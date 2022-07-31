Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó both land on the injured list
SAN DIEGO — That Max Kepler landed on the injured list ahead of Saturday night’s game was not a surprise. Days after a pitched fractured his right pinky toe, the right fielder was still unable to run at 100 percent and hadn’t played in a game since he was injured on Sunday.
It was a surprise, however, that Miguel Sanó landed on the IL alongside Kepler. The infielder was activated from the 60-day IL (left knee) before last Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee.
The Twins placed both on the 10-day IL — Kepler’s stint is retroactive to July 27 — on Saturday afternoon and recalled outfielder Mark Contreras, and selected the contract of infielder Tim Beckham. To make room for Beckham on the 40-man roster, Bailey Ober (groin strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL.
Sanó, who missed nearly three months after surgery to repair a torn meniscus, said he aggravated the injury on the very last day of his rehab stint, July 23, at Indianapolis.
“I slid into second base and something, there was a feeling,” Sanó said Saturday. “I got soreness. I felt up and down the last couple of days. I had more pain. This time, it got swollen.”
Sańo is 0-for-6 with four strikeouts since returning. He had rehabbed back to 100 percent, he said, and while his knee hurts, he said it doesn’t feel as bad as it did before his surgery on May 3.
For now, he’ll be shut down as the Twins figure out what they’re dealing with. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sanó is scheduled for imaging on his knee Monday before the Twins start a three-game series against Detroit at Target Field.
“I feel sad,” Sanó said. “It was a lot of work, and I put a lot of effort every day into trying to come back and play my game. And it’s not easy for me. I gave it every chance. … I’m still working to get better. It’s all I can do.”
As for Kepler, the Twins had to make a decision after days of hoping for improvement. While playing will not make his situation worse, Baldelli said, Kepler is still feeling enough pain in the toe while doing baseball activities.
Baldelli said he is hopeful Kepler won’t miss considerable time.
“He swung and he threw but was he going to be able to play right field tomorrow or Monday? It didn’t seem likely,” Baldelli said. “So, with that being the case, we’re not just going to be able to carry a player who is not going to be able to play.”
BECKHAM GETS OPPORTUNITY
Beckham was asleep Friday night, his son sleeping on his chest, when the hotel phone woke him from his slumber.
“I looked over and I was like, ‘Whoa, who’s calling the hotel room right now?’ ” he said.
Beckham said he had already missed four or five calls by the time Triple-A manager Toby Gardenhire got a hold of him, calling with the news Beckham had been waiting years for.
Once the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB first-year player draft, Beckham hasn’t been in the majors since 2019 while dealing with myriad injuries. He missed the first couple months of this season with a left quad strain but was hitting .413 with a 1.062 OPS in 33 games with Triple-A St. Paul when he was called up.
“You play a couple of years and you have a good career and have a couple of injuries that sets you back, (it) makes it sweeter when you get back and get back healthy and playing good baseball,” Beckham said.
Baldelli said Beckham would play first, second and third base and possibly DH. The manager expressed confidence in Beckham’s ability to produce at the major league level, where he has played for parts of six seasons.
“Definitely a feeling of excitement, getting to get back up here and help the boys win and bring some energy to the clubhouse,” Beckham said.
BRIEFLY
The Twins have opted to start Dylan Bundy on normal rest in Sunday series finale against the Padres. They have not announced a starter for Monday night’s game but will give Chris Archer an extra day of rest before sending him to the mound on Tuesday against the Tigers.
Elon Musk Accelerates Disinformation About Paul Pelosi Attack
Hours after the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on US President Nancy Pelosi’s husband were already swirling online.
Never mind that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple’s San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn’t believe the two men knew each other.
It didn’t even matter that the suspect, David DePape, confessed to investigators that he broke into the Pelosi home to target the speaker.
Either way, misleading claims about the assault spread quickly, and not just through trolls in obscure internet chat rooms. The claims received a major boost from some prominent Republicans and Elon Musk, now owner of Twitter, one of the world’s leading online platforms.
Posts falsely suggesting a personal relationship between Pelosi and the alleged attacker skyrocketed on Twitter on Monday, a day after Musk tweeted and deleted a link to an article suggesting one.
