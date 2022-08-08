News
8 Best Books To Read For Beginners
The best way to learn how to do something new, whether it’s in the office or in your personal life, is to read books written by experts in that area. And if you want to get started with something new and exciting like investing, there are plenty of books out there that can help you get started with investment basics and then go further with more advanced topics. Here are eight great books to read for beginners who want to learn and read something new to do it right!
1) The Element by Ken Robinson
The Element is a book for beginner readers that looks at how people can find their passion in life. It’s an inspiring and motivating read, and it will definitely get you thinking about what you’re passionate about. If you’re looking for books to read for beginners that will help you find your passion in life, then this is the book best book for beginners to read for you.
2) Grit by Angela Duckworth
If you’re looking for the books to read for beginners to help you develop some of the key qualities of success, look no further than Grit. In her book for beginners to read, Angela Duckworth explores what it takes to persevere and achieve long-term goals. She draws on her own experience as well as scientific research to provide insights and strategies for readers. This is an excellent book for beginner readers who are looking to develop grit and determination.
3) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
This books to read for beginners is the perfect book for beginner readers because of its simple and straightforward story. The Little Prince is about a young boy who lives on an asteroid and decides to visit different planets. He meets interesting characters along the way and learns valuable lessons about life. This book for beginners to read is a classic for a reason, and it’s sure to enchant readers of all ages.
4) Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell
Outliers is one of the best book for beginner readers because it helps explain why some people are successful. It also teaches that success is not just about talent or working hard, but about opportunity and luck. This book for beginners to read shows that anyone can achieve greatness if they have the right combination of factors. One of the best books to read for beginners.
5) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
This book for beginner readers who want to learn how to not take things so seriously. It’s a great book for beginners to read because it helps them understand that it’s okay to make mistakes and that everyone is imperfect. One of the best books to read for beginners that will teach you how to be more mindful of your thoughts and actions, and how to focus on what truly matters in life.
6) Purple Cow by Seth Godin
Next on the list of best books to read for beginners is Seth Godin’s Purple Cow is a book for beginner readers who want to stand out from the crowd. In it, he discusses how to be remarkable and how to make your product or service stand out from the competition. He also touches on the importance of marketing and how to create a buzz around your business. Best book for beginners to read and one of the best books for entrepreneurship.
7) Deep Work by Cal Newport
This book for beginner readers who want to learn how to focus and achieve more in their work. It’s a great book for beginners to read because it helps explain the importance of focus, and how to achieve it. The book also provides practical tips on how to implement a deep work lifestyle. One of the best books to read for beginners.
8) Tools of Titans by Tim Ferriss
Next on the list of best book for beginner readers and the best books for entrepreneurship is Tools of Titans. This book is chock-full of interviews with some of the world’s most successful people. It’s a great book for beginners to read because it provides an insight into how incredibly successful people think. You’ll also get actionable advice that you can apply to your own life. One of the best books to read for beginners.
If you’re looking for books to read for beginners, any one of these eight books would be a great choice. They’re all enjoyable reads that will also teach you something new. So go ahead and pick one up, and start your journey into the world of books!
Our America: Montford Point Mission | official trailer
They were rare. Pride. The first one.
In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the first black recruits to the United States Marine Corps, ABC-owned television stations feature “Our America: Mission Montford Point.” The hour-long special tells the origin story of the Montford Point Marines, the approximately 20,000 black men who trained in a separate section of Camp Lejeune, breaking the color barrier of last armed service to allow African Americans to join. The first of them arrived at Camp Montford Point on August 26, 1942.
The mission on behalf of the special refers to the ongoing effort to identify and reward Montford Pointers for their contribution to American history. They collectively received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012. However, since then only about 2,000 men or their relatives have received replicas of the medal.
Now the retired Marines and grandchildren of the first Montford Point Marines have made it their mission to locate and honor those who did not receive the medal. That’s the mission at the heart of the latest episode of the Our America series, “Our America: Mission Montford Point.”
A Brief History of the Montford Point Marines
Montford Point Marines trained at Camp Montford Point from 1942 to 1949. Their arrival was met with vehement disapproval from the highest ranks of the Marine Corps. The commandant of the Marines, Major General Thomas Holcomb, sadly declared, “If it was a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would prefer the whites.”
