Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Meme Coin Holders Buy Tamadoge Crypto Presale?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are looking for the best meme coins to buy following the cryptocurrency market corrections. One way to buy potentially profitable tokens is to buy crypto before listing.
By investing early in the best crypto presales, investors can experience massive growth in the future. This guide reviews the upcoming meme coins to invest in 2022.
Why are DOGE and SHIB Investors turning to Tamadoge in 2022?
In place of Doge and Shiba Inu, investors are turning to Tamadoge – our recommended best crypto presale token and one of the most popular meme coins of 2022. This is a new play-to-earn crypto project that has combined DeFi protocols in the gaming sector.
Let’s examine why Tamadoge can become one of the best meme coins to invest in 2022.
1. P2E Platform with NFT Interoperability
Firstly, Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Tamaverse – a play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized ecosystem built on the Ethereum network.
Players can stand a chance to earn in-game rewards on the ecosystem by purchasing Tamdoge pets – virtual dog-like avatars that have been minted as NFTs, via smart contract functionality. Users can purchase these pet NFTs on the Tama store with the native cryptos and get rewarded by competing in monthly competitions.
Therefore, TAMA leverages smart contract and NFT technology to cater to a growing Web 3.0 demographic. On the other hand, tokens like Doge and Shiba Inu have not clearly demonstrated their visions of their respective ecosystems.
2. Deflationary Token
Most meme coins attract regular volatility and pump and dump schemes due to a large number of cryptocurrencies available. TAMA aims to be a deflationary token, providing a maximum token supply of 2 billion coins.
Moreover, Tamadoge will burn 5% of all TAMA that has been used in the Tama store. This will help increase the demand against the supply, which can help accumulate an upwards price momentum. On the other hand, cryptos like Dogecoin have increased their token supply from 100 billion to 132 billion since its launch.
3. No Transaction Tax
A growing concern in the cryptocurrency markets has been the multiple transaction fees and taxes that lower the final amount accumulated. Therefore, the Tamadoge development team has decided to add no transaction tax when users buy, sell or swap TAMA tokens.
The development team believes that the network should make revenue from its ecosystem and P2E features, not by cutting the customers’ holdings. This can help in onboarding more and more users in the long term.
4. Beta Presale
TAMA launched its beta presale on 25th July 2022. This ongoing launch allows investors to invest 50% of the total token supply. Interested users can buy TAMA for $0.01 per token – with a minimum investment of 1,000 tokens ($10). The cost-effective price makes it one of the best cryptos under $1 to buy.
The P2E platform has strategically reserved 20% of its token supply for future listings on popular centralized and decentralized exchanges. The remaining 30% will be released over the next 10 years via minting operations.
Therefore, interested investors can get a hold of this popular meme coin for a very low price right now.
5. Upcoming Listings
While the beta presale is available to a handful of investors, cryptocurrencies usually show upwards momentum after launching on mainstream exchanges. For example, users can buy Bitcoin and other large-cap cryptos from the biggest exchanges like eToro, Crypto.com and more.
TAMA is already confirmed to be launched on LBank – a popular centralised exchange, in the foreseeable future. Moreover, TAMA is also likely to be listed on the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) – UniSwap.
Releasing on popular cryptocurrency exchanges makes the tokens easily available to a global market, which can help lift trading volume and price.
What is Tamadoge?
Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency of an upcoming P2E platform. The Tamaverse aims to revolutionize the gaming sector by deploying several DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols via blockchain technology.
The Tamadoge platform attracts players by allowing them to buy NFTs as Tamadoge pets. These avatars have been uniquely created and provide different characteristics, advantages and weaknesses. With these pets, users will battle other community members, earn points and get rewarded with TAMA.
As for the TAMA cryptocurrency, it is an ERC-20 token and will be used to reward top performers on the ecosystem and can be used to purchase virtual items from the Tama store.
A Closer Look at Tamadoge
Tamadoge is one of the best upcoming presale projects to invest in 2022. One of the key reasons to invest in this project is the multiple P2E features.
The main Tamadoge platform will act as a battleground – where different community members can compete with their Tamdoge pets. In a mission to become poised as a deflationary token, Tamadoge will also burn 5% of all tokens that have been spent on the Tama store.
30% of these spent tokens will be set aside for marketing purposes, while the remaining 65% will be distributed among P2E prize pools to reward the top performers of the ecosystem. Thus, Tamadoge is gearing up to be one of the best metaverse games through its use-cases of NFT technology and P2E play-to-earn networks.
However, the ecosystem has listed upcoming plans as part of the Tamadoge roadmap.
Firstly, Tamadoge is expected to release an Augmented-Reality (AR) app by Q4 2022. This app will retain the same P2E dynamics as the web-based protocol while offering a new method to access the Tamadoge ecosystem.
The next plan is to launch a P2E arcade that will offer physical Tamadoge awards to top performers. Tamadoge is also looking at establishing partnerships with existing metaverse platforms and will also be deployed on various centralized and decentralized exchanges.
Currently, early investors have bought over $100,000 of TAMA in the first two weeks of the Tamadoge beta sale.
Users interested in learning more about the project can subscribe to the official Telegram group and stay updated. Admins will never DM you first, beware of scams where impersonators copy the profile pic and name of admins or moderators.
