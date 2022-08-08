Albuquerque police release photos of car linked to Muslim killings

Albuquerque police investigating the murder of four Muslim men have released photos of a car believed to be linked to the possible death of a serial killer that has rocked the community.

Cops said in a news release Sunday that they are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle they are looking for: a dark gray or silver Volkswagen with darkened doors with tinted windows, which appears to be a Jetta.

Police did not say where or when the footage was taken, or what led them to suspect the car was involved in any of the crimes.

“We have a very, very strong bond,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle that interests us… We need to find this vehicle.”

Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help in locating this Volkswagen Jetta in connection with the recent murders of four Muslim men. Albuquerque Police Department

Naeem Hussain, 25, from Pakistan, was shot dead on Friday, just hours after attending the funerals of two of the other victims. Handout

Police are still trying to determine if there are any links between the quartet of murders.

Naeem Hussain, 25, was shot Friday night in Albuquerque, and ambush fire has killed three Muslim men in the past nine months. Common elements to all victims are their race and religion, Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

Hussain was from Pakistan and was shot dead outside an organization that offers aid to refugees, just hours after attending the funerals of two of the other Muslim men killed and expressing fear of the shooting, CNN reported.

Hussain was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.

Last week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible links between the separate crimes.

Two of the men – Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 – were killed last week near their respective homes, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was killed on August 1 near his home. Handout

Aftab Hussein, 41, was killed last week not far from his residence. Handout

The third case involves the November 2021 murder of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a South Asian Muslim who was killed near his family’s halal market, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Police declined to say whether Friday’s homicide was committed in a manner similar to other deaths.

Hussain’s brother-in-law, Ehsan Shahalami, told CNN the 25-year-old fled Pakistan as a refugee in 2015 and became a US citizen last month.

“He was the most generous, kind, generous, patient, down-to-earth person I have ever met,” Shahalami said. “He was very hardworking. He shared everything he did with his family back home.

Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed near his family’s halal market in November 2021. Handout

Hussain started his own trucking business this year and planned to bring his wife over from Pakistan and buy property in Virginia.

Tahir Gauba, spokesperson for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told CNN that several hours before his death, Hussain attended the funerals of two of the shooting victims – Muhammed Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein.

“He stopped to say, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ He was worried. I told him to be careful,” Gauba said.

Authorities said they could not yet say whether the shootings were hate crimes until they identified a suspect and could determine a motive.

On Friday, Altaf Hussein mourns at the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque. PA

Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, described Albuquerque’s tight-knit Muslim community as feeling “incredibly terrified” following the killings.

“Some people want to leave the state until this thing is over,” Assed told CNN, adding that Muslim businesses were closing early and young people were staying home out of fear.

“We will bring this person or these people to justice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.

President Biden also condemned the killings in Albuquerque.

“I am angry and saddened by the horrific murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” ​​Biden tweeted Sunday. “As we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the families of the victims and my administration stands firmly with the Muslim community.

“These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

With post wires