Musk did not explain why he linked to the article, or why he deleted his post, in response to a tweet from Hillary Clinton condemning the attack. Twitter did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press on Monday.
SEE ALSO: Musk to overhaul Twitter’s verification process, weighing other changes
“It’s like he forgot for a second that he’s now the owner of the platform, and not just another user who can say whatever he wants,” said Brad Greenspan, a technology entrepreneur. and one of MySpace’s earliest investors. “Now as an owner there is a whole new set of responsibilities.”
One of many Republicans to amplify the baseless conspiracy theory, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., defended Musk on Monday with a tweet that repeated the misleading claim that “Paul Pelosi’s friend the attacked with a hammer”.
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., joked about the attack with his own, since-deleted tweet that repeated the conspiracy theory.
Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, ridiculed Paul Pelosi on Twitter with false claims.
The complaint also spread to other platforms, including fringe sites like Gab and Truth Social, where posts mocked the 82-year-old victim.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday pleaded with other political leaders to heed their comments on the case.
“We of course don’t want distorted facts circulating, certainly not in a way that further traumatizes a family that has been traumatized enough,” she said.
The Paul Pelosi-focused posts were just a subset of a recent wave of hateful, conspiracy-laden posts that followed Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
Within 12 hours of completing the Musk buyout on Friday, references to a specific racist epithet used to demean black people rose 500%, according to an analysis conducted by the National Contagion Research Institute, a Princeton-based firm, NJ that tracks misinformation.
Extremism experts and disinformation researchers had warned that the change in ownership could upend Twitter’s efforts to tackle disinformation and hate speech, especially just days before this year’s midterm elections.
Yosef Getachew, director of Common Cause’s media and democracy program, said there is a significant risk that misinformation spreading so soon before the election could confuse or scare voters, or lead to further polarization or even to acts of violence.
“Rather than give in to conspiracy theorists and propaganda peddlers, we urge Musk to ensure that Twitter’s rules and enforcement practices reflect our values of democracy and public safety,” Getachew said.
San Francisco authorities held a press conference on Monday to discuss the latest information on the investigation into the attack. DePape told police he wanted to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps,” they said.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also debunked several other aspects of the conspiracy theory, saying there was no evidence DePape knew Paul Pelosi and claiming that Pelosi was home alone when DePape broke in.
While belief in conspiracy theories isn’t new to American history, experts who study misinformation say they can become dangerous when they persuade people to view violence as an alternative to politics. or when they cause people to ignore inconvenient truths.
DePape appears to have written racist and often rambling online posts in which he questioned the 2020 election results, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
QAnon adherents support the belief that Trump is secretly waging a battle against a cult of blood-drinking Satanists who have controlled world events for eons. The movement has been linked to an increasing number of acts of real-world violence in recent years.
Social media has accelerated the proliferation of conspiracy theories, helped believers organize and allowed groups to weaponize misinformation for their own ends, according to Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, a group that supports new regulations on platforms.
Twitter and other platforms, Haworth said, have “created a toxic atmosphere in which public officials and their families are in danger (and) now online threats are turning into real-world violence.”
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
Emily Ratajkwoski Sings Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkwoski is handling her divorce the Taylor Swift way.
The model, 31, took to TikTok on Monday to share a video where she synced the lyrics to the song “Karma” featured on Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.”
“Because karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma is a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that it isn’t for you? / Sweet as honey,” she said while wearing an all-black outfit with red lipstick.
“KARMA IS MY BOYFRIEND,” she captioned the funny video.
After fans flocked to her comments section, one of the model’s nearly 2 million followers said “Midnights” was “made” for her.
“Honestly, I feel like that?!? how did she know,” Ratajkwoski agreed.
Swift herself also commented on the seemingly sleazy video, saying, “Standing ovation for that 👏👏👏👏👏,” to which the “My Body” author gushed, “This album is f—king perfect! ❤️🫶.”
Although Ratajkwoski appears to believe in karma, she revealed earlier this month that she has been struggling since splitting with the producer after learning he was cheating on her.
