July 29th Mega Millions Draw LIVE – Single Winner of $1.28 Billion Jackpot REVEALED – Was the Ticket Purchased in Your State?

toggle caption J. Kyle Keener/AP J. Kyle Keener/AP

DELPHI, Ind. – Authorities announced an arrest Monday in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls – a pharmacy worker who lived in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after hiking nearly six years ago .

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two counts of murder in the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana town of about 3,000 people.

The investigation is “far from over,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Monday at a news conference. He encouraged the community to provide more information and said that if other people “were involved in any way in these killings, that person or persons would be held accountable”.

Carroll County District Attorney Nicholas McLeland described Allen’s arrest as “a step in the right direction.”

“It’s concerning that he’s a local guy,” McLeland said.

Evidence against Allen, a licensed pharmacy technician who worked at a local CVS store, was temporarily sealed to avoid compromising the “integrity” of their investigation, authorities said. “While I know you are awaiting all the final details today regarding this arrest, today is not that day,” Carter said.

Libby and Abby’s deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never revealed how they died or described the evidence they collected. A relative had dropped them off on a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, February 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily forested area near the trailhead.

Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, told reporters that Allen once processed photos for the family at the CVS store in Delphi where Allen worked. He didn’t charge them for the photos, she added.

The families always knew the suspect could have “lived among us, hidden in plain sight,” Libby’s grandfather Mike Patty said. “That’s why we never stopped looking anywhere, because we didn’t know where he was.”

toggle caption Michael Conroy/AP Michael Conroy/AP

The Pattys wore gray shirts that read, “Today is the day…Justice will be served for Abby and Libby,” at Monday’s press conference.

A judge has found probable cause to arrest Allen, who pleaded not guilty during his initial hearing on Friday, authorities said. “All those arrested are presumed innocent,” Carter said.

Sheriff Bill Brooks of nearby White County, where Allen is being held without bond, said he didn’t know if Allen had an attorney. No murder cases were listed Monday afternoon under his name in Indiana’s online court system.

“We haven’t closed the door on the investigation,” McLeland said when asked if authorities were investigating others. “We’re not assuming anything at this point.”

No one answered the door Monday at Allen’s, on a street of single-family homes where some put up “Keep Out” signs in their yards.

Outside the CVS store, just down Main Street from the historic courthouse square where wanted notices are still seeking information on the murder case, Ralph Barnaby, a Delphi resident who knows the families of the girls, told The Associated Press that he would be “more comfortable if he is charged.”

Days after the murders, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking across the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill “.

Authorities released an initial sketch of the suspected killer in July 2017, followed by another in April 2019 based on video released in April 2019 showing a suspect walking across the abandoned train bridge the girls had visited. The images and audio of the suspect came from Libby’s cell phone. Authorities hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence before she was killed.

In December 2021, state police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. State Police said investigators determined the “anthony_shots” profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

A statement from CVS said the company is “shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees has been arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation of all possible ways”.

“We remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the statement read.

The case has been closely followed over the years by true crime enthusiasts who have offered many theories, but Carter urged people not to ‘subjectively interpret’ the case while officers continue to gather information . “If you choose to criticize our silence, criticize me, not the front line,” he said.

Sheryl McCollum, who appeared on TV as a cold case consultant, traveled to the press conference from Atlanta after meeting the Germans at a true crime convention. She praised the authorities for keeping the facts close to their vests.

“I think the integrity of this case, and not saying everything they know, I think is powerful,” Sheryl said. “If you start showing your hand, you know, you can mess things up and you can say too much… The investigation doesn’t end with the arrest. It’s only just begun. So now is the time. they’re really going to go to work.”