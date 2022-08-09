Finance
All You Need to Know About Windshield Replacement
You were happily driving in your vehicle – and suddenly crack! Now you need to have a windshield replacement. Do you know that your windshield is a safety device?
It can save you from wind, debris and rain. More importantly, it can lower the risk of crash injuries. It can even save your life or of any other passenger. In case of an accident, it can protect you from the debris. It also supports the roof of your vehicle.
So much use of such a silly thing!
So if you get a crack in your windshield, you should immediately contact the nearest car servicing center and get it repaired or replaced.
Glass Cleaning and Inspection
To clean your car windshield you should always use cleaners devoid of ammonia. Ammonia-based cleaners are harmful to upholstery materials and dash and window films.
Use microfiber towels or soft pieces of cotton to make the cleaning process smooth. This will leave your windshield beautiful and shiny.
Considerations during auto glass inspection:
- Check the glass outside as well as inside for cracks and chips.
- Check if your windshield is badly pitted.
- Do not forget the edges of the windshield.
- Make sure the wipers are soft and pliable. They should be able to clear water from the windshield in one motion.
Glass Repair
In today’s age, the technicians can even repair your damaged windshield. Some insurance companies’ cover glass repairs without any deduction because this is much cheaper than glass replacement.
The location and size of the crack will be a determinant factor of whether you should go for glass repair or glass replacement.
If the chip is smaller than a quarter or the crack is only of few inches then it is possible to repair it. But you should take care that glass repair can affect visibility.
Glass Replacement
If you are replacing your windshield then using proper techniques and quality materials is very important for your safety. You should not trust anyone with glass replacement. Go to only well-established businesses in your town.
You must know that windshield replacement can be very costly. It can leave a huge dent in your savings. If you have got insurance cover, then this will be covered under the comprehensive part.
Cost and other Considerations
If you are someone without car insurance, then various factors determine the cost of windshield replacement. It varies according to the car model, car make, location and the type of glass to be used.
The average repair cost in 16 major cities of the US for a Honda Accord will range anywhere from $250 to $300, while in case of BMW XS it can be anywhere between $350 – $450.
In the case of windshield replacement, it would be better if you could spare some more money. This can be a life or death decision for you. A little dent on your saving that can save your life, is worth it.
The Influence of People Who Surround You
It is known that the human body sends out vibrations: some are positive, while others are negative. We have orbits formed by people who surround us and with whom we associate closely throughout our entire lives. In my book “The Art & Craft of Success: 10 Steps” by Ostaro, I expand fully on the impact people have upon us.
Through observation and experience we will notice that the association of a certain person or persons will help us finish a project successfully. It is not just a matter of know-how or funding what makes a venture a success. It is more than that. When a person constantly exercises a positive (harmonious) influence upon another human being, it has a great influence on the brain that gives rise to a clearer judgment of a situation or a better solution to a lingering problem. These processes go on quite unnoticed by people – but they do work. In case of a negative person in our orbit, the result of a contradictory or negative vibration could lead to a bad judgment of a situation or problem, poor solutions and utter failure of the project.
The underestimation of all difficulties or challenges involved could mean higher costs and longer time periods to get the job done.
The success in a project is largely dependent upon correct estimation of all factors involved like choosing the right people in a team, carefully considering essential character traits of the human personality (dependability, punctuality, efficiency, capacity for hard work, persistence when faced with difficulties) in order that a venture be completed successfully and yield the desired results.
Cost estimation in terms of human involvement requires a profound knowledge of human nature and business experience. We don’t achieve success by chance. It requires very solid efforts on the physical plane like burning the midnight oil plus utilizing the formula consisting of three major factors, such as choosing the right team for that particular project, the appropriate location (for example: drilling for oil must be at a calculated spot), and proper timing for completion. A multi million dollar movie, if released at a wrong time without regard to competition, could lose you millions and may never get you an Oscar. There are many examples of successful or failed projects. A careful analysis of a successful project reveals the points mentioned above. In fact, timing is more important than proper funding, as evidenced by Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 which became a worldwide hit. At a time, when competition is less, the chances of success increase tremendously.
The stakes in a large venture are very high. Choosing the right people, right time to start the project and right location can make the difference between success or failure.
