Pm Kisan Big News: Big News For Farmers, 12Th Installment Will Be Available On This Day, Pm Modi Tweeted And Updated

Sure, meal delivery services make it easy to cook a healthy dinner every night, but the monthly cost can strain your wallet. It can be difficult to find a balance between eating well and staying on a budget, but there are options that can satisfy your appetite. We’ve found and researched some of the most affordable meal delivery services available, and you don’t have to worry about food quality – they always deliver delicious recipes for healthy, comforting meals. If you’re looking for the cheapest meal delivery service, we’re here to help.

It’s no secret that the best meal kit or prepared meal sets reduce your workload in the kitchen. But what are they doing for your wallet? If you want to take advantage of a low-cost meal delivery service, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found some of the cheapest meal delivery services available today – and they still offer delicious recipes ranging from comfort food favorites to healthy, organic meals.

Meal kits have seen a surge in customer numbers during the pandemic. Meal kit subscriptions from companies such as blue apron, green leader and Solar basket aren’t new, but most of them are expensive, with recipes costing as much as $12 or $13 per serving. and both of which cost $5 a serving, are the most economical outfits.

Over the past few years, we have tested almost all meal kit delivery and ready meal delivery service we could put on our oven mitts, and that includes the best budget meal delivery services. Many menu options for meal delivery services that we have listed include nutritious foods plant-based foods or high-protein recipes with lots of vegetables and lean meats.

There are also mid-range options to consider, such as HelloFresh and home cook. These may cost a few dollars more per serving, but allow for more customization and have more recipes to choose from. Most of these meal delivery services also offer vegetarian options or customization for those who don’t eat meat. There are meal kits suitable for a specialized diet, such as keto, paleo, low-calorie or gluten-free.

No matter your budget, taste or schedule, there are affordable and tasty meal delivery services to make cooking easier for you or the family. We’ve tested all of the cheapest meal kits and prepared meal sets on this list to help you decide which is the best.

Read more: Are meal kits more expensive than buying groceries? I did the math

Each plate EveryPlate is the cheapest meal kit service, with recipes starting at $5 a serving — sometimes less if you get a sign-up offer. I tested EveryPlate recently and was pleasantly surprised. You won’t find a lot of wacky, high-end cooking or complicated recipes, but you’ll get plenty of satisfying, hearty meals such as hoisin meatloaf with mashed potatoes, cheeseburgers, umami pork chops, and sweet potato quesadillas. EveryPlate meal kits are easy to make and I loved everything I made, making it my pick for the best budget meal kit in 2022. For more, read my full EveryPlate review. Price: $5 per serving. Read our EveryPlate review.

Having dinner With a comparable price of $5.59 per serving, Dinnerly is another great inexpensive meal kit. Much like EveryPlate, Dinnerly offers plenty of comfort food like spinach ravioli with parmesan sauce, carne asada tacos, and chicken pad thai. I tested Dinnerly’s affordable meal kits and all were easy to make, although on average they involved more work than EveryPlate’s recipes. There were also some big misses among the hits. But Dinnerly is a bit more dynamic than its cheap counterpart and lets you add chicken breast, ground beef or shrimp protein packs for meal planning as well as a small snack and dessert market, which you can add at an additional cost. Price: From $5 per serving, plus $9 delivery.

HelloFresh HelloFresh is a bit more per serving than EveryPlate or Dinnerly – $8 per serving if you order meals for four – but this budget meal delivery service gives you more recipe options and I would say the recipes and ingredients are of a higher caliber too. HelloFresh offers up to 25 dinner meal kits per week, so it’s almost impossible not to find something you’ll like. HelloFresh also offers five or six plant-based recipes a week, making it the best inexpensive meal kit service for vegetarians. When I recently tried the HelloFresh meal kits, I made the meatloaf a la mama, barramundi with corn and hash browns, and pork chops with honey butter. I liked all three. Check out my full HelloFresh review for everything you need to know about the meal delivery service. Price: Plans start at $8 per serving.

home cook Only a tick cheaper than HelloFresh is Home Chef. I tried Home Chef a few months ago and loved the flexibility and customization that the meal kit subscription allows. For example, you can swap out the protein in just about any recipe or double the serving if you’re expecting company or want to eat leftovers for lunch during the week. Home Chef also offers affordable ready-to-cook meal kits that only need to be assembled in a tray and cooked – no chopping or prep required. A few Home Chef recipes that I tried and enjoyed were the moo shu pork tacos and the shrimp bruschetta risotto which had a ton of garlic but was much easier to make than expected. Read my full Home Chef review. Price: Most meals are $9 per serving. New customers will receive a $100 discount spread over their first deliveries. Read our Home Chef review.

Mosaic Foods I’ve tasted about nine of Mosaic Food’s plant-based ready meals and the vegetarian ready meal delivery service has had an incredibly high success rate. Mosaic uses important and interesting global flavors and creatively uses meat alternatives such as tofu, jackfruit, cauliflower and vegan sausage to create tasty and satisfying vegetarian meals, even for this omnivore. There are vegan meals, but many of them use dairy, so vegans should choose their Mosaic meals more carefully. Mosaic Meals are also simple to order with a clear and concise website and no overly complicated plans. You simply choose the meals you want with a minimum order of $70 (about eight meals), then decide how often you want them delivered – weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. You can change meals, pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Price: Most Mosaic meals for one are $10 with soups $6 and oatmeal bowls $6. Mosaic also recently added family meals for three or four people at just $5 a serving.

Freshly If you don’t want to cook at all but want tasty meals delivered at an affordable price, Freshly has you covered. Freshly delivers pre-cooked meals (fresh, not frozen) to your door as part of a one-time order or subscription. While this inexpensive meal delivery service has plenty of healthy recipe options, Freshly is one of the best options if you want the occasional cheat meal or serving of comfort food. Penne Bolognese, Pepper Steak with Mashed Potatoes, and Chicken Casserole are just some of the heartiest choices you can have delivered and ready to serve. But there are also healthier, low-calorie Freshly meals to be honest. Price: Freshly is only $9 per meal when you order 12 meals per week. Read our Freshly review.

Daily harvest Daily Harvest isn’t a traditional meal kit company, but instead sends healthy, plant-based smoothies, soups, and cereal bowls to your doorstep, starting at $7 per meal. While the other options on our list are geared toward dinnertime, Daily Harvest is best about having affordable (and easy) ready-to-heat-and-eat breakfasts and lunches. When I tried Daily Harvest, I loved the interesting smoothie combinations like a chocolate blueberry smoothie with greens, banana, and almond butter. The heartiest meals are also excellent, such as the Harvest Bowl of Cauliflower Rice and Pesto with Cashews and Spinach. You won’t need more than a pan, toaster or blender to prepare most meals and most can be prepared in as little as 5 minutes. Read my full Daily Harvest review here. Price: Meals cost between $7 and $12 and no subscription is required. Read our Daily Harvest review.

More food and drink delivery recommendations

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.