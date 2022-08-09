Albuquerque police search for car in murder of 4 Muslim men – The Denver Post

By STEFANIIE DAZIO and MARIAM FAM

Authorities identified the fourth victim in a series of murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday as the deaths struck fear in the country’s Islamic community.

Law enforcement officials are also seeking help in finding a vehicle believed to be linked to the killings in New Mexico’s largest city, where common elements were the race and religion of the victims, officials said. .

Naeem Hussain was killed on Friday evening, and ambush fire has killed three other Muslim men in the past nine months. Police are trying to determine if the murders are connected.

The murders have struck fear beyond New Mexico.

“The fact that the suspect is still at large is terrifying,” Debbie Almontaser, a New York Muslim community leader, wrote on Twitter. “Who’s next?!”

In a phone interview, Almontaser said a friend who lives in Michigan and wears the hijab shared with her over the weekend how shaken she was. “She’s like, ‘This is so terrifying. I’m so scared. I’m traveling alone,’” Almontaser said.

Hussain, 25, was a Muslim from Pakistan. His death followed those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were killed last week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

The first case concerns the murder in November of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim from Afghanistan.

Police say the same vehicle is believed to have been used in all four homicides – a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta with dark tinted windows. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car.

“We will bring this person or these people to justice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.

Investigators did not say where the footage was taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in the murders.

“We have a very, very strong bond,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle that interests us… We need to find this vehicle.”

President Joe Biden said he was “angry and saddened” by the killings and that his administration “stands firmly with the Muslim community.”

“These hateful attacks have no place in America,” Biden said in a tweet on Sunday.

The security conversation has also dominated WhatsApp groups and messaging groups where Almontaser is active.

“What we’ve seen happen in New Mexico is very frightening for us as a minority Muslim community in the United States that has suffered so much backlash and discrimination” since the 9/11 attacks, she said. . “It’s scary. It’s scary.”

Last year, a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 found that 53% of Americans at the time held unfavorable views toward Islam, compared to 42% who had favorable opinions. This contrasted with Americans’ views on Christianity and Judaism, for which most respondents expressed favorable views.

Albuquerque authorities say they can’t determine if the recent shootings were hate crimes until they identify a suspect and a motive. Police did not return calls seeking comment on Monday.

Hussain was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the murder was committed in a manner similar to the other deaths.

Police confirmed last week that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible links between the killings.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local MP’s campaign.

Representative Melanie Stansbury released a statement praising him as “one of the kindest and hardest working people” she has ever known. She said the planner was “committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution”.

As director of land use for the city of Española — more than 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Albuquerque — Muhammad Afzaal Hussain worked to improve conditions and inclusiveness for disadvantaged minorities, according to the mayor’s office.

“Muhammad was sweet and kind, and quick to laugh,” Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a press release. City staff “lost a member of our family, and we all lost a brilliant public servant who wanted to serve and better his community.”

