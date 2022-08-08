Finance
How to Handle Emotional Abuse That Has Crushed Your Self Esteem
Q: How do you handle emotional abuse that has crushed your self-esteem? What if you suffered emotional abuse as a child? How do you cultivate a healthy self esteem? Is it possible? It seems that anything is possible if you want to change and improve your life.
A: An adult child of an alcoholic, emotional abuse was a part of my up bringing. When you’re a child you don’t understand why a parent would drink seven-days a week and abuse you. After all, parents are supposed to love, support, and guide you through life. Unfortunately, most parents were raised in an abusive family. If the cycle isn’t broken, it continues into future generations. If you’re in an abusive relationship, get out before too much damage is done. Remember, most abusers where abused.
1. From childhood. If you suffered emotional abuse as a child, remember your parents did the best they could with the knowledge they had. If no one showed them the error of their ways, how could they change? This isn’t to excuse their behavior, only to make you realize your parents were once children. How were they raised? What did they learn about love? If your parents weren’t shown affection and love, how could or would they be able to show you? Also, simply believing that all women are nurturers is false. Your mom may not have been able to show or love you because she wasn’t loved. The same goes for your father.
Forgive your parents because they did the best they could. You’re an adult and can choose a different path. Know that you matter and are valuable. You can have a high sense of self esteem if it’s what you want. Don’t allow your childhood to keep you stuck in a ‘victim’ pattern. Break the cycle by recognizing your emotions and self-defeating patterns. Buy a journal and let all of your feelings out. Yell, scream, and shout at the top of your lungs if that feels better. You could also channel your emotions into art projects or work outs. Get all of the ’emotional poison’ out of your system before it manifests as dis-ease in your body and mind.
2. From abusive relationships. If you’re in an abusive relationship, get out now! You can’t change your partner/spouse. Only they have the power to change. This may be difficult for you to read but it’s the truth. Also, stop believing the lies you’ve been told. Remember, most abusers were abused. It’s a horrible cycle that keeps repeating until stops its. Find the courage and strength within you to leave the relationship. If you have children, please get out. Most children would rather be from a broken home than be in home. Children learn from their parents’ actions and words. What are your children learning from an abusive relationship? If you love your children, leave an unhealthy relationship and go to the nearest shelter or family member.
You may want to ask yourself “Why” you’re staying (or stayed) in an abusive relationship. What did you get out of it? What did you learn from it? What part did you play in it? These questions are not meant to say you did something wrong, only to open your eyes as to “Why” you would stay with someone who didn’t treat you well. Do you think you deserve love and respect? If not, why not? While painful, a little self-examination goes a long way. It won’t be easy at first, but the sooner you learn and recognize self-sabotaging patterns, the faster you can break them and live a happy and healthy life.
Therapy can help
There are all types of therapy from art to spiritual and everything in between. Find what works best for you. You may be weary of speaking to a stranger about your emotional abuse, but you’ll feel better once you release all of the emotions you’ve kept inside. Research therapists and ask questions. Listen to your intuition and select a therapist that ‘feels’ right to you.
No matter if you suffered emotional abuse as a child or in adulthood, you can cultivate a healthy self-esteem. However, only you have the power to increase and release your self-esteem. You won’t get it from a pill or from people. Self-esteem is inside of you and it’s up to you to grab a hold of and nurture it. It may not happen overnight but with steady work and perseverance, you can have a high self-esteem. It’s your choice.
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Recently on the Internet I discovered a few lists of the signs of spiritual awakening (sometimes also referred to as symptoms of spiritual awakening). The lists I’ve come across so far are vague and unclear (for example: headaches and body aches, feeling as though you’re on an emotional rollercoaster “for no reason,” changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, jobs, and/or relationships, gaining or losing weight, even an itchy scalp–all apparently for no reason), so I decided to come up with my own list of what I understand to be the most essential and relevant signs and symptoms of spiritual awakening. The following is a list of nine things I experienced during the process of awakening:
- Synchronicities that are meaningful to you. (These help point you in the right direction or help spark an important new insight.)
- Intensely painful life “changes” that you can’t explain or know how you’ll get through. (This assures that you look within for the answers. Note that “change” is often a polite way of saying “loss.”)
- All-consuming inner contemplation followed by possible reassessment of beliefs, especially at 3 or 4 in the morning (often triggered by happenings or things you can’t explain using your current belief systems or knowledge).
