Yet To Scare
Last night was a weekly close in Bitcoin, but the top cryptocurrency narrowly missed closing above the mid-Bollinger Band –– a sign that a bullish trend might be brewing that is now at risk of rejection.
During the 2018 bear market, closing directly below the mid-BB led to further consolidation before a larger breakout and it could happen again. Rejection would lead to nightmarish results.
Bitcoin bulls could be in danger | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Bitcoin Bollinger Band Breakout Starts To Squeeze Shorts | BTCUSD Analysis October 26, 2022
Bitcoin Readies Final Nail In Crypto Winter Coffin
Bitcoin did manage to escape beyond the Tenkan-sen using the Ichimoku, which during the last bear market was enough to put the final nail in bear’s coffins.
If crypto bulls are indeed out for blood, pushing prices to the Kijun-sen near $30,000 would inflict serious pain on the short side of the market –– which is currently a crowded trade.
Will BTC Survive All Hallows’ Eve?
Only hours remain for the October month candle to close with a potential tweezer bottom –– similar to the candle structure from back in December 2018.
Bitcoin will also close the month with weakening bearish monthly momentum for the first time in nearly one full year. While the LMACD histogram has been bearish for its 14th month, momentum shows it will stay that way for at least a couple more months.
We are also looking ahead toward next month for the Fisher Transform to cross. The tool is used for finding precise turning points in markets, and in the past has accurately predicted tops and bottoms on the highest timeframes. Cyclical tools show that the turning point could arrive before the end of the year, but it isn’t quite here yet.
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?
Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a total of 138 days under the realized price so far since the June of this year.
Before we look at the data for the Bitcoin realized price, it’s best if a basic understanding of the “realized cap” is attained first.
The realized cap is calculated by multiplying each coin in the circulating supply with the price at which the particular coin was last moved or sold at, and then taking the sum for the entire supply.
This is different from the usual market cap, which doesn’t weigh each coin separately like this, and simply multiplies the entire supply with the current BTC price.
Now, if the market cap is divided by the total number of coins in circulation, we obviously get back the BTC price. Much in the same way, a “realized price” can also be derived from the realized cap.
The significance of the realized price is that it’s the cost-basis of the average investor in the Bitcoin market. Here is a chart that shows how the normal price has compared with this one during the last six months:
Looks like the two metrics have been approaching each other in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin price has been below the realized price during the last few months, but has recently started approaching it as a result of the bullish momentum.
Historically, the realized price has posed a resistance to the crypto’s value during bear market periods, keeping it trapped in the region below.
During 2015, BTC spent 300 days under this level, while during 2019 it remained in the zone for only 133 days.
So far in the current year, Bitcoin has found itself below the realized price for a total of 138 days, with a couple of exceptions. One of the instances of the opposite was the relief rally back in July-August, which helped the price stay in the zone above for almost a month.
The coin has failed to break this resistance several times already in the last six months, so it remains to be seen whether bulls can keep up the momentum this time and find some ground above the level or not.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, up 7% in the last week.
The value of the crypto seems to have been stable above $20k recently | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
- BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000.
- BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
- BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe abo the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few days has been impeccably high, with the price rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $21,500, forming a more bullish bias with eyes set for more rallies ahead of its monthly close. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lead the charge for more price recoveries. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of BTC has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $20,500 as the price of BTC formed support above this region for more rallies.
Past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for BTC and the whole of the crypto industry as the price of BTC continued its range between $18,800 to $19,200 before showing strength to rally past this region, acting as a block for price rallies.
After its weekly close of above $20,500, BTC’s price looked stronger as the price of BTC geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $21,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,200.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,500-$19,800.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $20,800 as BTC price formed a good support around $20,500. Still, the price of BTC faces a little rejection; flipping $21,200 into support would lead to more upside to a region of $22,000 for BTC.
The price of BTC is struggling to break and close above $21,200, which corresponds to the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $22,500 at 61.8% Fib value.
Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.
Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.
32.8% Fib Value – $21,200
61.8% Fib Value – $22,500
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
