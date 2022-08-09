News
3 Aligarh Muslim University students attempt to kidnap another student, suspended
Aligarh:
Three Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students were suspended on Monday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a fellow student, university officials said.
UMA proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali said undergraduate students Ashraf Ali, Atif Jamal and Farhan Ali tried to kidnap Mohamnad Kashif as he was walking out of the exam hall.
Following this, the three students were suspended and banned from entering campus, a senior university official said on Monday.
In a separate incident, three students who were in a store adjacent to the college campus were injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups on Saturday, officials said.
The injured students have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and are declared out of danger, they said, adding that it is still unclear whether the two incidents were related or not.
On Sunday evening, a group of students staged a protest at the university’s Babey Sir Syed gate, demanding harsh punishments for those involved in the incident. The protest was called off after senior university officials assured strict action against the accused.
Civil Lines Officer Shewetabh Pandey told PTI that so far no arrests have been made in relation to the incidents.
“Police are coordinating with UMA officials and collecting evidence against the culprits,” he said, adding that two FIRs have been filed in the case.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
NPS Retirement Planning: To become a millionaire, no rocket science is needed, but regular investment and choosing the right scheme is required. We are going to tell you how you can get a pension of up to Rs 2 lakh every month after retirement.
NPS pension calculator: Everyone worries about old age expenses. If you also want that your old age is safe and you do not have any problem with money in old age, then you should start planning in advance. You should start saving money for retirement only on the day your job starts. In fact, the sooner you start saving, the more money you will get till retirement. There are many investment options available to you for accumulating retirement funds like EPF, NPS, stock market, mutual funds, real estate etc.
Government is running many schemes
To secure your retirement, the central government has made many schemes, where you can invest. If you are employed, then you must also think that when you retire, you will get a huge amount every month in the form of pension. But for this you have to invest from today itself, so that after 60 years your old age can be secure.
What is NPS Scheme
National Pension System (NPS) is a government pension scheme consisting of both equity and debt instruments. NPS gets a guarantee from the government. You should invest in NPS scheme to get higher monthly pension after retirement.
Income tax exemption will be available
NPS pension scheme is a government scheme just like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana etc. In this, any investor can also increase his monthly pension amount by making the right use of maturity amount. Through NPS, you can save tax up to Rs 2 lakh annually. You can save tax up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax. If you invest in NPS, you will get an additional tax exemption of up to Rs 50,000.
Will get monthly pension of Rs 2 lakh
If you deposit 5000 rupees every month for 40 years in NPC, you will get 1.91 crores. After this you will get 2 lakh monthly pension on investment of maturity amount. Under this, you will also get a monthly return of Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 63,768 from the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). In this, a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 will continue to be received from the annuity till the investor is alive.
Monthly pension of Rs 63,768 in 20 years
If you invest Rs 5000 every month from 20 years to retirement, then you will get a lump sum maturity amount of 1.91 crores to 1.27 crores. After this, you can get a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 every month at Rs 1.27 crore with 6% return.
There are two types of NPS
There are two types of NPS, NPS Tier 1, and NPS Tier 2. The minimum investment in Tier-1 is Rs 500 while in Tier-2 it is Rs 1000. However, there is no maximum limit for investment. There are three investment options available in NPS, in which the investor has to choose where his money will be invested.
Equity, Corporate Debt and Government Bonds. With more exposure to equities, it also gives higher returns. Keep in mind that you should do any investment only after talking to your investment advisor.
The post NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Queensland newspaper and Murgon Moments editor Leo Geraghty apologizes for domestic violence ‘joke’
Shocking domestic violence ‘joke’ about battered and bruised woman going to doctor for help prompts creeping apology from newspaper
- A regional newspaper was forced to apologize to the community
- Queensland-based Murgon Moments posted an offensive ‘joke’ about domestic violence
- It was about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for help
- This sparked fury from the local community who expressed concerns about the post
- The newspaper has since removed the message from its latest August edition.
- Editor Leo Geraghty issued his own apology and took advice
A regional newspaper has issued a creeping apology to its local community after publishing an offensive ‘joke’ about domestic violence.
The Murgon Moments newspaper, based in Queensland’s South Burnett area near Gympie, published a ‘joke’ in its August edition about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for ugly.
The so-called punchline was that the wife wouldn’t be punched by her husband if she just kept her mouth shut, sparking an outcry among readers.
