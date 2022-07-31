News
July 29th Mega Millions Draw LIVE – Single Winner of $1.28 Billion Jackpot REVEALED – Was the Ticket Purchased in Your State?
Winner wishes he’d torn up the ticket, part two
His 17-year-old granddaughter also died three months later.
Brandi Bragg was found dead in a van, hidden by a friend who panicked when he found her dead, The Associated Press reported.
An autopsy found no cause, the outlet added.
Whittaker’s daughter, Ginger Whittaker Bragg, died in 2009 at the age of 42 after years of battling cancer.
And in 2016, he lost a home in Virginia to a fire.
He also struggled with alcohol and gambling, and his home and car were repeatedly broken into.
And at a strip club, thieves broke into his Lincoln Navigator and stole a $245,000 briefcase and three $100,000 bank checks.
At least this time he caught a break – the briefcase was later found with the money still inside.
12-year-old girl raped at gunpoint in Pakistan
Islamabad: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a worker at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan, local media reported.
The incident happened in Tehsil Chaweka of Bahawalnagar. The accused has been identified as Yousuf, ARY News reported.
After raping the minor, the accused, accompanied by his armed accomplice, fled the scene.
Earlier in September, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday. The incident took place in the Pir Shah area, where an unknown defendant abducted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.
Your hair needs nourishment, follow these tips
Hair problems are increasing dramatically among adults these days. From hair loss to unevenness and baldness, these are some of the most common problems faced by young people. Well, there can be many reasons behind this including a stressful lifestyle and excessive use of chemicals or heat which can ultimately damage the hair. What is the solution ? Focusing on your diet is essential if you want to maintain healthy hair. Most of the time, if you eat well and nourish your mane internally, it automatically shows on the outside. Just like other organs in your body, hair also needs fuel to grow. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares an Instagram post revealing the five diet tips that can help you have healthy hair.
Nutrition says, “Like our skin, our hair is a result of our internal health. Each strand of our hair requires a constant supply of essential nutrients.
Therefore, consuming adequate amounts of protein, vitamins and minerals is necessary to provide your hair with everything it needs to stay shiny, shiny and strong, adds Anjali.
According to Anjali, here are the five dietary tips you need to follow for healthy hair:
1) Increase your intake of iron-rich, protein-rich foods like eggs, dark green leafy vegetables, soybeans, fish, raw vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and curds.
2) Include whole grain cereals in your diet. These cereals can be naachni, jowar and whole wheat.
3) Incorporate juices rich in antioxidants, iron and calcium into your diet, such as spinach with tomato juice and wheatgrass juice.
4) A diet that includes herbs like Brahmi and Bhringraj can be extremely beneficial in reducing hair loss and nourishing the roots.
5) Try to avoid refined foods and table sugar.
Speaking of hair-related issues, many people experience gray hair from an early age. According to Anjali Mukerjee, there are various reasons behind this condition. She says that, in many cases, early graying hair can be inherited from parents or grandparents. Lack of protein in your body can also lead to graying of hair and that is why it is important to eat healthy foods rich in protein. Prolonged periods of stress can also lead to this condition. In addition, those who drink too much tea, coffee or alcohol may experience gray hair very early compared to others.
Eat nutritious foods and keep your hair healthy.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
Halloween love: Bay Area couples wed in costumes at San Francisco City Hall
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s Halloween and aside from the trick or treat, Bay Area couples have chosen this holiday to get married.
Every day, about 30 couples get married at San Francisco City Hall, but Monday is different because it’s October 31.
“I give you this ring as a pledge and token of my constant faith and alliance and with this ring I marry you”, declared Aji Barron – Dahillon.
In costume are Ajit and Danica. They are far from your traditional couple. Their love for Halloween and “Deadpool” sealed the deal when they first met.
“It was kind of like a scene from ‘Step Brothers’ where we both did Deadpool and a few other things and then we just looked at each other and said ‘Wait a second, have we become best friends?’ Yes”, said Ajit Barron – Dahillon.
VIDEO: Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Luz Pena: “Who came up with the idea of getting married wearing Deadpool costumes?”
Danica Barron-Dahillon: “That would be me. So, I just had to find someone who was crazy enough to do it with me and he came.”
