Master These Popular Baked Treats

A fun way to pass the time is to get into the hobby of baking. There are so many delicious treats you can make right at home even if you aren’t an experienced baker. In fact, many first-time bakers should be able to handle some simple recipes with ease. Keep these baking treats up your sleeve next time you have unexpected company over and they’ll be sure to come back.

Dessert Bread

One of the most common baking recipes to master is dessert bread. The most popular dessert bread is banana bread because it’s so easy to make. It doesn’t require complicated ingredients. In fact, you likely have all the required ingredients on hand all the time. Banana bread doesn’t require any rising time, so it’s a fast treat as well. Simply mix your batter, pour, and bake. You can even make the recipe your own by adding nuts, chocolate chips, or other ingredients you have around the kitchen.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who doesn’t love a good chocolate chip cookie? Considered to be the most popular type of cookie, it requires little expertise and lots of love. There are no special ingredients required, so you should always be able to whip up a batch at a moment’s notice. Baking chocolate chip cookies is a great way to practice your baking skills while resulting in a sweet, tasty treat when you’re done. If you can master the chocolate chip cookie, you’ll be ready for more complicated recipes in no time.

Muffins

Muffins are another quick, easy recipe to master. The ingredients are similar to desert bread so you don’t need to invest in anything special to make great muffins. You can customize them however you wish, with different fruits, nuts, or other ingredients you may have around your kitchen you think would make a good addition.

Bar Cookies

Bar cookies are about as easy as they get. You don’t have to worry about mixing dry and wet ingredients separately. Everything gets dumped into one big bowl, mixed up, and baked. Bar cookies can be made to your liking, with different candies, pretzels, oats, and ingredients you may find tasty.

Rolls

If you’ve ever had a homemade roll hot out of the oven, you know how amazing these soft, chewy treats can be. While they may seem complicated to make, they’re actually quite easy. All you need is a little patience and the right recipe to create these soft, pillowy treats.

Scones

Scones are another item that seems like they’re only for experienced bakers. However, these delicious coffee cake treats are deceptively simple. In fact, you’ll be so pleasantly surprised at how easy scones are to bake that you’ll soon be whipping them up any time you want a sweet treat to go with your morning coffee.

Brownies

Brownies are similar to bar cookies in that they don’t require you to mix your ingredients in separate bowls. One bowl is all you’ll need to make tasty brownies. All you have to do is dump, stir, pour into a pan, and bake.

If you feel up to the task, start working on mastering these baking recipes. People will be impressed by your skills and you’ll be a fan favorite at any event you attend.