“The Montford Point Marines were a project. Like the Tuskegee Airmen, they were allowed into the Marine Corps to prove they couldn’t be Marines. At the time, President Roosevelt was running for his re-election, A. Philip Randolph was leading the push for fair employment for black people as World War II unfolded. And to appease them, they said, okay, let’s send them in and train them. And once that they’ll realize they can’t be Marines, they’ll leave,” says Houston Shinal, superintendent of the Montford Point Marine National Monument.
Even in the face of the abusive and racist treatment they endured, they served with pride. One of the first black USMC drill instructors, William “Jack” McDowell, a retired first sergeant, recalled, “I got spat and kicked and punched and all that stuff. that you know. And the whole idea, from what I could understand at the time, was to frustrate you so much that you either quit and go home or stay. And so the meaner they got, the meaner I got I wasn’t about to quit.
About 13,000 Montford Pointers served overseas in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Thousands of them saw combat, fighting in the battles of Iwo Jima, Saipan and Guam.
Camp Montford Point was decommissioned in 1949 after President Harry Truman signed an order that called for the desegregation of all US armed services. It was renamed in 1973 in honor of Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson, a Montford Pointer who became the USMC’s first black drill instructor.
Watch “Our America: Mission Montford Point,” premiering Tuesday, September 20 on Hulu or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Zeppelin sells Source Hotel in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood for $70 million
Developer Kyle Zeppelin has unloaded his most eye-catching local asset.
On Wednesday, the head of Zeppelin Development sold The Source Hotel + Market Hall to RiNo to Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners for $70 million.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but I think the market is in the right place,” Zeppelin said of the sale.
The eight-story hotel at 3330 Brighton Blvd. has 100 rooms and opened in 2018. A room next weekend starts at around $300, according to the hotel’s website. The adjacent food hall, fashioned from a former warehouse, opened in 2013 and “gave us the momentum to move forward with the hotel.” Adjoining car park with 300 spaces.
The two properties combined have approximately 45,000 square feet of retail space, Zeppelin said. Tenants of the market hall include the sushi restaurant Temaki Den and the barbecue restaurant Smōk. The New Belgium brasserie and the Middle Eastern restaurant Safta operate in the hotel building.
“The range of culinary tenants is probably comparable to any hotel in New York or Las Vegas, for all the fame they have,” Zeppelin said.
Stockdale said in a press release that the company plans to make “significant investments” in the property, including “refreshing guest rooms, reimagining its rooftop restaurant, activating the hotel lobby experience and create additional revenue streams in the hotel retail space.”
Stockdale has another operation in Denver; the company bought The Shops at Northfield outdoor shopping center earlier this year.
Under Zeppelin ownership, the Source Hotel was managed by Union Hospitality, which also manages the St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder.
Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group will operate the hotel going forward for Stockdale.
Daniel del Olmo, COO of Sage’s hotel management arm, said The Source is the 14th independent hotel that Sage owns and/or manages. There are many hotels in and around downtown Denver, including the Crawford Hotel in Union Station, the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square, and the Catbird Hotel in RiNo.
“Over the past few years, we’ve really grown the lifestyle collection,” he said.
Del Olmo said the company plans to take a step back and “identify what works well and what we can dial in.”
“I couldn’t think of a more unique experience out there,” he said. “It’s a great fit.”
Zeppelin, founded by Kyle’s father Mickey, has grown into what is now RiNo since the turn of the century, with much of that activity taking place on its 28-acre taxi campus, which was once, in part , the Yellow Taxi depot. But Taxi is a bit hidden across the South Platte River, while The Source is down a busy corridor and receives more foot traffic.
“It’s more public,” Zeppelin said.
Zeppelin spoke proudly of how other developers have flocked to the Brighton Corridor in recent years.
“The goal was to provide the catalyst, but in no way to own the neighborhood,” he said.
Zeppelin will continue its development on the Taxi campus. He said the company’s Kabin apartments, which it is building more of, have RiNo’s highest rents per square foot.
But Zeppelin’s eyes increasingly turned to the high country. The company is renovating the Historic Western Hotel in Ouray and plans to reopen it in a few weeks. The company will also launch the A-Frame Club at Winter Park, a network of small cabins near the ski resort, on Thanksgiving.
“The mountains have been quite underserved by more forward-thinking development,” he said.
Zeppelin said it was under contract for a site in Bozeman, Montana for another A-Frame Club location.
Colorado social worker is accused of making sexual advances to at least 40 mothers
A former Colorado social worker has been accused of making ‘sexual advances’ to around 40 mothers and threatened to remove their children from their care when they rejected her.
