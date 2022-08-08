News
PM Kisan Big News: Big news for farmers, 12th installment will be available on this day, PM Modi tweeted and updated
There is good news for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana. PM Narendra Modi is going to release the 12th installment of PM Kisan (PM Kisan 12th Installment Released) soon. Meanwhile, PM Modi has also said a big thing for the farmers by tweeting.
If you are also a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana, then this news is of great use to you. PM Modi is soon going to release the 12th installment of PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan 12th Installment Released). PM Kisan Yojana This scheme being run by the central government is one of the most ambitious schemes of the government. Regarding this scheme, PM Modi himself has spoken about the interest of farmers from many forums.
Recently, PM Narendra Modi tweeted for the farmers and said, ‘The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they are, the more prosperous the new India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of the country.
You must know, When will the 12th installment money come?
The next installment of PM Kisan can be received this month. Actually, under this scheme, the first installment of the year is given to the farmers between April 1 and July 31, while the second installment is given between August 1 and November 30. At the same time, the money of the third installment is transferred between December 1 and March 31. Accordingly, the 12th installment of PM Kisan can come in the account of farmers in the next month.
You can Update your application
- If you are facing any problem under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then solve it soon.
For this, you can get the solution done by calling the help line number or by mailing on the mail id.
- PM Kisan’s helpline number- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) or can be contacted on 011-23381092. You can also mail your complaint on the
e-mail id ( [email protected] ).
- If you have not applied yet, then register yourself by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in.
You can Check your installment status like this
1. To see the status of the installment, you go to the website of PM Kisan.
2. Now click on Farmers Corner.
3. Now click on the Beneficiary Status option.
4. Now a new page will open with you.
5. Here you enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.
6. After this you will get complete information about your status.
Best Cheap Meal Delivery Services in 2022
Sure, meal delivery services make it easy to cook a healthy dinner every night, but the monthly cost can strain your wallet. It can be difficult to find a balance between eating well and staying on a budget, but there are options that can satisfy your appetite. We’ve found and researched some of the most affordable meal delivery services available, and you don’t have to worry about food quality – they always deliver delicious recipes for healthy, comforting meals. If you’re looking for the cheapest meal delivery service, we’re here to help.
It’s no secret that the best meal kit or prepared meal sets reduce your workload in the kitchen. But what are they doing for your wallet? If you want to take advantage of a low-cost meal delivery service, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found some of the cheapest meal delivery services available today – and they still offer delicious recipes ranging from comfort food favorites to healthy, organic meals.
Meal kits have seen a surge in customer numbers during the pandemic. Meal kit subscriptions from companies such as blue apron, green leader and Solar basket aren’t new, but most of them are expensive, with recipes costing as much as $12 or $13 per serving. Having dinner and Each plateboth of which cost $5 a serving, are the most economical outfits.
Over the past few years, we have tested almost all meal kit delivery and ready meal delivery service we could put on our oven mitts, and that includes the best budget meal delivery services. Many menu options for meal delivery services that we have listed include nutritious foods plant-based foods or high-protein recipes with lots of vegetables and lean meats.
There are also mid-range options to consider, such as HelloFresh and home cook. These may cost a few dollars more per serving, but allow for more customization and have more recipes to choose from. Most of these meal delivery services also offer vegetarian options or customization for those who don’t eat meat. There are meal kits suitable for a specialized diet, such as keto, paleo, low-calorie or gluten-free.
No matter your budget, taste or schedule, there are affordable and tasty meal delivery services to make cooking easier for you or the family. We’ve tested all of the cheapest meal kits and prepared meal sets on this list to help you decide which is the best.
Each plate
EveryPlate is the cheapest meal kit service, with recipes starting at $5 a serving — sometimes less if you get a sign-up offer. I tested EveryPlate recently and was pleasantly surprised. You won’t find a lot of wacky, high-end cooking or complicated recipes, but you’ll get plenty of satisfying, hearty meals such as hoisin meatloaf with mashed potatoes, cheeseburgers, umami pork chops, and sweet potato quesadillas.
