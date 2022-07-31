Connect with us

Ethereum Bullish Signal: Exchange Inflows Decline To Low Values

Published

3 months ago

on

Ethereum Bullish Signal: Exchange Inflows Decline To Low Values
On-chain data shows the Ethereum exchange inflows have declined to low values recently, a sign that could be bullish for the crypto’s price.

Ethereum 7-day MA Exchange Inflows Have Gone Down In Recent Weeks

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH price has been reversing up as the PoS merge comes near.

The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Ethereum moving into wallets of all centralized exchanges.

When the value of this metric shoots up, it means a large number of coins are being deposited into exchanges right now. Since investors usually transfer to exchanges for selling purposes, such a trend can be bearish for the price of the crypto.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator can suggest holders aren’t sending in many coins to exchanges at the moment. Depending on whether they are also withdrawing or not, this trend could be either bullish or neutral for the value of ETH.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Ethereum 7-day moving average all exchanges inflow over the past six months:

The 7-day MA value of the metric seems to have been going down in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Ethereum exchange inflows sharply rose up in June and hit a peak. The price simultaneously suffered a big hit due to the selloff.

Following this surge, the indicator’s value started to observe a decline. Around when the ETH developers announced the 19th September date for the PoS merge, the coin’s price started making recovery as the inflows continued to trend down.

Now the metric finds itself at pretty low values. There has only been one dip below the current values in 2022, which was back in March.

These rock-bottom inflow values can imply Ethereum might see more bullish momentum in the near future as long as the selling pressure remains muted.

The chart also displays data for the “open interest,” another on-chain indicator that measures the amount of positions currently open in the derivatives market.

It looks like the ETH positions have recently seen some growth. An active futures market can result in higher volatility due to excess of leverage, and in this year so far, high open interest hasn’t been constructive for the crypto’s price.

ETH Price

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $1.7k, up 12% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 56% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Looks like the value of the crypto has moved sideways recently | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

Chainlink Price Skyrockets Amid High Whale Activity

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2022

Chainlink Price Skyrockets Amid High Whale Activity
Chainlink price movement this weekend was interesting as the market saw it rise unexpectedly. The crypto recorded increasing whale and shark activities leading to a spike. The oracle service provider witnessed token additions worth over $313 million on whale and shark LINK addresses.

The price movement of many cryptos has been uncertain, given the volatility in the market. While many have recorded a steady climb, others have continued downward with little rallies.

Before this new record, LINK price wasn’t doing well. But this past weekend saw the token shooting to $8. Currently, LINK is trading at $7.8, with a market capitalization of $3.8 billion over the last 24 hours.

Chainlink price soars on the chart l LINKUSDT on Tradingview.com

LINK And Other Altcoins Witness Strong Rally As October Draws The Curtain

According to data from Santiment, the whale transactions on Chainlink reached a 4-month high over the weekend. The whale activities caused a spike in market activities, teasing the $8 level a few times.

The whale activities remained strong all through October. Saturday recorded 33 LINK transactions worth over $1 million, the highest whale activity since June 27.

Since September, Chainlink has been the target of investors and crypto traders. The $8 is a strong resistance level for Chainlink (LINK). A break in the price above the $8 level could have LINK moving upwards. Chainlink has been consolidating strongly within the $6-$8 range for some time now.

Aside from Chainlink, other altcoins witnessed a strong price rally last week. Memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shibu Inu (SHIB) prices increased significantly, with DOGE trading at over 100% gains on the weekly chart.

However, DOGE has entered a correction level and is now trading at $0.14 with an 8.68% price decline. It currently has a market cap of $13.8 billion.

Ethereum also recorded a strong price rally and has increased by nearly 20% on the weekly chart. ETH has exhibited dominance over BTC price-wise throughout October.

Following reports from Santiment, Ethereum’s price dominance over Bitcoin and other crypto continue even as October ends. It came after an increase in new ETH addresses was created.

Chainlink To Face New Competition As Binance Launches Its Oracle Network

Meanwhile, Chainlink recently got a new competitor. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, launched a decentralized Web3 Oracle. According to Binance, the oracle is a data feed network connecting real-world data to blockchain-based smart contracts.

This development is the first notable competition for oracle service providers such as Chainlink. Chainlink has grown into a strong data feed network, bridging blockchain-based systems and real-world online infrastructure.

Binance will use its Oracle services on the BNB chain before extending to other services. It will provide up to 1,400 decentralized applications and enable Web3 partners to tap into existing data sources.

Binance wants to achieve more reliability with its Oracle network by sourcing price data from centralized exchanges. It will aggregate the prices using an intelligent algorithm. If successful, the Oracle network will compete with similar service providers like Chainlink.

featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Avalanche Price Can Gain Further Momentum If The Bulls Barrel Past $19

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

Avalanche Price
Avalanche price has shown bullish strength over the last 24 hours. It has been one of the few altcoins that have remained positive despite most altcoins losing value over the past day.