Natural Cures for Chilblains
Chilblains are a localized, painful, redness of the skin – caused by a congestion of the capillaries in the lower layers of the skin. Chilblains are found on the fingers, toes and ears. The onset of chilblains is associated with poor circulation particularly to the peripheries. It can be made worse by a poor diet, cold weather, tight shoes and a sedentary occupation.
What you can do to improve chilblains
The situation may be improved with plenty of exercise and wearing warm clothing.
If you smoke you need to stop as smoking is a major contributor to poor circulation and could lead to more serious circulatory system conditions. Chilblains may also indicate a lack of sufficient calcium and silica. Sources of these in the diet are: millet, spinach, figs, almonds, sesame seeds, oats, parsley and all green vegetables. You can also take quality, non-contaminated heart and circulatory system vitamins and minerals to assist in getting enough of the nutrients that you need.
You can also use circulation herbs to assist improve your circulation and the strength of your arteries, veins and capillaries.
The following herbs will be useful for improving the circulation to the extremities:
- 3 parts prickly ash bark (or berries)
- 3 parts hawthorn berries
- 1 part ginger
Combine all the ingredients. Take 1 teaspoon of the herb blend and place into a suitable sized saucepan and pour over the cup of boiling water. Allow this to stand for 10-15 minutes. Strain out the herbs. Drink 1 cup three times per day. When chilblains are unbroken they can be treated by a thin layer of cayenne ointment (apply this very sparingly). Other treatments for chilblains include:
- rosemary oil
- lavender oil
- peppermint oil
- garlic oil or juice
- tincture of myrrh
- nettle juice
Case Study: Chilblains Helen, a 25 year old nurse, suffered from very bad chilblains during each winter. Her circulation was also poor during the summer months when she suffered aching feet, as a result of her work, and swelling of her fingers and toes in the heat. She did not smoke and had an occasional glass of wine when dining out. She reported eating ‘more sugary and fried foods than she ought to’.
She first visited in the spring so her initial treatment concentrated on the heat problem which was likely to develop as the summer started and also a general improvement in her overall health.
The first month’s treatment consisted of:
- herbal tonic to be taken three times per day, for the liver and kidneys:
- dandelion root and leaf,
- bearberry,
- wild yam and
- yellow dock.
- magnesium, potassium and calcium phosphates.
- vitamin B complex in addition to a general vitamin and mineral supplement
- changes to her diet to increase the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables that she was eating.
She returned after the first five weeks and reported less swelling in her feet and that she had improved her diet but in her words ‘she could still improve it a lot’. She was continued on the same treatment as above for the next two months. On the fourth month Helen reported some swelling but it wasn’t as bad as the previous summers. At this stage a slight change in the treatment was implemented. She continued the liver and kidney tonic herbs and the vitamins and minerals and her diet continued to improve. The following herbs were added:
- prickly ash bark,
- hawthorn berries and
- ginger.
It was also recommended that she commence a regular exercise and relaxation program. Helen went through the winter without any chilblains and the circulation to her fingers and feet was greatly improved. Chilblains are associated with poor circulation – in particular to the hands and feet. When the overall health is improved and the poor circulation remedied then the chilblains tend to stop occurring. This can be brought about with an improved diet and taking heart and circulation vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements.
Top 3 Benefits of Hiring a Content Writing Service
When businesses create poor quality articles, customers are not left with a lasting impact or a sense of importance from the company. To improve the success of a business or generate better results, a company should seek out a content writing service. Hiring a copywriting service is a wise and beneficial move for businesses that are looking to stand out in the crowd. The three biggest benefits to choosing a content writing service are quality content, improved search engine optimization and quick turnaround at an affordable rate.
Quality Content
Writing services hire a team of professional writers that are able to write attractive copy that sells to your targeted audience. Writers perform research, write the content, proofread and then submit the article to the client to begin the revision process. This process is valuable because the business can request unlimited revisions until the content meets their standards. Quality content adds to the look and feel of a business’ website as well as produce returning customers.
Improved Search Engine Optimization
With many sites on the Internet, it can be difficult for a business to be placed in the top 20 of a search engine request. The higher a business appears in a web search, the more visitors it will receive. To achieve higher search results, content writing services often specialize in search engine optimization. The professional writers know how to write content that will drive more traffic to the business’ website using customer-specific keywords strategically throughout the site.
