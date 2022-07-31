News
Real World Economics: What gives with these great state jobless numbers?
It’s OK! Even modest Minnesotans can say it! We’re special! We’re really special!
With an unemployment rate of 1.8% for June, Minnesota not only has the lowest such rate in the nation and in our history, but the lowest rate ever chalked up by any state in any year since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tabulating the metric in 1913.
Huh?
Didn’t another government agency just announce that Gross Domestic Product, the value of all new U.S. output, had dropped April through June? Wasn’t that the second quarterly drop in a row? Isn’t that a recession?
So who’s getting all these jobs? Are they all people who never get scheduled for more than 18 hours per week?
And didn’t surveys taken in early June indicate a large majority of Americans think we’re already in recession?
And what about inflation? Didn’t we just hear that it’s rising at the fastest clip in 41 years? Isn’t that why the Federal Reserve is tightening the money supply to aggressively raise interest rates, thus risking said recession? So why did the stock market go up three days in a row last week because of the Fed increase?
Weren’t those of us who took college econ taught that there is a clear tradeoff between inflation and unemployment — one goes up, the other goes down? It’s so ingrained in our discipline that it can be expressed in a named graph one might have to draw on the final exam.
True, all true. The economy is out of its usual patterns, even for economists familiar with fine print surrounding sundry indicators like consumer inflation and GDP.
Moreover, while I don’t doubt the accuracy of these unemployment numbers — they’ve been calculated the same way for decades — there isn’t the same “tone and feel” to labor markets that prevailed back in the 1990s when inflation was low and employment high.
For most of the 1990s, I drafted the Minneapolis Fed’s section of the “Beige Book” report on current economic conditions compiled before all regular policy meetings. Minneapolis now has all of these available online. Search “Minneapolis Beige Book Archive.”
Looking back through the “labor markets” section in each report from 1996 to 1999, what I remembered was true: The unemployment rate is lower now, but news reports of employers desperate for workers were much more common back then. And upward pressure on wages was more common then. So what gives?
First, any single economic indicator is narrowly defined and has limitations. To understand what is going on with jobs often requires going past the headline “unemployment rate” of 1.8% in June. This number only reflects the percentage of people willing to work who don’t have jobs despite looking for them.
This hinges on the “labor force participation rate” — the proportion of the overall population past their 16th birthday who want to work. For decades, Minnesota has been at or near the top in this measure. It still is, but the rate has dropped post-COVID. So, not counted in the June 1.8% figure are people who are not working and not seeking work. These are counted as “out of the labor force” rather than “unemployed.” So, even with no increase in employed people, the unemployment rate can drop.
For a detailed explanation of this and related factors, search: “EPI Kamper Putting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment numbers in context.”
Another factor is that the “headline” unemployment rate per se does not indicate the mix of full-time versus part-time jobs. One person working 40 hours per week plus four hours of overtime is one job. Two people each scheduled for 16 hours a week, plus another person getting 12 hours are three jobs. So more jobs tallied for the same amount of hours worked — but the single person working the 44-hour week is no doubt doing better financially than the other three.
“Anecdotal evidence” showing that people getting far fewer hours than wanted is increasingly common. The fine print in the monthly Labor Situation report picks up some of this, but it takes time to tease out. Ditto for traditional employees versus contractors versus occasional gigs. Traditional methods for picking up “self-employment” lag real-world realities. These are no longer just farmers, plumbers and owner-operator truckers.
There are other reasons why overall indicators may appear contradictory. One is lags. Federal Reserve tightening will be a factor in reducing employment, but effects of monetary policy changes take a long time to kick in, often six to 18 months. So do changes in Congressionally enacted spending or regulatory legislation. If Democrats think anything Congress or the Fed is doing now will affect inflation or jobless rates by November, they are delusional. But the effects eventually do set in.
Similarly, just as a single number for unemployment or changes in output gives a very incomplete picture, so does the single interest rate that the Fed targets. Moreover, even interest rates measured more broadly while ignoring money supply figures can mislead.