The Murgon Moments newspaper, based in Queensland’s South Burnett region, ran a joke in its August edition, about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for help (pictured)
The newspaper has since republished this month’s digital edition without the offending article and the editor has also received advice about it.
The newspaper acted after Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman said she was horrified by the decision to publish it.
“It’s no joke…It’s a stark reminder of how far we still have to go.” she told ABC News.
“Already this month there have been reports of several women losing their lives to domestic and family violence…that’s only in Queensland.”
A public apology was posted on the Murgon Community Facebook page on Friday.
‘The Murgon Business and Development Association Incorporated finds ‘Joke of the Month’ unacceptable, inappropriate and offensive.
In a public apology posted on the Murgon Community Facebook page on Friday, the Murgon Business and Development Association Incorporated said, “The publisher has been advised and the current edition of Murgon Moments has been withdrawn.”
“On behalf of the Murgon business community, we offer an unqualified apology.
“The publisher has been advised and the current edition of Murgon Moments has been withdrawn.”
Leo Geraghty, the editor in the center of the row, also posted his own statement on the website, but it was later deleted after another backlash over his tone.
“To my dear readers, I’m sorry you found it offensive.
“Perhaps it would be best to remove all snippets that were once classified as jokes from Murgon Moments, which I have voluntarily done for the past 190 issues.
Leo Geraghty, the editor at the center of the row, also posted his own statement on his website, but it was later deleted after another backlash over his tone.
“Perhaps doing the copy for print at one o’clock in the morning, I should have been more careful about what I included instead of including jokes from the 2007 edition.”
Amy Carrington, executive director of the Domestic Violence Action Centre, said: ‘Given the real seriousness of domestic and sexual violence in our communities, this is no joke.
But local councilor Kathy Duff defended the publisher and added: ‘Leo is an absolute community champion.
“He’s been doing the Murgon Moments for as long as I can remember. I know there was absolutely no intention and it was just an oversight.
“He would be devastated to think someone took it the wrong way – it was an absolute oversight and not ill-intentioned.”
Advertising
dailymail us
News
20 Tricky Riddles With Answers To Test Your Brainpower
Have you ever been stuck on a tricky riddle and wished there was an answer? One of the best things about riddles is that you can make them as hard or as easy as you want, depending on the person you’re asking. If you’re trying to stump your nephew, a simple riddle might work fine, but if you’re playing riddles with family members who have known you their whole lives, you might want to make them a little more challenging (even though they might still beat you). Here are 8 tricky riddles with answers to test your brainpower and try to stump you!
Also Read: Rules In North Korea You Won’t Believe Exist
20 Best Tricky Riddles With Answers:
-
What can you catch but never throw? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: A cold is something you can catch but can never throw.
2. What begins with an “e” and only contains one letter?
Answer: An envelope.
3. You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but you don’t see a single person on the ship when you look again. Why?
Answer: They are all married.
4. Which letter of the alphabet has the most water? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: The letter “C” (SEA).
5. What two words, added together, contain the most letters?
Answer: Post office.
6. Mr. and Mrs. Sharma have six daughters and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the Sharma family?
Answer: There are nine Sharma in the family. Since each daughter shares the same brother, there are six girls, one boy, and Mr. and Mrs. Sharma.
7. Can you write down eight eights so that they add up to one thousand?
Answer: 888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000
8. A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.
9. When Gyan was 6 years old, he hammered a nail into his favorite tree to mark his height. Ten years later, at age 16, Gyan returned to see how much higher the nail was. If the tree grew by 5 centimeters each year, how much higher would the nail be?
Answer: The nail would be at the same height since trees grow at their tops.
10. What has a head and a tail but no legs? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: A coin.
11. It can’t be seen, can’t be felt, can’t be heard, and can’t be smelled. Also, it lies behind stars and under hills, and empty holes it fills. It comes first and follows after, ends life, and kills laughter. What is it?
Answer: The Dark.
12. An electric train is headed east. Where does the smoke go?
Answer: Electric trains don’t produce any smoke!!
13. Why is it that when you have lost something, it’s always in the last place you look?
Answer: It is because you stop looking when you find it.
14. What can go through a door closed but cannot go through a door open? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: An umbrella.
15. You take 6 cubes of ice from the freezer. Remove 2 and add 1. You wait half an hour and put them back in the freezer. How many Ice cubes do you have now?
Answer: You have 1 ice cube as they will have melted and refrozen as 1.
16. Imagine that you are locked in a pitch-black room with no doors and windows. You can’t see, smell or hear anything. You have 120 seconds to escape the room. How do you escape from the room?
