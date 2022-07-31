Blockchain
MyCointainer Review – How to Make the Most of the Platform to Earn Great Crypto Rewards
In the year of the global recession that influenced the crypto market as well, it’s important to choose a platform that provides you with different options to earn rewards. You must have heard a lot about crypto staking and how popular it is these days, but it is crucial these days not to limit yourself to a single way to earn crypto coins. In this review, we’ll be going over a MyCointainer platform offering a variety of tools for crypto traders, investors, and stakers.
Operating since November 2018 and currently with over 150 coins on offer and good functionality organized in a simple and beginner-friendly platform, MyCointainer seems like a decent competitor of some of the best-known crypto exchanges. But is MyCointainer legit at all? How do we know? The platform has recently renewed its license by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit to support a safe and transparent community for crypto trading.
MyCointainer crypto platform – stay calm and watch your portfolio grow
MyCointainer reviews a popular view that earning crypto is limited to a group of insiders who “know”. The platform was created to help beginners who want to invest in crypto earn great profit. And this crypto provider truly walks the talk – no need to spend hours to figure out how to stake tokens on the platform, you’ll be guided through a quite transparent process to get to your rewards.
Staking has never seemed easier to me. At first, it was so simple that I even had doubts if I did everything right. I just deposited cash from my bank account and bought the crypto I wanted. Boom, that’s it! Nothing else needed. Now when it’s been 6 weeks since I did it, I can see the profit generated in the wallet over time, and I’m just amazed how effortless it was – no lockups or extra steps – keeping crypto in the MyCointainer digital wallet is enough to get rewards. Isn’t it the best place to stake crypto so effortlessly?
In addition to regular online staking, MyCointainer supports cold staking with 20 coins available so far, including CTSI, MATIC, AVAX and NEBL. Cold staking is as straightforward as online staking but definitely requires some extra steps. First of all, you need to purchase a hardware wallet to store your crypto coins. There’s a lot of information out there about storage units, but you will most likely choose one of the two brands – Ledger and Trezor that are two leaders on the market. Then you will delegate your coins to MyCointainer crypto platform to earn extra rewards. The cool thing about cold staking with this platform is that you don’t need to freeze your coins, and they stay in your wallet, so it’s a far more secure way to earn crypto by keeping it away from hackers.
MyCointainer app – a great alternative to the desktop version. Buy and sell crypto anytime, anywhere
If you’re a digital nomad and are used to making decisions on the go, there’s a MyCointainer mobile app for both iOS and Android so that you could stake, exchange your coins and get access to your wallet no matter where you currently are.
With the mobile app, you get access to the most important features:
- Your wallet with the overview of the coins you bought. Also, if you click on a particular coin, you can track all the rewards generated and even the reward fees that are charged. You get updates daily which is a lovely opportunity to have when the value of crypto coins changes every day.
- Features like Staking, Exchange and Airdrops. The app provides you with 150+ crypto assets to buy, stake and exchange. No need to wait till you’re back at the computer again. Also, the air drops available on MyCointainer are often time-sensitive (even though the tasks take up to 10 minutes), so it’s great to be able to participate on your phone when you’re standing in the line or waiting for your friend in the coffee shop.
- On the Home page, at the top of the screen you can swipe to read the News about the latest integrations, releases, etc. For example, recently MyCointainer integrated with Fireblocks wallet to provide its users with a powerful payment system with a high security level.
The app is as safe as the platform – the access is protected by 2FA Authentication and you can additionally add Biometric Authentication.
MyCointainer add-ons – what else does the platform have to offer?
MyCointainer strives to become a universal community where anything is possible for anyone and there are multiple opportunities to make more coins. Below are several steps their team has taken towards providing their users with more crypto goodies:
- EarnBack extension for cashback in crypto. You can make good money out of crypto cashback by installing the extension. Shop in online stores like AliExpress, eBay, iHerb, book your next room on Booking.com and get up to 40% cashback.
- Airdrops & Giveaways. Earn crypto with 0 investment by taking part in various airdrops. Normally, a task takes up to 10 minutes to perform, and you’re good to go and win some crypto.
- Referral program. Share a referral link with your friend for you both to win a 15 EUR staking token each.
In H2 2022 MyCointainer also plans to launch its native coin to support the platform, and we’re looking forward to seeing it grow.
Overall, MyCointainer is a great no-frill resource for crypto beginners who are looking to both learn and earn cryptocurrency. With a long list of supported coins, mobile apps and continuous growth in terms of tools and integrations, it’s very promising and might soon be called the best crypto discovery of the year.
