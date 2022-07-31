News
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the current Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
Lottery officials had estimated the winning take at $1.28 billion, but revised the number up to $1.337 billion on Saturday.
The total prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the ticket is a pretty big winner, too; it will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket. A clerk at the Speedway store who answered the phone but declined to give his name said the store had not been officially notified that it sold the winning ticket and that he learned about it from reporters calling for comment.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.
Illinois is among the states where winners of more than $250,000 can choose to not reveal their names and Illinois Lottery spokeswoman Emilia Mazur said the vast majority of those winners do just that.
Even lottery officials may not know for a while who won because winners don’t have to come forward straight away. And the winning ticket may have been bought by a group of people.
“We won’t know whether it’s an individual or it’s a lottery pool until the winner comes forward to claim their prize,” National Mega Millions spokeswoman Danielle Frizzi-Babb said.
As of Saturday afternoon, no winner had come forward, according to Mazur.
Emily Irwin, managing director, Advice & Planning, at Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management, said Friday that the winner should consider keeping a low profile and resist going on an eyebrow-raising spending spree that everyone knows the winner cannot afford.
“This is not the time to start calling everybody you know, saying, ‘Hey, I have a big secret. Can you keep it?’” Irwin said.
This is necessary to avoid being inundated with requests for money.
“There are scammers and others who follow big winners,” she said, admitting that sudden wealth can put a lottery winner in physical danger.
“Privacy equals safety,” she said.
One thing the winner must do immediately is sign the ticket. That’s because if the ticket hasn’t been signed then it really isn’t yours. If the winner loses an unsigned ticket and another person finds it and signs it, the ticket now belongs to them.
Irwin suggests a step further to survive a legal battle over ownership.
“Take a Polaroid of you holding it and (put) it in a safe deposit box or somewhere else safe,” she said.
Pratik Patel, the head of Family Wealth Strategies at BMO Family Office in Chicago, said the winner should work with a financial planner to map out their future.
“I would run a Monte Carlo market simulation,” Patel said, explaining that this is an analysis of what a winner’s annual income might be and what the proceeds from various investments might be. “What you’re doing is using analytics to inform your spending.”
Frizzi-Babb agrees that talking to a financial planner is a good idea.
“I would suggest that you do that before you even set foot in a lottery office,” she said.
One expert who has worked with past lottery winners says the winners should avoid going to the lottery office altogether, instead sending an attorney or financial adviser to preserve their anonymity — if lottery officials allow.
“There are going to be people doing everything they can to figure out who the winner is,” said Kim Kamin, who was a trusts and estates attorney for 17 years and now teaches estate planning at Northwestern University’s law school. “There are going to be many eyes watching.”
There is also a question nobody wants to answer at that particular time: What happens to the money when you die?
Irwin said don’t leave this unanswered; you must take action to ensure the bulk of your estate goes to your beneficiaries rather than the government.
“You need a manager who specializes in this and understands this world,” said Patel. “Someone making $60,000 a year might need a certain type of professional manager and they may want to switch to someone who does ultra wealth.”
Whatever the winner does, it is important to do it slowly.
“You can absolutely indulge but let’s be smart about it,” Patel said. “It’s a lot of money but until you figure out what you can afford, there are still limitations.”
For example, he said, consider chartering a private jet before diving in and buying one.
“You may be interested in owning your favorite basketball team,” he warned, “but maybe that isn’t a good idea if it uses up all your money.”
Takeoff, Quavo of rap group Migos attended Houston party where shooting left 1 dead: report
Rappers Takeoff and Quavo of Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos attended a Houston party early Tuesday where a person was fatally shot, according to a report, citing police.
The gunfire broke out in the 1200 block of Polk St. in the city’s downtown, according to the Houston Police Department.
“One victim was found deceased upon arrival,” police tweeted, while noting that 2 other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.
Unverified reports on social media claimed the shooting was linked to a dispute over a dice game.
Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, known as Takeoff, is from Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Police told Click2Houston that Takeoff and Quavo were attending the party at the time of the shooting along with up to 50 other people.
The private event was taking place in a bowling alley and when officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds to the head or neck who was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators also told Click2Houston.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Migos management for further comment.
Houston police said the identity of the deceased victim will not be released until his family is notified and his identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Migos is also made up of rappers Quavo and Offset, married to Cardi B.
Career advice from actress Emily in Paris, Ashley Park: Dream big
Ashley Park has long kept it positive.
The “Emily in Paris” award-winning actor grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, still a performer – dance, a cappella, musical theater. She credits her parents for planting the seed of positivity in her head.
“My mom and dad taught me by example how to find a silver lining in everything,” she told CNBC Make It. “What’s the lesson? How did it make me grow? What did I learn? How did a rejection or disappointment turn into a blessing that made me stronger?”