In reaction to COVID, the Fed increased the M2 money supply some 40 percent from March 2020, to March 2022. This measures all currency in circulation plus checking, savings and money-market deposits. That move was nearly three times the average increase of all 24-month spans from 1959 through 2019.
By September 2020, the “monetary base,” a narrower measure of money, was up 98 percent in 24 months. That has tapered back somewhat. It is now only 50 percent higher than when the first COVID case showed up. But despite the 1.5 percentage point increase in the Fed’s target interest rate over its past two meetings, enormous amounts of money still float around. Results on price levels, employment and output would be months later even if that could be sopped up rapidly.
There also is public confusion about perceptions, definitions and relationships. Everyone who buys gas or food senses price rises. Those in stable jobs are much less sensitive to labor market improvements and declines.
Many people who took econ courses or who read financial news have been told that inflation and unemployment are polar opposites, as stated above, that a reduction in one means an increase in the other. That was the dominant belief in economics for decades. But research since the 1970s showed that was not necessarily true. This work explained why we had simultaneous high inflation and high unemployment, or “stagflation,” in the 1970s. But that polar view still is common in many media articles. On the other hand, a high proportion of the population, generally with lower education levels, think from reading headlines that “inflation” and “recession” are synonyms, inherently parts of the same thing.
We are living through a very complex economic time in history. Don’t be surprised that confusion abounds, even among seasoned economists.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
HSBC chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson sought a senior job before his surprise resignation
The bank’s board was unwilling to provide the timing of a change or an assurance that he would get the job
wsj
News
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Tax Returns to Congress | United States Supreme Court
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday suspended the submission of Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee.
Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in the former president’s emergency appeal to the High Court, filed on Monday.
Without court intervention, the US Treasury Department could have provided the tax returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee as early as Thursday.
Roberts gave the committee until November 10 to respond. The Chief Justice handles emergency calls from Washington DC, where Trump’s tax fight has continued since 2019.
Lower courts ruled the committee had broad power to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping.
If Trump can persuade the nation’s highest court to intervene in the case, he could delay a final decision until the start of the next Congress in January. If Republicans regain control of the House after the Nov. 8 midterm elections, they could drop the registration request.
The temporary delay imposed by Roberts is the third such order issued by judges in recent days in cases related to Trump.
The court is separately weighing U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s emergency appeal to avoid having to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating potential unlawful interference by Trump and his allies in the state’s 2020 election.
The court is also hearing an emergency appeal from Arizona Republican Party Chairman Kelli Ward to stop the release of phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. the United States.
The House Ways and Means panel and its Democratic chair, Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Trump’s 2019 tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program ( IRS) and compliance with tax laws by the former president. A federal law states that the IRS “provides” any taxpayer’s returns to a handful of top lawmakers.
The US Department of Justice under the Trump administration had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold congressional tax returns. Mnuchin argued he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were wanted by Democrats for partisan reasons. A trial ensued.
After Joe Biden took over the Oval Office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015-2020. The White House deemed the request valid and the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump then tried to stop the transfer in court.
Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case also went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.
Trump had recently sought the intervention of judges in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court dismissed this appeal.
theguardian
News
Boys soccer state semifinal: Woodbury 4, Maple Grove 2
Xander Anderson will have a kicking doubleheader on Friday. He’ll need to keep the ball under the crossbar in one game, over in another.
The Woodbury senior scored three times, Evan Mountin had a goal and two assists and the Ponies beat Maple Grove 4-2 in a Class 3A boys soccer semifinal Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Seeking the school’s first championship, the third-seeded Royals (15-1-3) will face top-seeded Wayzata in Friday’s 10:15 a.m. final. The Trojans seek title No. 4.
“It’s going to be a splendid day,” said a smiling Anderson, who also will kick for the Woodbury football team in a Class 6A playoff game at Eden Prairie.