Robin Niceta, 41, who worked for child protection in Arapahoe County, allegedly offered parents and guardians alcohol and invited them to her home before making sexual advances, a lawsuit alleges million dollars filed by Aurora adviser Danielle Jurinsky.
Jurinsky filed the class action after Niceta filed false child abuse allegations against her – and now dozens of other alleged victims have joined the lawsuit.
Niceta is also accused of trying to silence her victims and their “restraining orders” by threatening to separate parents from their children and providing false complaints and evidence to do so.
Lawyer Elliot Singer, who prepared the lawsuit, told The Gazette: “So far several parents have come forward to let us know that they too had their children taken away as a result of Robin’s actions. Niceta related to their cases, whether by what they believe to be false testimony in court of what they believe to be false reports.
A mother said Niceta told her she had gift cards for her and gave her personal mobile number, and asked her to come to her house to collect them. When the mother arrived, she was offered an alcoholic drink which she declined.
Singer said: “Once this class member refused what was clearly sexual advances, Niceta basically turned on her and did everything in her power to make sure the child was permanently withdrawn.”
Robin Niceta, who was an Arapahoe County child protection worker, is accused of making ‘sexual advances’ to mothers and threatening to remove their children from their care when they have rejected
Pictured: Niceta with brown pixie cut. The former social worker is also accused of trying to silence her victims and their ‘restraining orders’ by threatening to separate parents from their children
Counselor Danielle Jurinsky was accused by Niceta of sexually abusing her son. Police later discovered the allegations were false, prompting Jurinsky to launch the million-dollar lawsuit.
Councilor Jurinsky has filed a lawsuit on behalf of herself and 40 other women who have spoken out about their experiences with Niceta.
Niceta was recently romantically involved with Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was fired in April after the former social worker falsely claimed Jurinsky had ‘sexually abused her son’ in a whistleblower anonymous on January 28.
In May, the former social worker quit her job as the accusations began to pour in.
Pictured: Former Aurora, Colorado Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. She was fired in April following false accusations her former lover, Niceta, made about Jurinsky
“Please consider my email as my immediate resignation from Arapahoe County,” Niceta wrote. ‘I’m enjoying the last 5 years and I wish you both the best.’
An arrest warrant was issued for Niceta on May 16.
The social worker’s arrest affidavit cited her charge against Jurinsky in January – a day after the counselor made a critical comment against her former lover, Wilson, on the Steffen Tubbs radio show.
Niceta made the call identifying herself as an employee of one of four Jurinsky restaurants she owns around Denver, according to Denver7.
She told police she heard Jurinsky ask her son, “Do you want to see something funny?” then proceeded to perform sexual acts with the child.
Jurinsky notably called the police chief “trash,” which left Niceta “mortified, upset and hurt,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were then able to close the case on February 14 after finding Jurinsky innocent. They later identify Niceta as the one who tipped the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department, and she was arrested in May for reporting the false charges.
Jurinsky later said the past few months had been “brutal” and she had never met Niceta.
“All I can say is it’s a parent’s worst nightmare to get a call like me and be investigated like me knowing it was a complete lie and knowing it was retaliation for my opinions,” Jurinsky said in Denver. seven.
“Any other attacks that have come my way, I can handle them on my feet and I can fight back and I can fight back. You involve my child and it brings me to my knees. And it becomes a different kind of fight.
Jurinsky made a rude comment against Niceta’s former lover who was Aurora’s former police chief. A day later, Niceta reported Jurinsky anonymously
Niceta was named in another family lawsuit accusing her of separating another family from their 14-year-old daughter. She is due in court on August 26. Pictured: Niceta with a brown pixie cut and her ex-lover Vanessa Wilson with a gray pixie cut
A search warrant of his laptop provided by the county showed a full search history for “does the child abuse hotline keep phone numbers in Colorado.” Niceta did the search minutes before reporting Jurinsky.
The former social worker has denied the allegations, previously saying she ‘knew nothing’ about them – denying calling to report Jurinsky.
Niceta will appear in court on August 29 to discuss the allegations against her.
Meanwhile, another Colorado family filed a lawsuit against Niceta on August 14 and accused her of separating a family from their 14-year-old daughter.
