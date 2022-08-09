Angels – Archangel Haniel Is The Angel Of Inner Wisdom and Strength

What is Inner-Wisdom? In my way of understanding, it is a sense of peace and serenity as you walk the path before you trusting that all is unfolding as it is intended. It is about releasing the outcome knowing that the journey is the path of discovery and change.

What does it mean to have strength? It is the ability to reach through the fear of the unknown to the other side, banishing doubt and confusion. It is about knowing that you are protected and loved beyond measure. It is about gaining clarity with each step forward.

Archangel Haniel, whose name means, Glory of God, will when asked will assist you in recognizing and accepting your inner wisdom. She will be by your side supporting your every step as you place one foot in front of the other.

Expansion is a form of change. Change is reaching beyond your known comfort zone. It is not for the faint of heart or for those who do not want to go beyond their current comfort zone.

A Message from Archangel Haniel



There is a knowing deep within you, a knowing that all is well, all is in Divine Order. There is much change occurring all around you. There is much change occurring within you. Change need not be feared, for in change there is expansion beyond the limitations of what was. Expansion is growth, emotional healing, seeing, hearing, and feeling differently. Expansion is being open to all that awaits you. Expansion is being willing to shed all that no longer resonates within your heart, mind, Soul and within your Spirit. Expansion is accepting that the path before you may not be the same for another. Expansion is loving, gentle, and compassionate. Expansion is accepting where you are, where you have been, remaining open to all that is before you this day and all that is yet to be made manifest before you. Walking in the light, being in the light, radiating light gifts you with grace, knowledge; it gifts you with humility. Journey the path before you radiating light, radiating love, radiating hope, radiating courage and strength. Journey this day in peace filled contentment.

If you are unwilling to take a chance and change even one small thing, you are committing yourself to a continuation of the same. If you continue to do the same things over and over again and expect a different result, you perpetuate unhappiness and a lack of contentment.

Expansion requires you release all that no longer serves you. It requires you to take action. It requires strength and courage one step at a time.