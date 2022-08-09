80-year-old woman BANNED from YMCA after asking transgender worker to leave women’s locker room

An 80-year-old woman has been banned from a YMCA pool after asking a transgender employee to leave the women’s locker room.

Julie Jaman was at the Mountain View swimming pool in the town of Port Townsend when she was informed that the trans worker, identified as Clementine Adams, was in the locker room while she was taking a shower and “heard the voice of ‘a man”.

“I saw a man in a women’s bathing suit watching maybe four or five little girls taking off their bathing suits to go to the bathroom,” Jaman told KIRO.

“I asked if he had a penis and he said it was none of my business. I told this man to ‘get out right away!’

Julie Jaman, 80, has been a 35-year-old regular at the Mountain View pool in the town of Port Townsend, Washington, but has now been banned after complaining about a trans worker.

Clementine Adams, who identifies as a woman but has not yet had gender reassignment surgery, was working in the women’s locker room when she was confronted by Jaman

Jaman was told that the presence of Pride flags and posters should be “adequate enough to inform women what to expect”

Jaman then told another member of the pool staff, but instead of being listened to, YMCA water sports director Rowen DeLuna told him, “You are discriminating and you cannot no longer use the swimming pool and I call the police. ‘

She was told she was “banned from the pool forever,” as DeLuna called law enforcement.

“She didn’t ask me what the problem was, if I was okay, nothing about me,” Jaman explained. “It’s as if she was just waiting to jump on me. It was simply magnificent.

It appears the Port Townsend Police Department was indeed called for the July 26 incident, as an incident report was created which described Jaman having “had an emotional response to a strange man in the bathroom” near young girls.

Since being banned from the pool, a protest has taken place outside the facility which Jaman supporters and trans activists both attended, pictured above

Police notes detail how the YMCA said Jaman was in the locker room, “yelling” at an employee and “refusing to leave.”

Jaman, who has been a member of the pool for 35 years, says she had a “great relationship with the swimmers in the pool”.

But the establishment’s bosses see it differently and explained Jaman’s ban as the culmination of a series of incidents where she “violated the establishment’s code of conduct” and was not only due to this specific incident.

“Julie Jaman has been permanently suspended from the Mountain View Pool due to her repeated violations of our Code of Conduct, specifically using disrespectful words or gestures towards YMCA staff or others; abusive, harassing and/or obscene language or gestures toward YMCA staff or others,’ Erin Hawkins, communications manager for the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, told Fox News.

“We will not tolerate bias, hatred or discrimination that leads to the oppression of individuals or communities. We will ensure sustained and meaningful progress towards equity and human dignity for all,” a statement read.

Clementine Adams, who is a trans worker at the YMCA pool, is saving up for two procedures: feminizing laryngoplasty (voice surgery) and sex reassignment surgery (often called bottom surgery)

The Olympic Peninsula YMCA, whose pool is pictured above, said Jamal’s ban was the culmination of a series of ‘incidents’ where she disrespected staff.

Jaman said she didn’t feel comfortable being naked and showering with someone born male in the same room. She thinks the establishment should put up warning signs indicating that the changing rooms can be used by trans people.

Olympic Peninsula YMCA CEO Wendy Bart explained the reasons behind Jaman’s ban.

“She told me I was being discriminated against and not following YMCA principles and values. I told him that I respect all human beings and follow no ideology.

“I told her there were no signs to warn women,” Jaman explained. “I was told there were Pride posters posted everywhere and it was assumed that was enough to let women know what to expect.

“I’m fine with that, except they don’t offer an alternative for women who choose not to undress in front of men,” Jaman explained.

“Our pool is a very old pool. We just have two shower rooms, changing rooms, one for men, one for women.

Bart claims Jaman told Adams, who hasn’t had sex reassignment surgery yet but started a GoFundMe to raise money, “you’re gonna put your fucking penis in these little girls,” a statement that Jaman denies having done so.

“I’m an 80-year-old woman and I don’t talk like that,” she told The Distance.

Since she was banned from the pool, a protest has taken place outside the facility, which both Jaman supporters and trans activists have participated in.

Adams says she feels the need to undergo surgeries in order to “feel capable of being myself.”

“I need help funding feminizing laryngoplasty (voice surgery) and gender reassignment surgery (often referred to as bottom surgery). I don’t have a long list of procedures I want to pursue right now, not that there’s anything wrong with doing so. But I sincerely believe that I need these two particular procedures to feel able to be myself, especially voice surgery,” she wrote.

“The amount of hate and accusations being sent to me is horrendous and it takes all my energy to ignore it. It continues to escalate every day and I don’t see the end coming any time soon. But I hope I’m wrong,” she added.