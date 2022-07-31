Mycointainer Review – How To Make The Most Of The Platform To Earn Great Crypto Rewards

Pin 0 Shares

In the year of the global recession that influenced the crypto market as well, it’s important to choose a platform that provides you with different options to earn rewards. You must have heard a lot about crypto staking and how popular it is these days, but it is crucial these days not to limit yourself to a single way to earn crypto coins. In this review, we’ll be going over a MyCointainer platform offering a variety of tools for crypto traders, investors, and stakers.

Operating since November 2018 and currently with over 150 coins on offer and good functionality organized in a simple and beginner-friendly platform, MyCointainer seems like a decent competitor of some of the best-known crypto exchanges. But is MyCointainer legit at all? How do we know? The platform has recently renewed its license by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit to support a safe and transparent community for crypto trading.

MyCointainer crypto platform – stay calm and watch your portfolio grow

MyCointainer reviews a popular view that earning crypto is limited to a group of insiders who “know”. The platform was created to help beginners who want to invest in crypto earn great profit. And this crypto provider truly walks the talk – no need to spend hours to figure out how to stake tokens on the platform, you’ll be guided through a quite transparent process to get to your rewards.

Staking has never seemed easier to me. At first, it was so simple that I even had doubts if I did everything right. I just deposited cash from my bank account and bought the crypto I wanted. Boom, that’s it! Nothing else needed. Now when it’s been 6 weeks since I did it, I can see the profit generated in the wallet over time, and I’m just amazed how effortless it was – no lockups or extra steps – keeping crypto in the MyCointainer digital wallet is enough to get rewards. Isn’t it the best place to stake crypto so effortlessly?

In addition to regular online staking, MyCointainer supports cold staking with 20 coins available so far, including CTSI, MATIC, AVAX and NEBL. Cold staking is as straightforward as online staking but definitely requires some extra steps. First of all, you need to purchase a hardware wallet to store your crypto coins. There’s a lot of information out there about storage units, but you will most likely choose one of the two brands – Ledger and Trezor that are two leaders on the market. Then you will delegate your coins to MyCointainer crypto platform to earn extra rewards. The cool thing about cold staking with this platform is that you don’t need to freeze your coins, and they stay in your wallet, so it’s a far more secure way to earn crypto by keeping it away from hackers.

MyCointainer app – a great alternative to the desktop version. Buy and sell crypto anytime, anywhere

If you’re a digital nomad and are used to making decisions on the go, there’s a MyCointainer mobile app for both iOS and Android so that you could stake, exchange your coins and get access to your wallet no matter where you currently are.

With the mobile app, you get access to the most important features:

Your wallet with the overview of the coins you bought. Also, if you click on a particular coin, you can track all the rewards generated and even the reward fees that are charged. You get updates daily which is a lovely opportunity to have when the value of crypto coins changes every day.

Features like Staking, Exchange and Airdrops. The app provides you with 150+ crypto assets to buy, stake and exchange. No need to wait till you’re back at the computer again. Also, the air drops available on MyCointainer are often time-sensitive (even though the tasks take up to 10 minutes), so it’s great to be able to participate on your phone when you’re standing in the line or waiting for your friend in the coffee shop.

On the Home page, at the top of the screen you can swipe to read the News about the latest integrations, releases, etc. For example, recently MyCointainer integrated with Fireblocks wallet to provide its users with a powerful payment system with a high security level.

The app is as safe as the platform – the access is protected by 2FA Authentication and you can additionally add Biometric Authentication.

MyCointainer add-ons – what else does the platform have to offer?

MyCointainer strives to become a universal community where anything is possible for anyone and there are multiple opportunities to make more coins. Below are several steps their team has taken towards providing their users with more crypto goodies:

EarnBack extension for cashback in crypto. You can make good money out of crypto cashback by installing the extension. Shop in online stores like AliExpress, eBay, iHerb, book your next room on Booking.com and get up to 40% cashback.

Airdrops & Giveaways. Earn crypto with 0 investment by taking part in various airdrops. Normally, a task takes up to 10 minutes to perform, and you’re good to go and win some crypto.

Referral program. Share a referral link with your friend for you both to win a 15 EUR staking token each.

In H2 2022 MyCointainer also plans to launch its native coin to support the platform, and we’re looking forward to seeing it grow.

Overall, MyCointainer is a great no-frill resource for crypto beginners who are looking to both learn and earn cryptocurrency. With a long list of supported coins, mobile apps and continuous growth in terms of tools and integrations, it’s very promising and might soon be called the best crypto discovery of the year.