An FBI investigation is also underway to determine whether Niceta abused her power to gain custody of a former partner’s child and to file a false report against them, according to Fox News.
latest news Poll: Karen Bass leads Rick Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race
Rep. Karen Bass has built a double-digit lead in the Los Angeles mayoral race with just over two months to go until Election Day, solidifying her base among the city’s Democratic voters and eroding Rick Caruso’s margin in the San Fernando Valley, a new polls.
Since beating Caruso in the June primary by 7 points, Bass has widened her advantage over the businessman to 43%-31%, with 24% undecided, according to a new UC poll. Berkeley Institute of Governmental studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.
Bass consolidated support among Liberal and Democratic voters, picking up the lion’s share of those who opted for other candidates in the primary. She leads Caruso by nearly 2 to 1 among former supporters of Councilman Kevin de León, who came third in the primary, and wins overwhelmingly among supporters of Gina Viola, the progressive activist who came in fourth.
Bass also significantly reduced the lead Caruso enjoyed in the Valley, the only area of the city the businessman won in the primary. Valley accounted for 38% of the votes cast in the primary, and he won there by 7.5 percentage points. Now he has only gained 2 points, according to the poll.
Those numbers raise questions about whether the billionaire mall developer, who bombarded the airwaves in Los Angeles with millions of advertising dollars during the primary, can turn the clock back and make the race more competitive as the trickle between the two enters its final stage. .
“It’s not a done deal” because of Caruso’s vast resources, said Paul Mitchell, a political data expert who has followed the race closely.
“It’s a 12-point lead where you’re going to have a lot of spending, and Caruso is going to have an opportunity to try and run for voters again and also try to be more efficient than she is. is to turn on the voters who support him.
Nevertheless, Caruso is starting the fall campaign in a deep hole. While it’s unclear who is a likely voter so far ahead of the election, among voters whose poll responses indicate they are most likely to vote, Bass’s lead increases to 21 points – 53 %-32%, with 14% undecided.
Bass, a six-term congresswoman representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has several advantages for her — some of which her campaign generated, others that involve changes in the overall political environment.
Those advantages start with a much more favorable image among voters than Caruso’s.
About half of registered voters surveyed, 49%, said they had a favorable opinion of Bass, while 22% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 29% gave no opinion.
Caruso’s numbers are significantly worse. Thirty-five percent of respondents had a favorable impression of him, while 40% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 24% had no opinion.
“The favorable-unfavorable comparison between the two candidates is truly striking,” said Mark DiCamillo, who conducted the poll and has been polling California voters for decades.
Bass has built his popularity and considerable lead on the support of registered Democrats, people who identify as strongly liberal and black voters as well as liberal white voters. These groups make up the majority of voters in Los Angeles.
She leads Caruso by 40 points among registered Democrats, 30 among voters who describe themselves as somewhat liberal and nearly 70 points among those who identify as strongly liberal.
Caruso has had some success with moderates, an important part of the electorate among whom he has a nine-point lead. Among people who identify as strongly conservative, who make up a small portion of the city’s registered voters, he has a 50-point advantage.
Images of candidates are also polarized along partisan and ideological lines, according to the poll.
“His image among Democrats is extremely positive and his is extremely negative,” DiCamillo said. “It almost looks like a Democrat versus a Republican on the ballot, even though it technically isn’t.”
The poll found Bass and Caruso were essentially tied among Latino and Asian voters, with about 34% of the vote. Black voters favored Bass by more than 40 points and she was up among whites by 17 points.
In Los Angeles neighborhoods with at least 80% Latino populations, Caruso won 34% of the primary vote and Bass 27%, according to a Times analysis. Turnout in those Latino-heavy neighborhoods analyzed by The Times was just 17% — well below the overall turnout of 30%.
This is the second poll in as many weeks to show Bass in a big way. A poll released by an outside group supporting the MP found her up 11 percentage points among likely voters.
When asked what attributes they want in their next mayor, voters in Berkeley’s IGS poll leaned toward traits that more closely reflect Bass’s background than Caruso’s.
The poll found that 71% of voters said it was important to have someone progressive, 75% want a mayor with previous experience in elected office and 72% want someone with a history of defense of the right to abortion.
The only attribute that might favor Caruso is that 77% want a candidate who is tough on crime.
Voters were far less interested in whether the candidate had a business background, was a political outsider, or was a woman.
“If you look at those top four who were all 70% or more, probably only one of them wouldn’t be associated with Bass as opposed to Caruso,” said Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, professor of political science at the USC – crime being the exception.