“In the summer, I could see that they were very determined to prepare all season long for this,” Woodbury coach John Engen said. “They believe in themselves and it’s really inspiring to everybody.”
The Royals have won 12 straight games.
Anderson has a team-best 31 goals this season. His most recent two came 79 seconds apart to break open what had become a tight contest. Mountin assisted on both, with a highlight-reel run on the second.
First, Mountin controlled a throw-in and his pass from about waist high fed Anderson, whose left-footed shot, also from about waist high, found the net 9:04 into the second half for a 2-1 lead.
Then it was time for more Mountin magic.
Down the right side, the senior raced between two defenders deep into the box and made a spin move near the end line. His shot was saved by Holden Waldrum; however, the rebound went right back to Mountin.
“I saw Xander make a run and I just fed him and he buried it,” said Mountin, who scored on a blast with 16:21 left for a 4-1 lead.
Carter Sheard and Caleb Manse scored for the Crimson (18-2-0), who will face Andover for third place at 9 a.m. Wednesday in West St. Paul.
“They scored a few when they had to; we missed a few when we had to,” said co-coach Justin Turner.
Anderson gave the Royals an early 1-0 lead.
Olin Franzwa forced a turnover near midfield, and, battling the Crimson player, his right-footed pass found Anderson, who raced behind the defense. His low shot from 30 yards out beat Waldrum, who came out of the box aiming to beat Anderson to the ball.
A matter of inches quickly turned a potential two-goal lead into a tie game late in the opening 40 minutes.
Moments after Woodbury hit the post, Chris Frantz dribbled amongst three Royals’ defenders before deftly feathering a pass to Sheard, who found the top of the net from about 15 yards out.
“We all just kept being positive, keeping our heads up. We knew we were the better team and that we were going to score more goals,” Anderson said. “We just had to stay positive and keep working.”
Wayzata 4, Andover 1
Charlie Piller had two goals, Mike Orlov and Joe Burica had one each and Wayzata (18-1-2) cruised into the championship game with a 4-1 win over Andover. Three of the game’s five goals came via penalty kicks.
Baraka Tarleton got the Huskies (15-3-2) within 2-1 with 25 minutes left, but Burica and Piller scored less than two minutes apart late to secure the win.
News
Democrats open new super PAC to back Kathy Hochul as her lead narrows
Democrats have opened a new super PAC in New York to support Governor Kathy Hochul’s campaign as her lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin continues to narrow.
The PAC, founded Friday under the aegis of the Democratic Governors Association, is the latest sign that the party fears a possible Republican wave in next week’s midterm elections. Hochul led Zeldin by 17 points this summer, but the lead has since shrunk to less than 10 points.
“Republican Super PACs spent a record nearly $12 million to insert an election denying, abortion-banning, Republican MAGA that would make New York City less safe by overriding laws to get illegal guns off the streets,” David Turner, spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association, told The Associated Press. “The DGA takes nothing for granted and does not sit idly by.”
Hochul’s campaign had the financial edge over Zeldin throughout the race, and New York’s political makeup — roughly two Democrats to one Republican — meant few people really saw Zeldin as a threat.
LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’
The now tight race has Democratic Party heavyweights like President Barack Obama rushing to the state. Obama cut a radio ad supporting Hochul that is now airing statewide.
“My friend, Governor Kathy Hochul, is the best person for this job, hands down,” Obama said in the one-minute radio ad. “Kathy knows how to get things done. She’s a strong leader who met the moment and fought for you.”
NY GOVERNOR’S RACE: ZELDIN CUTS HOCHUL’S LEAD, WIN AMONG INDEPENDENTS
“She’s a strong leader who met the moment and fought for you,” Obama added. “Kathy has strengthened the economy, investing in public safety and getting illegal guns off the streets.”
Obama urged New Yorkers not to “sit on this one” because “your vote matters” and “the stakes couldn’t be higher.”