It’s an attitude she took with her even as she entered a field where rejection can be a daily routine. Park began her career in theater, garnering acclaim off-Broadway and receiving a Tony Award nomination for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” in 2018.
She also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for her performance as Mindy Chen in “Emily in Paris” in 2021.
Most recently, she partnered with Northwestern Mutual for its Great Realization campaign focused on helping people achieve their personal and financial goals. Here are four lessons she learned on her way to achieving her own career goals.
“You have the right to dream big”
Park says she never thought she would have the opportunities she had.
“I came into the industry knowing that there was no place or path for me on screen and on stage like there obviously was for my white peers,” she says. “But I did it happily because I loved being an actor, performer and artist.”
Staying positive and continuing to move forward eventually landed her working with artists like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tina Fey.
“You have the right to dream big,” she adds.
Last year, Asians and Pacific Islanders got 11% of overall screen time on streaming services, 2.7% of screen time on cable, and 3.2% of screen time on TV, according to media data and analytics firm Nielsen.
This is an overall increase from 2020. It also still lags far behind the country’s population figures: Asians and Pacific Islanders made up about 6.4% of the US population last year. last year, adds Nielsen.
Don’t pretend to be someone you’re not
At first, Park says she thought she had to downplay who she was to get a role — or even pretend to be someone else.
“I used to go [into auditions] and be like, ‘OK, I have to trick them into thinking I’m this character,’ she says. “Or I have to trick them into thinking I’m a white person.”
Eventually, she began to realize that the people who hired her were the ones who wanted her specific skills, not someone else’s. His advice: bring yourself fully to any form of interview and show how you personally connect to the nature of the role.
If it’s the right person, they’ll want to hire you, she says.
Celebrate the success of others
Park says her parents and her professional experiences taught her to stand up for the people around her, even when their success came at her expense.
In her freshman year in New York, she became a finalist for two different theater roles — and found herself up against Friends each time.
“And then on the same day, I found out that those two parts had gone to my two friends,” she says.
Instead of the grief that could have come from her two losses, she says, she remembers feeling “really happy for them”. It’s made a huge difference to his day-to-day happiness, especially in a career usually filled with constant rejection.
Studies back up the benefits of Park’s mindset: Researchers at Harvard Medical School have found that fostering good relationships can improve both people’s health and happiness.
“If I surrounded myself with good people and constantly celebrated their successes,” Park says, “then I constantly celebrated.”
Know that you will always see the other side of a struggle
During her sophomore year in high school, Park was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that attacks part of the blood cells and can spread quickly. She was hospitalized for eight months and has since been in remission.
“Once you get to the other side of that mountain, every other mountain that comes your way, you just have this innate faith that, like, I’ll see the other side,” she says.
This attitude makes it easier to deal with difficult times in her career and personal life, adds Park: No matter what the obstacle, she always knows that things will eventually get better.
She also notes that some of her toughest losses were immediately followed by big wins.
“A lot of the time when I got that dream job it was right after or at the same time getting kicked out of another thing that I really thought was going to be a game-changer for me,” Park said.
Host of the 31st Arab League summit, Algeria intends to achieve diplomatic success – RT in French
Despite the differences of opinion on sensitive issues such as Syria or even the rapprochement of certain States with Israel. Algiers, back on the international diplomatic scene, aims to reach a consensus.
Back on the international diplomatic scene since the election of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria is hosting the 31st Arab League summit on November 1 and 2, the first in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A highly symbolic date for the Algerian state since it coincides with the 68th anniversary of the outbreak of the war of independence.
Algeria’s foreign policy has gone on the offensive at the regional, African and Arab levels
In this context, Algiers intends to make this summit a diplomatic success despite the differences of opinion between the 22 States that make up the organization, particularly on Syria and Libya, and the rapprochement of certain States with Israel. “Algeria’s foreign policy has gone on the offensive at the regional, African and Arab levels”, analysis for AFP Hasni Abidi, director of the Center for Studies and Research on the Arab and Mediterranean World (Cermam) in Geneva.
In addition to the member countries represented at different levels, taking part in this summit is the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres or even the Senegalese President and current Chairman of the African Union as guests of honour.
Russian support for the Arab League
After having succeeded in unifying the rival Palestinian factions in mid-October via “a reconciliation agreement”, Algiers intends to continue this dynamic: “We have accomplished unprecedented work [en amont du sommet] and established a new agenda based on consensus among Arab Foreign Ministers [pour] to make the Algiers session of the Arab summit, a session of renewal and renewal,” said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on October 31 during an interview with the Al Arabiya channel.
It is also within this institutional framework that Algeria has expressed its desire to play an important role in resolving several conflicts and problems at the regional level. A mechanism of action to which Russia subscribes.
“The objectives, which are to make the international situation healthier and to combat the threats and challenges of our times, undoubtedly require the coordination of collective efforts and make representative multilateral structures such as the Arab League much more in demand. “Wrote Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter addressed to the participants.