In February, when The Times asked similar questions, respondents rated elected officials’ past experience and progressive politics as the two most important attributes of a future mayor. In this poll, people who said previous experience was very important backed Bass by about a 40-point margin. Bass had similar advantages among people who said it was very important to have a progressive mayor and those who wanted a mayor with a long history of advocating for abortion rights.
Among voters who said it was very important to have a candidate who is tough on crime, Caruso leads 47% to 29%.
He made crime a major focus of his huge publicity blitz this spring – along with homelessness. But Bass seems to have been able to fix the problem so far.
In July, Caruso sharply attacked Bass for endorsing City Attorney nominee Faisal Gill, who ran in part on a promise to institute a 100-day moratorium on the prosecution of most new misdemeanor charges. . The congresswoman later revoked her endorsement of Gill.
Earlier in the campaign, she also endorsed more hiring at the Los Angeles Police Department.
While these stances have angered some left-wing activists, they don’t appear to have cost Bass many votes among progressives, even if they have blunted Caruso’s attacks.
Caruso’s commercials “were good at defining him in the primary season and getting him to where he got to, but I think it was more of a ceiling than I expected,” Hancock Alfaro said.
Bass also benefited from “what’s changed on the national front,” Hancock said — the renewed focus on women’s reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Bass’ campaign has repeatedly highlighted his longstanding support for abortion rights and Caruso’s stance on the issue. Journalist in a Los Angeles Magazine in 2007 profile paraphrased Caruso’s views on the subject, writing, “He says he opposes abortion in most cases but would support some stem cell research.”
Caruso’s campaign declined to comment, but throughout the primary the candidate said he would be a strong advocate for reproductive rights if elected. He also blasted the Supreme Court’s June ruling.
Bill Carrick, who previously advised mayoral candidate Jessica Lall and now works with Robert Luna in his campaign for Los Angeles County sheriff, said Caruso’s former Republican affiliation was “the elephant in the room. “.
Caruso needs to better explain why he’s a Democrat, Carrick said, and refine his explanation of why he switched parties.
Caruso flipped between Republican and no party preference several times before becoming a Democrat in January.
Still, Carrick, a longtime pundit on California politics, said Caruso will be an exuberant campaigner this fall who will spend big to get his message across.
“He is clearly planning an aggressive field operation and has obviously stepped up his retail campaign,” Carrick said.
Bass can also benefit from recent failure from Dist’s opponents. Atti. George Gascón to get a reminder on the ballot.
If the signature campaign had been successful, it could have been on the November ballot, although that is not a certainty. Had that been the case, it would likely have increased turnout among conservative voters who disapprove of Gascón and favor Caruso.
Recall supporters favored Caruso 57% to 24%, according to the poll. Caruso, a former LAPD commissioner, said earlier this year he supported the recall, while Bass opposed it.
Had the recall been on the ballot, it would have posed a serious threat to Gascón. The poll found registered voters countywide would have favored recall by 41% to 20%, with the rest undecided. Citywide, the margin was slightly tighter, with 37% in favor of the recall, 23% opposed and the rest undecided.
The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll was conducted Aug. 9-15 among 4,538 registered voters in Los Angeles County. It included 1,746 City of Los Angeles voters, 1,212 of whom were considered likely voters. The estimated margin of error for the sample of registered voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points for the county sample and +/- 3 percentage points for the city.
Times editor Iris Lee contributed to this report.
Competitive UK litigation against Meta will move to a class certification hearing – TechCrunch
A new antitrust lawsuit filed in the UK against Facebook/Meta – seeking to extract billions in damages from the social media giant via a class action lawsuit with opt-out – will go to a hearing of certification at the end of January 2023, after Meta did not contest the choice of forum to hear the request.
The case was filed in January with the Competition Appeal Tribunal – which must decide whether the claim should be certified as a class action and proceed to a full trial.
Commenting in a statement, Kate Vernon of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK, LLP, the law firm acting for the litigant, said: “Earlier this year, Facebook/Meta decided not to challenge the Tribunal’s jurisdiction over Meta Inc (the American parent company of Facebook) and Meta Ireland (the Irish subsidiary of Facebook), which means that the case can now progress in earnest against the three proposed defendants. This was an important step for the claim, as it allows the claim to progress more quickly to the first substantive hearing. We are really happy that the file is progressing and that we have the certification hearing, scheduled for the end of January 2023.”