In the past day alone, the altcoin has appreciated by close to 4%. In the last week, AVAX rallied over 16%.

It is important that Avalanche continues to race upward for positive price action to remain in the market. The technical outlook for the coin showed that bulls were in complete control of the asset.

Demand for the coin jumped north and buying strength kept registering northbound movement on the chart. The chance of a price pullback cannot be ruled out just yet.

It is crucial for AVAX to move past the $19 price mark. Going past this price mark will help Avalanche price remain bullish.

Tough resistance for Avalanche was at $19.60, and moving past that would make it easy for the coin to touch the $20 price level.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.06 trillion, with a 0.0% change in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Avalanche was priced at $18.90 on the one-day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

AVAX was trading at $18.90 at the time of writing. The bulls are trying hard to move past the immediate resistance mark for the coin.

By doing so, Avalanche will be under a bullish influence over the next trading sessions. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $19.07 and then at $19.60.

Crossing these two hurdles will take AVAX to the $20 price mark. On the flip side, if AVAX has to lose its current price level, it could be dragged down to $17.

Beneath the $17 price mark, the coin would fall close to $16. The amount of Avalanche traded in the past trading sessions indicates that the coin has registered increased buying strength.

Technical Analysis

Avalanche Price
Avalanche registered considerable buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

The altcoin’s buying power was last as strong as it is now in the month of August. That signified a multi-month high in the number of buyers.

The Relative Strength Index zoomed past its half-line and was almost about to enter the overbought zone as it was heading close to the 80-mark.

Avalanche price was above the 20-SMA line, signifying that demand had increased for the coin and buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Avalanche Price
Avalanche noted buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

AVAX has said that buyers were quite positive at the time of writing. The coin registered buy signal on its one-day chart.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and direction of the asset.

The MACD was positive as it pictured green histograms above the half line, which also acted as the buy signal for the coin.

The Chaikin Money Flow suggests the quantity of capital inflows and outflows on the chart. CMF was on the zero line, meaning an even amount of capital inflows and outflows.

Featured Image From Shrimpy Academy, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain

K-Pop Star Lee HongKi’s Music NFT Sold Out in About 1 Hour After Its Launch on Muverse!

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

K-Pop Star Lee HongKi's Music NFT Sold Out in About 1 Hour After Its Launch on Muverse!
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea’s popular singer Lee HongKi has released his new track and mint as music NFT on the Muverse (muverse.info) platform, and the new track has been sold out in about 1 hr. Furthermore, he has decided to own the YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT. As a top representative of the K-pop idol, Lee HongKi was enlisted on September 30, 2019 as an active duty soldier. His fans have been expecting his new songs for long and finally Lee HongKi released new songs as soon as he was discharged in April 2021. And now, he comes with music NFT wanting to upscale his fan base in web 3.0! Winter is coming as people approach year end but they can feel the heat wave in K-Pop music NFT space.

https://twitter.com/skullhong/status/1585462824075431936?cxt=HHwWgMDUmbqC2YAsAAAA

Mr. Lee HongKi’s latest track has been minted as NFT and release exclusively on Muverse (muverse.info). Holders of Lee Hong Ki’s track NFT can receive financial rewards from the interaction of artist and fans on the Muverse platform, or they can trade it on opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform for profit. They are also priority over other users to hear the full track.

In addition, Mr. Lee HongKi also announced on Twitter that he holds YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT and use it as his profile picture. YOLO BUNNY NFT is the NFT series released by Muverse platform. Till today, YOLO BUNNY NFTs’ trading volume has exceed 5,200 ETH on Opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform. leading fans to embrace the charm of the metaverse in advance. He sent out strong signal to demonstrate his willingness to seek further collaboration with Muverse in Web 3.

Muverse is a web 3.0 music talent-spotting platform driven by music communities. It is built on Web3.0 infrastructure, NFTs and x to earn models. It brings artists and fans a variety of interactive scenarios and opportunities for artists to become idols. Artists can mint & sell their NFT and grow their fanbase in music party.

Mr. Lee HongKi has entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2002, and has already been in the industry for 19 years. He enjoys reputation in K-pop world. Many artists older than him are his juniors. In 2009, he as one of the main actors exploded with the TV series which achieved several TV awards including 2009 SBS Acting Awards Highest Popularity Award. As a singer-songwriter and actor under FNC Entertainment. He is also a member and lead vocalist of the boy band FTISLAND. In 2015, Lee announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album. As an early born in 90s, he has achieved quite an influence in compositions, lyric-writing in East Asia. HongGi always acted as the forefront representative of K-pop stars, seizing every wave of popularity. He has strong willingness to collaborate with Muverse in Web 3.0 space.

From now on, Mr. Lee HongKi’s fans can participate in the music party in the Muverse DApp and interact while earning rich rewards. On Muverse platform, artists like Lee HongKi have multiple ways to earn profits and grow fan base such as earning tips, NFT sale, and revenue from MCT earnings. Muverse is also dedicating in sourcing partnership with selected artists and help grow music community in web 3.0.