Answer: Stop imagining you are in the room.
17. You find yourself lost in a vast forest with no compass, and no cell phone in the middle of the day. You must return to the safety of the campsite and your friends before nightfall and the wild animals descend. Your camp is in the North of the vast forest. How do you determine which way is North? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: If you look at the tree trunks, the side of the tree with moss growing is facing North as Moss grows facing North.
18. What can be the same size as the world’s tallest person but weigh nothing? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: World’s tallest person’s shadow.
19. What goes up and never comes down? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: Your age. It will rise with the years, but sadly, it will never go down.
20. Who makes it, has no need for it. Who buys it, has no use for it. Those who use it can neither see nor feel it. What is it?
Answer: The answer is a coffin.
If you enjoyed these tricky riddles, then be sure to check out our other blog posts for more fun content. And don’t forget to share this post with your friends to see who can solve the most riddles with answers. As always, thanks for reading!
The post 20 Tricky Riddles With Answers To Test Your Brainpower appeared first on MEWS.
News
Qantas CEO blames ‘little’ government aid and Covid for lagging peers
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told CNBC that the airline was unable to return to profit as quickly as other carriers like those in Singapore because it did not receive as much support from the government and faced a “massive wave of Covid…nobody expected it”.
Australia’s flag carrier recorded its third consecutive year of pre-tax statutory losses of A$1.19 billion ($830.67 million), attributing the performance to the delta and omicron outbreaks in Australia and the initial costs of the airline restart after lockdowns end.
Qantas recorded losses of A$2.35 billion in 2021 and A$2.7 billion in 2020.
Asked how Qantas compares to Singapore Airlines, which returned to net profit in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, the CEO replied: “We are very different from different airlines because in Singapore there is no there was no need to fire, resign people that we had to do.”
“Because we ended up getting very little support from the government, the government rented part of the plane and gave our people who were up their money, but with people who stood out or didn’t have no jobs in the airlines, a lot of people left the industry,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”
“Secondly, we had this massive wave of Covid here in Australia that no one anticipated.”
Under pressure
The loss announcements come as Qantas workers go on strike on Thursday to protest inaction over wage negotiations.
On Monday, Qantas began sending emails to its frequent flyers apologizing for not meeting the standards they expected of the company while offering each customer an AU$50 discount on a return flight.
The Australian Transport Workers’ Union has called on the Qantas CEO to step down over “empty promises to frustrated passengers” and “announce more tactics to silence workers and suppress wages”.
Phil Noble | Reuters
Joyce also told CNBC that schedules that were in place six months in advance during the pandemic have been upended and said staff absences due to Covid infections have also unraveled her recovery plans.
The worker absences have triggered operational problems – particularly in the operation of domestic flights, which are “more complicated” and different from international routes, Joyce added.
“It’s much more complicated, with some planes flying eight sectors a day, when you have a problem in the morning with someone not showing up, it impacts all eight sectors during the day,” he said. he said, noting the differences between the markets.
“Markets that look like us, like Europe like North America, you’re seeing similar issues happening because people weren’t expecting this big wave of Covid.”
In North America, however, American Airlines returned to profit in the second quarter, as did Singapore Airlines, to whom the CEO compared Qantas.
Singapore Airlines does not have a domestic market. All of its revenue comes from international flights that were halted during the pandemic.
By July 2020, it had lost nearly all of its passenger transportation and grounded many of its aircraft and personnel, according to a company statement at the time.
It shows a loss of 4.3 billion Singapore dollars ($3.09 billion) for the financial year 2020/2021.
SIA cut losses in 2021/2022 to S$1 billion and has since posted a net profit in the first quarter for the year 2022/2023.
It has raised S$22.4 billion since April 2020, including S$15 billion from shareholders through the sale of shares and convertible bonds. Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek is the majority shareholder and owns 55% of the airline.
Qantas has received around A$2 billion in government aid, including A$850 million in wage subsidies for those who have lost their jobs.
The Australian airliner has been under pressure due to poor performance including canceled flights and lost luggage. The unions have called for Joyce’s resignation.
Qantas still has the halo as one of Australia’s top employers. People want to get into aviation.
The Australian Transport Workers Union called on Joyce to resign over “empty promises to frustrated passengers” and announcing “tactics to silence workers and suppress wages”.
But things are looking up, Joyce told CNBC, adding that nearly 25,000 applicants have applied for the carrier’s recently announced 2,500 new jobs.