Metaplex Studios Reveals Alpha Crew Council, Announces Early Access to Metaplex Creator Studio
Diverse artist slate among the first to mint NFT projects with no-code Creator Studio and welcome the next wave of new creators to Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metaplex Studios, Inc., a developer studio that aims to grow the ecosystem of developers, creators and collectors that are using the Metaplex Protocol, today named 8 diverse creators chosen to form the Alpha Crew, among the first creators to launch projects with the new, no-code Metaplex Creator Studio. A platform built to simplify the launch and management of NFT projects and communities, Creator Studio lowers barriers to entry and makes it easy for independent artists and creators to mint, sell and manage Solana NFTs without writing a single line of code or hiring a developer – powered by the Metaplex Protocol, the fastest growing web3 creator platform in the world. Metaplex Studios announced it will also begin phased acceptance to Creator Studio this week from a wait list of over 50,000 creatives seeking an easy to learn, more approachable solution.
The Alpha Crew meets weekly to discuss best practices with Metaplex Studios staff and advise on future product direction. Guest speakers for the series include renowned 1/1 artist John Le and other experienced NFT artists and creators. The networking group supports burgeoning creators to land their Creator Studio projects successfully as they begin their entrepreneurial journey, and also provides valuable user experience feedback to the Metaplex Studios’ product teams. Alpha Crew creators and their NFT projects will be highlighted in marketing campaigns and serve as ambassadors to the next wave of talent sharing their creativity through NFTs. The creators are:
Metaplex Creator Studio: Anyone Can Be a Creator
In the Metaplex ecosystem, more than 150,000 creators have used the Metaplex protocol to engage more than 7 million collectors who in total have minted more than 21 million NFTs in just one year. But until now, most creators could not participate in Solana NFTs without hiring a developer or teaching themselves to code. Anyone can be a creator when using Creator Studio – it’s never been easier to upload, mint and manage NFT drops, and experiment with generative collections, 1/1 or open and limited editions. Creators can easily design a mint page that looks like an extension of their project with complementary colors and manage sales directly from the site. Simply upload art files and basic metadata information via Creator Studio’s easy-to-use interface, eliminating the need for deep technical developer expertise. Creators also enjoy the freedom of launching projects anytime they like, as many times as they want, without waiting to be slotted into a launchpad calendar.
“Metaplex is the ecosystem of the NFT creator,” said Julie Mossler, CMO of Metaplex Studios. “The Alpha Crew represents the independent culture and spirit that have made Solana NFTs so unique and the most exciting and colorful cross-section of art, entertainment and engagement built for a decentralized world. We can’t wait to introduce these artists’ unique points of view and inspire future creators to try our new Creator Studio. Whether it’s your first collection or you know your way around a mint, Creator Studio will help make your NFT ambitions a reality.”
Creators have found an essential revenue stream on the Solana blockchain via Metaplex, with over 90,000 collections earning over $1 billion to date. Community favorites, from DeGods to Aurory, have entrusted their mint, roadmap and business to Metaplex technology. Metaplex intends to launch Creator Studio widely to the public in early 2023.
To get more information or request early access to Creator Studio, click here. Get the latest Metaplex updates on the ecosystem Twitter account @Metaplex.
About Metaplex Studios
Metaplex Studios, Inc. is a developer studio that aims to grow the ecosystem of developers, creators and collectors that are using the Metaplex Protocol by providing the first party applications, tools and resources needed to create the internet of Web3. Metaplex Studios also provides engineering and consulting services to The Metaplex Foundation, the non-profit responsible for ensuring the long-term sustainable development of the Metaplex Protocol and application framework.
Website: www.metaplex.com
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/metaplex
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaplex
About Metaplex
Founded in 2021, the Metaplex Protocol is the ubiquitous digital asset infrastructure for the Solana blockchain, powering the world’s largest, fastest and most affordable NFT ecosystem for marketplaces, games, arts and digital collectibles. 99.9%+ of all NFTs on Solana were created with Metaplex and use Metaplex’s Digital Asset Standard and Program Library. Supported by robust developer tools for web and mobile, Metaplex has propelled one of the fastest growing creator economies in history: a vibrant movement of more than 150,000 diverse creators and 21M NFTs held by more than 7 million total unique holders. Creators, collectors and developers break free of traditional gatekeepers with Metaplex solutions to share and grow value from creative work, emboldened by an inexpensive, customizable and completely decentralized environment. To begin creating on Metaplex, please visit https://www.metaplex.com.
