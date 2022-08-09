20 dorm items and essentials seen on TikTok

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



We’re pretty much influenced by everything on our TikTok ‘fyp’ (that’s short for ‘page for you’, in case you’re not a fan of multi-hour scrolling like we are. are).

So it’s no surprise we landed on TikTok for back to school (or, #dormessentials: the hashtag with over 80 million views on the app.

If you take what TikTok recommends as gospel, this is the ultimate back-to-school shopping list for you — and created with you in mind. Enter the back to school edition of TikTok, where we share 20 products that are way too cool for school and will instantly transform your college dorm from dull to fabulous.

From office essentials to one-of-a-kind decor and storage pieces, the products below are TikTok approved and New York Post Shopping approved.

Amazon

According to Darcy McQueeny on TikTok, you absolutely need a mattress topper. “Beds at college are so hard and uncomfortable,” she says in her video. This one from Bare Home has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, is machine washable, and comes with a 30-day warranty.

walmart

Now, this is revolutionary. “Trust me, you won’t want to pick up a laundry basket, you’ll want to roll it,” McQueeny says. Plus, it’s only $20 at Walmart and comes with a built-in handle for added convenience.

Amazon

Ah, the quintessential dormitory necessity. “You’re not going to bring a huge iron table and a huge iron; a steamer is all you need,” McQueeny says on TikTok. “Your clothes will wrinkle.” With nearly 80,000 rave reviews from avid users, this model is a must-have.

Amazon

From plugging in your curling irons to laptop chargers, a surge protection power strip is a must. “There won’t be enough outlets for what you need,” McQueeny notes in his TikTok. Not to mention, this one has a 10-foot extension cord to make using it as easy as possible.

Amazon

To store all your soapy moisturizing shampoos and conditioners, a mesh shower caddy will be your built-in BFF. “If you have a community shower, you literally need one,” advises McQueeny. It’s also an Amazon’s Choice item for storing all your essentials.

6. Shower shoes, $16, original price: $23

Amazon

Speaking of community showers, these shower shoes are among the most recommended items to have on hand (trust us, we’ve been there). This pair costs less than $20 and comes in a slew of colors to choose from.

Amazon

When you’re in a dorm, you need to rethink your storage options (and, with that, saving space where you can). The House Day Magic space-saving hangers come in a pack of 10 to organize your wardrobe in the best possible way. They will also last for years.

Target

On the organization train, picking up an over-the-door shoe organizer will save you a lot of time digging through the back of your closet to find the pair you want to wear. For just $10, this clear organizer makes it easy to see every pair, from comfy heels to white sneakers.

Target

A shoe organizer isn’t the only thing to hang above your door. For your dorm’s main door, a mirror above the door is essential for seeing your outfit in full view (and for #OOTD selfies, if we’re being honest). This sub-$20 model at Target will last through your college years and beyond.

Amazon

Instead of splurging for a tower fan, the Hurricane 6″ Portable Clip Fan is a lifesaver for your nightstand and desk. There’s nothing like circulating air right next to your bed or desk chair, if we’re being honest (for under $20 too!)

Target

After watching far too many TikTok videos of back-to-school dorm essentials, the Brita Water Filter and Dispenser is one of the most talked about items to grab before move-in day. “Don’t drink tap water – don’tMcQueeny emphatically advises. Plus, it’s one of those items that’s perfect for post-college life.

Amazon

When you live in a dorm, you definitely need more space. Enter the AcmeTop Over-the-Door Hanger (because everything is over the door at college!) For less than $20, it has five quality hooks to hang jackets, your backpack, and more to free up floor space.

Amazon

Interestingly, Lindsey Argent on TikTok recommends getting an absorbent dish towel to place under your shower caddy to prevent mildew (genius)! Since you’ll be taking it to your community shower, it’ll keep your organization basket drier, not to mention last longer.

Amazon

“A letter board was a huge hit in our bedroom,” Argent adds in his TikTok video. “We put funny quotes on it and everyone seemed to like it.” For under $25 on Amazon, this one comes complete with letters, numbers, a sturdy hook, and an easel stand so you can mix and match your decor all year round.

walmart

“My roommate and I would write to-do lists, funny quotes, when we got back in the room or write little notes on the mirror,” Argent explains in his TikTok video. Additionally, you can use these Expo markers as real school supplies (pro tip: find a whiteboard at your college library and study with it).

Amazon

From personal experience, you absolutely need a vanity mirror to get you ready in a snap – and Argent agrees. “Mirrors make your room look so much bigger than it actually is,” she explains on TikTok. We have a Hollywood Lights mirror and it’s one of our favorite Amazon purchases to date (especially for its extremely bright lights).

Amazon

According to Laine Martin on TikTok, an ottoman is a must-have for any dorm room to ride on your bed (if it’s raised) and for extra storage. This one from Amazon comes in lots of fun colors and also adds a bit of tufted texture to your room.

Amazon

Additionally, plastic storage bins are essential for storing items in a small space. “We have T-shirts and sweatshirts in one and medicine in the other,” Martin explains on TikTok. For less than $100, you can pick up six of these high-capacity units right before move-in day.

Amazon

Alexis Madison on TikTok claims that Febreze’s Fabric Freshener is just what you need when you start doing your laundry. You’re not going to wash your sheets as often as you think, and this spray helps brighten up your bedroom a bit. In short, get yourself a fabric spray.

Not to mention, check out our guide to the best laundry detergents for more college dorm essentials.

QVC

“I had a giant vacuum cleaner but it would have been so good because you’re going to knock over everything“, shares Madison on TikTok. For less than $100, this trusty handheld vacuum is all you’ll need.