EveryPlate meal kits are easy to make and I loved everything I made, making it my pick for the best budget meal kit in 2022. For more, read my full EveryPlate review.
Price: $5 per serving.
Having dinner
With a comparable price of $5.59 per serving, Dinnerly is another great inexpensive meal kit. Much like EveryPlate, Dinnerly offers plenty of comfort food like spinach ravioli with parmesan sauce, carne asada tacos, and chicken pad thai.
I tested Dinnerly’s affordable meal kits and all were easy to make, although on average they involved more work than EveryPlate’s recipes. There were also some big misses among the hits. But Dinnerly is a bit more dynamic than its cheap counterpart and lets you add chicken breast, ground beef or shrimp protein packs for meal planning as well as a small snack and dessert market, which you can add at an additional cost.
Price: From $5 per serving, plus $9 delivery.
HelloFresh
HelloFresh is a bit more per serving than EveryPlate or Dinnerly – $8 per serving if you order meals for four – but this budget meal delivery service gives you more recipe options and I would say the recipes and ingredients are of a higher caliber too. HelloFresh offers up to 25 dinner meal kits per week, so it’s almost impossible not to find something you’ll like. HelloFresh also offers five or six plant-based recipes a week, making it the best inexpensive meal kit service for vegetarians.
When I recently tried the HelloFresh meal kits, I made the meatloaf a la mama, barramundi with corn and hash browns, and pork chops with honey butter. I liked all three. Check out my full HelloFresh review for everything you need to know about the meal delivery service.
Price: Plans start at $8 per serving.
home cook
Only a tick cheaper than HelloFresh is Home Chef. I tried Home Chef a few months ago and loved the flexibility and customization that the meal kit subscription allows. For example, you can swap out the protein in just about any recipe or double the serving if you’re expecting company or want to eat leftovers for lunch during the week. Home Chef also offers affordable ready-to-cook meal kits that only need to be assembled in a tray and cooked – no chopping or prep required.
A few Home Chef recipes that I tried and enjoyed were the moo shu pork tacos and the shrimp bruschetta risotto which had a ton of garlic but was much easier to make than expected. Read my full Home Chef review.
Price: Most meals are $9 per serving. New customers will receive a $100 discount spread over their first deliveries.
Mosaic Foods
I’ve tasted about nine of Mosaic Food’s plant-based ready meals and the vegetarian ready meal delivery service has had an incredibly high success rate. Mosaic uses important and interesting global flavors and creatively uses meat alternatives such as tofu, jackfruit, cauliflower and vegan sausage to create tasty and satisfying vegetarian meals, even for this omnivore. There are vegan meals, but many of them use dairy, so vegans should choose their Mosaic meals more carefully.
Mosaic Meals are also simple to order with a clear and concise website and no overly complicated plans. You simply choose the meals you want with a minimum order of $70 (about eight meals), then decide how often you want them delivered – weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. You can change meals, pause or cancel your subscription at any time.
Price: Most Mosaic meals for one are $10 with soups $6 and oatmeal bowls $6. Mosaic also recently added family meals for three or four people at just $5 a serving.
Freshly
If you don’t want to cook at all but want tasty meals delivered at an affordable price, Freshly has you covered. Freshly delivers pre-cooked meals (fresh, not frozen) to your door as part of a one-time order or subscription. While this inexpensive meal delivery service has plenty of healthy recipe options, Freshly is one of the best options if you want the occasional cheat meal or serving of comfort food.
Penne Bolognese, Pepper Steak with Mashed Potatoes, and Chicken Casserole are just some of the heartiest choices you can have delivered and ready to serve. But there are also healthier, low-calorie Freshly meals to be honest.
Price: Freshly is only $9 per meal when you order 12 meals per week.
Daily harvest
Daily Harvest isn’t a traditional meal kit company, but instead sends healthy, plant-based smoothies, soups, and cereal bowls to your doorstep, starting at $7 per meal. While the other options on our list are geared toward dinnertime, Daily Harvest is best about having affordable (and easy) ready-to-heat-and-eat breakfasts and lunches.
