Elon Is Again “Talk of The Town” – Files Lawsuit Against Twitter

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against the social media company, Twitter.
Musk backed out from the $44 Billion deal as he had no access to internal records.
On Friday, the company share ended at $41.61.
Earlier this month, Elon Musk filed paperwork stating that he pulled back his transaction of $44B for purchasing Twitter, as the company did not meet his requirements. Following that, Elon continued to file a lawsuit against the social media giant company Twitter after his attempt to walk away from a $44 billion deal.
Moreover, this lawsuit was filed under confidentiality where the statement and related documents are not released publicly. The billionaire, Musk, agreed to purchase the company at $54.20 per share in April, then took back his offer as the company did not present the number of fake accounts to him.
Musk Abandoned Twitter Take Over
Significantly, Musk filed a lawsuit after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery scheduled a five-day trial starting on October 17 to decide whether the billionaire can back out of the agreement. Additionally, a Twitter shareholder also filed a case against Musk requesting the court that he should complete the transaction. Luigi Crispo is the one who filed against Musk in the Court of Chancery, he owns 5,500 Twitter shares.
The shareholder requests the Court to declare that Musk violated his fiduciary obligation to Twitter shareholders, and grant compensation for the damages he caused. According to the lawsuit, Musk bears a legal responsibility to Twitter’s shareholders due to his 9.6% ownership position in the business and the takeover agreement.
However, after Musk’s abandonment of the $44B deal, the company shares ended at $41.61 per share on Friday. Musk laid the blame on Twitter since the firm failed to give him the business data he requested and then sued Musk. The company says that it all was only a diversion because the new partnership required him to purchase at $54.2 per share.
Regarding McCormick’s trial appeal, it was set for October 17, but there was disagreement between the two sides on the scope of discovery, or who would have access to internal records and other evidence. Eventually, Musk will face prosecution in Wilmington, Delaware, for one week starting on October 24.
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea’s popular singer Lee HongKi has released his new track and mint as music NFT on the Muverse (muverse.info) platform, and the new track has been sold out in about 1 hr. Furthermore, he has decided to own the YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT. As a top representative of the K-pop idol, Lee HongKi was enlisted on September 30, 2019 as an active duty soldier. His fans have been expecting his new songs for long and finally Lee HongKi released new songs as soon as he was discharged in April 2021. And now, he comes with music NFT wanting to upscale his fan base in web 3.0! Winter is coming as people approach year end but they can feel the heat wave in K-Pop music NFT space.
Mr. Lee HongKi’s latest track has been minted as NFT and release exclusively on Muverse (muverse.info). Holders of Lee Hong Ki’s track NFT can receive financial rewards from the interaction of artist and fans on the Muverse platform, or they can trade it on opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform for profit. They are also priority over other users to hear the full track.
In addition, Mr. Lee HongKi also announced on Twitter that he holds YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT and use it as his profile picture. YOLO BUNNY NFT is the NFT series released by Muverse platform. Till today, YOLO BUNNY NFTs’ trading volume has exceed 5,200 ETH on Opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform. leading fans to embrace the charm of the metaverse in advance. He sent out strong signal to demonstrate his willingness to seek further collaboration with Muverse in Web 3.
Muverse is a web 3.0 music talent-spotting platform driven by music communities. It is built on Web3.0 infrastructure, NFTs and x to earn models. It brings artists and fans a variety of interactive scenarios and opportunities for artists to become idols. Artists can mint & sell their NFT and grow their fanbase in music party.
Mr. Lee HongKi has entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2002, and has already been in the industry for 19 years. He enjoys reputation in K-pop world. Many artists older than him are his juniors. In 2009, he as one of the main actors exploded with the TV series which achieved several TV awards including 2009 SBS Acting Awards Highest Popularity Award. As a singer-songwriter and actor under FNC Entertainment. He is also a member and lead vocalist of the boy band FTISLAND. In 2015, Lee announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album. As an early born in 90s, he has achieved quite an influence in compositions, lyric-writing in East Asia. HongGi always acted as the forefront representative of K-pop stars, seizing every wave of popularity. He has strong willingness to collaborate with Muverse in Web 3.0 space.
From now on, Mr. Lee HongKi’s fans can participate in the music party in the Muverse DApp and interact while earning rich rewards. On Muverse platform, artists like Lee HongKi have multiple ways to earn profits and grow fan base such as earning tips, NFT sale, and revenue from MCT earnings. Muverse is also dedicating in sourcing partnership with selected artists and help grow music community in web 3.0.
Mr. Lee HongKi’s new track was released exclusively at Muverse and sold out in about 1 hour after its launch. The work was warmly sought after by fans and crypto users.
Currently, Muverse DApp products are undergoing intensive testing phase. Product design has been improved with a better engaging user experience according to users’ feedback. In the future, more artists like Hongki Lee will join Muverse as star ambassadors and explore the future of web 3.0 music together with Muverse.
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh surge if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.
Bitcoin is recovering losses from the $20,250 support zone.
The price is trading below $20,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could start another upward move if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price started a downside correction after it failed to surpass the $21,000 resistance zone. BTC corrected lower below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels.
The decline gained pace below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $20,250 level. A low was formed near $20,250 and the price started a steady upward move. There was a wave above the $20,400 and $20,500 levels.
Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Downsides in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could start another downward move. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,400 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,250 zone. The main support sits at $20,000, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,400, followed by $20,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.
LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12.
LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges.
LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Chainlink (LINK) has yet to see much volatility, considering how huge the project is and with a vibrant community. With the staking of Chainlink (LINK) fast approaching, we could see some fireworks for the price of LINK, considering it has been in accumulation for over 6 months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Chainlink (LINK), eyeing a major breakout. (Data from Binance)
Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Chainlink (LINK) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of LINK hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing some price action on a few occasions rallying from a low of $6 to a high of $9.3 on the weekly chart before suffering a rejection back to its range movement.
The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price.
After its weekly close of above $7.7, LINK’s price looked stronger as the price of LINK geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $9.5.
Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.5.
Weekly support for the price of LINK – $6.
Price Analysis Of LINK On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of LINK continued to look strong as the price attempted a breakout from its range channel with good volume as the price of LINK targets a rally to a high of $12. The price of LINK needs to break and for support above $8.2 for the price to have a good chance to rally to a high of $12. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.
The price of LINK faces a resistance to break and hold above its range channel resistance of $8.2; a close above this region will be welcoming for a price rally.
Daily resistance for the LINK price – $8.2.
Daily support for the LINK price – $7.3
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
It’s a tale as old as time: the Department of Justice investigating Tether and USDT. It’s been reported far and wide, and for years on end, with speculation throughout. We’re back again as 2022 comes to a close, this time courtesy of a new report from Bloomberg.
Let’s take a look at what’s being reported, and Tether’s response.
Bloomberg’s Latest Report On Tether
On a Bloomberg Crypto Report live broadcast on Monday afternoon, paired with a published piece released earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) was revamping investigations into potential bank fraud allegations against Tether.
According to Bloomberg, officials have pumped new life into the investigations, including handing the case over to Manhattan-based US Attorney Damian Williams, who Bloomberg describes as one of the most aggressive crypto prosecutors – to the degree that he even “recently secured a guilty plea from a person affiliated with one of Tether’s payment processors.”
Reports have swirled around the DoJ and Tether for nearly half a decade, and shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise at this point. However, the response from the stablecoin doesn’t simply deny the Bloomberg report – it frames it as flat out false.
USDT's market cap dominance has floated between 5-10% for most of this year. | Source: CRYPTOCAP: USDT on TradingView.com
Tether’s Response
Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino issued a swift response via a Twitter thread:
1/ Bloomberg first reported on the DOJ’s “investigation” in November of 2018 and in the years after. Stories which have been despicable attempts at crying wolf.
Tether released a formal response on their website as well, describing Bloomberg’s report as “desperate for attention” and “recycling old news that isn’t even factual.” Critics cite issues such as Tether’s employee-to-circulating supply ratio (Tether has over $60B in USDT circulating, with a handful of employees), along with the stablecoins reserve discrepancy (the stablecoin platform paid over $60M in fines with no admittance of wrongdoing), as major concerns in Tether’s viability to serve as the de facto ‘reserve stablecoin.’
Tether has continued to insist that the firm has remained transparent and in communication with law enforcement officials, and that it is “business as usual at Tether.” The response goes on to directly contradict Bloomberg’s report, stating that “Tether executives have had no interactions with the DOJ in connection with any investigation for well over a year and the DOJ does not appear to be actively investigating Tether.”
Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Bitcoin price has been losing its strength over the last 24 hours. The coin has continued to face rejection at the $21,000 mark, causing the bulls to lose their momentum.
Over the last 24 hours, the coin has lost 1% of its value, indicating that at the moment, BTC is consolidating on its chart.
The past week has been positive for Bitcoin price; however, the coin has lost most of its gains over the last trading session. It is possible for Bitcoin to again pick up momentum provided it clears its overhead resistance marks in the upcoming trading sessions.
The technical outlook of the coin has indicated that the price of the coin is still hovering within the bullish price region.
The demand for the coin might have fallen, but buying strength continues to remain in the positive zone at the time of writing.
If demand starts to pick up again, then BTC might be able to trade above its immediate resistance mark. At the moment, BTC’s local support line stood at $20,000 and then at $19,600. Falling from $19,600 will make it quite hard for the bulls to take over the chart soon again.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,300 at the time of writing. The coin has had a tough time moving past the $21,000 price mark, which is why the bulls kept losing their strength.
BTC can again reclaim positive price action if the coin goes past the $20,800 mark and then topples over $21,000 and trades there for the next trading session.
The coin has formed a bearish reversal flag pattern, which means a further extension of the downtrend. In that case, the first stop for BTC would be at $20,000. After which Bitcoin would trade at $19,600.
The bears will take over after the coin touches the $19,600 price level. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session fell, indicating that buying pressure was lowered too.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin had witnessed increased buying strength over the past few days but as the bulls slowed down demand for the coin dropped.
Despite the drop, buying strength was still in the positive zone. The Relative Strength Index fell a little below the 60-mark, even with that reading buyers were more in number than sellers on the chart.
Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA indicating that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Other indicators also have pointed out that buyers have not completely exited the market, displaying that Bitcoin price could pick up once again.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence suggests the strength of price momentum and direction too. MACD was positive with green signal bars which were the buy signal for the coin.
Bollinger Bands depict price volatility and fluctuation. The bands moved apart pointing at chances of price volatility.