“The world is going through serious political and economic changes. The process of developing a multipolar system of international relations, based on the principles of equality, justice and respect for everyone’s legitimate interests, is gaining momentum. The countries of the Middle East and North Africa, whose total population amounts to almost 500 million inhabitants, play an increasingly important role in this process”, he also underlined.
An institution created in 1945, the Arab League and its possible reforms will undoubtedly be at the heart of the discussions. As such, as noted by APS, Ramtane Lamamra announced that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune would propose a number of them to make this organization more effective.
Malik Asher
Keke Palmer shares the type of mom she wants to be one day
Whether Keke Palmer one day has a proud family of her own, she will know where to turn for advice.
The actress exclusively told E! News how his relationship with his mother Sharon Palm—who lent a hand to Keke’s new podcast Baby, it’s Keke Palmer— influenced the dynamic that she would like to have one day with her future children.
As Keke explained, she learned that parenthood is “being able to talk to my kids and being able to inspire and encourage them.”
“And also, just tie them up with the things they need to be even better than I could have imagined,” she said. “I want them to have more than I have, and I want them to know more than I do.”
Keke went on to say that when the time comes, she’d like to “create a place for us to have conversations, for them to talk to me, for them to feel like I’m there and accept them, but also to provide them with as much as I can – and also to keep them grounded.”
Haslem on Pierce, Garnett criticism of Heat, ‘I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either’
Udonis Haslem has made clear for decades he does not suffer fools. Or, as he calls them, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.
So when his former rivals from the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets took some early shots at his team on Garnett’s “Anything is Possible” podcast, the Miami Heat captain was more than willing to return the blows.
First, to the duo’s claims of everything from the Heat’s championship window having closed, to Jimmy Butler cruising during the regular season, to Bam Adebayo being of less than All-Star caliber, to Kyle Lowry being no more than reserve quality, and, most significantly, the Heat having lost their identity, Haslem offered an initial rebuke on Instagram.
Haslem opened that post with how the Heat ran Pierce and Garnett out of the playoffs when the two were with both the Celtics and Nets.
“No matter what you say,” Haslem posted, “it won’t change that ass whooping y’all took back in the day!!!”
He continued, “I know a lot about windows closing cause we slammed y’all . . . and locked y’all suckas out forever ever!!!”
Then, with the Heat preparing for Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena, Haslem, in a more private moment with just two reporters on the team’s practice court, took it further.
Of Pierce and Garnett doubting the Heat, Haslem said, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.”
He went on to say why.
“It’s just how I feel. That’s just how I feel. I just feel like every time I turn around those guys got something to say about us,” the 20-year Heat forward said. “Even going back to last year, I think Paul was very critical of us last year. You know what I’m saying? But like why? For what? Critical of Bam, critical of Jimmy, six games in, when there’s a lot of teams struggling right and haven’t hit their stride, not just us. I feel like that was a bit much.
“And I feel like it goes back. But I can feel it, I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either. So I can understand why they probably don’t like us and don’t like me, because I don’t like them, either. And that’s OK. I don’t have to like everybody. I was taught that as a kid: Be respectful; you don’t gotta like everybody.”
Pierce and Garnett offered several criticisms of the Heat, although Garnett said he still envisions the Heat finishing as a top-five team and Pierce noted of Erik Spoelstra, “Spo is one of our game’s best coaches.”
– Pierce on Adebayo, “I think with them, they gotta do it collectively, and I just ain’t seeing it right now. Like Bam, we thought he was gonna turn into a perennial All-Star, and he’s kind of been up and down. The only consistency they got is probably Tyler Herro.”
– Garnett on the Heat losing their grit, “What’s Miami’s identity? That’s the first thing I ask myself. They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball. Now, they done turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m trying to still figure out who they are, though. They don’t really have no identity.”
– Pierce on Lowry, “I think his best role on a championship team is a vet guard coming off the bench.”
– Garnett on regular-season Butler. “I’m supposed to wait 82 games to see if Jimmy Butler gonna give me something like some 36s, some 40s, some 45s? He don’t even look like he has that type of energy.”
– Pierce, on where it is headed, “It’s just, it’s over. Their window’s closing.”
Typically there is a restraint from former players toward active players they had competed against. Haslem felt that code was compromised.
“It’s early. It was six games in,” he said of when Pierce and Garnett offered their thoughts. “There’s a lot of teams who are struggling to hit their stride right now. So to make that comment on us? I felt, like I said, I just feel like it goes back to the rivalry and history of us, which I understand.
“Because we don’t like y’all, either.”
Taylor Swift announces 2023 ‘eras tour’ of US stadiums
Taylor Swift announced her lengthy return to the road on Tuesday morning, with a release dubbed the “Eras Tour” set to hit US stadiums from March 2023 and take place in…