When I tried Daily Harvest, I loved the interesting smoothie combinations like a chocolate blueberry smoothie with greens, banana, and almond butter. The heartiest meals are also excellent, such as the Harvest Bowl of Cauliflower Rice and Pesto with Cashews and Spinach. You won’t need more than a pan, toaster or blender to prepare most meals and most can be prepared in as little as 5 minutes. Read my full Daily Harvest review here.
Price: Meals cost between $7 and $12 and no subscription is required.
Nebraska school officials shut down newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Administrators at a Nebraska school shut down the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and op-eds on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates qualify this decision as an act of censorship.
Staff of the 54-year-old North West Public Schools newspaper Saga were notified on May 19 of the paper’s elimination, the Grand Island Independent reported. Three days earlier, the newspaper printed its June edition, which included an article titled “Pride and Prejudice: LGBTQIA+” about the origins of Pride Month and the history of homophobia. It also included an op-ed opposing a Florida law banning certain lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity and referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay”.
Officials overseeing the Grand Island-based district did not say when or why the decision was made to eliminate the student newspaper. But an email from a school employee to The Independent canceling the student newspaper’s printing services on May 22 said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the editorial content of the last number”.
The paper’s demise also came a month after its staff was reprimanded for publishing students’ favorite pronouns and surnames. District officials told students they could only use names assigned at birth in the future.
Emma Smith, associate editor of Saga 2022, said the student newspaper had been informed that the ban on preferred names had been issued by the school board. The move directly affected Saga writer Marcus Pennell, a transgender student, who had his byline changed against his will to his birth name of “Meghan” Pennell in the June issue.
“It was the first time the school was officially, like, ‘We don’t really want you here,’” Pennell said. “You know, that was a big deal for me.”
Northwestern Director PJ Smith referred questions from the Independent to District Superintendent Jeff Edwards, who declined to answer questions about when and why the student newspaper was eliminated, saying only that it s was an “administrative decision”.
Some school board members have made no secret of their objection to the saga’s LGBTQ content, including board president Dan Leiser, who said “most people were upset.”
Board Vice Chairman Zach Mader directly quoted the pro-LGBTQ editorials, adding that if district ratepayers had read the latest issue of the saga, “they would have said, ‘Holy cow. What’s going on in our school? »
“It looks like a clumsy attempt to censor students and discriminate because of disagreement with the views and articles published in the student newspaper,” said Sara Rips, attorney for the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Nebraska Press Association attorney Max Kautsch, who specializes in media law in Nebraska and Kansas, noted that freedom of the press is protected by the US Constitution.
“The administration’s decision to eliminate the student newspaper violates students’ right to free speech unless the school can demonstrate a legitimate educational reason for removing the option to participate in a class. .which releases award-winning material,” Kautsch said. “It’s hard to imagine what that legitimate reason could be.”
How Neil Gaiman Sabotaged a Launched Sandman Movie
by Netflix The sand man wasn’t the first comedy series adaptation that Neil Gaiman saw, but it was the best.
The author, who created The sand man comics on which the series is based, revealed on August 23 that he had already turned down several film offers in the past, but went so far as to leak a particularly bad one, written by A star is born producer Jon Peters—to the press.
“A guy from Jon Peters’ office called me up and said, ‘So Neil, did you get a chance to read the script we sent you?’” he recalls. rolling stone. “And I said, ‘Well, yeah. Yes I did it. I haven’t read everything, but I’ve read enough. He says, “So, pretty good. Huh?” And I said, “Well, no. It really isn’t.” He said, “Oh, come on. There must have been some stuff in there that you liked.” I said, ‘There was nothing in it that I liked. There was nothing in it that I liked. is not just the worst. Sand seller script. It’s the worst case scenario I’ve ever been sent.’”
Gaiman went on to say that he anonymously sent the script to Ain’t It Cool News, which wrote an article about “how it was the worst script they’ve ever been sent”. After that, he said, Peters focused on the 1999 production wild west wild. (Peters did not respond to an E! News request for comment.)
