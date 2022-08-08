Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime – The Denver Post

By RUSS BYNUM

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white man who killed Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael was sentenced by US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

Wood said McMichael received a fair trial.

“And it is not lost on the court that this was the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed,” the judge said.

Prior to sentencing, she heard from members of Arbery’s family. His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she felt every shot fired at her son every day.

“It’s so unfair, so unfair, so unfair that he was killed when he wasn’t even committing a crime,” she said.

McMichael declined to address the court, but his attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, said her client had no convictions prior to Arbery’s murder and had served in the US Coast Guard. She said a lighter sentence would be more consistent with what similarly charged defendants have received in other cases, noting that the officer who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights, despite not being charged. with the targeting of Floyd because of his race.

McMichael was one of three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crimes. Her father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan had sentencing hearings scheduled for later Monday.

The McMichaels armed themselves with firearms and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he drove past their home on February 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of McMichael shoots Arbery with a shotgun as Arbery throws punches and grabs the gun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery of being a burglar. Investigators determined he was unarmed and committed no crime.

Arbery’s murder has become part of a larger national toll on racial injustice and the killings of unarmed black people, including Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. These two cases also led the Department of Justice to bring federal charges.

“The evidence we presented at trial proved… what so many people felt in their hearts when they watched the video of Ahmaud’s tragic and needless death: it never would have happened if he had been white. said prosecutor Christopher Perras ahead of Travis McMichael’s sentencing. .

Greg McMichael and Bryan also face life sentences after a jury found them guilty in February of federal hate crimes, finding they violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him for his race. All three men were also convicted of attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels face additional sentences for using firearms to commit a violent crime.

A state Superior Court judge handed down life sentences to all three men in January for Arbery’s murder, with both McMichaels denied any chance of parole.

The three defendants remained imprisoned in coastal Glynn County, in the custody of U.S. marshals, pending sentencing following their federal sentencing in January.

Because they were first charged and convicted of murder in state court, protocol would have handed them over to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve their life sentences in state prison.

In court documents filed last week, Travis and Greg McMichael asked the judge to send them back to federal prison, saying they would not be safe in a Georgia prison system under investigation by the department. American Justice focused on inmate violence.

Copeland said during Monday’s hearing for Travis McMichael that his client received hundreds of death threats as soon as he arrived at state prison and his picture was circulated there on illegal phones.

“I am concerned, your honor, that my client is indeed facing the death penalty by stealth,” she said, adding that “retribution and revenge” were not convicting factors, even for a “publicly reviled” defendant.

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., said Travis McMichael showed his son no mercy and deserved to “rot” in state prison.

“You killed him because he was a black man and you hate black people,” he said. “You deserve no pity.”

Wood said she does not have the authority to order the state to surrender custody of Travis McMichael to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but she is also not inclined to do so in his case.

At February’s hate crimes trial, prosecutors bolstered their case that Arbery’s murder was racially motivated by showing the jury about two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racial slurs and made derogatory comments about black people.

Defense attorneys for the three men argued that the McMichaels and Bryan did not prosecute Arbery because of his race, but acted on a serious – albeit erroneous – suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood.