Adrien Rabiot joins Juventus and Marko Arnautovic brings the ‘self-confidence’ of Manchester United’s lack

Manchester United are aiming for more signings before the end of the transfer window, but they aren’t quite the blockbuster names fans are hoping for.

Manager Erik ten Hag has only landed some of his favorite targets this summer after taking over at Old Trafford.

Getty Ten Hag keen to attract more faces to Old Trafford

Ten Hag made full debuts for Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, while Tyrell Malacia came off the bench in his Premier League debut.

Despite some new faces in the door, it was the same old Manchester United who lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Added to this is the problem with Cristiano Ronaldo and his much publicized desire to leave Old Trafford.

He’s staying, for now, but could still make an exit before the window closes.

Although this is just one game in the new Premier League season, it highlighted the monumental task ahead of Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager’s main target this summer has been Frenkie de Jong, but that has been dragging on for weeks and weeks.

Getty De Jong looks unlikely to join United

There could still be plenty of twists and turns before the window closes, but he seems unlikely to be a United player.

It looks like the Red Devils are already targeting an alternative to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 27-year-old was a hugely valued talent in his youth before leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer to the Serie A club.

He hasn’t uprooted any trees in Italy and has just one year left on his contract at Juve.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign the midfielder, according to multiple reports.

Getty Rabiot still has a year left on his contract with Juve and Ten Hag is keen to bring him on

But Graeme Souness told talkSPORT on Monday he doesn’t think he’s a better option than their current midfield options.

Another surprising name linked with a move to Old Trafford is former West Ham and Stoke striker Marko Arnautovic.

The 33-year-old is currently at Bologna and the Red Devils have seen a £7.6m bid rejected by the Italian club.

Erik ten Hag and his assistant Steve McClaren previously worked with Arnautovic at FC Twente.

Getty Arnautovic signed for Bologna in 2021 after two seasons at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG, who spent £22.4m to sign him from West Ham

Athletic report that the club see him as a man with the “self-belief” that is apparently lacking in United’s dressing room.

The news of a club as big as United was after a player like Arnautovic, who after leaving West Ham in 2019 moved to China, left most football fans across the country baffled.

Both of these players, if signed, are likely to bolster Ten Hag’s squad even though they are unlikely to be immediate starters.

But with five substitutes now allowed in the Premier League this season, squad depth is essential and they could play a key role in the future.

Here’s how Manchester United could line up with both Arnautovic and Rabiot.

How United could line up with Rabiot and Arnautovic

Eriksen played in the striker role against Brighton but the team looked much better when he returned to the playmaker role.

He would sit alongside Rabiot in the heart of that midfield with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in forward roles.

If Arnautovic were to feature, he would most likely play the No.9 role ahead of Fernandes.

How Manchester United could line up with Rabiot

If Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford, which is looking increasingly likely, Arnautovic is unlikely to play ahead of him.

The 37-year-old will want to play as much as possible and in that central striker role.

It’s more the side that finished the game against Brighton, with Ronaldo up front and Eriksen down.

McTominay was his midfield partner, but after his performance his place in this team is far from assured.

There are plenty of ways for Ten Hag to fit the pair into his side, but it might not fill fans with much confidence.