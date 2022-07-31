Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think

Golf—isn’t that the sport where people stroll around in the sunshine and catch up with their buddies? It’s not real exercise!

If that is your impression of golf, then think again.

Far from being a passive sport, golf is quite strenuous. It incorporates skills like balance and coordination, mental focus, strength output, and cardiovascular exercise. Here are four reasons why taking up golf could have more benefits for your physical health than you think.

1. Walking

Walking is excellent for your health. The trouble is, most of us don’t walk anywhere these days.

Most golf courses are spread over vast distances and often incorporate hilly terrain, as that is the nature of the game. Just striding out between the holes will improve your cardiovascular fitness, even better if you carry your bag.

If you are carrying your bag, ensure it is well balanced and doesn’t damage your spine or shoulders. You would do well to shop for the best golf accessories in 2022 to help you ensure you are ready to hit the ground…walking.

Improving your heart and lung health doesn’t have to be high-impact like biking or running. Indeed, walking purposefully and at a good pace has vast health benefits.

2. Strength Training

Try and hit a golf ball successfully, and you will quickly discover that it requires far more power and technique than you think. All pro golfers have a swing coach and will regularly hit swing speeds of over 100mph.

Of course, most amateurs won’t come anywhere near those impressive stats, but hitting a golf ball requires far more strength, power, and flexibility than most people think.

3. Balance

A key attribute that any golfer needs is good balance; core strength and fitness are fundamental to achieving that.

Many keen golfers will practice exercises away from the fairway, which target the abdominal muscles and the lower back, and, of course, core strength is vital to protect against injury.

4. Focus

Golf requires concentration. It’s a chance to switch off that cell phone and enjoy some conversation time with your buddies until your turn is up when it’s time to focus on your shot.

Mental focus and concentration are a workout for the brain. It keeps the mind working in good order and gives you a break from worries and anxieties. Golfing can keep you sharp physically and mentally. Not to mention, social interaction is another positive for your health.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t fancy the thought of the gym and running seems too much like hard work, why not discover golf or re-visit the game if you have played before?

Golf offers numerous health benefits in a more sophisticated and engaging way. It’s a workout for the mind and body with plenty of time outside in the fresh air.

Golf is also sociable and a chance to escape from the modern world in beautiful locations. It’s even a good excuse for a holiday, and you can play golf in almost any country in the world.