Aside from their love for Deadpool, professionally they have a lot in common. They are both doctors and no, they did not meet at the hospital. It would be too predictable.
“We met at a rave. I’m also a special events doctor. I work as an emergency physician, so he was managing the building,” Danica Barron-Dahillon said.
Witnessing their love around them was their family. Most of them didn’t know this was happening. Their only clue was to wear a suit. Danica’s children wore onesies to the ceremony.
MORE: This SF restaurateur reports several chilling sightings in his business
Keira Baron: “We didn’t know what was going on until this morning.”
Luz Pena: “What did you think?”
Gavin Baron: “Very weird. Just weird. I asked him why? Marry normally but that’s her.
Thomas Rothgiesser, the wedding officiant who married Danica and Ajit, described the ceremony as “definitely different”.
While queuing for their official papers, we met Megan and Scott. Halloween is their favorite holiday. The couple got engaged on Halloween in 2019. It came full circle on Monday.
VIDEO: ‘[email protected]’ crew pays tribute to ‘Good Morning America’ in Halloween skit
“We get a domestic partnership. Partnership!” said Megan Luby and added, “I wanted to be like a celestial witch today.”
And of course, we can’t forget our brides in white dresses.
“We didn’t really know we could wear costumes. (Luz) Otherwise, you would have? We would have done something,” said newly married Rebecca Berd-Buehrle.
All of them chose October 31 to say “yes” and promised each other to always be different and to celebrate Halloween together because it became their birthday.
Separate mass shootings in Chicago, Kansas injure 20 on Halloween night
More than 20 people were injured and one person killed in two separate mass shootings in Chicago and Kansas on Halloween night, authorities said.
In the Windy City violence, at least 14 people, including a 3-year-old child and two teenagers, were hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South California Avenue and West Polk Street around 9:30 p.m., WGN9 reported, citing police.
The group of victims was gathered around the corner, possibly for a vigil, when up to two shooters from inside a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown said, according to the report.
No deaths were reported Tuesday morning, but some victims were seriously injured, police said.
The injured teenagers are 11 and 13 years old, according to the report.
No arrests were made during the mass shooting.
About 30 minutes earlier in Kansas City, Kansas, eight people were shot, including one fatally, at a Halloween party attended by high school students, KMBC reported, citing Police Chief Karl Oakman.
The shooting erupted after a group arrived at the party uninvited, Oakman said.
When told to leave, some members of the group fired into the house, police said.
“It’s very unfortunate. This stuff in the community needs to stop,” Oakman reportedly said.
“There are far too many guns here. It was a party with high school students. Like I said, everyone has guns now. We have to be smarter than that,” Oakman said.
Two of the surviving victims were listed in critical condition.
No arrests were made Tuesday morning.
NYC Latino Grocers raises $70,000 for Zeldin after voting Democratic
A coalition of mostly Latino supermarket owners in New York have reportedly shown support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin after enduring rampant shoplifting.
The coalition raises $70,000 to support Zeldin as the election is fast approaching, the New York Post reported Monday.
Seventy entrepreneurs operating supermarkets, including Foodtown, Fine Fare and Met Foods, reportedly donated $1,000 each to Zeldin at a Monday fundraiser in Queens, the outlet said.
The congressman has vowed to go tough on criminals who target grocers. It’s a message that hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, according to Nelson Eusebio, government relations manager for the National Supermarket Association.
“These are Hispanic supermarket owners who have already voted with the Democrats,” he said in an interview with the outlet, adding that they had grown weary of the situation and wanted results.
“We’re frustrated and tired of Democrats saying bail reform hasn’t negatively affected crime,” said Carlos Collado, a Democrat who owns two supermarkets in the Bronx, adding, “We see a different reality.” .
Latino Supermarket Owners Support Lee Zeldin With $70,000 Fundraiser As Crime Rises pic.twitter.com/bqfk5ssC2G
— New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2022
Social media users too reacted to Posts story, one person writes, “Bless those who have given, as well as those who want, but may be missing this month. Latinos and ALL NY’ers want their neighborhoods safe. They don’t just want to “feel safe,” as Huchul puts it, they actually want to BE SAFE. »
“New York definitely needs a change…the Democrats are in power now, so why would you want to re-elect them?” another one commented.