“I don’t know if it would have been an action movie or quite what it would have been,” Gaiman added. “It was a mess. It’s never been better than a mess.”
KABUL HERO: Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola wanted to help Afghans flee the Taliban. It was his last mission
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the aftermath of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Dylan Merola was excited to go to Afghanistan, the Marine’s grandfather told Fox News. The 20-year-old Lance Corporal had watched videos of the chaotic withdrawal and wanted to help people escape safely.
This was the last conversation Warren Matsuoka had with his grandson. Merola was killed in the August 2021 suicide bomb attack on Kabul airport.
HERE ARE THE US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN THE KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK
“If Dylan was here today, I would tell him how proud I am of him for just having the courage to join the Marine Corps,” Merola’s mother, Cheryl Rex, told Fox News.
“Live Like Dylan”
Merola grew up smiling, always dreaming of following the family tradition and joining the military.
“Growing up, Dylan was a very happy kid,” Rex told Fox News. “He never let anything really bother him. He always smiled and cared about everyone around him.”
Merola’s grandmother, Clarinda Matsuoka, said the California native always loved the military and dreamed of being in the armed forces.
“Growing up knowing it’s God and country, that’s where he put his thoughts,” she told Fox News. “He was very captivated by all aspects of the armed services.”
DISNEYLAND HONORS SAILOR WHO DIED IN 2021 ATTACK ON KABUL
“I remember him running around with his little Nerf guns thinking he was a soldier,” Clarinda Matsuoka added. “He was just laughing, and he was like, ‘One day I’ll be in service. “”
Merola insisted on joining the army before going to college. He met a recruiter when he was 17.
“By joining the Marine Corps, my son has grown from that kid to a young man,” Rex told Fox News. After training camp, “he became a completely different person.”
Warren Matsuoka said Merola’s graduation from training camp was a “defining moment”.
“He had a direction, he had a purpose,” Warren told Fox News. “He knew what he wanted to do and he behaved very differently.”
Rex recalled, “He was so proud. We were all so proud.”
AFGHANISTAN’S COLLAPSE ONE YEAR LATER: JENNIFER GRIFFIN STORIES HOW THE TALIBAN ARE SUPPORTED
Merola was deployed to Jordan when he received word that he was being sent to Afghanistan to help with the US troop withdrawal ordered by President Biden.
“He was really excited to have the opportunity to go, but we were all really worried,” said Warren Matsuoka, recalling the last time he spoke with Merola.
Rex said, “He was so excited to go and help a lot of other people to freedom and safety.”
An ISIS terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, 2021. Merola and 12 other US service members were killed in the blast, along with 170 Afghan civilians.
Rex said Merola had only been in the area for about 20 minutes before the explosion. She shared her son’s final moments.
“He was bending over, picking up a child from a safe place,” Rex said.
Clarinda Matsuoka said her grandson wanted others to experience America’s freedoms.
Merola and her team “wanted to give people the opportunity to come to America and live like him,” she told Fox News.
“That’s why we say ‘live like Dylan,’” she said.
The Party May Not Be Over Yet For The Residential Real Estate Market – Here’s Why
2022 has been a good year for the Indian residential real estate market despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and according to Murtuza Arsiwalla, Director of Kotak Institutional Equities, this party is not over yet.
“Whether it’s rising prices, which is driving demand, or demand, which is driving higher prices… Either way, the party seems to be going on when it comes to residential real estate,” Arsiwalla said in an interview. with CNBC-TV18.
Overall, the Indian residential real estate market has seen a steady improvement in sales over the past few quarters.
Knight Frank, a real estate agency, in a report said 78,627 residential units were sold in the country in the March quarter of 2022, a four-year high, despite rising cases of Omicron, leading to a new wave of COVID-19. On an annual basis, this is a growth of 9%.