Min Investment
1,000 TAMA (∼$10 + gas fee)
Max Investment
N/A
Purchase Methods
ETH, USDT, Debit / Credit Card (via Transak)
Chain
Ethereum
Beta Sale Ends
2nd September 2022
Presale Ends
Q4 2022
How to Buy Tamadoge (TAMA)
The sections below provide users with a step-by-step breakdown of how to buy Tamadoge in 2022.
Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet
Users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.
For example – users can use MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets, which will allow users to purchase TAMA during the ongoing beta presale.
Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.
Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT
Users can buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT by purchasing it from a crypto exchange and transferring the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.
It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak.
Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform
The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.
Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.
Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens
The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.
Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale
Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.
Conclusion
While popular cryptocurrencies like Doge and Shiba Inu have corrected in 2022, users are looking for the next best meme coins to invest in 2022. This guide recommends Tamadoge (TAMA) as one of the best new cryptocurrencies to invest in.
Tamadoge (TAMA) is a crypto project that offers a P2E platform for users to make in-game rewards via NFTs. The token has launched on beta presale and is available to buy for only $0.01 per coin.
Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy.
The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible.
“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.”
– Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO
Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two more regions where licensing procedures are underway.
“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and ambitions.”
– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO
Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in.
About Zonda
Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.
Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.
To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com
Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.
Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.
Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility
Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.
If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.
Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)
Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.
EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive.
The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.
For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.
Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.
Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher.
EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.
With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.
EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.
EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com
This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
Many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
Another cryptocurrency exchange in India came under regulatory investigation as crypto firms came under increasing strain. India’s major cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber, was raided by the country’s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. These investigations are being conducted under the Indian Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
There are as many as five facilities associated with the cryptocurrency exchange, the report said. The report cites an officer from the Enforcement Directorate’s Bangalore cell as saying that many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
The report stated:
“We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it. Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on residences of directors, the CEO and the official premises of the exchange.”
Crypto Sector Under Scrutiny
The agency seems to be conducting a series of investigations against numerous domestic enterprises, and the searches at CoinSwitch Kuber’s offices are likely a part of that. Whether these investigations lead to lessened oversight from regulators in the future remains to be seen. Regulatory changes regarding the conduct of cryptocurrency transactions have been accelerated in response to recent collapses of crypto firms like the Terra network.
The Indian government’s Enforcement Directorate began investigating cryptocurrency exchange WazirX earlier this month. It’s encouraging that prominent Indians have just established the India Blockchain Forum. About forty influential people helped get the Telangana government in India to organize the forum. With this event, they want to position India as a leader in the web 3.0 industry on a worldwide scale.
This unparalleled performance is being created in collaboration with Yuga Labs.
The statement claims this to be the first-ever performance.
MTV has picked up on the NFT trend. This Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards, hip-hop superstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform a live, Otherside-themed event.
This unparalleled performance is being created in collaboration with Yuga Labs. The metaverse style and NFTs of the design studio are to be reflected in the revamped stage. The statement claims this to be the first-ever performance inspired by the metaverse at a major awards presentation.
Support by Famous Celebs
Yuga Labs, the firm behind the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, is responsible for the creation of the Otherside metaverse. After its first release in April 2021, the initiative quickly gained support from well-known figures including Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Justin Bieber. The collection’s lowest-priced pieces are presently selling on OpenSea for 77 ETH (about $130,900), having originally been minted for around $200. The NFT market has been on a bearish move in recent times.
In the Best Hip Hop category is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Eminem, “From The D 2 The LBC,” published in June. Both artists purchased Bored Apes at the beginning of the year. With over 46 million views, the music video prominently displays BAYC-themed animation.
Mutant Apes, Otherdeeds plots of land, and ApeCoin, a cryptocurrency that functions as a utility and governance token for the ecosystem, are also part of the Otherside metaverse. In addition to the Bored Apes short film trilogy, they are also developing an Otherside game. Recently, Gucci announced that certain of its U.S. locations will begin accepting ApeCoin as payment.
Polygon has secured $450 million significant funding round earlier this year.
Three blockchain-based gaming firms have received funding from Symbolic’s fund.
Polygon, a layer two scaling platform built on Ethereum, has secured $450 million significant funding round earlier this year. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the protocol, has revealed that he is embarking on a new endeavor in the form of Symbolic Capital, a venture capital fund created by and for web3 founders. This move highlights the increasing interest of venture capitalists in the blockchain-powered internet.
Nailwal said:
“My core mission is to bring mass adoption to web3, and that mass adoption is only going to happen via apps. It’s not like I’m going to build a blockchain, and people will come and use the blockchain — nobody uses blockchain directly. They always use it via some app.”
Web3 Projects on the Rise
It was announced on Thursday that Nailwal’s Symbolic Capital is supported by cryptocurrency protocols, exchanges, crypto-focused auditing companies, and other VC investors. Three blockchain-based gaming firms, BlinkMoon, Planet Mojo, and Community Gaming, have received funding from Symbolic’s fund. The amount of seed money these companies got is unknown.
Nailwal claims his venture capital firm’s primary objective is to help startup entrepreneurs in developing markets. Nailwal co-founded Polygon in India in 2017, and then he moved the company to Dubai two years later. He told Bloomberg he had to leave India because of the uncertainty of its crypto regulations.
Similar to other crypto-focused VCs, Symbolic Capital is investing substantially in Web3 projects or solutions that will further the decentralized internet. As part of Symbolic’s app-centric strategy, Nailwal has shown personal interest in “creator economy” enterprises like those involved in fantasy sports.