Less visible on the midterm campaign trail is Obama’s successor, President Biden. Biden has visited less than half of the 14 states with the closest congressional and gubernatorial races, and he has visited only one of the four states whose races will determine Senate control.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Biden’s approval rating remained below 40% throughout October, and his tight schedule is an indicator that Democrats in tight races view his presence as a potential liability.
Fox
News
Takeoff, member of the rap group Migos, died at 28
CNN
—
Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Tuesday in Houston, Texas, a source close to the group confirmed to CNN.
He was 28 years old.
Houston police said they responded to the scene of a shooting in downtown Houston at a bowling alley and pool hall around 2:30 a.m. local time. One person was found dead, according to a tweet from the department.
Two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals, police said.
Authorities say police were told a private party had been held at the scene before the shooting. An investigation is underway.
Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff began performing with his uncle and fellow rapper Quavo, along with Offset, as Migos in 2008. The trio shot to fame with their 2013 single, “Versace.”
Their success only increased in 2016 with the release of their hit “Bad and Boujee”, which featured recording artist Lil Uzi Vert.
The single quickly became an internet sensation, spawning a slew of memes that played the lyrics “rain drop, drop top”.
The song received an even bigger boost after creator and “Atlanta” star Donald Glover dropped the single’s name during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
“I really want to thank the Migos, not for being on the show, but for doing ‘Bad and Boujee,’” Glover said at the time. “Like it’s the best song ever.”
Takeoff and Quavo recently formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” on October 7.
The music video for their song “Messy” was released on Monday.
During a recent conversation on the “Drink Champs” podcast days before his death, Takeoff received praise for his outstanding performance on the new project.
“Time to pop it, you know what I mean? It’s time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean?, Takeoff said. “I don’t want them later when I’m not around.”
Cnn
News
Tom Brady opens up about his divorce from Gisele
CNN
—
Tom Brady has opened up about his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, saying he is focusing on his family and football amid a “very friendly situation”.
“I think there are a lot of professionals in life who experience things that they manage at work and they manage at home,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his weekly podcast Monday. , days after he and Bundchen announced they were divorcing.
“Obviously the good news is that it’s a very friendly situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly, doing my best to win football matches. This is what professionals do.”
Talking to sportscaster Jim Gray during his weekly appearance on their “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady added, “You focus at work when it’s time to work, then when you get home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. Anything you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I will continue to do as long as I work and as long as I’m a dad.
Gray asked Brady if there was a challenge to compartmentalize between the two.
“I think that’s what a professional is,” Brady said. “I’ve faced a lot of tough situations on and off the pitch in 23 years, and a lot of things are happening in front of a lot of people.
“So I think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors even though we’re on TV. That’s our real self there.
“We try to do our best. That’s how people have really gotten to know me over the years from being on TV, and that’s my authentic self that’s there to compete with my teammates every day and you give everything you can to the team.
“Everyone goes through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We are all human. We try our best.”
Brady and Bundchen each announced their divorce on Instagram on Friday.
Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day break from training camp in August to “take care of personal things”, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.
“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated a birthday with people who are dear to me and who were born to August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings,” Brady said.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Elle magazine published in September, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband’s return to the field after his initial retirement last winter.
“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it had more of a presence,” Bündchen told the publication. “I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He must also follow his joy.
Sports
Cryptowatch Launches Social Platform Specifically for the Crypto Community
HSBC chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson sought a senior job before his surprise resignation
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Tax Returns to Congress | United States Supreme Court
Boys soccer state semifinal: Woodbury 4, Maple Grove 2
Bitcoin And The Dollar Reach Inverse Inflection Points
Democrats open new super PAC to back Kathy Hochul as her lead narrows
Takeoff, member of the rap group Migos, died at 28
Tom Brady opens up about his divorce from Gisele
Epik Launches the Epikverse in TCG World
Tories suspend ex-minister over TV ambitions – RT World News
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches