Advantages and Disadvantages of Visual Approach and Communicative Teaching Approach
The main disadvantage of the audio visual approach is that it does not encourage the students to continue to learn as the grade achieved serves as an end to the process. Many students taught by the audio visual approach despite getting high grades could not communicate or speak well. They may be able to write well but ‘good’ speech is not inherently something that they can do years afterward.
The main drawback of the communicative language teaching approach is that it is commonly short- usually months only. It does not dwell on drilling; instead it covers the various ways of communication with contextualization, translation and speaking skills. During the study period, various role play and group projects may be used but if the student does not and cannot speak up then the approach may be considered to be unfruitful.
Therefore the best approach may be a combination of both approaches. It can be tailored for younger students by being closer to the audio visual approach and the approach for older students being closer to the communicative approach.
Of course the approach chosen depends on the attitudes and biases of the teacher. He or she may favour one approach over another and so may implement an approach closer to their ideal; flawed though it may be.
The way to reduce this problem is to educate all potential teachers the advantages and disadvantages of all approaches to language teaching and learning. Any approach is just a style and as styles go some get fashionable for a period and then another approach may get fashionable while the earlier approach loses its favour and number of adherents.
Six Principles and Standards of Conduct Chosen by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy
There are six core principles and standards of conduct established by the American Journal of Occupational Therapy. These points are enforceable for professionals working in the field. These principles are useful in evaluating times when a licensed professional has been accused of inappropriate actions and are intended to guide therapists toward ethical choices. When unusual circumstances and decisions arise, it is helpful to have a set of idealized principles as a guide.
Beneficence
Those who provide occupational therapy need to have concern for the well-being of their patients. “Beneficence” is a fancy word used mainly when discussing ethics, and it calls into question whether participants benefit from a particular study or procedure. Custom treatments can be designed for patients whenever possible, but it is also important for a therapist to periodically evaluate whether a particular course of treatment is benefiting the recipient.
Nonmaleficence
Maleficence is an evil or harmful act, the opposite of beneficence. Nonmaleficence, logically, is refraining from causing harm. One of the most well-known parts of the Hippocratic oath sworn by physicians, nonmaleficence is a reminder to be careful when harm is possible. Especially when helping people recover from past injuries, a poor choice of exercise activities can exacerbate the problem. While there are certainly more than a few sadistic individuals in the world, this principle is mostly targeted at professionals who may unintentionally cause harm.
Autonomy
Dealing with an individual’s right to independence, the principle of autonomy ensures that each patient has a right to privacy, self-determination, consent, and confidentiality. While extremely personal issues might not often be discussed during occupational therapy, it is still important to respect a patient’s privacy.
Justice
Objectivity and fairness are hallmarks of justice as it pertains to this professional field. People deserve to be treated equally, regardless of their race, beliefs, orientation, or financial means. Those without the necessary finances may be directed to charitable organizations and other alternatives for appropriate treatment.
Veracity
It’s critical that professionals maintain a level of respectability and candor that reflects positively on others in the field. Misinformation and deception can be harmful to patients and the standing of other therapists. Veracity is particularly valuable when discussing certifications, qualifications, and experience. Plagiarism and failing to give proper credit is also a violation of this ethical standard.
Fidelity
Rooted in the Latin word “fidelis,” fidelity refers to loyalty and honoring one’s commitments. Personnel who work in an occupational therapy office must have loyalty to peers, coworkers, patients, and the larger community of fellow therapists. One must be ready to identify and report conflicts of interest and mistakes. Like in any workplace, colleagues must be treated with respect and dignity.
Published principles and standards of conduct provide a safeguard for those who provide these kinds of therapeutic services. These rules make it clear when someone has gone out of bounds, and they serve as a reminder during times of difficult decisions.
Top 5 Best Unlimited Cheap Hosting Features
To find great deals in unlimited cheap hosting, it is necessary to be careful, and you must aware the features you have required. In the effort to find best hosting you need to surf many sites as you can and read reviews about cheap hosting providers. Second things you need to discuss with your web developer that in which technology he is working and what is the best features of hosting. Before reading below points, remember there are some companies who are selling shared hosting and stuffing too many sites on a server to making more and more money. However, they have no backup servers and customer support.
Here I am going to mention some important factors of reliable hosting.
Server speed and Uptime
All hosting companies’ offers in hosting plans that they have 99% server uptime but same time they are offering unlimited space and bandwidth to attract more and more customers. Actually reliability based on server load time. If your server becomes over hosted with huge customer then server load time will never stay in balance. In this situation server goes down and your business websites will disappear in front of your customers. Customer never can wait more than 2 or 5 second and might be searching another site that offers the same products and offers. Before buying a hosting plan you need to check that hosting provider have own data center and backup systems. Secondly, you need to review customer feedback on different hosting forums and platforms.
Network Security
Network Security is the important feature as you are going to launch an e-commerce shop, which required secure socket layer installed due to dealing with online transactions. Your customer would expect that your online shop could protect credit card and all confidential information. So, you need to buy SSL certificate included hosting to ensure to customer that they are safe and can submit their credit cards numbers on your online shop without any worries. Our recommendation don’t buy shared SSL try to buy dedicated SSL only.
Email Server
Before going to launch your website you need to make sure that your emails working fine. Try to configure email with Outlook or Microsoft Outlook and test send and receive. An email feature is very important for business promotion and easy communication between you and your clients. Do they support POP3 or IMAP4 or only offer webmail? Make sure that your hosting company also offers SMTP server because most of ISP not offers SMTP server and your emails never deliver to customer through Outlook.
Unlimited Web Hosting and Bandwidth
Unlimited web hosting means you can host unlimited websites within one hosting. All hosting companies offer this service. In the future you may plan to launch and another website. You have no need to pay extra for hosting. You just buy domain name and can host within same hosting. Large storage space allowed you to store images, files, videos and everything else you’ll be able to use and store. Unlimited bandwidth refers to the amount of data transferred from your site to visitors when they browse through your web site. If your website has a large amount of data, daily unique visitors and hits, then you should consider buying an unlimited bandwidth hosting.
Data Backup and Online Support
Data Backup is probably the most essential feature. It is very important to take a backup of your hosting, daily or weekly. Normally, all hosting company’s offers this feature but you need to confirm before buying. Online support is a new way of customer support. As you face any technical problem then hosting can sort issues within second through live chat. Choose right company who offers 24/7 Live Chat Support.
Network Marketing Internet Marketing – How to Effortlessly Increase Your Downline!
Looking through the years I have found out that home based business proprietors are hitting a brick wall in their struggle to increase their downline. This is because they centre on the revenue opportunity of their business and they are not using internet to network market their products.
If you are yearning to enlarge your downline, you need to hire in an unusual way! One of the finest methods I have realized to find people for your MLM is by the use of article marketing, except that you have to be innovative when applying this method.
In making sure your downline increases quickly, below are the steps to take.
– Compose write-ups regarding the products and services of your business
Establish a target at writing numerous and diverse but useful articles on the products that your business sells. When you compose, make sure you give out proper messages about each product in a universal way and make them to subscribe to your newsletter.
This is network marketing internet marketing in action.
Immediately they are in your newsletter, send off about 5 – 7 follow up messages that presell the product.
Pre-selling is the ability of increasing interest in your subscribers devoid of exactly marketing the products you write about. The final outcome, of course is the sales tip of a product which communicates the method your product can reply their queries.
– Follow up clients with the earning opportunity
When your prospects getting your newsletter acquire the product, follow them up to sign up for the autoresponder messages that expounds the way the marketing arrangement operates.
If the product is fine, the people will take it as a responsibility to tell their partners, collaborators, business associates about the products and opportunity. This will amazingly advance your downline enlargement rate finally.
The History of St. Louis Imperial Swing Dancing
There are a total of eight swing dance clubs located in and around the St. Louis area (including M.U.S.I.C. in Collinsville, Illinois) that are members of the Midwest Swing Dance Federation, and all of these clubs are descended from the St. Louis Imperial Dance Club that was founded in 1973. The largest of these sister clubs, the West County Swing Dance Club, has the distinction of being one of the largest swing clubs in the United States with an active membership that totals more than a thousand dancers.
