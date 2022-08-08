Tips For Hiring A Plumbing Service Company

Pin 0 Shares

Open the phone book of any town or city and chances are you will see quite a few listings for plumbers and plumbing service companies. Simply choosing a name out of the book or off of the Internet is not the best choice. After all, this is someone who will be in your home and performing work that can be difficult and expensive. By following a few simple tips, you can be sure that you will hire the best plumber in your area.

Ask friends for recommendations. A simple way to get started in your research is to ask friends and family for recommendations. Most people will be quick to tell you if they were pleased or not with the service they received. Narrowing down the selection to those plumbers that your friends like will make the process a little bit easier.

Look for reviews online. There are quite a few sites online where consumers can read reviews from previous customers who describe their experiences with various plumbing companies. Look for any criticisms that seem to come up again and again. Check the Better Business Bureau and other local consumer protection agencies for business ratings.

Check out the basics. Find out how long the plumber has been in business. Typically, a plumber that has been a part of the community for some years tends to be more stable and reliable. Be sure that the number you call is to a local address and not some national company that may send out questionable individuals. The plumber’s uniform, service truck, and tools should be in good condition and enhance his professionalism.

Make sure the plumber is licensed. You can search your state’s licensing boards online to ensure that the plumber you choose is properly licensed. This is simply proof that the plumber you are working with has been properly trained and is officially recognized as a plumbing professional. A legitimate plumber should be happy to provide you with a license number if asked.

Get prices upfront. Plumbing repairs and replacements can get expensive. Make sure you have a written estimate in hand before any work begins. Be aware of the hourly rates and service fees that may be charged. Keep in mind that after hour and weekend rates may be higher than what is typically charged during regular business hours. Do not be afraid to get more than one price quote for large or expensive projects. Remember that cheaper does not necessarily mean better.

Inquire about warranties on parts and labor. Plumbers that offer warranties are more likely to stand behind their work and strive for customer satisfaction

Ask about emergency services. If you need a plumber in a hurry, it is nice to know you will have one when you call. Not all companies offer 24-hour emergency services. Be sure that you have the phone number of an emergency plumber if you should need it one day.

Ask about service contracts. Many plumbers offer service contracts that can save you money in routine maintenance and repairs. An added benefit is that when there is a problem, customers with service contracts tend to have highest priority.

Find out what other services they may provide. Some plumbing companies offer heating and cooling services in addition to plumbing services. Bundling maintenance and repair service calls may save the consumer substantial money and time.

Plumbing issues in your home can cause stress and can get expensive. Spend some time now investigating the plumbing service companies in your area so that when a repair is needed, you already have a professional to call.