All You Need to Know About Windshield Replacement

You were happily driving in your vehicle – and suddenly crack! Now you need to have a windshield replacement. Do you know that your windshield is a safety device?

It can save you from wind, debris and rain. More importantly, it can lower the risk of crash injuries. It can even save your life or of any other passenger. In case of an accident, it can protect you from the debris. It also supports the roof of your vehicle.

So much use of such a silly thing!

So if you get a crack in your windshield, you should immediately contact the nearest car servicing center and get it repaired or replaced.

Glass Cleaning and Inspection

To clean your car windshield you should always use cleaners devoid of ammonia. Ammonia-based cleaners are harmful to upholstery materials and dash and window films.

Use microfiber towels or soft pieces of cotton to make the cleaning process smooth. This will leave your windshield beautiful and shiny.

Considerations during auto glass inspection:

Check the glass outside as well as inside for cracks and chips.

Check if your windshield is badly pitted.

Do not forget the edges of the windshield.

Make sure the wipers are soft and pliable. They should be able to clear water from the windshield in one motion.

Glass Repair

In today’s age, the technicians can even repair your damaged windshield. Some insurance companies’ cover glass repairs without any deduction because this is much cheaper than glass replacement.

The location and size of the crack will be a determinant factor of whether you should go for glass repair or glass replacement.

If the chip is smaller than a quarter or the crack is only of few inches then it is possible to repair it. But you should take care that glass repair can affect visibility.

Glass Replacement

If you are replacing your windshield then using proper techniques and quality materials is very important for your safety. You should not trust anyone with glass replacement. Go to only well-established businesses in your town.

You must know that windshield replacement can be very costly. It can leave a huge dent in your savings. If you have got insurance cover, then this will be covered under the comprehensive part.

Cost and other Considerations

If you are someone without car insurance, then various factors determine the cost of windshield replacement. It varies according to the car model, car make, location and the type of glass to be used.

The average repair cost in 16 major cities of the US for a Honda Accord will range anywhere from $250 to $300, while in case of BMW XS it can be anywhere between $350 – $450.

In the case of windshield replacement, it would be better if you could spare some more money. This can be a life or death decision for you. A little dent on your saving that can save your life, is worth it.