- Receiving “secret messages” from people who aren’t aware they’re relaying special messages to you. (If they had known, they may have hesitated, and sometimes spirit just doesn’t want to take chances.)
- Having the same thing (especially something that’s unusual) happen to you two or three times in a relatively short period of time, like, say, 24 hours. (This assures that you actually notice what your higher self wants you to notice.)
- Waking up in the middle of the night feeling intense confusion. (This means your beliefs are being re-evaluated. Before you become clear and solid in your new awakened state, you will no doubt find yourself mucking through a period of deep confusion.)
- Favorable synchronicities that happen regularly. (You can expect these to occur after you regularly follow through with your inner guidance.)
- Intense, vivid dreams that seem to point you in a certain direction. (The further along in the process you are, the clearer your dreams will be and the more your dreams will help guide you in your daily life. The dreams will be in metaphor form, often in metaphors that make sense to you.)
- Finding yourself laughing more often. (Sometimes you will wake up in the middle of the night, think something profound that’s also funny, and then laugh your head off. This is not a joke. Your higher self is playful and wants you to have fun while you’re awakening.)
Experiencing any (or all) of these signs means that spirit (your higher self) is trying to get your attention! Also, spirit is playful and wants you to enjoy the awakening process (it’s not all about pain and drama but about enlightenment, about becoming light-hearted). You will also be amazed at the creativity of your higher self.
Remember, the fast track to spiritual awakening does not depend on how much fame or fortune you’re born with (or currently possess), or on how many advanced degrees you have, but on how much you’re willing to (temporarily) forgo your comfort zones for the noble purpose of personal and spiritual growth. This is important because it is your individual growth that is of utmost importance at this crossroad in humanity’s collective evolution. Remember also that the signs and symptoms you experience aren’t just signs or symptoms; they are designed to assist you in the spiritual awakening process.
What Is Cloud Computing, and How Can It Help You?
I have a friend who emails every important document that he has on his computer to his Gmail account. He has done it for years, and I have always thought that it is a clever way to make sure that his important information stays safe, no matter what happens to his computer!
Fortunately, big name software and server companies feel the same way, and they have come up with something similar, that is a lot easier to do. It is called cloud computing, and like my friend’s emailed documents, it puts all your important information on the internet, where you can access it at any time, from anywhere, using a username and password.
Cloud computing is essentially a service that offers you online storage space for your documents and other information. It can be as simple as a free service like GoogleDocs, that also allows you to share your documents with others, or one of the paid for online storage systems.
Because companies that provide these types of services are focused on providing quality server space, their security is often far greater than anything you could achieve within your own company, and their servers are usually fast and responsive, which means that even if your local area network is not fantastic, you can share information quickly and easily.
When it comes to the benefits for the business owner, there are many that spring to mind with cloud computing.
The first is that no matter what happens to your computer, your server, or anything else, your information is safe and accessible. I will never forget, in the early nineties, before backups became the norm, when a friend’s computer was stolen. Nine months of work had been on the hard drive of the computer, and without backups, everything had to be redone. Fortunately, there were hardcopies of all the data, but it was still an arduous and time-consuming process to get that information recaptured.
There is even a worse scenario than that though. What if your computer is damaged, destroyed, lost or stolen, and you don’t have hardcopies, and you don’t have a backup? Everything you had been working on would be lost, and you’d have to start again, from scratch.
Another important factor for many businesses is storage space. When you consider the type of data that is being created these days – videos, animations, presentations, photographs and graphics heavy documents – it becomes clear that companies are needing bigger, faster computers all the time to process all that data. When you use cloud computing, you could essentially work off a tiny computer, but still be able to store, and access, very large files quickly and easily.
Then there’s accessibility. We’ve already discussed sharing files with other users, on platforms like GoogleDocs, but the concept can easily be scaled up using one of the larger cloud computing services. You could create two accounts, one for public access by employees, and one for confidential information. Then, simply by sharing login information, or providing key employees with access information, you could effectively collaborate with employees in different states or provinces, or even on the other side of the globe.
The ability to access information from everywhere also provides you, and your employees, with greater mobility – whether it’s viewing a presentation in a client’s offices, or working on financials while you’re out of the country. With a laptop and an internet connection, you and your employees can have all the convenience of being in your office, while you’re anywhere in the world.
If you do decide to take advantage of the cloud-computing phenomenon in your own business, then you have several options. You could choose to test the waters with a free service like Google’s, or you could look for a service provider that offers smaller ‘starter’ packages, with fewer users, and less storage space. Make sure that you choose a provider that offers month-to-month service, so that if you want to switch, you’re not tied to a contract.
Cloud computing really does solve all of the storage, security and data integrity problems that small businesses face, and it’s entirely possible that in the next few years, it will become the norm, rather than the exception. So why not make sure that your business is equipped going forward, and get your information on the cloud!
The Burden of College Education
According to recent statistics, a college degree is still a thing among the wealthiest. If you have rich parents who can afford it, then you can go to college. However, it’s also a common thing to drop out at any time and for any reason.
For those people that has no wealthy parents to fall back on, a college education in America is synonymous to a big debt and who needs more debt these days? No one wants the burden of having to pay for your education 10 years after you’ve graduated.
In effect, a college degree simply becomes a piece of paper telling you that you’ll probably sink in debt. It’s something you can’t brag about anymore. What could your college degree do when you’re up to your ears in college loans and can’t even land a job to repay it?
It really makes sense when college drop outs set out on their own. Some of them even make it to millionaire status too considering that they don’t have a degree.
So worry not. There are still jobs that await you even when you don’t have a college degree to speak of. And these aren’t just any jobs. They’re paying so well, some of them inspire the term “millionaire”.
You probably know one person who has made it big somewhere. They’re a new breed of high income earners. They all say the same thing about their jobs. They worked as hard as a college student has studied. The difference is they didn’t need a degree to earn the bucks.
The secret to their success is plain and simple. It’s a combination of diligence and motivation. They worked hard to be on the position they are in. They had a clear goal on what they want to do with their life which most people do not have. Imagine if Bill Gates did not have a goal in life, would there be Microsoft? If Steve Jobs did not work hard enough after having his own company taken away from him, would our favorite Apple computers, iPad or iPhone be a part of our lives?
Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you have a college degree or not. It merely depends on the person if he will be pursuing his dreams or not. Some might say that a degree is not necessarily needed at all time but I beg to differ. Though at some point it will not be necessary, it will still give you an added advantage in life.
The Influence of People Who Surround You
It is known that the human body sends out vibrations: some are positive, while others are negative. We have orbits formed by people who surround us and with whom we associate closely throughout our entire lives. In my book “The Art & Craft of Success: 10 Steps” by Ostaro, I expand fully on the impact people have upon us.
Through observation and experience we will notice that the association of a certain person or persons will help us finish a project successfully. It is not just a matter of know-how or funding what makes a venture a success. It is more than that. When a person constantly exercises a positive (harmonious) influence upon another human being, it has a great influence on the brain that gives rise to a clearer judgment of a situation or a better solution to a lingering problem. These processes go on quite unnoticed by people – but they do work. In case of a negative person in our orbit, the result of a contradictory or negative vibration could lead to a bad judgment of a situation or problem, poor solutions and utter failure of the project.
The underestimation of all difficulties or challenges involved could mean higher costs and longer time periods to get the job done.
The success in a project is largely dependent upon correct estimation of all factors involved like choosing the right people in a team, carefully considering essential character traits of the human personality (dependability, punctuality, efficiency, capacity for hard work, persistence when faced with difficulties) in order that a venture be completed successfully and yield the desired results.
Cost estimation in terms of human involvement requires a profound knowledge of human nature and business experience. We don’t achieve success by chance. It requires very solid efforts on the physical plane like burning the midnight oil plus utilizing the formula consisting of three major factors, such as choosing the right team for that particular project, the appropriate location (for example: drilling for oil must be at a calculated spot), and proper timing for completion. A multi million dollar movie, if released at a wrong time without regard to competition, could lose you millions and may never get you an Oscar. There are many examples of successful or failed projects. A careful analysis of a successful project reveals the points mentioned above. In fact, timing is more important than proper funding, as evidenced by Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 which became a worldwide hit. At a time, when competition is less, the chances of success increase tremendously.
The stakes in a large venture are very high. Choosing the right people, right time to start the project and right location can make the difference between success or failure.
Natural Cures for Chilblains
Chilblains are a localized, painful, redness of the skin – caused by a congestion of the capillaries in the lower layers of the skin. Chilblains are found on the fingers, toes and ears. The onset of chilblains is associated with poor circulation particularly to the peripheries. It can be made worse by a poor diet, cold weather, tight shoes and a sedentary occupation.