Imperial Swing got its name from the Club Imperial located at Goodfellow Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue. The building, originally called Imperial Hall, was built in 1928 as a dance hall, bowling alley and restaurant/bar complex. In the 1930s and 1940s, it was the dance spot of Northwest St. Louis, just as Arcadia (later called Tune Town), the Admiral Showboat in Midtown, and the Casa Loma on the Southside, were the most popular dance halls in their respective areas. In 1952, George Edick Enterprises purchased Imperial Hall and George Edick renamed it the Club Imperial. During the early part of that decade, he operated the club as a ballroom with the theme of “a nice place for nice people.” He played “big band” music and catered primarily to private parties. He was able to regularly book guest appearances with popular performers like Stan Kenton and Louis Prima because Robert Hyland, of CBS and KMOX radio, broadcast his weekly “Coast To Coast with Bob Hyland” program from the Imperial Ballroom.
During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Edick realized that the country’s taste in music had shifted to “Rock ‘n Roll” and he used his advertising-public relations firm, to aggressively promote the Club Imperial on KWK, KXOK, WIL and WGNU. The Joe Bozzi Quintet, Jimmie (Night Train) Forrest, Chuck Berry, Dolly Parton, the Monkeys, Glen Campbell, Ike and Tina Turner and a small vocal group now called the “Fifth Dimension” are among the many artists who began their careers at his club. He promoted a “Jitterbug” contest where a couple from the Club Imperial (Teddy Cole and Kathy Burke) won the National Jitterbug Championship. During the “Rock ‘n Roll” craze, Edick held Tuesday “Teen Night” dances, and it was during these weekly dances that a jitterbug variation that became known as the “Imperial Style” of St. Louis swing was born. As the 60s progressed, music trends were changing again. The ‘roll’ started dropping out of “Rock ‘n Roll,” the ‘rock’ got harder, and the teenagers increasingly attended loud, psychedelic music concerts. Because the freak-out beats of their acid rock music was almost impossible to dance to, Edick gradually discontinued all public dances at his club.
In the 1970s, George Edick wanted to reintroduce more listenable and danceable music at Club Imperial and he found that hosting swing contests was just the ticket! He got together with Teddy Cole, the Jitterbug champion who was also a dance promoter in his own right, and they decided to sponsor a yearly St. Louis Jitterbug Contest “Imperial Style” to pick a “City Champion.” These widely publicized contests prompted many of the older, experienced dancers to come around the club again, and Edick sponsored a number of “Salute Dances” to introduce these old timers to the newer dancers. As more and more people began learning the Imperial, they began organizing into small dance groups that met in apartment complexes around the St. Louis area, and George Edick kept in touch with many of their leaders.
In 1973 Al Morris conceived the idea of forming a club, and it was his group that first met at the San Miguel apartments in St. Charles which became the St. Louis Imperial Dance Club. The founders are: Dave Cheshire, Jan Cheshire, Rick McQueen, Joan Fritz, Debbie Dustman (Wheelis) and Veronica Lynch. The new club alternated their dances between Lynch’s apartment complex in South County and the Wood Hollow apartments in West County. Edick contacted the Board and he told them that he was very interested in helping their club to fulfill their mission to keep swing dancing alive. The great promoter convinced them, with a persuasive new adaptation of his original 1950s theme, that their growing club should hold their future dances at his Club Imperial ballroom because it’s “a nice place for nice people who like to swing dance!”
Good mottos never die but unfortunately people do, and on June 11, 2002 George Edick passed away. The building is silent now but it stands, not only as a landmark where Imperial Swing all began, but also as a tribute to a man who, over his colorful, eighty-six-year lifetime, was able to convert his dreams into reality . . . not a bad epitaph!
Is Print Marketing Obsolete?
There’s been a recent flurry of debate among marketers about the viability of print in an age when it’s just as easy to reach customers electronically. My clients have approached me with this question as well and my answer is consistent: just because one method is easier, doesn’t mean it should be the only method you use. Whether you’re a small businesses or an international corporation, your goal is to reach your target base in the most efficient and effective way possible. With numerous marketing venues available to you, I think it’s imperative that you consider all your options.
So don’t throw print marketing into the round file! I believe there are three very strong reasons to include brochures, postcards, newsletters, print ads and direct mail in your marketing plan.
