Chelsea star Werner “in talks” with Newcastle on a loan deal but his £270,000-a-week wage is a stumbling block

Timo Werner is reportedly in talks to join Newcastle on loan.

But his £270,000-a-week Chelsea wages could prove a stumbling block in any potential deal.

The German striker hasn’t reached the heights many were hoping for when he made his £48million transfer from RB Leipzig in 2020.

His return of just ten goals in 56 Premier League games is well below expected figures.

But still desperate to find success in England’s top flight, Der Spiegel reports he could be loaned out to the Magpies.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to sign a forward before the transfer window closes.

And Werner could be the ideal candidate to fire the mega-rich Toon to Europe – although the report adds that Chelsea would insist on a purchase commitment clause for next summer.

Werner is one of Chelsea’s top earners at £270,000 a week – only Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku are paid more.

But Lukaku was also loaned out and returned to Inter after a poor first season at Stamford Bridge.

However, Newcastle would not be willing to pay the full £270,000-a-week for Werner, which could derail a deal.

The former club of the 53-cap Germany international RB Leipzig, where he scored 34 goals in his last season, is said to be interested in a loan for Werner.

Like Newcastle, they wouldn’t take his entire salary – but the attacker could be willing to take a pay cut of up to 50 per cent to seal a move.

Chelsea and Leipzig also have yet to agree on a loan fee.

Despite his low goalscoring record and talent for missing glorious chances, Werner remains popular with coach Thomas Tuchel and Blues fans alike for his tireless work pace, fighting skills and refusal to give up.

However, he surprised his manager by revealing that he was “happy anywhere” and stressing that he wanted to play football regularly ahead of the World Cup.

And should he break up, Kai Havertz would be the only center forward last season.

Raheem Sterling has come in and has played for Manchester City on occasion in the past, while Michy Batshuayi and Armando Broja have returned from loans and are unlikely to be first-choice starters.

Newcastle attempted an ambitious double attack on Leicester for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The £40m bid for Maddison was rejected and he was told it would cost £50m to land his team-mate and England international Barnes a week earlier.

Eddie Howe has already landed Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope this summer but has remained coy about further offensive signings.

He said on Friday: “Never say never but as the days go by it’s starting to look less and less likely.

“But the most important thing is that we get the right players, not the speed at which we get them in.”