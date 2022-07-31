Holiday warning as shark attack capitals uncovered with 15ft beasts lurking around the Mediterranean

BRITS have been warned to be vigilant while on holiday this summer following a surge in shark attacks in the Mediterranean.

Overfishing and a return in tourist numbers after two years of the Covid pandemic could mean sharks get ever closer to humans in several vacation hotspots.

7

7 /ima Credit: Shaun Farrell/Facebook

7 Photo credit: solarpix

Although fortunately rare, shark attacks can occur in the Mediterranean and some UK holiday hotspots

It comes after the world’s fastest shark, a 15-foot beast, was sighted off the coast of Spain.

To date, 51 shark species have been recorded in the Mediterranean, including the deadly great white shark.

According to specimens found so far, great whites in the Mediterranean can grow up to 6.6 m long.

Most scientists believe encounters between humans and sharks in the Mediterranean will become more frequent as the deeper waters where they live become increasingly overfished.

However, due to the destruction of their habitats and industrial fishing fleets, shark numbers are likely to decline overall.

Indeed, this means that while sharks are likely to become rarer overall, human-shark interactions will potentially increase in frequency and danger.

Certain areas of the Mediterranean have long been known to be home to sharks.

Due to the large tuna populations in the waters, hatchery sharks have been known to inhabit the Strait of Sicily.

Sharks have been found across the Mediterranean from Spain to Egypt, with dozens of attacks recorded over the past 20 years.

Since 2000, Egypt has experienced the most attacks of any country in the region, with 20 recorded, four of them fatal.

Spain has experienced the second-highest number of shark attacks at 12 over the same period, although all victims survived.

Outside of Egypt, three deadly shark attacks have been recorded in the Mediterranean since the turn of the millennium, two in Italy and one in Cyprus.

Speaking to The Sun Online, shark expert Alessandro De Maddalena said: “The increase in sightings is due to three factors: the increase in human population, the fact that anyone can now photograph or film anything at any time thanks to the proliferation of sharks, what he sees smartphones and other devices and the advent of social media, through which such images reach a global audience.”

We’re starting to see some places where sharks appear regularly, such as Israel Yannis Papastamatiou

Asked about the alleged increase in shark sightings in the Mediterranean, expert Yannis Papastamatiou, associate professor at Florida International University, told The Sun Online: “I think it’s too early to say.

“It’s not common to see sharks near shore, but seeing three animals doesn’t mean the shark population is increasing!

“We would have to see these sightings continue for longer periods of time before we can say there are more sharks.”

Alessandro, Adjunct Professor of Vertebrate Zoology at the University of Milano-Bicocca, shark researcher and author of Mediterranean Great White Sharks: A Comprehensive Study, continued: “Overfishing of sharks and their prey is why, in the last 50 years overfishing has been accompanied by a progressive and alarming decline in shark numbers.”

Yannis added: “The Mediterranean has historically overexploited sharks and in general population numbers are quite low.

“However, we are starting to see some places where sharks are appearing regularly, such as in Israel.

“Overall, all the evidence still points to very low shark numbers.”

7 Sighting a shark close to the water can still be terrifying Photo credit: Solarpix

7 Egypt has experienced the most shark attacks of any Mediterranean country since 2000

7 Great white sharks in the Mediterranean can grow up to 6.6 m long Credit: getty

7 Even hammerhead sharks have been spotted in the Mediterranean Photo credit: Getty

According to a 2018 report commissioned by the United Nations, the Mediterranean Sea is the most man-depleted sea in the world. Almost two-thirds of its fish stocks are overfished.

Great white sharks in particular are known to attack areas with high concentrations of seals and sea lions, but they can be more opportunistic to do so.

Yannis continued: “The chances of being bitten by a shark are extremely low, especially in the Mediterranean area as shark populations are low.

“Of course it’s never zero chance! It’s not a good idea to bleed in the water, but bleeding fish – and especially struggling wounded fish – will be more of a lure than spearfishing.

“Other things you can do are avoid the water after heavy storms, avoid swimming at dawn or dusk and avoid swimming near estuaries.

“Be careful. Most of the water around the popular beaches is very clear, so if a shark approaches, someone will see it.

“If you swim, swim with at least one other person – it’s a good idea for general safety.”

Recording accurate shark numbers in the Mediterranean is notoriously difficult, with maps of shark sightings and attacks being just one way to get an idea.

As Alessandro put it: “In general, like most wild animals, sharks prefer to keep their distance from humans.

“Most divers who dive regularly in the Mediterranean have never encountered a single shark.

“As such, any encounter with a shark in the area should be viewed as a positive event, not something to be feared.”