Contacts
Aspectus Group for Metaplex
[email protected]
Bitcoin Fear Keeps Price From Lighting Up Halloween Night
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022
Bulls Run Into Resistance, But Bears Have Yet To Scare
Last night was a weekly close in Bitcoin, but the top cryptocurrency narrowly missed closing above the mid-Bollinger Band –– a sign that a bullish trend might be brewing that is now at risk of rejection.
During the 2018 bear market, closing directly below the mid-BB led to further consolidation before a larger breakout and it could happen again. Rejection would lead to nightmarish results.
Bitcoin bulls could be in danger | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Bitcoin Bollinger Band Breakout Starts To Squeeze Shorts | BTCUSD Analysis October 26, 2022
Bitcoin Readies Final Nail In Crypto Winter Coffin
Bitcoin did manage to escape beyond the Tenkan-sen using the Ichimoku, which during the last bear market was enough to put the final nail in bear’s coffins.
If crypto bulls are indeed out for blood, pushing prices to the Kijun-sen near $30,000 would inflict serious pain on the short side of the market –– which is currently a crowded trade.
Will BTC Survive All Hallows’ Eve?
Only hours remain for the October month candle to close with a potential tweezer bottom –– similar to the candle structure from back in December 2018.
Bitcoin will also close the month with weakening bearish monthly momentum for the first time in nearly one full year. While the LMACD histogram has been bearish for its 14th month, momentum shows it will stay that way for at least a couple more months.
We are also looking ahead toward next month for the Fisher Transform to cross. The tool is used for finding precise turning points in markets, and in the past has accurately predicted tops and bottoms on the highest timeframes. Cyclical tools show that the turning point could arrive before the end of the year, but it isn’t quite here yet.
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?
Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a total of 138 days under the realized price so far since the June of this year.
Before we look at the data for the Bitcoin realized price, it’s best if a basic understanding of the “realized cap” is attained first.
The realized cap is calculated by multiplying each coin in the circulating supply with the price at which the particular coin was last moved or sold at, and then taking the sum for the entire supply.
This is different from the usual market cap, which doesn’t weigh each coin separately like this, and simply multiplies the entire supply with the current BTC price.
Now, if the market cap is divided by the total number of coins in circulation, we obviously get back the BTC price. Much in the same way, a “realized price” can also be derived from the realized cap.
The significance of the realized price is that it’s the cost-basis of the average investor in the Bitcoin market. Here is a chart that shows how the normal price has compared with this one during the last six months:
Looks like the two metrics have been approaching each other in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin price has been below the realized price during the last few months, but has recently started approaching it as a result of the bullish momentum.
Historically, the realized price has posed a resistance to the crypto’s value during bear market periods, keeping it trapped in the region below.
During 2015, BTC spent 300 days under this level, while during 2019 it remained in the zone for only 133 days.
So far in the current year, Bitcoin has found itself below the realized price for a total of 138 days, with a couple of exceptions. One of the instances of the opposite was the relief rally back in July-August, which helped the price stay in the zone above for almost a month.
The coin has failed to break this resistance several times already in the last six months, so it remains to be seen whether bulls can keep up the momentum this time and find some ground above the level or not.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, up 7% in the last week.
The value of the crypto seems to have been stable above $20k recently | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
- BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000.
- BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
- BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe abo the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few days has been impeccably high, with the price rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $21,500, forming a more bullish bias with eyes set for more rallies ahead of its monthly close. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lead the charge for more price recoveries. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of BTC has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying from a low of $18,800 to a high of $20,500 as the price of BTC formed support above this region for more rallies.
Past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for BTC and the whole of the crypto industry as the price of BTC continued its range between $18,800 to $19,200 before showing strength to rally past this region, acting as a block for price rallies.
After its weekly close of above $20,500, BTC’s price looked stronger as the price of BTC geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $21,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,200.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,500-$19,800.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $20,800 as BTC price formed a good support around $20,500. Still, the price of BTC faces a little rejection; flipping $21,200 into support would lead to more upside to a region of $22,000 for BTC.
The price of BTC is struggling to break and close above $21,200, which corresponds to the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $22,500 at 61.8% Fib value.
Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.
Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.