At our most basic, humans are touchy-feely. That is to say, we like to experience the world through as many senses as possible. In the same way that clicking through interactive websites is satisfying on a visual level, so is holding and (forgive me) fondling a well-crafted, attractive piece of material. Sure there’s a ton of stuff we dump, but the newsletter or brochure or postcard that stands out – that looks good and subconsciously feels good in our hands – is the one that peaks our interest and sticks in our mind.
Print lasts longer. Speaking of the things that peak our interest, those are the items that are more likely to be held onto for future reference…maybe even tacked up on a workspace. Websites are out of sight as soon as you click elsewhere, even if you bookmark them. But a postcard or brochure with a catchy tagline and creative logo just might make it into the well-coveted ranks of a corkboard. And that position has the same effect as a magical elf constantly whispering your name in your customer’s ear. When it comes to your product, service or industry, you’ll be the first name that comes to mind.
More ways to reach out and touch your customer. Appropriately, of course. You may have a brilliant website, an informative e-newsletter; you might blog and tweet and network online as vigorously as a teenager texts during class. But the fact is, reaching your customers in as many unique ways as possible can do nothing but make you more familiar to them. In an ironic way, print has become more unique than anything online. When’s the last time you got a letter in the mail from a friend or loved one? Wouldn’t it make an impact if you did? Same thing with print marketing. Print makes it personal; it quite literally puts your business in their hands. Your company can get lost in a churning sea of tweets and conversation streams, but print materials simply say, “Hey, remember me? This is how I can help you. Keep me in mind.”
And remember: then they tack that postcard or brochure or business card up next to their computer and see it every single day.
So my personal conclusion? The relationship between print and electronic marketing materials is expanding daily. What seems to be changing is the way in which we use print. Rather than mass mailings, businesses are creating more targeted and personalized materials with financially sound fees. There are affordable printers and materials out there. Do your research and you’ll probably even find plenty of green printing options.
Am I biased? Well…
As a writer and a creative person, I appreciate the unique experience of holding something in my hands, be it a beautifully crafted brochure, a pinecone or peanut M&Ms. I’m the voracious reader who will never get a kindle because I like the feel of the paper and the act of turning pages (and the vacation from the computer screen). I throw out as much junk mail as my neighbor without a second thought, but a newsletter, postcard or brochure with compelling graphics and copy will always give me pause – especially if I recognize the company. So maybe I am biased…
On the other hand, my clients – small businesses and large corporations alike – request copy for a variety of print and electronic marketing materials, from websites and email campaigns to brochures and direct mail pieces. So it seems to me that electronic marketing is not replacing print marketing; rather, it’s just the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Income Protection Insurance: A Boon for the Salaried Class
The main cause of worry for all salaried people is that what would become of their families if something unfortunate were to happen to them. People who are the sole breadwinners of the their families, especially have this tension about an uncertain future and the fate of their loved ones. The Income Protection Insurance or Permanent Health Insurance is aimed at relieving the tensions of people whose main source of livelihood is the fixed income that they bring home at the end of every month.
Every human aspires to protect their loved ones from all types of adversities, basically by providing them financial protection. The fact that lack of money can lead to a lot of difficulties and problems in life neither needs proof nor explanation. Keeping this in mind people take up life insurance, so that in case the person dies, his family will have the much needed financial protection. To fight calamities and accidents, assets like vehicles, home, etc. are also insured.
But, a scenario where a person is unable to work because of sudden illness, or a handicap due to an accident has been largely ignored by insurance companies, and the general public too, till now. Medical insurance and other medical covers are provided by organisations, but they cover only the concerned person’s medical bills that too only till a certain time. But, what after that? And what about the ill/disables person’s family? It was keeping all these factors in mind that income protection insurance was introduced.
Income protection insurance is basically for those people who cannot resume their normal day to day job, either due to a sudden illness or a disability. This kind of financial protection is provided by the employer to his employees, wherein, the employees are paid a certain percentage of their monthly salary (mostly it is 60%, but it can also be more depending upon the employer’s policies). The amount paid is usually not taxed and is mostly paid till the age of 50 to 65.
The income protection insurance policy helps the people dependent on their fixed monthly, maintain a dignified way of living despite being unable to work.
