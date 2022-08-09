5 Ways The New Inflation Cut Bill Will Fight Climate Change

More clean energy, less dirty energy, new penalties for methane leaks, and billions of dollars for communities most in need of climate-related aid — these are the provisions that have environmentalists celebrating what they see as a monumental step for US climate action.

Senate Democrats on Sunday passed a sweeping bill, known as the Cut Inflation Act, that includes hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change.

The package includes significant spending to tackle the climate crisis, in addition to expanding health care coverage and reducing the deficit. In addition to tax credits to incentivize electric vehicles and clean energy, the bill aims to increase renewable energy production and fund the development of technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

While the climate portion of the legislation has been significantly scaled back from the Biden administration’s initial ambitions in the Build Back Better Act, experts say if the bill is signed into law, it would be the biggest investment in tackling climate change. global warming in US history and that it will reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Dan Lashof, US director of the World Resources Institute, a Washington-based nonprofit research group, called the bill “transformative”, adding that it was the culmination of decades of work to enact meaningful climate legislation.

“It would be hard to overstate what a pivotal moment this was with the Senate,” he said at a press conference Monday.

From cutting emissions to helping the US economy move away from fossil fuels, here are five ways the Cut Inflation Act could actually fight climate change.

It includes huge investments in clean energy

The bill would provide $369 billion over 10 years in tax relief for electric vehicles and clean energy, a move that Lashof says would establish clean energy as the most cost-effective option for Americans.

“If you look at the incentives through electric vehicles, electricity generation from wind, solar and clean hydrogen, carbon removal – it really sets an economic framework that makes clean energy choice,” he said.

The tax credits, which are designed to help industry and consumers switch to renewable energy systems, include incentives for electrical appliances, heat pumps and other technologies to increase efficiency energy of houses.

Consumers would also be entitled to tax credits of $7,500 for the purchase of new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used electric vehicles.

The provisions would help people lower their energy costs and, over time, help the country “transform” its entire energy system, Lashof said.

This would keep climate goals within reach

Climate experts say the bill could reduce US emissions by about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, an important step to avoid the worst consequences of global warming.

President Joe Biden had set himself the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the country by at least 50% by the end of the decade. A preliminary estimate from the Rhodium Group, an independent research and data firm that tracks these targets, found that Biden’s goal could be achievable with the Cut Inflation Act and other measures at federal levels, state and local.

“If Congress passes this package, additional action by executive agencies and subnational actors can bring the U.S. goal of halving emissions by 2030 within reach,” the report said.

Biden’s goals to cut emissions are part of broader goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius to limit irreversible impacts on ecosystems and human health.

“This couldn’t happen soon enough,” Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, said in a statement. “This law puts the nation’s climate pollution goals within reach as millions suffer through another summer of extreme weather disasters.”

It aims to limit methane emissions

Although the bill is hailed as a historic breakthrough, it includes some concessions resulting from tough negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Senate Democrats have agreed to include new oil drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico and off Alaska.

Still, the measure would introduce a levy that would penalize fossil fuel companies for excessive methane emissions from oil and gas drilling.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is released into the atmosphere when coal, oil and natural gas are mined and transported. Microbes can also emit methane in low oxygen environments.

Methane emissions have been responsible for around 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

It emphasizes environmental justice

The climate bill provides $60 billion for environmental justice initiatives in disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change. This includes $3 billion in grants to promote clean and accessible transportation and $1 billion for clean buses, garbage trucks and other heavy vehicles.

The provisions would help frontline communities deal with air pollution and other significant public health issues, said Christina DeConcini, director of government affairs at the World Resource Institute.

“Of course it’s not enough, but it’s good that there’s a start there,” she said.

The bill also includes funding for rural communities and communities whose economies rely on fossil fuels to make the transition to clean energy.

It sends an important message to international partners

Experts agreed that if implemented, the Cut Inflation Act will play an important role in signaling to the global community that the United States is serious about its contribution to the fight against climate change.

The measure would not only help the country catch up with aggressive climate measures introduced in places like the European Union; this could spur other countries to act.

In about four months, world leaders will gather in Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions, implement adaptations and negotiate financing. The Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions could help send a message ahead of the meeting that the United States is ready to step up, said Nisha Krishnan, a climate resilience expert at the World Resources Institute.

The bill would essentially put the United States in “a much better place to really encourage these countries to meet their existing commitments, but also to raise their ambitions,” Krishnan said.