What you can do to improve chilblains
The situation may be improved with plenty of exercise and wearing warm clothing.
If you smoke you need to stop as smoking is a major contributor to poor circulation and could lead to more serious circulatory system conditions. Chilblains may also indicate a lack of sufficient calcium and silica. Sources of these in the diet are: millet, spinach, figs, almonds, sesame seeds, oats, parsley and all green vegetables. You can also take quality, non-contaminated heart and circulatory system vitamins and minerals to assist in getting enough of the nutrients that you need.
You can also use circulation herbs to assist improve your circulation and the strength of your arteries, veins and capillaries.
The following herbs will be useful for improving the circulation to the extremities:
- 3 parts prickly ash bark (or berries)
- 3 parts hawthorn berries
- 1 part ginger
Combine all the ingredients. Take 1 teaspoon of the herb blend and place into a suitable sized saucepan and pour over the cup of boiling water. Allow this to stand for 10-15 minutes. Strain out the herbs. Drink 1 cup three times per day. When chilblains are unbroken they can be treated by a thin layer of cayenne ointment (apply this very sparingly). Other treatments for chilblains include:
- rosemary oil
- lavender oil
- peppermint oil
- garlic oil or juice
- tincture of myrrh
- nettle juice
Case Study: Chilblains Helen, a 25 year old nurse, suffered from very bad chilblains during each winter. Her circulation was also poor during the summer months when she suffered aching feet, as a result of her work, and swelling of her fingers and toes in the heat. She did not smoke and had an occasional glass of wine when dining out. She reported eating ‘more sugary and fried foods than she ought to’.
She first visited in the spring so her initial treatment concentrated on the heat problem which was likely to develop as the summer started and also a general improvement in her overall health.
The first month’s treatment consisted of:
- herbal tonic to be taken three times per day, for the liver and kidneys:
- dandelion root and leaf,
- bearberry,
- wild yam and
- yellow dock.
- magnesium, potassium and calcium phosphates.
- vitamin B complex in addition to a general vitamin and mineral supplement
- changes to her diet to increase the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables that she was eating.
She returned after the first five weeks and reported less swelling in her feet and that she had improved her diet but in her words ‘she could still improve it a lot’. She was continued on the same treatment as above for the next two months. On the fourth month Helen reported some swelling but it wasn’t as bad as the previous summers. At this stage a slight change in the treatment was implemented. She continued the liver and kidney tonic herbs and the vitamins and minerals and her diet continued to improve. The following herbs were added:
- prickly ash bark,
- hawthorn berries and
- ginger.
It was also recommended that she commence a regular exercise and relaxation program. Helen went through the winter without any chilblains and the circulation to her fingers and feet was greatly improved. Chilblains are associated with poor circulation – in particular to the hands and feet. When the overall health is improved and the poor circulation remedied then the chilblains tend to stop occurring. This can be brought about with an improved diet and taking heart and circulation vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements.
Top 3 Benefits of Hiring a Content Writing Service
When businesses create poor quality articles, customers are not left with a lasting impact or a sense of importance from the company. To improve the success of a business or generate better results, a company should seek out a content writing service. Hiring a copywriting service is a wise and beneficial move for businesses that are looking to stand out in the crowd. The three biggest benefits to choosing a content writing service are quality content, improved search engine optimization and quick turnaround at an affordable rate.
Quality Content
Writing services hire a team of professional writers that are able to write attractive copy that sells to your targeted audience. Writers perform research, write the content, proofread and then submit the article to the client to begin the revision process. This process is valuable because the business can request unlimited revisions until the content meets their standards. Quality content adds to the look and feel of a business’ website as well as produce returning customers.
Improved Search Engine Optimization
With many sites on the Internet, it can be difficult for a business to be placed in the top 20 of a search engine request. The higher a business appears in a web search, the more visitors it will receive. To achieve higher search results, content writing services often specialize in search engine optimization. The professional writers know how to write content that will drive more traffic to the business’ website using customer-specific keywords strategically throughout the site.
Quick Turnaround at an Affordable Rate
Businesses often lack time and resources to create quality content. When opting for a writing service, businesses receive a quick turnaround time on projects at an affordable rate.
When a company considers whether to hire a content writing service, they need to decide the effectiveness of the current quality of work, rankings on search engines, and amount of time invested internally. Forming a relationship with a copywriting service is an easy and rewarding decision.
