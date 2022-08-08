Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Meme Coin Holders Buy Tamadoge Crypto Presale?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are looking for the best meme coins to buy following the cryptocurrency market corrections. One way to buy potentially profitable tokens is to buy crypto before listing.

By investing early in the best crypto presales, investors can experience massive growth in the future. This guide reviews the upcoming meme coins to invest in 2022.

Why are DOGE and SHIB Investors turning to Tamadoge in 2022?

In place of Doge and Shiba Inu, investors are turning to Tamadoge – our recommended best crypto presale token and one of the most popular meme coins of 2022. This is a new play-to-earn crypto project that has combined DeFi protocols in the gaming sector.

Let’s examine why Tamadoge can become one of the best meme coins to invest in 2022.

1. P2E Platform with NFT Interoperability

Firstly, Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Tamaverse – a play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized ecosystem built on the Ethereum network.

Players can stand a chance to earn in-game rewards on the ecosystem by purchasing Tamdoge pets – virtual dog-like avatars that have been minted as NFTs, via smart contract functionality. Users can purchase these pet NFTs on the Tama store with the native cryptos and get rewarded by competing in monthly competitions.

Therefore, TAMA leverages smart contract and NFT technology to cater to a growing Web 3.0 demographic. On the other hand, tokens like Doge and Shiba Inu have not clearly demonstrated their visions of their respective ecosystems.

2. Deflationary Token

Most meme coins attract regular volatility and pump and dump schemes due to a large number of cryptocurrencies available. TAMA aims to be a deflationary token, providing a maximum token supply of 2 billion coins.

Moreover, Tamadoge will burn 5% of all TAMA that has been used in the Tama store. This will help increase the demand against the supply, which can help accumulate an upwards price momentum. On the other hand, cryptos like Dogecoin have increased their token supply from 100 billion to 132 billion since its launch.

3. No Transaction Tax

A growing concern in the cryptocurrency markets has been the multiple transaction fees and taxes that lower the final amount accumulated. Therefore, the Tamadoge development team has decided to add no transaction tax when users buy, sell or swap TAMA tokens.

The development team believes that the network should make revenue from its ecosystem and P2E features, not by cutting the customers’ holdings. This can help in onboarding more and more users in the long term.

4. Beta Presale

TAMA launched its beta presale on 25th July 2022. This ongoing launch allows investors to invest 50% of the total token supply. Interested users can buy TAMA for $0.01 per token – with a minimum investment of 1,000 tokens ($10). The cost-effective price makes it one of the best cryptos under $1 to buy.

The P2E platform has strategically reserved 20% of its token supply for future listings on popular centralized and decentralized exchanges. The remaining 30% will be released over the next 10 years via minting operations.

Therefore, interested investors can get a hold of this popular meme coin for a very low price right now.

5. Upcoming Listings

While the beta presale is available to a handful of investors, cryptocurrencies usually show upwards momentum after launching on mainstream exchanges. For example, users can buy Bitcoin and other large-cap cryptos from the biggest exchanges like eToro, Crypto.com and more.

TAMA is already confirmed to be launched on LBank – a popular centralised exchange, in the foreseeable future. Moreover, TAMA is also likely to be listed on the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) – UniSwap.

Releasing on popular cryptocurrency exchanges makes the tokens easily available to a global market, which can help lift trading volume and price.

What is Tamadoge?

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency of an upcoming P2E platform. The Tamaverse aims to revolutionize the gaming sector by deploying several DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols via blockchain technology.

The Tamadoge platform attracts players by allowing them to buy NFTs as Tamadoge pets. These avatars have been uniquely created and provide different characteristics, advantages and weaknesses. With these pets, users will battle other community members, earn points and get rewarded with TAMA.

As for the TAMA cryptocurrency, it is an ERC-20 token and will be used to reward top performers on the ecosystem and can be used to purchase virtual items from the Tama store.

A Closer Look at Tamadoge

Tamadoge is one of the best upcoming presale projects to invest in 2022. One of the key reasons to invest in this project is the multiple P2E features.

The main Tamadoge platform will act as a battleground – where different community members can compete with their Tamdoge pets. In a mission to become poised as a deflationary token, Tamadoge will also burn 5% of all tokens that have been spent on the Tama store.

30% of these spent tokens will be set aside for marketing purposes, while the remaining 65% will be distributed among P2E prize pools to reward the top performers of the ecosystem. Thus, Tamadoge is gearing up to be one of the best metaverse games through its use-cases of NFT technology and P2E play-to-earn networks.

However, the ecosystem has listed upcoming plans as part of the Tamadoge roadmap.

Firstly, Tamadoge is expected to release an Augmented-Reality (AR) app by Q4 2022. This app will retain the same P2E dynamics as the web-based protocol while offering a new method to access the Tamadoge ecosystem.

The next plan is to launch a P2E arcade that will offer physical Tamadoge awards to top performers. Tamadoge is also looking at establishing partnerships with existing metaverse platforms and will also be deployed on various centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Currently, early investors have bought over $100,000 of TAMA in the first two weeks of the Tamadoge beta sale.

Users interested in learning more about the project can subscribe to the official Telegram group and stay updated. Admins will never DM you first, beware of scams where impersonators copy the profile pic and name of admins or moderators.

Min Investment 1,000 TAMA (∼$10 + gas fee) Max Investment N/A Purchase Methods ETH, USDT, Debit / Credit Card (via Transak) Chain Ethereum Beta Sale Ends 2nd September 2022 Presale Ends Q4 2022

How to Buy Tamadoge (TAMA)

The sections below provide users with a step-by-step breakdown of how to buy Tamadoge in 2022.

Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet

Users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.

For example – users can use MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets, which will allow users to purchase TAMA during the ongoing beta presale.

Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

Users can buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT by purchasing it from a crypto exchange and transferring the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.

It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak.

Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform

The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.

Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens

Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.

Conclusion

While popular cryptocurrencies like Doge and Shiba Inu have corrected in 2022, users are looking for the next best meme coins to invest in 2022. This guide recommends Tamadoge (TAMA) as one of the best new cryptocurrencies to invest in.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a crypto project that offers a P2E platform for users to make in-game rewards via NFTs. The token has launched on beta presale and is available to buy for only $0.01 per coin.