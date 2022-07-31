Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: July 30
- On July 30, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $1890.77.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for July 30, 2022, is $1555.51.
- Ethereum’s MA shows an upward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on July 30, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions. And mint new ether coins or execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Furthermore, Ethereum used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers, calling it the merge and it expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on July 30, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
An ascending channel defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel. But instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, the price of ETH is $1690.53. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $1890.77 and the buy level of ETH is $1776.38. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1555.51 and the sell level of ETH is $1656.77.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bullish state. More so, ETH lies above 50 MA (short-term), also ETH lies above 200 MA (long-term). So it is completely in a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Launches with ImmutableX
GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace with ImmutableX Pty Limited (collectively with its affiliates, “ImmutableX”), which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States.
The integration between GameStop and ImmutableX will unlock some of the biggest web3 games, which are currently being built on ImmutableX. In addition, the partnership will allow for 100 percent gas-free and carbon-neutral minting and trading on the Company’s NFT marketplace.
To explore, collect and trade NFTs visit the GameStop NFT Marketplace at: https://nft.gamestop.com








Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin
The FOMC meeting is currently looming above the financial markets, including bitcoin, given that it is just a few days away. Previous interest rate hike trends and the fact that inflation remains a prominent threat have led to a negative outlook for the FOMC meeting. It is expected that another Fed interest rate hike is on the horizon, which will no doubt have a profound effect on the crypto market.
FOMC Meeting Draws Near
The next FOMC meeting will take place on November 1-2 according to the official schedule. It happens around once every one to two months and is important as this is where the Fed decides what to do in regard to the economy and keeping it healthy.
Unlike the previous years, 2022 has been a very hard year, not just for the United States economy, but for economies all around the world. Inflation rates have been reaching levels not seen in decades and the Fed has had to tighten up its policy in response to this.
Interest rate hikes have been the norm for the last couple of months, in most cases, coming in higher in most cases than expected. This time around, Wu Blockchain has said that the expected interest rate hike is 75 BPS, with an 81% probability of this happening. If it does play out this way, then this would be the fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 bps by the Fed, which could have negative consequences for assets in the crypto space such as Bitcoin.
On November 2 next week, the United States will announce the Fed Interest Rate Decision, and the probability of raising interest rates by 75bps is currently 81%. The U.S. unemployment rate for October will be released on November 4. https://t.co/nGgrVQN0to
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 31, 2022
How Will Bitcoin Respond?
The past performances of bitcoin in relation to interest rate hikes by the Fed can often be a guide for what to expect in the future. If the current prediction for another 75 bps turns out to be right, then it will be an extremely volatile week for bitcoin and the crypto market.
BTC continues to trend upward | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Back in September when the Fed had last increased interest rates, the price of bitcoin had responded quite negatively. In fact, it would prove to be the most volatile reaction to the FOMC meeting given that BTC’s price had dropped more than 5% in one minute. This was going off a three consecutive interest rate hike.
Another interest rate hike this week is expected to lead to even larger volatility in the market. This will also coincide with the profit-taking that is currently ongoing due to bitcoin’s recovery above $20,000. It could be the last straw that drags the digital asset back below $20,000 once more.
However, the interest rate hikes are not expected to continue indefinitely. It is likely that 2023 is going to see a reversal in this trend, which would present a growth opportunity for risk assets such as biotin.
Featured image from Coinews, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
CasperLabs CTO Medha Parlikar to Mark Company’s Fourth Anniversary at LA Blockchain Summit
Keynote to focus on the enterprise blockchain adoption tipping point, and how to onboard the next 1M blockchain users
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar will be a featured speaker at LA Blockchain Summit, North America’s leading Web3 conference and expo happening November 1-3, 2022. The keynote will come one day after CasperLabs’ fourth anniversary, amid a time of unprecedented growth for the company.
Parlikar will lead a keynote panel entitled “How to Onboard the Next 1M Blockchain Users.” The discussion will focus on the emergence of the multi-billion dollar enterprise blockchain market, adoption challenges and opportunities and the role these organizations will play in making blockchain an increasingly mainstream technology. The session will occur on November 1, 2022 from 3-3:15 p.m. Additionally Olga Litvinenko, from the Casper Association will be speaking on the topic of “Getting Seen through the Noise” on November 3 at 3-3:40 pm.
“As we’ve witnessed firsthand over the past four years, blockchain technology is evolving from niche curiosity to a transformative technology that will increasingly impact the way we do business on a day-to-day basis,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and chief technology officer at CasperLabs. “We’re at a unique moment in time as the industry realizes increasingly mainstream adoption, and the LA Blockchain Summit marks a tremendous opportunity to gather some of the brightest minds in this space for thought-provoking discussions and explorations of the vast potential that still lies ahead.”
In addition to its keynote, CasperLabs will also host the LA Blockchain Summit 2022 Kickoff Party to celebrate the company’s four-year anniversary. The party, held at the legendary Conga Room at L.A. Live, will include a live musical performance from DJ Lushbunny and a mix and mingle after the show.
LA Blockchain Summit is the marquee conference & expo focused on blockchain investing, building, and mainstream adoption in North America.
Medha Parlikar Session Details
WHAT: “How to Onboard the Next 1M Blockchain Users”
WHO: Medha Parlikar, co-founder & CTO, CasperLabs
WHEN: Tuesday November 1, 2022 – 3-3:15 p.m.
WHERE: Main Stage, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA, 90015
About Medha Parlikar
Medha Parlikar is co-founder and chief technology officer of CasperLabs. Medha has more than 30 years of tech experience and is considered one of the top women in blockchain. As CasperLabs CTO, Medha is on a mission to make blockchain the platform for doing business in the future. “It’s not a scary technology,” says Medha. “We are de-risking the blockchain for the enterprise. The time is now for businesses to adopt and not be left behind.” Medha began working with blockchain in 2017 as a program manager with Pyrofex, where she managed the development of an open-source blockchain platform. When she realized the blockchain technology platform she needed didn’t actually exist, she decided to build it herself and CasperLabs was born. Beyond blockchain, Medha’s specialties includes Ethereum, SaaS, Product Engineering, and Cloud technologies. Medha started working with technology in the early 1980’s, building computers in the basement. For the past two decades, she has been delivering production SaaS software for large companies including Adobe, Omniture and Avalara. Medha excels in building and guiding high-functioning technical teams, inspiring them to deliver solutions that solve customer problems. She is a prolific speaker, having spoken at several global conferences including Davos, LA Blockchain Summit, and NFT.NYC, among others. Medha is a mentor and has worked with organizations including Strongurl to elevate and encourage women in blockchain/tech. In her personal life, Medha is a wife and mother to three children, and holds a black belt in karate. Medha graduated summa cum laude from Coleman College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems and Programming.
About Olga Litvinenko
Olga Litvinenko is part of the Casper Association which is responsible for overseeing the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Network. She was born in Kiev, Ukraine and raised in Greenwich, CT. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from Syracuse University, Ms. Litvinenko currently consults through Olga and Company, specifically marketing in blockchain and cryptocurrency with over 10 years of experience in digital, creative, branding, communications, growth and social in a range of industries.
About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.





Cosmos Recaptures $14 As Price Grows; Will Bulls Push To A High Of $17?
- ATOM’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $14 with eyes set on $17.
- ATOM could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
- ATOM’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Cosmos (ATOM) has been tremendous as the price resisted the bears rallying from a region of $12.7 to a high of $14, reclaiming a vital support area it has built in the past few weeks. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Cosmos (ATOM) continues to lead the charge for more price recoveries. (Data from Binance)
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Cosmos (ATOM) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of ATOM has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying from a low of $12.7 to a high of $14 and recapturing this region as it forms key support for more potential to rise higher.
The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price.
After its weekly close of above $13.5, ATOM’s price looked stronger as the price of ATOM geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $17.
Weekly resistance for the price of ATOM – $17.
Weekly support for the price of ATOM – $13.5.
Price Analysis Of ATOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ATOM continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $14 and forming good support around $13.5 below its current value of $14.1. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.
The price of ATOM faces a resistance to break and hold above 200 EMA, which corresponds to $14.5. A break and close above this region could send the price of ATOM to a region of $17 and possibly a retest of $20 region acting as a supply zone.
Daily resistance for the ATOM price – $14.5.
Daily support for the ATOM price – $13.5.
Featured Image From Blockchain News, Charts From Tradingview
Metaplex Studios Reveals Alpha Crew Council, Announces Early Access to Metaplex Creator Studio
Diverse artist slate among the first to mint NFT projects with no-code Creator Studio and welcome the next wave of new creators to Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metaplex Studios, Inc., a developer studio that aims to grow the ecosystem of developers, creators and collectors that are using the Metaplex Protocol, today named 8 diverse creators chosen to form the Alpha Crew, among the first creators to launch projects with the new, no-code Metaplex Creator Studio. A platform built to simplify the launch and management of NFT projects and communities, Creator Studio lowers barriers to entry and makes it easy for independent artists and creators to mint, sell and manage Solana NFTs without writing a single line of code or hiring a developer – powered by the Metaplex Protocol, the fastest growing web3 creator platform in the world. Metaplex Studios announced it will also begin phased acceptance to Creator Studio this week from a wait list of over 50,000 creatives seeking an easy to learn, more approachable solution.
The Alpha Crew meets weekly to discuss best practices with Metaplex Studios staff and advise on future product direction. Guest speakers for the series include renowned 1/1 artist John Le and other experienced NFT artists and creators. The networking group supports burgeoning creators to land their Creator Studio projects successfully as they begin their entrepreneurial journey, and also provides valuable user experience feedback to the Metaplex Studios’ product teams. Alpha Crew creators and their NFT projects will be highlighted in marketing campaigns and serve as ambassadors to the next wave of talent sharing their creativity through NFTs. The creators are:
Metaplex Creator Studio: Anyone Can Be a Creator
In the Metaplex ecosystem, more than 150,000 creators have used the Metaplex protocol to engage more than 7 million collectors who in total have minted more than 21 million NFTs in just one year. But until now, most creators could not participate in Solana NFTs without hiring a developer or teaching themselves to code. Anyone can be a creator when using Creator Studio – it’s never been easier to upload, mint and manage NFT drops, and experiment with generative collections, 1/1 or open and limited editions. Creators can easily design a mint page that looks like an extension of their project with complementary colors and manage sales directly from the site. Simply upload art files and basic metadata information via Creator Studio’s easy-to-use interface, eliminating the need for deep technical developer expertise. Creators also enjoy the freedom of launching projects anytime they like, as many times as they want, without waiting to be slotted into a launchpad calendar.
“Metaplex is the ecosystem of the NFT creator,” said Julie Mossler, CMO of Metaplex Studios. “The Alpha Crew represents the independent culture and spirit that have made Solana NFTs so unique and the most exciting and colorful cross-section of art, entertainment and engagement built for a decentralized world. We can’t wait to introduce these artists’ unique points of view and inspire future creators to try our new Creator Studio. Whether it’s your first collection or you know your way around a mint, Creator Studio will help make your NFT ambitions a reality.”
Creators have found an essential revenue stream on the Solana blockchain via Metaplex, with over 90,000 collections earning over $1 billion to date. Community favorites, from DeGods to Aurory, have entrusted their mint, roadmap and business to Metaplex technology. Metaplex intends to launch Creator Studio widely to the public in early 2023.
To get more information or request early access to Creator Studio, click here. Get the latest Metaplex updates on the ecosystem Twitter account @Metaplex.
About Metaplex Studios
Metaplex Studios, Inc. is a developer studio that aims to grow the ecosystem of developers, creators and collectors that are using the Metaplex Protocol by providing the first party applications, tools and resources needed to create the internet of Web3. Metaplex Studios also provides engineering and consulting services to The Metaplex Foundation, the non-profit responsible for ensuring the long-term sustainable development of the Metaplex Protocol and application framework.
Website: www.metaplex.com
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/metaplex
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaplex
About Metaplex
Founded in 2021, the Metaplex Protocol is the ubiquitous digital asset infrastructure for the Solana blockchain, powering the world’s largest, fastest and most affordable NFT ecosystem for marketplaces, games, arts and digital collectibles. 99.9%+ of all NFTs on Solana were created with Metaplex and use Metaplex’s Digital Asset Standard and Program Library. Supported by robust developer tools for web and mobile, Metaplex has propelled one of the fastest growing creator economies in history: a vibrant movement of more than 150,000 diverse creators and 21M NFTs held by more than 7 million total unique holders. Creators, collectors and developers break free of traditional gatekeepers with Metaplex solutions to share and grow value from creative work, emboldened by an inexpensive, customizable and completely decentralized environment. To begin creating on Metaplex, please visit https://www.metaplex.com.



Bitcoin Fear Keeps Price From Lighting Up Halloween Night
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022
Bulls Run Into Resistance, But Bears Have Yet To Scare
Last night was a weekly close in Bitcoin, but the top cryptocurrency narrowly missed closing above the mid-Bollinger Band –– a sign that a bullish trend might be brewing that is now at risk of rejection.
During the 2018 bear market, closing directly below the mid-BB led to further consolidation before a larger breakout and it could happen again. Rejection would lead to nightmarish results.
Bitcoin bulls could be in danger | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Bitcoin Bollinger Band Breakout Starts To Squeeze Shorts | BTCUSD Analysis October 26, 2022
Bitcoin Readies Final Nail In Crypto Winter Coffin
Bitcoin did manage to escape beyond the Tenkan-sen using the Ichimoku, which during the last bear market was enough to put the final nail in bear’s coffins.
If crypto bulls are indeed out for blood, pushing prices to the Kijun-sen near $30,000 would inflict serious pain on the short side of the market –– which is currently a crowded trade.
Will BTC Survive All Hallows’ Eve?
Only hours remain for the October month candle to close with a potential tweezer bottom –– similar to the candle structure from back in December 2018.
Bitcoin will also close the month with weakening bearish monthly momentum for the first time in nearly one full year. While the LMACD histogram has been bearish for its 14th month, momentum shows it will stay that way for at least a couple more months.
We are also looking ahead toward next month for the Fisher Transform to cross. The tool is used for finding precise turning points in markets, and in the past has accurately predicted tops and bottoms on the highest timeframes. Cyclical tools show that the turning point could arrive before the end of the year, but it isn’t quite here yet.