“I feel all the emotions,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel lightness. Every day is different.”
“The only good thing I know is that I feel all of these things, which is good because it makes me believe that everything will be fine.”
Despite the fact that Ratajkwoski has “been on dates” — including with DJ Orazio Rispo and Brad Pitt — she still needs “time” to heal from the end of her painful marriage.
The Inamorata creator filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September, just two months after Page Six broke the news that the former couple were going their separate ways after four years of marriage.
“Yeah, he cheated,” an insider told us. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog.
However, the model, who shares her one-year-old son with producer Sylvester, has new priorities since becoming a single mother.
“I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “Number one is Sly, and that’s it. It made me reevaluate what’s important to me, like, ‘What do I want to teach my son?’
It’s safe to say that Ratajkwoski could teach his son the entire Taylor Swift discography on his second birthday.
New York Post
Kentucky Treasurer and Attorney General Demand State Pensions Stay Out of ESG Investing
Kentucky state officials have demanded to know if state pension funds will stay away from environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment factors.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball sent a joint letter to the Kentucky Public Pension Authority and the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System, which each manage $38 billion and $28 billion in assets. In the letter, Kentucky officials wanted the two pension authorities to provide evidence that ESG factors would not be implemented in their investment decisions.
Democrats in Congress as well as many corporations have pushed ESG policies that would move America away from cheaper, more reliable energy like natural gas toward unstable, more expensive energy sources like solar and wind.
The letter comes after Ball asked Cameron for an opinion on the legality of ESG investing by Kentucky pension systems.
“must be determined in their motivation and their actions and decisions must be solely in the interest of the members and the beneficiaries [and for] for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to members and beneficiaries. »
Ball said in a statement, “Kentuckians have worked hard for decades to earn their pensions and rely on them to earn a living in retirement. It is important that their investments are maximized, not politicized. As watchdog of taxpayers’ money, I remain committed to ensuring funds are invested and spent according to law.
Kentucky is just one of many states that have rejected ESG investment strategies. Cameron, along with 18 other Republican attorneys general, launched an investigation of six Wall Street companies over ESG.
“The joint action by Treasurer Ball and Attorney General Cameron sends a clear message to Kentucky pension fund investment managers: Their obligations are to work for retirees, not the Democratic Party, international climate groups or megalomaniacs like Larry Fink,” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, said in a statement. “We commend both officials for standing up for the citizens of Kentucky, who are being crushed due to the reckless and illegal actions of companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street who place progressive politics above their legal and moral duties. .”
Breitbart News
Foxconn to transfer part of iPhone production from Covid-Hit factory to other sites
Executives expect impact on iPhone shipments from disruptions at central China factory to be limited
wsj
World Series rain as Astros and Phillies play Game 3 on Tuesday | World Events
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans a different kind of bird on Monday – with his middle finger as he got off the bus from the Houston team.
A finger longer, of course, than you’d need to count the Astros’ World Series ace wins, 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight starts.
Plus, the number of days Game 3 of the World Series was delayed — rain-delayed with a 1-1 draw, pushing back the entire Fall Classic schedule by one day.
“We’ve waited long enough to see on the radar what’s coming,” baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We had three, actually four different meteorologists looking at it. Everyone was consistent on this second wave of rain.
Rain moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be clear and first lady Jill Biden had planned to attend Game 4. There were a handful of boos at the stadium when the washout was announced an hour before the first scheduled launch on Halloween night.
Game 4 will now be played on Wednesday and Game 5 is scheduled for the travel day scheduled for Thursday night – Game 5 will rival the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans .
There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. This was the original date for Game 6.
Game 6 was postponed to Saturday and Game 7 to Sunday. All matches will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.
There hasn’t been a World Series Game of the Day since 1987, and there seems to have been little talk of turning Thursday’s Game 5 into a late afternoon start. and keep him out of the NFL as it reigns as a rankings juggernaut. The Eagles-Texans game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The World Series airs on Fox.
“For the World Series, an important consideration for us is to have the largest audience possible, and that’s a prime-time audience. That’s the reality,” Manfred said. “We think we have a great product that fans want to see. And we’re going to put the games up when it makes sense to play the games and hope to have a good audience.
Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr is expected to pitch against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard was expected to start for Philadelphia before the rain.
“It affects both teams. Just turn it off, get a good night’s rest and be ready to play tomorrow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather, so you just deal with it.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson agreed with Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone the game.
“Everyone prefers to play in dry conditions. It will be fair for everyone,” he said.
For fans, tickets that were good for Monday night now become valid for Tuesday’s game, when the schedule shifts to November.
Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies in Game 4 against Cristian Javier. Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start Game 5 for the Phils. Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Game 6 on extra rest, setting up Suarez to start an eventual Game 7 in Houston.
Thomson felt confident turning to Suárez in Game 7 even though he was roughed up by the Astros for six runs over three innings on Oct. 4 in his final start of the season.
“Some guys are stepping up, getting a little excited,” Thomson said. “Some guys, their heart rate stays the same, and Ranger is one of those guys.”
Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson could start Game 5 if the Phillies turn to Syndergaard in the bullpen in either of the next two games. Syndergaard went to the outfield after the delay for a few light long throws in the rain.
Gibson would be a stretch after going 10-8 in 31 starts, but none since Oct. 1. His only playoff appearance was a scoreless innings and a third relief in NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 19 against the Padres. Gibson has gone 1-3 with a 9.79 ERA in his last six regular season starts. Thomson said he could get 60-65 pitches from Gibson.
The Astros and Phillies both practiced on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started raining about an hour later.
“I’m glad we took a few batting practices and played a few balls against the wall. That’s their real home field advantage,” Baker said.
And once again, the rain interfered in the World Series in Philadelphia.
In 2008, the deciding match 5 actually took three days to play. The Phillies and Tampa Bay were tied when the game was suspended, and after steady rain the following day, Philadelphia won the World Series the following day.
The start of World Series games in Philadelphia in 1993 at Veterans Stadium and in 2009 at Citizens Bank Park were delayed by rain. This year, the Phillies won the NL Championship Series with a victory over San Diego on a rainy and windy Sunday.
theguardian
News
The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know as of Day 251 of the Invasion | Russia
A barrage of Russian missiles hit hydroelectric power stations and other critical energy and water infrastructure across Ukraine. Russia said it hit military and energy infrastructure targets, but Ukraine said its military installations were not targeted.
Large parts of Kyiv were left without electricity or water. The Ukrainian capital’s mayor said 40% of residents had no water, with 270,000 apartments without power as of Monday night.
Twelve grain export vessels have left Ukraine despite Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grains Agreement, said the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure. The UN has also confirmed that the first of 40 planned ship inspections has been completed in Istanbul waters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes and the decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal were responses to a Drone attack on the Moscow fleet in Crimea which he attributed to Ukraine. Putin told a press conference on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same sea corridors that grain ships transited under the UN-brokered deal.
Moscow has called the movements of ships through the Black Sea Security Corridor “unacceptable”. In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said it wanted “commitments” from Ukraine not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military purposes, adding “there can be no question of ensure the safety of no object” in the area until then.
the UN disputed Moscow’s claim that a civilian freighter carrying Ukrainian grain may have been involved in a drone strike against Russia. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said no such ships were in the corridor of the designated Black Sea ‘safe zone’ at the time Russia said the attack had taken place.
France is working on allowing Ukrainian food exports to pass through land routes rather than the Black Sea.
Russia has denied reports that its agents hacked into Liz Truss’ phone and gained access to sensitive information.
Norway puts its army on high alert strengthen its response to the war in Ukraine, although Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that no direct threat of invasion had been detected from Russia.
Afghan special forces soldiers are recruited by the Russian army fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians wanted to lure thousands of former elite Afghan commandos into a “foreign legion” with offers of $1,500 a month and promises of safe havens for themselves and their families.
Also on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow had completed the partial military mobilization announced by Putin in September and no further call-up notices would be issued.
A 40% cut in Russian natural gas deliveries affects Moldova’s ability to supply enough electricity to its 2.5 million people, said the deputy prime minister of the tiny ex-Soviet state.
theguardian
