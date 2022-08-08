Connect with us

Blockchain

MaxUSDT Introduces New Mining Cycle Model Offering Even More Significant Returns

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 weeks ago

on

By

Maxusdt Introduces New Mining Cycle Model Offering Even More Significant Returns
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

An alternative to traditional crypto is the use of a cloud mining service. In general, cloud mining is considered a better option for individuals who lack the technical expertise or prefer not to spend, operate and maintain their own gear and software.

The cryptocurrency industry has seen several changes in the last several years, and mining has been no exception. A significant advantage of cloud mining is that it can be set up anywhere in the world, providing individuals with steady income without the hassle. Furthermore, the firm takes care of everything, including the maintenance and location of the mining facilities, for the benefit of the users. One such firm offering cloud mining service is Maxusdt (TRX).

MAXusdt (TRX), a credible firm, aims to make cloud mining more beneficial. Its daily distribution and deposit of profits into the investor’s account make MAXusdt (TRX) a realistic choice. As a result, there is no need for a waiting time, and the money automatically continues to flow.

There is a brand-new Mining Cycle Model that users may take advantage of in order to create significant returns in a short amount of time. The new mining cycle may be funded by TRX tokens deposited into promotional accounts. New mining cycle investors may expect a daily return of up to 11%, which will be dispersed throughout the investment. Upon the expiration of this period, users will be allowed to take their mining profits out of the promotional account.

The profitability of each mining cycle may be seen below:

  • 3 days minimal 100 TRX – 1000 TRX 2.5%
  • 30 days minimal 50000 TRX 4.0%
  • 60 days minimal 50000 TRX 5.0%
  • 90 days minimal 50000 TRX 6.0%
  • 180 days minimal 50000 TRX 8.0%
  • 30 days minimal 500000 TRX 5.0%
  • 60 days minimal 500000 TRX 7.0%
  • 90 days minimal 500000 TRX 8.0%
  • 180 days minimal 500000 TRX 10.0%
  • Special Promote 30 days minimal 2000000TRX 11.0%

With MAXusdt, there is no danger in making money since the profits are put into the user’s account daily (TRX). Aside from cutting-edge security standards, this platform is one of the most trustworthy financial services on the market. These protocols safeguard its users’ privacy while preventing the loss or exposure of private data. On top of all of that, members who participate actively and refer others to MAXusdt (TRX) get substantial rewards.

There is no doubt that cloud mining will continue to be the most profitable method of making money in the future, and 2022 is no exception to that rule.

Registration: https://maxusdt.net/share?code=3148540

Certificate: https://maxusdt.com/pdf/certificate.pdf

Telegram channel: https://t.me/maxusdt_officialchannel

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Zonda Receives Official License from OAM to Operate in Italy

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Zonda Receives Official License From Oam To Operate In Italy
google news

Tallinn, Estonia, 26th August, 2022, Chainwire

Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy. 

The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is
something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible. 

“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.” 

 – Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO 

Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two
more regions where licensing procedures are underway. 

“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and
ambitions.” 

– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO 

Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of
powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in. 

About Zonda  

Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit
(FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.  

Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such
as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.  

To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com 

Contacts

Content Manager

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance to Halt ETH Withdrawals and Deposits During Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

The Ethereum Merge: Decoding The Complete Timeline
google news
Exchange News
  • Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
  • Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.

Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.

Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.

Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility

Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.

If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.

Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.

 Recommended For You:

Binance Signs MoU With City of Busan To Promote Blockchain

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Elrond (Egld) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?
google news

The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)

Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.

EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive. 

The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.

For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.

Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.

Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart

1661515962 862 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Daily EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher. 

EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.

With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.

EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.

Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1661515962 655 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Four-Hourly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.

EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52. 

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids CoinSwitch Kuber

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Coinbase Lays-Off 8% Of Staff In India Following Recent Market Turmoil
google news
58 seconds ago |