Quick Turnaround at an Affordable Rate
Businesses often lack time and resources to create quality content. When opting for a writing service, businesses receive a quick turnaround time on projects at an affordable rate.
When a company considers whether to hire a content writing service, they need to decide the effectiveness of the current quality of work, rankings on search engines, and amount of time invested internally. Forming a relationship with a copywriting service is an easy and rewarding decision.
Fighting Dry Penis Skin During the Winter
Keeping the skin healthy during winter weather can be a challenge all over the body, and some men find themselves with dry male penis skin during the cold season – not an attractive feature for a man to display, especially when introducing his manhood to a new partner. Every guy wants his member to look its most impressive, no matter what the season. Making dry penis skin care a component of his regular penis health routine is advisable, especially during the frigid winter months when a man really enjoys getting his penis warmed up.
Winter factors
Why does the skin tend to get dry during winter? Largely because the air itself is dryer and saps some of the moisture out of the skin. Frigid winds also exacerbate this situation. Exposed skin is clearly more at risk here, but some winter winds break right through fabric and affect the “protected” areas as well.
Tips regarding dry penis skin
There are several things a man needs to do to prevent or treat dry penis skin. Some of these are specific to the penis itself while others are more general and help protect skin all over the body.
Some tips that a man should follow during the winter include:
– Don’t go commando. Many men enjoy an “unfurnished basement,” meaning that they tend to forego wearing underwear. The free swinging movement can be a relief, but in winter especially it can create skin issues. The penis is left more vulnerable to cold and winds without an extra layer of protection; in addition, rubbing up against rougher fabrics like denim or wool can cause more irritation to the skin, adding discomfort to dryness.
– Drink up – if it’s water. Staying properly hydrated is key for good skin health, including the skin of the penis. The body needs plenty of water for many reasons, including skin health; 6-8 glasses is recommended for most adults. A man knows he has consumed sufficient water if his urine is consistently a pale yellow. Plain water is the best fluid option; some juices are fine, especially non-cloudy ones, but alcoholic and caffeinated beverages can have a dehydrating effect and so should be avoided.
– Watch the sugars. Sugary foods and drinks tend to have a negative effect on skin health, so consume these in moderation. Excess sugar also can accumulate in the urine and stray drops drying near the head of the penis can irritate the skin.
– Avoid hot showers. When the winter is raging outside, a long, hot shower feels great. Unfortunately, hot water depletes the skin of the oils it needs to keep moist. A warm shower is fine, but when the heat factor goes up, so does the dry penis skin factor.
– Use lubricant. Sex, whether partner-based or solo, is generally more enjoyable when there is sufficient lubrication. Often a couple finds their natural lubrication is sufficient; however, if it is not, the friction resulting from an especially enjoyable sexual interlude can compound member skin issues. Adding a few drops can be a fine preventive measure to keep the manhood healthy.
– Moisturize. Practice daily health maintenance. It’s very important that a man keeps a consistent eye on his penis health, whether it’s winter or summer. Dry penis skin and other problems can be avoided or aided by using a first class penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil). With skin issues, using a crème that includes Shea butter (a natural emollient favored by many experts) and vitamin E (an excellent hydrating agent) helps to create a moisture seal that locks in moisture, addressing cracked or dry penis skin. It’s also beneficial to select a crème with vitamin B5, which promotes healthy penis cell metabolism and, therefore, healthy manhood cells.
Beat Stress and Depression With Rosea Rhodiola
Stress has never been more omnipresent in our lives today. Our society has cultivated a highly competitive arena where one has to fight tooth and nail to claw their way to survival. One fortunate turn of events is that people are now becoming more aware of this fact, as compared to a decade ago, and is now turning towards a healthier alternative in battling stress and anxiety. And the wonder boy of alternative treatments for stress, anxiety and depression treatments is the Rosea Rhodiola.
In the same Russian studies made on a hundred test subjects, which were released to the rest of the world after the cold war, more than three fourths of the subjects who suffer from depression showed that there was a noticeable decline in their symptoms, and half of them stated that they felt that their depression was gone. Another clinical study showed that cognitive and mental abilities were enhanced and those who took part in the battery of tests had a decrease of an average of eighty seven percent in their errors when proofreading.