Class action-style lawsuits that have sought collective damages for privacy breaches have faced a bitter fight in the UK – with a hammer blow to the category last November when Google prevailed in a Supreme Court appeal against long-running Safari privacy litigation workaround after court rejects plaintiffs’ compensation claim for uniform loss of control, finding loss/damage must be proven on an individual basis in order to seek compensation – so it will be interesting to see whether a competition damage claim is allowed to proceed as a class action.
International competition law expert Dr. Lovdahl Gormsen, who is filing the complaint and acting as a representative of the proposed class, argues in it that Facebook has imposed unfair terms, prices and/or other terms of business on British Facebook users – in particular by requiring users to hand over their personal data as a condition of access to the Facebook social network, and failing to share with users the benefits it derives from this data. Thus, loss of privacy also underlies competition litigation.
At the direction of the Court, a legal notice regarding the claim has been issued providing information to anyone in the proposed class (all individuals domiciled in the UK between February 11, 2016 and December 31, 2019 who have used Facebook at least once times), or any third party having a legitimate interest in the claim, to make oral and/or written submissions to the Tribunal.
The notice also provides information for aanyone with an interest in the claim who wishes to object to Dr. Lovdahl Gormsen acting as a class representative, or to object to the claim itself.
Commenting in a statement, Dr Lovdahl Gormsen said: ‘I am delighted that we have received the dates for the certification hearing. This will be heard at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London between January 30 and February 1, 2023. They will decide whether the claim can go forward as a class action and whether I should be authorized as a representative of the proposed class.
“Engagement with the proposed group and others interested in the claim is very important to me. Any member of the proposed class, or any third party with a legitimate interest in the proposed claim (who is not a member of the proposed class), may apply to the Court for leave to make oral and/or written submissions at the hearing. certification. Such a request must be made in writing, reasoned and be received by the Tribunal before 4 p.m. on October 10, 2022,” she added.
“Similarly, if you wish to object to the application for a Collective Process Order and/or my authorization as Proposed Class Representative, you must write to the Court setting out the reasons for your objection within the same time limit.”
Further details of the dispute can be found at facebookclaim.co.uk.
Meta has been contacted for comment.
The intertwining of competition law and privacy concerns is also causing headaches for Meta in Germany, where the competition regulator has spent years bringing ‘exploitative abuse’ complaints against the tech giant. , related to its combination of user data on different services – to create so called “superprofiles” of users.
If successful, the pioneering proceedings could see a structural separation from Meta’s business empire imposed by Germany without the need for it to order the dissolution of its operations. Legal issues relating to the German FCO case were referred to Europe’s highest court last year – and a decision is expected imminently. So that’s another thing to watch out for.
55,000-Year-Old Bison ‘Blue Babe’ Was So Well Preserved It Could Be Eaten: NPR
University of Alaska Museum of the North
In 1979, researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old steppe bison in the tundra of Alaska. Shortly after, they cut off a piece of his neck – to eat!
Here is a story told in rhyme:
This is not a traditional story.
Not many names or dates, so don’t worry.
Nor is it incredibly timely,
But this is an Ice Age steppe bison.
And a man whose thought process challenges me.
Let’s start with the creature, lived over 55,000 years ago
Was brought to his knees by a lion ancestor enemy.
The bison descended on the permafrost floor,
What kept him from being eaten or found.
Neither predator nor man disturbed the giant mass
As it remained enclosed in a protective frozen glass.
Leaping forward towards 1979,
a team of explorers venture into the mine
Gold is what they seek,
where the bison touched the ground
With a hydraulic mining pipe they melted,
Frozen mud, until someone says, Whoa! Stop! Hey!
They reported their findings to officials at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
Dale Guthrie, led the excavations, limiting the interstitials.
The skeleton, the skin, the muscles — all close–impeccable condition,
Guthrie named it Blue Babe, then cut a piece off for a culinary mission.
“Do you know what we can do?” He asked
Host a dinner party and with cooking the meat I’ll be loaded.
The Blue Babe neck steak served eight,
With vegetables and spices, and a lot of liquor they ate
Years later, writing on taste,
Guthrie said, Once thawed, one might confuse
The aroma of beef, not unpleasantly earthy.
But once in the mouth, his wife, Mary Lee Guthrie,
Told Gimlet podcasters, it was worse than beef jerky.
Still, it was a big party, she remembered fondly,
A dreamy symbolism of the meal that endures.
It was a feast; by all accounts a real celebration
An “imagination of the human experience on earth!”
she said, with joy.