The latest report from Knight Frank India showed that Mumbai (BMC region) recorded property sale registrations of 11,339 units in July 2022, the highest in a decade for the month of July. More than half of the listings were in the Rs 1 crore price range. In terms of apartment size, the greatest demand was seen for homes between 500 and 1,000 square feet.
According to Arsiwalla, several players other than Godrej Properties have caught up in the Mumbai market.
“So while Godrej Properties continues to record consistent sales figures, there have been several other players in DLF, in Lodha, in Prestige playing catch-up and the underperformance readjusts the premium that Godrej Properties has enjoyed because you have other alternatives that make an equal amount of sales. So it’s more relative than absolute,” he said.
According to a recent report by Anarock, sales of luxury apartments – priced at over Rs 1.5 crore – amounted to 25,680 units in seven major cities from January to June 2022, surpassing annual sales in all three previous years.
He said the luxury home market has done “remarkably well” this year, helped by developer rebates and demand from non-resident Indians (NRIs).
With better demand for self-contained floors, DLF recently said it was targeting around 1,300 crore in sales revenue from its new luxury housing project in Panchkula, Haryana.
“We are developing 424 independent floors in this project. The construction works will start after the monsoon season and the project will be completed within the next three years,” said Group Executive Director and Commercial Director of DLF, Aakash Ohri. PTI.
Arsiwalla is constructive on residential real estate space, including DLF. He thinks the consumer continues to turn to stronger, more organized developers. The reasons for this are the upward cycle and the market share gains that are achieved with a large number of listed players.
IIFL Securities also said on Aug. 23 that strong momentum in the residential real estate market is likely to continue as developers are optimistic about the medium-term outlook.
He added that market players are actively looking to expand into new markets. DLF and Lodha remain its first choices among players in the residential market.
Florida couple pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden’s diary and selling it to Project Veritas
Two Florida residents pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to selling a stolen diary and other items to Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter, to Project Veritas.
Aimee Harris of Palm Beach, Fla., and Robert Kurlander of Jupiter, Fla., each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office said. , Damian Williams.
In the DOJ announcement, federal authorities did not identify Ashley Biden, saying only that the property the couple was peddling belonged to “an immediate family member of a candidate for national political office.”
According to prosecutors, in June 2020, Ashley Biden was storing the items, including a “handwritten diary containing highly personal entries, tax records, a digital storage card containing private family photographs, and a cell phone, among other things,” at a private home in Delray Beach, Florida, where Harris was temporarily residing.
Harris contacted Kurlander to ask for his help in selling the items. Kurlander responded in a text message, saying he would help Harris “earn a S***TON of money” from the gear.
In September 2020, they attended a fundraiser for then-President Donald Trump (identified as “Candidate-2”) to sell the newspaper and other items to the Trump campaign.
A Trump campaign representative told Kurlander he was not interested in buying the property and advised them to provide the items to the FBI.
“[Candidate-2] the campaign cannot use it,” Kurlander emailed Harris, according to the complaint. “They want this to go to the FBI. There’s no way [Candidate-2] can use this. It has to be done differently.”
Kurlander then contacted Project Veritas, a New York-based conservative activist group known for its hidden camera sting operations targeting Democratic media and politicians. The group asked Harris and Kurlander to use an encrypted app to send photographs of the objects.
After receiving the footage, Project Veritas “offered to pay for airfare, hotel, and car service” for Harris and Kurlander to transport the property from Florida to its offices in New York.
Harris and Kurlander traveled to New York and eventually sold the stolen items to Project Veritas for $40,000. Project Veritas has denied any wrongdoing, saying it received the diary from ‘tricksters’ who said it was left in a room – adding that it had given the diary to law enforcement.
“Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property,” Williams said in a statement, “and they are now convicted of a federal crime as a result.”
While pleading guilty in court, the two defendants apologized.
“I know what I did was wrong and horrible,” Kurlander told the court, according to The New York Times. “And I apologize.”
“I sincerely apologize for any action and know what I did was illegal,” Harris said.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, a conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Under the terms of their plea agreements, Harris and Kurlander each agreed to lose $20,000, and Kurlander promised to cooperate with the government.
