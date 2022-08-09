3 Aligarh Muslim University students attempt to kidnap another student, suspended

NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment

NPS Retirement Planning: To become a millionaire, no rocket science is needed, but regular investment and choosing the right scheme is required. We are going to tell you how you can get a pension of up to Rs 2 lakh every month after retirement.

NPS pension calculator: Everyone worries about old age expenses. If you also want that your old age is safe and you do not have any problem with money in old age, then you should start planning in advance. You should start saving money for retirement only on the day your job starts. In fact, the sooner you start saving, the more money you will get till retirement. There are many investment options available to you for accumulating retirement funds like EPF, NPS, stock market, mutual funds, real estate etc.

Government is running many schemes

To secure your retirement, the central government has made many schemes, where you can invest. If you are employed, then you must also think that when you retire, you will get a huge amount every month in the form of pension. But for this you have to invest from today itself, so that after 60 years your old age can be secure.

What is NPS Scheme

National Pension System (NPS) is a government pension scheme consisting of both equity and debt instruments. NPS gets a guarantee from the government. You should invest in NPS scheme to get higher monthly pension after retirement.

Income tax exemption will be available

NPS pension scheme is a government scheme just like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana etc. In this, any investor can also increase his monthly pension amount by making the right use of maturity amount. Through NPS, you can save tax up to Rs 2 lakh annually. You can save tax up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax. If you invest in NPS, you will get an additional tax exemption of up to Rs 50,000.

Will get monthly pension of Rs 2 lakh

If you deposit 5000 rupees every month for 40 years in NPC, you will get 1.91 crores. After this you will get 2 lakh monthly pension on investment of maturity amount. Under this, you will also get a monthly return of Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 63,768 from the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). In this, a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 will continue to be received from the annuity till the investor is alive.

Monthly pension of Rs 63,768 in 20 years

If you invest Rs 5000 every month from 20 years to retirement, then you will get a lump sum maturity amount of 1.91 crores to 1.27 crores. After this, you can get a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 every month at Rs 1.27 crore with 6% return.

There are two types of NPS

There are two types of NPS, NPS Tier 1, and NPS Tier 2. The minimum investment in Tier-1 is Rs 500 while in Tier-2 it is Rs 1000. However, there is no maximum limit for investment. There are three investment options available in NPS, in which the investor has to choose where his money will be invested.

Equity, Corporate Debt and Government Bonds. With more exposure to equities, it also gives higher returns. Keep in mind that you should do any investment only after talking to your investment advisor.