32.8% Fib Value – $21,200
61.8% Fib Value – $22,500
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Why The Dogecoin And Meme Coin Rally May Not Be Over Just Yet
Dogecoin is still riding the wave of the hype that came with the completion of the deal between Elon Musk and the social media platform Twitter. The meme coin had been able to rally towards six-month highs and broke several major resistance levels along the way. Even now, the rally in the price of the digital asset is expected to continue and in doing so, it will take the entire meme coin sector with it.
Meme Coins Follow Dogecoin
Over the last week, meme coins have stuck closely to Dogecoin’s rally. While the largest meme coin by market cap had been on the rise, its smaller counterparts had quickly followed. Cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) had seen good movement as well during this time.
The largest meme coins had recorded double-digit gains in what has arguably been the most profitable time for meme coins in 2022. Dogecoin’s market cap had more than doubled during this time and other meme coins had moved up the ladder in terms of their positions in the crypto market.
While Dogecoin had reclaimed the 8th position, beating out heavy hitters such as Cardano and Solana, Shiba Inu had also moved to take the 13th position. Dogelon Mars also moved in this time and now sits at 135th according to data from Coinmarketcap. As for Baby Doge Coin, it is currently ranked 223rd by the data aggregation website.
DOGE price at $0.122 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Meme Coin Season Not Over
Now, going into the new week, there has been some lull in the crypto market. This is obvious given most cryptocurrencies are in the red in the last 24 hours since the weekend had come with low momentum and low volatility. However, even though the general crypto rally might be looking at an end, it may not be so early for meme coins.
Obviously, the reason for the Dogecoin rally that led to meme coin season was Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, and this is despite the fact that the billionaire is yet to lay out his plans for the meme coin and how it fits into his grand plan for Twitter.
Musk had previously proposed the idea of adding DOGE to the Twitter “Tip Jar” feature to make it possible for users to tip creators with the meme coin. If this remains part of Musk’s plan now that he is Twitter’s boss, then there is expected to be an even bigger (positive) response from DOGE to this news.
Naturally, as Dogecoin rises, so will the rest of the meme coins given what has been witnessed in the market already. So despite the slowdown, there may still be more upward movement in the future of these meme coins.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
First-Ever Rootstock Summit Marks The New Brand Presence For Bitcoin’s Second-Layer Virtual Machine
The rebranding of the Rootstock brand will take place during the next Rootstock Summit. Important announcements about Rootstock and its expanding ecosystem will be made during the event, which will bring together key influencers and ecosystem members.
This year’s Rootstock Summit will be held in Sans Souci, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 10th, 2022. It’s a big deal since it affects the direction Rootstock and the Rootstock Infrastructure Framework (RIF) are headed in the future.
There will be representatives from CoinTelegraph, BeinCrypto, Crypto Mode, and Cripto247 at the next Rootstock Summit. There is a massive potential audience of millions of people who will be made aware of the event and everything that goes on there thanks to the coverage from both outlets.
With this, Rootstock will be reborn with a new identity and look. In the next round of Rootstock’s development, the community will have even more freedom to shape the brand, since all marketing materials and brand assets will be released as open source. With its new branding strategy “Built on Bitcoin,” Bitcoin’s second layer is brought full circle to its origins in the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem.
Rootstock was designed to be a second-layer virtual machine that might overcome Bitcoin’s inherent constraints. Since its inception in 2014, this project has allowed for faster Bitcoin transactions and offers smart contracts.
Sovryn, Money on Chain, and Tropykus are just a few of the many DeFi that have made Rootstock their home. The Rootstock Summit will shine a fresh light on the Bitcoin ecosystem and its potential, both of which will continue to be important moving forward.
At the Summit, Rootstock co-founder Diego Gutiérrez Zaldvar made the following statement:
“Rootstock is one of the most secure smart contract platforms in the world, bringing long term value and sustainability to Bitcoin. I’m thrilled for Rootstock’s ecosystem members to come together at the Summit and celebrate the many milestones achieved in the past five years, including surpassing 50% of Bitcoin hashing power through merged mining, and seeing the launch of the first DeFi on Bitcoin protocols. The event is an incredible opportunity to build the vision of Rootstock’s future together with the community.”
Participants at the Rootstock Summit will hear from many influential and authoritative voices, such as:
- Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Sergio Lerner (Rootstock Co-Founder)
- Eden Yago (Sovryn Core Contributor)
- Dan Held (Bitcoin Educator)
- Francisco Calderón (Lightning Network)
- Diego Fernández (Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation, City of Buenos Aires)
- And more to come!
You may submit a request for tickets.