Mr. Lee HongKi’s new track was released exclusively at Muverse and sold out in about 1 hour after its launch. The work was warmly sought after by fans and crypto users.

Currently, Muverse DApp products are undergoing intensive testing phase. Product design has been improved with a better engaging user experience according to users’ feedback. In the future, more artists like Hongki Lee will join Muverse as star ambassadors and explore the future of web 3.0 music together with Muverse.

Company Name: Muverse Labs

Contact: Bruce Li

Phone: + (1)(425) 545-1200

Email: [email protected]
Address: 1111 Brickell Ave, Floor 10 Miami, FL 33130

Website: https://muverse.info

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Close Above 100 SMA Could Spark A Fresh Surge: Here’s Why

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

Bitcoin
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh surge if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.

  • Bitcoin is recovering losses from the $20,250 support zone.
  • The price is trading below $20,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start another upward move if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.

Bitcoin Price Remains Supported

Bitcoin price started a downside correction after it failed to surpass the $21,000 resistance zone. BTC corrected lower below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels.

The decline gained pace below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $20,250 level. A low was formed near $20,250 and the price started a steady upward move. There was a wave above the $20,400 and $20,500 levels.

Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 resistance zone.

More Downsides in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could start another downward move. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,400 zone.

The next major support is near the $20,250 zone. The main support sits at $20,000, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $20,400, followed by $20,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.

Blockchain

Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
  • LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12.
  • LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges. 
  • LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price action displayed by Chainlink (LINK) has yet to see much volatility, considering how huge the project is and with a vibrant community. With the staking of Chainlink (LINK) fast approaching, we could see some fireworks for the price of LINK, considering it has been in accumulation for over 6 months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Chainlink (LINK), eyeing a major breakout. (Data from Binance)

Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Chainlink (LINK) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of LINK hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing some price action on a few occasions rallying from a low of $6 to a high of $9.3 on the weekly chart before suffering a rejection back to its range movement. 

The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price. 

After its weekly close of above $7.7, LINK’s price looked stronger as the price of LINK geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $9.5.

Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.5.

Weekly support for the price of LINK – $6.

Price Analysis Of LINK On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily LINK Price Chart | Source: LINKUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of LINK continued to look strong as the price attempted a breakout from its range channel with good volume as the price of LINK targets a rally to a high of $12. The price of LINK needs to break and for support above $8.2 for the price to have a good chance to rally to a high of $12. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.

The price of LINK faces a resistance to break and hold above its range channel resistance of $8.2; a close above this region will be welcoming for a price rally. 

Daily resistance for the LINK price – $8.2.

Daily support for the LINK price – $7.3

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Blockchain

DoJ Reportedly Eyes USDT Once Again; Tether Responds

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

DoJ Reportedly Eyes USDT Once Again; Tether Responds
It’s a tale as old as time: the Department of Justice investigating Tether and USDT. It’s been reported far and wide, and for years on end, with speculation throughout. We’re back again as 2022 comes to a close, this time courtesy of a new report from Bloomberg.

Let’s take a look at what’s being reported, and Tether’s response.

Bloomberg’s Latest Report On Tether

On a Bloomberg Crypto Report live broadcast on Monday afternoon, paired with a published piece released earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) was revamping investigations into potential bank fraud allegations against Tether.

According to Bloomberg, officials have pumped new life into the investigations, including handing the case over to Manhattan-based US Attorney Damian Williams, who Bloomberg describes as one of the most aggressive crypto prosecutors – to the degree that he even “recently secured a guilty plea from a person affiliated with one of Tether’s payment processors.”

Reports have swirled around the DoJ and Tether for nearly half a decade, and shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise at this point. However, the response from the stablecoin doesn’t simply deny the Bloomberg report – it frames it as flat out false.

USDT's market cap dominance has floated between 5-10% for most of this year. | Source: CRYPTOCAP: USDT on TradingView.com

Tether’s Response

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino issued a swift response via a Twitter thread:

Tether released a formal response on their website as well, describing Bloomberg’s report as “desperate for attention” and “recycling old news that isn’t even factual.” Critics cite issues such as Tether’s employee-to-circulating supply ratio (Tether has over $60B in USDT circulating, with a handful of employees), along with the stablecoins reserve discrepancy (the stablecoin platform paid over $60M in fines with no admittance of wrongdoing), as major concerns in Tether’s viability to serve as the de facto ‘reserve stablecoin.’

Tether has continued to insist that the firm has remained transparent and in communication with law enforcement officials, and that it is “business as usual at Tether.” The response goes on to directly contradict Bloomberg’s report, stating that “Tether executives have had no interactions with the DOJ in connection with any investigation for well over a year and the DOJ does not appear to be actively investigating Tether.”

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