“So Qantas still has the halo as one of Australia’s top employers. People want to get into aviation,” he said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the company has cut nearly 9,000 jobs from its workforce of nearly 30,000, the company said in an email response. It has since replaced only around a third of the employees and contractors it laid off.
However, Qantas was not the only airline in the region to post losses on Thursday.
Competitor Air New Zealand posted a loss of NZ$725 million ($452.1 million) in fiscal 2022, before significant items and taxes.
In June, the International Air Transport Association predicted that the North American airline industry would be back in the black by the end of 2022, while the rest of the world continued to face losses.
cnbc
News
A veteran surprised by an all-terrain wheelchair for outdoor sports
A Madison, Wis. veteran who fought in the Gulf War received a gift on Tuesday that will bring him more freedom and enjoyment.
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Property Loss Specialist (PLS) gave US Army veteran Ervin Mulkey an all-terrain wheelchair called the Action Trackchair, WMTV reported.
According to its website, the chair was made from a durable material, allowing users to participate in outdoor activities such as adaptive sports, hunting, and fishing.
“So whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or just getting around your neighborhood, the Action Trackchair is ready for any challenge,” the site says.
PLS President Jeff Nachreiner said he wanted to help after seeing someone else showcase a similar chair years ago.
Nachreiner also noted that because veterans gave their all, it was a small thing for them to get back.
A photo showed the veteran enjoying the chair and social media users expressed their delight over the gift:
The wheelchair will ensure that the US Army veteran has access to activities such as adaptive sports, hunting and fishing.
Posted by NBC15 Madison on Wednesday, August 24, 2022
“He deserves it,” one person wrote, while another called it “Fantastic news.”
Mulkey, who is paralyzed from the waist down, said his disease was progressive but the wheelchair made a huge difference.
“More freedom, more freedom, more freedom – you know I can go places I couldn’t go,” he explained.
“I served during Desert Storm – I actually got into ’87 right after graduating. I was injured during Desert Storm and was paralyzed for 13 months from the waist down. Thankfully, I was able to regain some function in my right leg, but I was still in a wheelchair,” he added.
According to the PVA’s Wisconsin Chapter website, the organization’s mission was to improve the quality of life for nationwide veterans and others with spinal cord injury or disease. .
Mulkey was grateful for the gift and that the chair is tough enough for all weather conditions and even has a place to charge a phone for safety.
The veteran’s first endeavor would be to accomplish something he had long dreamed of.
“I want to go up the hill next to my house,” Mulkey explained. “I’ve looked at this hill for the last nine years that I’ve lived on it, and I’ve never been able to get up it and you know without help or something.”
Breitbart News
News
L&T can overcome a weak economy thanks to this factor
mini
Credit Suisse is concerned about the lack of private orders for Larsen & Toubro, but it highlights factors that will help the company weather a weak economy.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s diverse portfolio of orders and clients will help the engineering and infrastructure conglomerate weather weak economic conditions, according to a Credit Suisse report.
For the April-June period, L&T’s order inflow increased to Rs 41,800 crore from Rs 26,600 crore during the same period last year. There was a substantial increase in overseas orders, which nearly doubled year-on-year.
West Asia was a substantial contributor, with nearly 35% of order intake coming from the region over the past 12 months. Credit Suisse said the pace of orders from West Asia may continue due to the company’s merits, such as its physical presence and track record.
The brokerage expressed concern over the lack of orders from the private sector. On an absolute basis, they are still below the average of Rs 30,000 crore between FY11 and FY13. Even orders from state governments are below their historic weight and may create opportunities in the future, according to the memo.
With a 25% higher FY22 backlog, the business may also benefit from pent-up execution. It may also boost the company’s revenue, which has barely budged since FY19.
Here are some of the other points from the Credit Suisse report:
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading up 0.8% at Rs 1,892.50 as of 1:15 p.m.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
cnbctv18-forexlive
What Is And Different Models Of Internet Marketing?
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
Queensland newspaper and Murgon Moments editor Leo Geraghty apologizes for domestic violence ‘joke’
20 Tricky Riddles With Answers To Test Your Brainpower
Six Principles and Standards of Conduct Chosen by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy
Qantas CEO blames ‘little’ government aid and Covid for lagging peers
A veteran surprised by an all-terrain wheelchair for outdoor sports
Top 5 Best Unlimited Cheap Hosting Features
L&T can overcome a weak economy thanks to this factor
Daily horoscope for August 26, 2022
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over