While many medical research studies in the past have been done in Russia, where there is an abundance of Rosea Rhodiola, many clinics around the world have made their own studies and have made factual discoveries about their capabilities in treating various health conditions, some of which includes anti aging properties, preventing chronic fatigue syndrome, and treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and of course, depression. How? Because the components and compounds found in the Rosea Rhodiola is able to balance optimally the chemicals in the brain and its neuro-transmitters, the serotonin and dopamine. It also has a positive effect on the opioid peptides like the beta-endorphins.
The Western world has not been fortunate enough to discover the many wonderful benefits of the Rosea Rhodiola until now. It has been around for centuries and has been an essential element in European and Asian medical cultures. In Russia alone, where it is better known as golden root, it has been the plant of choice for its military troops and KGB agents for its medicinal properties in fighting depression, stress and fatigue for those who have been assigned to Siberia and other extreme weather and high altitude posts. It also boosts the immune system allowing our body to fight of ailments and also provide energy.
These results show that Rosea Rhodiola is extremely effective and will give a positive impact in your life. How long has it been since you feel very relaxed and not be guilty about it? Sure we all need the opportunity to unwind and let go of all our worries, treat ourselves to a luxurious spa or a vacation, but, there is no escaping the fact that once our vacation or spa treatment is over, we go back to the rat race. With Rosea Rhodiola, you can have the opportunity to feel relaxed all the time and be healthier at the same time.
The Rosea Rhodiola has already developed a long history of being used as a medicinal plant. Ancient cultures have mentioned them in their medical texts and have attributed to it numerous uses for a variety of ailments as medication of symptoms relief. For example, Siberians and Scandinavians have long grew and used them to help strengthen their bodies to weather the extremely harsh cold climates and when they go up the mountains for exploration and hunting. And legend has it that in the modern ages, the Soviet Union, used the Rosea Rhodiola, known also as arctic root and golden root, for the same purposes for their KGB agents. This is because of its highly known capabilities of relieving stress of the body and mind allowing them to keep their wits during these times where they are susceptible to breaking down.
Why Rabbit Production Is a Growth Industry
Rabbit production was first singled out as a potential solution to the impending food crisis in 1978. Since then, there has been a slow and steady shift in the demand for rabbit meat from first world countries, mainly in Europe, to third world countries, and as is usually the case, supply has followed demand. There are more and more rabbit producers starting up in developing countries, and those countries are also embracing rabbit products, including meat, as a part of their culture.
One of the biggest reasons for this growth in rabbit production among small entrepreneurs the world over is cost.
For the farmer, rabbit farming is an attractive industry, because of the low initial investment, the small space that a commercial rabbitry requires in comparison to other livestock. With a rabbit breeding plan in place, the speed with which rabbits are ready for sale is also attractive. All of this means that rabbit farming is a high return business, where stock is quickly turned into profit.
That cost saving for the farmer has also translated into a cost saving for the consumer, and it is for that reason that in developing countries like Trinidad, Cameroon and Kenya, rabbit is becoming a popular meat choice. It is far cheaper than other types of meat in most cases, and it also offers impressively competitive statistics in terms of nutritional value.
Another reason for the growth in the rabbit farming industry is that rabbits, unlike sheep, cows and other livestock, also do not compete with humans for food. They do not need grain or grazing, and the best commercial foods, that provide optimal nutrition, is made from hay or alfalfa. These are crops that are useless as food for humans.
The final reason for the growth in the demand for rabbit meat is that it is not subject to the social and religious taboos as cattle or pork. Jewish, Islamic, and Hindu believers can eat rabbit, whereas pork and beef are off the menu.
It is not only farmers and consumes who are realizing that rabbit production is a solution to a number of problems. Governments and food organizations around the world have also recognized that rabbits provide an easy, nutritious, and sustainable food source, and they have been working to promote the use of rabbit as a food source. As that promotion continues, it is likely that we will see a continued rise in the number of commercial rabbit production ventures.
It is clear, when you consider that the demand for commercially farmed rabbit meat tops 1 million tons a year, that rabbit farming is a lucrative business opportunity, particularly in the developing world. So if you are looking for an opportunity to get into a growth industry, why not consider rabbit production?