During Tuesday’s debate, Zeldin said he was running to win the governorship in order to fight crime in the state, Breitbart News reported:
“Kathy Hochul supports cashless bail,” Zeldin said. “As soon as it was implemented, she bragged about it. She chose police movement fundraising champion and architect of cashless bail Brian Benjamin [to be her lieutenant governor]. Yeah. This guy who was arrested and had to resign. It was his first big decision to make as governor.
“We have to repeal the cashless ball. We need to make our streets safe again. I run to take back our streets and shamelessly support our men and women in law enforcement,” he continued.
Soaring crime is one of the top issues for American voters ahead of the fast-approaching midterm elections, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll in August.
Indiana pharmacy worker detained in 2019 for murder of teenage girls: NPR
J. Kyle Keener/AP
DELPHI, Ind. – Authorities announced an arrest Monday in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls – a pharmacy worker who lived in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after hiking nearly six years ago .
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two counts of murder in the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana town of about 3,000 people.
The investigation is “far from over,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Monday at a news conference. He encouraged the community to provide more information and said that if other people “were involved in any way in these killings, that person or persons would be held accountable”.
Carroll County District Attorney Nicholas McLeland described Allen’s arrest as “a step in the right direction.”
“It’s concerning that he’s a local guy,” McLeland said.
Evidence against Allen, a licensed pharmacy technician who worked at a local CVS store, was temporarily sealed to avoid compromising the “integrity” of their investigation, authorities said. “While I know you are awaiting all the final details today regarding this arrest, today is not that day,” Carter said.
Libby and Abby’s deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never revealed how they died or described the evidence they collected. A relative had dropped them off on a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, February 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily forested area near the trailhead.
Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, told reporters that Allen once processed photos for the family at the CVS store in Delphi where Allen worked. He didn’t charge them for the photos, she added.
The families always knew the suspect could have “lived among us, hidden in plain sight,” Libby’s grandfather Mike Patty said. “That’s why we never stopped looking anywhere, because we didn’t know where he was.”
Michael Conroy/AP
The Pattys wore gray shirts that read, “Today is the day…Justice will be served for Abby and Libby,” at Monday’s press conference.
A judge has found probable cause to arrest Allen, who pleaded not guilty during his initial hearing on Friday, authorities said. “All those arrested are presumed innocent,” Carter said.
Sheriff Bill Brooks of nearby White County, where Allen is being held without bond, said he didn’t know if Allen had an attorney. No murder cases were listed Monday afternoon under his name in Indiana’s online court system.
“We haven’t closed the door on the investigation,” McLeland said when asked if authorities were investigating others. “We’re not assuming anything at this point.”
No one answered the door Monday at Allen’s, on a street of single-family homes where some put up “Keep Out” signs in their yards.
Outside the CVS store, just down Main Street from the historic courthouse square where wanted notices are still seeking information on the murder case, Ralph Barnaby, a Delphi resident who knows the families of the girls, told The Associated Press that he would be “more comfortable if he is charged.”
Days after the murders, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking across the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill “.
Authorities released an initial sketch of the suspected killer in July 2017, followed by another in April 2019 based on video released in April 2019 showing a suspect walking across the abandoned train bridge the girls had visited. The images and audio of the suspect came from Libby’s cell phone. Authorities hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence before she was killed.
In December 2021, state police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. State Police said investigators determined the “anthony_shots” profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.
A statement from CVS said the company is “shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees has been arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation of all possible ways”.
“We remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the statement read.
The case has been closely followed over the years by true crime enthusiasts who have offered many theories, but Carter urged people not to ‘subjectively interpret’ the case while officers continue to gather information . “If you choose to criticize our silence, criticize me, not the front line,” he said.
Sheryl McCollum, who appeared on TV as a cold case consultant, traveled to the press conference from Atlanta after meeting the Germans at a true crime convention. She praised the authorities for keeping the facts close to their vests.
“I think the integrity of this case, and not saying everything they know, I think is powerful,” Sheryl said. “If you start showing your hand, you know, you can mess things up and you can say too much… The investigation doesn’t end with the arrest. It’s only just begun. So now is the time. they’re really going to go to work.”
